TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP. ("EMPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening of Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'gold and silver ore mining' company, NAICS 212220.

The Company is not presently trading on any other stock exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: common shares with no par value of which

71,769,385 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 24,373,091common shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc., Vancouver Trading Symbol: EMPR (new) CUSIP Number: 292454105

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated December 18, 2020.

Company Contact: Ben Meyer, Assistant Corporate Secretary Company Address: Unit 1 – 15782 Marine Drive,

White Rock, B.C. V4B 1E6 Company Phone Number: 604-331-2080 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

JEMTEC INC. ("JTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.25 Payable Date: February 10, 2021 Record Date: January 6, 2021 Ex-Dividend Date: January 5, 2021

________________________________________

SHERPA II HOLDINGS CORP. ("SHRP")

[formerly Sherpa II Holdings Corp. ("SHRP.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction Completed/Symbol Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction Completed

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated December 15, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday December 29, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:

The QT consists of the arm's length acquisition of acquisition of an 80% undivided interest in eight mineral claims (the "Bakar Claims") located in northwestern Vancouver Island, British Columbia and a 100% undivided interest in all technical data relating to the Bakar Claims.

and a 100% undivided interest in all technical data relating to the Bakar Claims. As consideration for the Transaction, the Company (a) paid $50,000 in cash, and (b) issued 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at the price of $0.08 per share representing a deemed value of $80,000 .

in cash, and (b) issued 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at the price of per share representing a deemed value of . In connection with the Transaction, the Company entered into an unincorporated joint venture with the vendor of the Bakar Claims with respect to their respective joint ownership of the Bakar Claims and the Company assumed a royalty equal to 2.0% of the net smelter returns in respect of the Bakar Claims.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated December 15, 2020, available on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a "Metal Ore Mining" Issuer (NAICS Number: 2122).

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of common shares:

Number of Shares: 1,250,000 hard cash common shares and



2,000,000 flow-through common shares







Purchase Price Paid: $0.08 per cash dollar common share and



$0.10 per flow-through common share







Number of Placees: 12 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Thomas O'Neill Y 250,000 flow-through common shares and 125,000 hard cash common shares Robert Scott Y 150,000 flow-through common shares and 125,000 hard cash common shares Galen McNamara Y 150,000 flow-through common shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



2 Placees P 250,000 flow-through common shares and 250,000 hard cash common shares





Finder's fee: None



The Company confirmed the closing of that Private Placement by news release dated December 18, 2020.

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, The Company has now completed its Qualifying Transaction.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the common shares of Sherpa II Holdings Corp. will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Post-transaction Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

10,631,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,080,000 common shares, of which 308,000 common shares are released at the date of this bulletin.





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Vancouver





Trading Symbol: SHRP (same root symbol but the suffix ".P" is removed)





CUSIP Number: 82420H 10 2 (UNCHANGED)

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Maria Wells, Corporate Secretary Company Address: 918 – 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 2Y3 (no changes) Company Phone Number: 604-288-8005 Company Email Address: [email protected]

____________________________________

SAN LORENZO GOLD CORP. ("SLG")

[formerly Tailwind Capital Corporation ("TW.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 19, 2020, the Company has now completed a Qualifying Transaction.

Reinstated for Trading

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 29, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SLG".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Information Circular dated November 12, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the amalgamation of Kairos Metals Corp. in consideration of 28,123,847 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share.

8,168,893 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period and 3,999,998 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Al J. Koontje Y 5,668,893 Terence Walker Y 2,450,000 Ken Booth Y 25,000 Jana Lillies Y 25,000

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 11, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1.5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "San Lorenzo Gold Corp.".

