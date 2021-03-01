TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AVALON WORKS CORP. ("AWB")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, the common shares Avalon Works Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's Listing Application dated February 25, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and filed on SEDAR. In connection with the Listing Application, the Company completed financings to raise gross proceeds of CAD$5,040,500.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Canada
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 26,217,000
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
14,049,998 common shares are subject to a 36 month staged
|
Transfer Agent:
|
AST Trust Company (Canada)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AWB
|
CUSIP Number:
|
05348V309
|
Sponsoring Member:
|
None
For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated February 25, 2021 and news release dated November 26, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
|
Company Contact:
|
Justin Bourassa
|
Company Address:
|
Suite 300, 10545 45 Avenue NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T6H 4M9
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(780) 437-6624
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the notice of distribution of Transition Metals Corp. (the "Company").
|
Dividend per Common Share:
|
0.1 SPC Nickel Shares
|
Payable Date:
|
March 17, 2021
|
Record Date:
|
March 3, 2021
|
Ex-Dividend Date:
|
March 2, 2021
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 24, 2021.
_____________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
EUROTIN INC. ("LIM.H")
[formerly Eurotin Inc. ("TIN.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 01, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 03, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from (TIN.H) to (LIM.H). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as an 'Other Metal Ore Mining' company.
________________________________________
21/03/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:57 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated February 18, 2021 between the Company and Alligator Resources Ltd. whereby the Company has been granted an option (first and second) to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Project (the "Project") located northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The consideration to earn an initial 51-per-cent interest and up to an 80-per-cent interest in the Project is cash payments totalling $150,000, the issuance of 1,500,000 common shares and expend a total of $1,250,000 in exploration expenditures over a four-year period.
________________________________________
ANC CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("ANCV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Calgary, Alberta.
________________________________________
AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 29, 2021, February 1, 2021 and February 9, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,425,033 shares (of which 11,855,033 are Brokered)
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.85 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
45 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Lotan Holdings Inc. (David Lotan)
|
Y
|
705,882
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Cormack Securities Inc. - $322,633.68 and 379,569 Agent's Options that are
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $80,658.42 and 94,892 Agent's Options that are
|
PI Financial Corp. - $80,658.42 and 94,892 Agent's Options that are exercisable
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $53,772.28 and 63,262 Agent's Options that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:28 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell") has closed its financing pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Prospectus") which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which became effective on February 23, 2021 (the "Offering") previously announced on February 20, 2020.
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on February 26, 2021 for gross proceeds of US$25,000,000.
|
Underwriter:
|
ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc.
|
Offering:
|
5,882,353 units (the "Common Units") and 1,030,000 pre-funded units ("Pre-
|
Common Unit Price:
|
US$4.25 (inclusive of the exercise price of the Pre-Funded Warrant, in the case
|
Pre-Funded Unit Price:
|
US$4.24
|
Underwriter Commission:
|
The Underwriter received a cash commission of US$2,000,618.
|
Underwriter Warrants:
|
The Underwriter received 294,118 compensation warrants (the "Compensation
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The Underwriter was granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to
For additional information, see BriaCell's news release dated February 23, 2021, which is available under BriaCell's SEDAR profile, and the Prospectus, which is available on the SEC's website, located at http://www.sec.gov.
________________________________________
COBALT BLOCKCHAIN INC. ("COBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$187,822.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
The Creditors are former Officers and Insiders of the Company.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 08, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.
________________________________________
EDISON COBALT CORP. ("EDDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 23, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
38 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
Y
|
250,000
|
[1 placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 26, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:25 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 20, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per share
|
Warrants:
|
16,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,000,000 shares. The
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.61 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
174 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$595,040.00 cash payment and 1,190,080 Broker Warrants payable to
|
$3,200.00 cash payment and 6,400 Broker Warrants payable to Haywood
|
$16,160.00 cash payment and 32,320 Broker Warrants payable to The Basran
Each Broker Warrant will be will be non-transferrable and exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.61 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 23, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non -Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced January 11, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,737,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants
|
3,737,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,737,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price
|
$0.35 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
36 Placee
|
Insider/Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
[ 1 Placee]
|
P
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Asenta Finance Corp. - $13,320 and 53,280 Warrants.
|
Mezzo Consulting Services S.A. - $2,520 and 10,080 Warrants.
