AVALON WORKS CORP. ("AWB")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, the common shares Avalon Works Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's Listing Application dated February 25, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and filed on SEDAR. In connection with the Listing Application, the Company completed financings to raise gross proceeds of CAD$5,040,500.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 26,217,000

common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 14,049,998 common shares are subject to a 36 month staged

release Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement



Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: AWB CUSIP Number: 05348V309 Sponsoring Member: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated February 25, 2021 and news release dated November 26, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Justin Bourassa Company Address: Suite 300, 10545 45 Avenue NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T6H 4M9 Company Phone Number: (780) 437-6624 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the notice of distribution of Transition Metals Corp. (the "Company").

Dividend per Common Share: 0.1 SPC Nickel Shares Payable Date: March 17, 2021 Record Date: March 3, 2021 Ex-Dividend Date: March 2, 2021

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 24, 2021.

_____________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

EUROTIN INC. ("LIM.H")

[formerly Eurotin Inc. ("TIN.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 01, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 03, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from (TIN.H) to (LIM.H). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as an 'Other Metal Ore Mining' company.

________________________________________

21/03/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:57 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated February 18, 2021 between the Company and Alligator Resources Ltd. whereby the Company has been granted an option (first and second) to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Project (the "Project") located northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The consideration to earn an initial 51-per-cent interest and up to an 80-per-cent interest in the Project is cash payments totalling $150,000, the issuance of 1,500,000 common shares and expend a total of $1,250,000 in exploration expenditures over a four-year period.

________________________________________

ANC CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("ANCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Calgary, Alberta.

________________________________________

AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 29, 2021, February 1, 2021 and February 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,425,033 shares (of which 11,855,033 are Brokered)



Purchase Price: $0.85 per share



Number of Placees: 45 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Lotan Holdings Inc. (David Lotan) Y 705,882





Finder's Fee: Cormack Securities Inc. - $322,633.68 and 379,569 Agent's Options that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.85 per share for a two year period.







Haywood Securities Inc. - $80,658.42 and 94,892 Agent's Options that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.85 per share for a two year period.







PI Financial Corp. - $80,658.42 and 94,892 Agent's Options that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.85 per share for a two year period.







Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $53,772.28 and 63,262 Agent's Options that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.85 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:28 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell") has closed its financing pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Prospectus") which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which became effective on February 23, 2021 (the "Offering") previously announced on February 20, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on February 26, 2021 for gross proceeds of US$25,000,000.

Underwriter: ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc.



Offering: 5,882,353 units (the "Common Units") and 1,030,000 pre-funded units ("Pre-

Funded Units"). Each Common Unit consists of one common share (each, a

"Common Unit Share"), and one common share purchase warrant (each a,

"Warrant"), expiring five years after the date of issuance of such Warrants.

Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share (a

"Warrant Share") at an exercise price equal to 125% of the Common Unit Price

(the "Exercise Price"), at any time up to 60 months from the closing date. Each

Pre-Funded Unit consists of a pre-funded warrant (each, a "Pre-Funded

Warrant") to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.01 per

common share (each, a "Pre-Funded Warrant Share") and a Warrant. The Pre-

Funded Warrants will be immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any

time until all of the Pre-Funded Warrants are exercised in full.



Common Unit Price: US$4.25 (inclusive of the exercise price of the Pre-Funded Warrant, in the case

of the units containing Pre-Funded Warrants).



Pre-Funded Unit Price: US$4.24



Underwriter Commission: The Underwriter received a cash commission of US$2,000,618.



Underwriter Warrants: The Underwriter received 294,118 compensation warrants (the "Compensation

Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to purchase one

common share (each, a "Compensation Share") at an exercise price equal

to 125% of the Common Unit Price for a period of four and one-half years,

commencing six (6) months following the effective date of the Prospectus.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriter was granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to

purchase up 882,352 additional common shares and/or Pre-Funded Warrants

and/or up to 882,352 additional warrants to cover over-allotments, if any, for a

period of up to 45 days from the closing of the Offering. The Over-Allotment

Option has not yet been exercised.

For additional information, see BriaCell's news release dated February 23, 2021, which is available under BriaCell's SEDAR profile, and the Prospectus, which is available on the SEC's website, located at http://www.sec.gov.

________________________________________

COBALT BLOCKCHAIN INC. ("COBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$187,822.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Creditors are former Officers and Insiders of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 08, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

EDISON COBALT CORP. ("EDDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 38 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement Y 250,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 26, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:25 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 16,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,000,000 shares. The

Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the closing price of

the Company's common shares trading on the Exchange is equal to or exceeds

$0.90 for 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company

may, at its discretion, issue a news release and provide notice to the holders to

accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date that is 45 days from the

date the notice is given.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.61 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 174 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: $595,040.00 cash payment and 1,190,080 Broker Warrants payable to

Canaccord Genuity Corp.;

$3,200.00 cash payment and 6,400 Broker Warrants payable to Haywood

Securities Inc.; and

$16,160.00 cash payment and 32,320 Broker Warrants payable to The Basran

Wealth Management Group;

Each Broker Warrant will be will be non-transferrable and exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.61 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 23, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non -Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced January 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,737,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants 3,737,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,737,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price $0.35 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 36 Placee



Insider/Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[ 1 Placee] P 100,000





Finder's Fee: Asenta Finance Corp. - $13,320 and 53,280 Warrants.