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the common shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Tailwind Capital Corporation Limited will be delisted.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 15, 2020, November 4, 2020 and December 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,066,185 post-consolidation shares

Purchase Price: $0.105 per share

Number of Placees: 82 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Drew Nanos Y 2,095,238





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 687,809 post-consolidation shares (6 Placees)







Finder's Fee: $32,200.01 and 306,667 post-consolidation warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. and $44,761.50 and 426,300 post-consolidation warrants payable to PI Financial Corp. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire 1 share at $0.105 until December 16, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated November 12, 2020, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

48,523,363 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 12,168,891 shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SLG (new)





CUSIP #: 79849L 10 2 (new)





Company Contact: Ken Booth, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director





Company Address: 900, 903 – 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0P7





Company Phone Number: 604-340-6933





Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the securities of Shine Box Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, a news release was issued on December 23, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CELLSTOP SYSTEMS INC. ("KNO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

20/12/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2020 and December 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,899,382 shares

Purchase Price: $0.35 per share

Warrants: 2,449,689 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,449,689 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a five-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the closing price of the Company's shares is $0.60 or greater for five consecutive trading days.

Number of Placees: 16 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Brady Stiles Y 1,428,114





Finder's Fee: David Vickerman will receive a finder's fee of $42,000.00 and 60,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.55 per share for a five-year period. The warrants are subject to the accelerated exercise provision.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,050,000 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through share







Warrants: 5,050,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,050,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 8 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Gary Musil Y 50,000 f/t Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 510,000 f/t [2 Placees]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $30,784.00 and 384,800 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a two-year period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:09 a.m. PST, December 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:14 a.m. PST, December 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,047,115 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 3,047,115 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,047,115 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of 2 years Number of Placees: 8 Placees Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $1,500 and 15,000 finder's warrants payable to Couloir Capital Securities Ltd. Each finders warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 2 years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,400,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.36 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $30,240.00 and 84,000 Agent's Options that are exercisable into common shares at $0.36 per share to December 18, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated November 17, 2020 and November 19, 2020:

Number of Securities: 9,122,344 flow-through common shares

5,000,000 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per flow-through common share

$0.22 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.28 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 63 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (6 placees) Y 519,072





Finder's Fee: Three finders received a cash commission totaling $66,220.72



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 21, 2020.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 17 novembre 2020 et 19 novembre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 9 122 344 actions accréditives ordinaires

5 000 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,22 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,22 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 500 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,28 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 63 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble Groupe Pro (6 souscripteurs) Y 519 072





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 66 220,72 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 décembre 2020.

________________________________________

DIAMCOR MINING INC. ("DMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 29, 2020 and November 16, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $2,956,208

Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 42,231,534 common share and 8,129,335 common share purchase warrant at $0.07 of principal outstanding in year one and at $0.10 in year two.







Term to Maturity: 2 years from the closing of the private placement







Warrants Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.15 in the first year of exercise and at $0.15 in the second year of exercise.







Interest rate: 10% per annum







Number of Placees: 15 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Amount





Mark Smith Y $21,000 Sheldon Nelson Y $65,000 Darren Vucurevich Y $100,000 Dean Taylor Y $250,000 NM Management



(Martin Hofer, Keith Merkel, Taylor Crawford) Y $1,232,376 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P $163,679 [1 Placee]









Finder's Fee:









$2,450 and 42,000 Finders' Warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for up to 2 years from the date of closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on December 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 36,964,285 shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Warrants: 18,482,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,482,142 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.16



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 64 Placees



Agent's Fee:





Clarus Securities Inc. $186,300.00 cash; 1,330,714 Compensation options - Each Compensation Option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following the Closing.



Mackie Research Capital Corporation $186,300.00 cash; 1,330,714 Compensation options - Each Compensation Option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following the Closing.