|
CIBC World Markets - $1,500 and 12,000 Warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 22, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ("LIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 25, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,336,667 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.60 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,336,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,336,667 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.80
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
5 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
24 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$16,531.20 cash; 27,552 warrants
|
Public Eye Consulting Busche
|
$12,703.78 cash; 21,173 warrants
|
Nathan Rotstein
|
$175,095.60 cash; 291,826 warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$40,869.44 cash; 68,116 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.80
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
5 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Non-Brokered Private Placements announced December 7, 2020 and January 4, 2021:
|
Convertible Debentures
|
US$2,798,000 and US$1,870,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at US$1.48 and US$1.53 of principal
|
Maturity date:
|
Three years from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
8% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
48 placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of US$231,900 in cash and 115,200 finders' warrants payable to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placements and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 7, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,187,500 flow-through common shares and 1,200,000 non-flow-through
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.32 per flow-through common share
|
$0.25 per non-flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
2,293,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,293,750 non-flow-through
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.35 for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $9,432 and 36,678 finder's warrants payable to Leede Jones
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated January 25, 2021 and February 4, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORPORATION. ("NEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 01, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.16
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Warren Stanyer
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Michael Sweatman
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$4,270.00 cash; 42,700 warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$700.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
|
Sprott Capital Partners LP
|
$700.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
|
Herculis Partners, SA
|
$3,500.00 cash; 35,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.16
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Valid for 2 years from closing.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEXUS GOLD CORP ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
12,532,477
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
(8,649,913 – February 26, 2021)
|
(3,882,564 – March 19, 2021)
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.125 or
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
(11,517,478 @ $0.18) (1,014,999 @ $0.20)
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 26, 2022 and March 19, 2022
These warrants were issued pursuant private placements of 15,113,154 non flow-through shares and 2,045,333 flow-through shares with 17,158,487 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 20, 2019.
________________________________________
NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated January 21, 2021 and January 28, 2021:
|
Number of Securities:
|
10,688,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.28 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
5,344,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,344,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.45 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private
|
Number of Placees:
|
104 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Aggregate ProGroup (3 subscribers)
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Six finders received a cash commission totaling $153,888.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 12, 2021.
________________________________________
ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an amalgamation agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 17, 2021, between 12727994 Canada Inc., The Future of Cheese Company Corp. ("FoC") and Organic Garage Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of FoC, resulting in FoC becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
As consideration, the Company shall issue an aggregate of 13,800,000 common shares to the shareholders of FOC. The Company will issue an additional 690,000 common shares to an arm's length finder in connection with the acquisition.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 18, 2021.
________________________________________
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC. ("PINK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:51 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC. ("PINK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:49 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
4,000,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 15, 2021
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 15, 2022
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.50
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,000,000 shares with 22,000,000 share purchase warrants attached (on a pre-5:1 consolidation basis), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 27, 2019.
________________________________________
SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2021 and February 10, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,168,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.00 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
5,084,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,084,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.75 per share for a two-year period. If the closing price of the common shares
|
Number of Placees:
|
58 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
2176423 Ontario Ltd.
|
(Eric Sprott)
|
Y
|
2,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$234,000 cash and 234,000 Finder Warrants payable to Eventus Capital Corp.;
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2020 and February 11, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
30,100,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
30,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,100,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.07
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
40 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Randa Kachkar
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Paul Fairbridge
|
Y
|
240,000
|
John Putters
|
Y
|
465,000
|
James Duke
|
Y
|
680,000
|
Nedyalko Dimitrov
|
Y
|
260,000
|
Kevin Gilbank
|
Y
|
240,000
|
Debra Williams
|
Y
|
460,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
|
$3,300.00 cash and 66,000 Finder's Warrants;
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
|
$5,580.00 cash and 231,000 Finder's Warrants.
Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at 0.07 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 12, 2021:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
365,854 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.41 per flow through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.
|
$9,000.00 cash; 10,975 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.55
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
exercisable for 18 months from the closing date
________________________________________
WEEDMD INC. ("WMD") ("WMD.DB") ("WMD.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
BERETTA VENTURES LTD. ("BRTA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,000,000 post-consolidated shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per post-consolidated share
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Scott Ackerman
|
Y
|
1,005,000
|
The Emprise Social Opportunities Fund (2017)
|
(John Chrisholm)
|
Y
|
1,915,000
|
685733 B.C. Ltd.
|
(Doug McFaul)
|
Y
|
1,915,000
|
8185735 Canada Corp.
|
(Nathan Durno)
|
Y
|
1,915,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 10, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
