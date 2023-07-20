OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CONSTELLATION CAPITAL CORP. ("CNST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated July 18, 2023, the Company has submitted to the Exchange

acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 21, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading.

______________________________________

FRIDAY'S DOG HOLDINGS INC. ("FRDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the market open on Monday July 24, 2023, the common shares of the Company will resume trading, as the Company has announced the termination of its proposed reverse takeover. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 17, 2023.

________________________________________

ONYX GOLD CORP ("ONYX")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Monday, July 24, 2023, the Common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The reference price is $0.50 per share. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

41,208,214 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 5,000,000 common shares are subject to 36 month escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: ONYX

CUSIP Number: 68339G103

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated July 13, 2023 and News Releases dated June 6, July 11 & July 19, 2023, all on SEDAR

Company Contact: Aris Morfopoulos

Company Address: #405 -375 Water St., Vancouver, BC, V6B 5C6

Company Phone Number: 604-629-1165

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

23/07/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 bonus warrants to a non-arm's length parties, in connection with restructuring of the $2,000,000 Vesta Loan Facility dated June 23, 2022, into a $2,000,000 senior secured note (the "Note) dated January 13, 2023. Pursuant to the Note, i) is payable on demand after 60 days' notice, and ii) bears an interest of 18%, payable semi-annually in arrears.

Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from date of issuance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider = Y ProGroup = P Aggregate # of Bonus Warrants Vesta Global Stability Fund LP (Jared Wolk) Y 1,350,000 Cerulean Private Markets II LP (Jared Wolk) Y 650,000



For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated January 16, 2023

__________________________________

CONSTELLATION CAPITAL CORP. ("CNST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 06, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,486,000 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 flow through per share

Warrants: 2,486,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,486,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.135 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 20,645,000 N/A 187,680



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.135 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases on July 13, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")("DE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 19, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company, 1000586709 Ontario Inc. ("Subco", a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), and arm's length parties (collectively the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company, through SubCo, will acquire 100% interest in Innovative Heating Technologies Inc. (the "Asset").

As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with a $15,500,000 based purchase price (subject to adjustment for debt, working capital and share consideration), $2,325,000 of which will be satisfied in 314,614 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of $7.39 per share and the balance paid in cash. The Company will also make cash payments up to a maximum of $10,000,000 over the next 3 years with respect to the adjusted EBITDA.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 19, 2023.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")("FARM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 220,916 common shares to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for US$50,000 (CAD$66,275).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:31 a.m. PST, July 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered and Brokered Private Placement announced on June 28, 2023 and June 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 18,919,024 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.37 per share

Warrants: 9,459,512 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,459,512 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a period of six months and $0.70 for the following 12 months (total term of 18 months from the date of issuance).

Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 27,100









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Options/Warrants Agent's Fee: $ 251,782.44 N/A 599,412



Finder's Fee: $ 41,400.78 N/A 111,894

Compensation Option Terms: Each compensation option entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.37 per common share for a period of 18 months.

Finder Warrant Terms: Each finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.37 per common share for a period of 18 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 11, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HOPEFIELD VENTURES TWO INC. ("HVII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, July 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. ("IGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 19, 2023 and July 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,535,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per share

Warrants: 4,267,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,267,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period

Number of Shares: 6,465,000 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per share

Number of Placees: 26 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,108,668 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $32,969.99 N/A 251,416



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.18 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on July 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 234,039 common shares at a deemed price of US$5.11 per share and having an aggregate value of US$1,195,938, in settlement of a debt relating to accrued interest under the unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") issued in connection with the private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022:

Number of Creditors: 3 creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate Non-Arm's length Party Involvement (1 Placee) NP 58,510







Under the Notes the Company has the right to deliver the share certificates to the creditors upon maturity, conversion or redemption, as the case may be, of the Notes.

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated March 31, 2023.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 20 juillet 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 234 039 actions ordinaires à un prix de 5,11 $US par action pour un montant total de 1 195 938 $US, en règlement d'intérêts courus aux termes des billets convertibles non garantis (les « Billets ») émis dans le cadre du placement privé annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse le 8 novembre 2022 :

Nombre de créanciers : 3 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :

Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance = NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Participation totale de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance

(1 souscripteur) NP 58 510







En vertu des Billets, la Société a le droit de remettre les certificats d'actions aux créanciers à l'échéance, à la conversion ou au remboursement, selon le cas, des billets.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 31 mars 2023.

________________________________________

RICHMOND MINERALS INC. ("RMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of nine (9) mining claims located in mining district of Porcupine, Raney, Ontario (the "Properties"), pursuant to an asset purchase agreement, entered into between Richmond Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor").

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will issue 150,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 10, 2023.

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a one-year period from the date of issuance, subject to an accelerated expiry.

Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Finder's Fee: 2 N/A 2,450,000 N/A



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 14, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 1, 2023:

Convertible Debenture 7,300 Units for an aggregate of $7,300,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures. Each Unit consisted of a $1,000 convertible debenture (convertible into 2,703 common shares) and 2,703 detachable warrants.

Conversion Price: Convertible into 19,731,900 common shares at $0.37 per share

Maturity Date: June 30, 2025.

Interest rate: 12% per annum, paid semi-annually in arrears.

Change of Control Provision: Within 30 days from the occurrence of a Change of Control, the Company is obligated to offer to the Holder the redemption of the Convertible Debentures at a price equal to 101% of the principal amount thereof plus any accrued and unpaid interest up to but excluding the Change of Control Purchase Date.

Forced Redemption Provision: At the option of the Company, at any time on and after June 30, 2024, the Convertible Debentures will be redeemable at a price equal to 106% of the principal amount thereof plus any accrued and unpaid interest up to the date of redemption. The Company shall provide not more than 60 days and not less than 30 days' prior notice of redemption.

Detachable Warrants: 19,731,900 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,731,900 shares

Detachable Warrant Price: $0.40 exercisable for a period of three years.

Number of Placees: 22 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 7 413 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $374,580 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on June 12, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 303,750 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $121,500 of services provided.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD. ("ZACA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 19,107,372 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit.

Warrants: 19,107,372 whole Warrants to purchase 19,107,372 Shares.

Warrant Price: $0.075 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

Forced Exercised Provision: The Warrants are subject to an acceleration event, whereby if the closing price of the Shares of the Company trade at $0.25 or greater for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to advise Warrantholders by press release that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to no less than 30 days from the date of the press release.

Number of Placees: 15 Placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:



[2 Existing Insiders] Y 7,940,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[1 Pro Group Member] P 200,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [2 Finders] $15,862 N/A 317,232



Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.075 per Finder Share until July 7, 2026, being a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on July 7, 2023, to confirm the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