Mezzo Consulting Services S.A. - $2,520 and 10,080 Warrants.

CIBC World Markets - $1,500 and 12,000 Warrants

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 22, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ("LIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,336,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Warrants: 5,336,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,336,667 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.80



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 24 Placees



Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $16,531.20 cash; 27,552 warrants Public Eye Consulting Busche $12,703.78 cash; 21,173 warrants Nathan Rotstein $175,095.60 cash; 291,826 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $40,869.44 cash; 68,116 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.80



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Non-Brokered Private Placements announced December 7, 2020 and January 4, 2021:

Convertible Debentures US$2,798,000 and US$1,870,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at US$1.48 and US$1.53 of principal

amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Maturity date: Three years from issuance



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 48 placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of US$231,900 in cash and 115,200 finders' warrants payable to

American Trust Investment Services, Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the

holder to acquire one common share at US$1.48 and at US$1.53 for a two year

period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placements and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,187,500 flow-through common shares and 1,200,000 non-flow-through

common shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per flow-through common share

$0.25 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,293,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,293,750 non-flow-through

common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $9,432 and 36,678 finder's warrants payable to Leede Jones

Gable Inc. and PI Financial Corp. Each finders warrant entitles the holder to

acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period

of 24 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated January 25, 2021 and February 4, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORPORATION. ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 01, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.16



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Warren Stanyer Y 200,000 Michael Sweatman Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 100,000





Finder's Fee:



Haywood Securities Inc. $4,270.00 cash; 42,700 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $700.00 cash; 7,000 warrants Sprott Capital Partners LP $700.00 cash; 7,000 warrants Herculis Partners, SA $3,500.00 cash; 35,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.16



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Valid for 2 years from closing.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 12,532,477 Expiry Date of Warrants: (8,649,913 – February 26, 2021)

(3,882,564 – March 19, 2021)



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.125 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;

otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: (11,517,478 @ $0.18) (1,014,999 @ $0.20) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 26, 2022 and March 19, 2022

These warrants were issued pursuant private placements of 15,113,154 non flow-through shares and 2,045,333 flow-through shares with 17,158,487 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 20, 2019.

________________________________________

NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated January 21, 2021 and January 28, 2021:

Number of Securities: 10,688,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.28 per common share



Warrants: 5,344,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,344,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.45 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private

Placement



Number of Placees: 104 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (3 subscribers) Y 500,000







Finder's Fee: Six finders received a cash commission totaling $153,888.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 12, 2021.

________________________________________

ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an amalgamation agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 17, 2021, between 12727994 Canada Inc., The Future of Cheese Company Corp. ("FoC") and Organic Garage Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of FoC, resulting in FoC becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

As consideration, the Company shall issue an aggregate of 13,800,000 common shares to the shareholders of FOC. The Company will issue an additional 690,000 common shares to an arm's length finder in connection with the acquisition.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 18, 2021.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC. ("PINK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:51 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC. ("PINK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:49 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 4,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 15, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 15, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,000,000 shares with 22,000,000 share purchase warrants attached (on a pre-5:1 consolidation basis), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 27, 2019.

________________________________________

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2021 and February 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,168,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $1.00 per Unit



Warrants: 5,084,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,084,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.75 per share for a two-year period. If the closing price of the common shares

of the Company is at a price equal to or greater than $3.00 for a period of 10

consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the

expiry date of the warrants by giving notice, via a news release, to the holders of

the warrants that the warrants will expire on the date that is 30 days after the

issuance of the news release.





Number of Placees: 58 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units 2176423 Ontario Ltd.



(Eric Sprott) Y 2,000,000





Finder's Fee: $234,000 cash and 234,000 Finder Warrants payable to Eventus Capital Corp.;

$221,199.96 cash and 221,200 Finder Warrants payable to Mackie Research

Capital Corp.; $29,460 cash and 29,460 Finder Warrants payable to PI Financial

Corp.; $36,000 cash and 36,000 Finder Warrants payable to Leede Jones

Gable; $34,440 cash and 34,440 Finder Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity

Corp. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the

company at a price of $1.00 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2020 and February 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 30,100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 30,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,100,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 40 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Randa Kachkar Y 100,000 Paul Fairbridge Y 240,000 John Putters Y 465,000 James Duke Y 680,000 Nedyalko Dimitrov Y 260,000 Kevin Gilbank Y 240,000 Debra Williams Y 460,000





Finder's Fee:



Mackie Research Capital Corporation $3,300.00 cash and 66,000 Finder's Warrants; Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $5,580.00 cash and 231,000 Finder's Warrants.

Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at 0.07 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 12, 2021:

Number of FT Shares: 365,854 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.41 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee:

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. $9,000.00 cash; 10,975 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.55



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: exercisable for 18 months from the closing date

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

WEEDMD INC. ("WMD") ("WMD.DB") ("WMD.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

BERETTA VENTURES LTD. ("BRTA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 post-consolidated shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per post-consolidated share



Number of Placees: 6 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Scott Ackerman Y 1,005,000 The Emprise Social Opportunities Fund (2017)



(John Chrisholm) Y 1,915,000 685733 B.C. Ltd.



(Doug McFaul) Y 1,915,000 8185735 Canada Corp.



(Nathan Durno) Y 1,915,000





Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 10, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