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $41,400.00 cash; 295,714 Compensation options - Each Compensation Option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following the Closing.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GT Gold Corp. ("GTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 2, 2020 and November 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,486,106 flow-through shares and 1,112,954 common shares







Purchase Price: $1.75 per flow-through share and $1.25 per common share







Number of Placees: 14 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Ashwath Mehra Y 792,154 James Rutherford Y 200,000 Paul Harbidge Y 8,000 Renaud Adams Y 19,200 Lana Shipley Y 20,200 Adrian Reynolds Y 13,600 Charles Tarnocai Y 12,000 Shawn Campbell Y 4,000 Charles Greig Y 24,000 John Pallot Y 20,000 Newmont Corporation Y 1,006,246 The K2 Principal Fund L.P. Y 280,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on November 9, 2020 and December 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

GOLDCORE RESOURCES LTD. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 27, 2020 between Goldcore Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), Hugh Oswald, Graeme Sewell and Connor Yuen, collectively (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquires the issued and outstanding shares of Bench Minerals Corp. the sole asset of which are mineral claims known as the Stallion project in the Golden Horseshoe region located in British Columbia. Consideration is 4,000,000 common shares and $15,000 cash.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 27, 2020.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GREEN RISE FOODS INC. ("GRF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, December 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREEN RISE FOODS INC. ("GRF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, December 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

JAEGER RESOURCES CORP. ("JAEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,380,000 Flow-Through Units and 1,446,000 Units



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Flow-Through Unit and $0.04 per Unit



Warrants: 2,826,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,380,000 Flow-Through Units and 1,446,000 Units



Warrant Exercise Price: 1,380,000 Flow-Through Units @ $0.10and 1,446,000 Units @ $0.08 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares (Flow-Through Units) Don Bossert I 480,000 Bruce Downing I 100,000 Russel J. Renneberg I 800,000





Finder's Fee: Received an aggregate of $2,400 in cash: Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 27, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. ("KEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,190,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 1,190,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,190,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three-year period







Number of Placees: 4 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





R. Stuart Angus Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods on November 13, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LEAF MOBILE INC. ("LEAF")

BULLETIN TYPE: RTO - Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Filing Statement dated December 22, 2020, for the purpose filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSXV bulletin dated October 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

____________________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 19,700,000 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 9,850,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,850,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 6 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [1 Placee]









Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $39,150, 694,000 finders' shares and finders' warrants to purchase up to 1,477,000 shares are payable Leede Jones Gable Inc., Quest Investment Fund Management Ltd., Mine Equities Ltd. and Glores Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement dated December 12, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired a 100% interest in one mineral claim (the "Rouge Property"), located in British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $10,000 cash payment and issue 50,000 common shares to the Vendor as consideration.

The Vendor will retain a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the Property, which may be repurchased at any time for $1,500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 22, 2020.

________________________________________

OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD. ("OLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.08 per share







Number of Placees: 3 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Pierre Lassonde Y 1,250,000

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.20 per share







Warrants: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 25 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 760,000 [3 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Momer, S.A. (Mercedes Lopez) $6,000 cash payable



.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 16, 2020 and November 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 22,667,066 Non-Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per Non-Flow-through share

Warrants: 11,333,533 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,333,533 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period







Number of Shares: 8,890,001 Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.18 Flow-through per share

Warrants: 4,445,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,445,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 38 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 Placee]









Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation 1,388,333 Units payable.









Canaccord Genuity Corp. 2,100 Units payable.









Haywood Securities Inc. 10,500 Units payable.









Echelon Wealth Partners 28,000 Units payable.









Qwest Investment Management Ltd. 186,666 Units payable.









Roche Securities Limited 81,667 Units payable.









Marquest Asset Management 140,000 Units payable.









-Each Unit has the same terms as the Flow-through shares.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 4,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,700,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.18



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee:





GloRes Securities Inc. $36,600.00 cash; 282,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.18



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 22, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 6,043,942 flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.17 per flow through share







Warrants: 3,021,971 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,021,971 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 13 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Tom Wilson Y 41,000





Finder's Fee:









GloRes Securities Inc. $33,000.00 cash; 379,059 warrants

PI Financial $21,906.01 cash; 128,859 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.75 per share Number of Placees: 1 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VITALITY PRODUCTS INC. ("VPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,125,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.16 per share Warrants: 3,125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,125,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration clause. Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

