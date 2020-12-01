VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on December 3, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC. ("ECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated November 13, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on November 13, 2020, by the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The Company is classified as "Copper-zinc ore mining" company (NAICS Number 212233).

Offering: A minimum of 10,000,000 common shares and a maximum of

20,000,000 common shares



Offering price: $0.50 per common share



Warrants: A minimum of 5,000,000 warrants and a maximum of 10,000,000

warrants to purchase a minimum of 5,000,000 common shares and a

maximum of 10,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing date



Agents: Haywood Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp. & Canaccord

Genuity Corp.



Agents' fee: A cash commission equal to 6% (2% from the President's List) of the

gross proceeds of the offering



Agents' Warrants: Non-transferable broker warrants to purchase a number of units equal to

6% (2% from the President's List) of the number of units sold pursuant

to the offering at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of

36 months following the closing date.



Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on December 2, 2020



Commencement Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the market opening on Monday, December 7, 2020,

upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the IPO is scheduled to occur before the market opening on Thursday, December 3, 2020. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing will be $6,655,200.00 for a total of 13,310,400 common shares at $0.50 per share. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Province of British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 66,741,368

common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 21,247,101 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Vancouver) Trading Symbol: ECU CUSIP Number: 28619M105

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 13, 2020.

Company contact: Duane Lo, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Company address: Suite 1650 – 1066 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6E 3X1 Company phone number: 604-673-2005 Company E-mail address: [email protected] Company website: www.e29copper.com

_________________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated November 27, 2020, the shares of Granite Creek Copper Ltd. ("GCX") were delisted on TSX Venture Exchange in error as of close of business on November 30, 2020.

Trading in the Company's shares will resume at market open on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Trading Symbol: GCX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 387340102 (UNCHANGED)

_______________________________________

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday, December 3, 2020 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's previously announced transaction (the "Proposed Transaction"), as summarized in the Company's news release dated November 24, 2020, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the Proposed Transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the Proposed Transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CENTURY ENERGY LTD. ("CEY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 3, 2020, the securities of Century Energy Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated December 20, 2016, a news release was issued on March 15, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

20/12/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Property Option Agreement dated November 20, 2020 between William Mann and Max Mikhailytchev (the "Optionors") and the Company whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Black Bear property located near Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The consideration is $100,000 and 200,000 common shares ($50,000 and 100,000 common shares to each Optionor) payable in tranches on or before February 28, 2026.

The Optionors will retain a 2% NSR related to mineral products from any and all conventional mining carried out in or under the Property and a 5% of net smelter returns related to mineral products from any and all high-grade mining at, in or under the Property. The Company will have the right of first refusal to purchase all or any part of the other 50% of the royalties subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Property Option Agreement dated November 20, 2020 between Ralph Nordling (the "Optionor") and the Company whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Mag property located near Dawson City, Yukon Territory. Consideration is $70,000 and 120,000 common shares payable in tranches on or before December 31, 2022.

The Optionor will retain a 1% NSR related to mineral products from any and all conventional mining carried out in or under the Property and a 10% of net smelter returns related to mineral products from any and all high-grade mining at, in or under the Property. The Company will have the right to purchase 100% of the conventional royalty for $250,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT") ("FLT.WT") ("FLT.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, Dec.01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT") ("FLT.WT") ("FLT.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, Dec. 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:06 a.m. PST, Dec. 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Option Agreement dated October 6, 2020 between the Company and Robert Carpenter, Jeffrey Sundar and Robert Brozdowski (collectively, the "Optionor") whereby the Optionor has granted the Company the option to acquire a 100% interest in and to minerals claims known as the Campbell Project located approximately 40 kilometers north of the town of Armstrong, Ontario. Consideration is as follows:

Year Cash Securities Issued Year 1 $10,000 1,200,000 common shares Year 2 Nil 1,800,000 common shares

Common shares are issued at a deemed value of $0.1875 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 7, 2020.

________________________________________

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated November 13, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: $6,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 738,007 units at a conversion price of $8.13 per unit, subject to

an acceleration clause



Maturity date: November 23, 2025



Interest rate: 6.0 % per annum



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $16,500

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated November 23, 2020.

FIDUCIE DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER FRONSAC (« FRO.UN »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN: 1 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 novembre 2020:

Débenture convertible: 6 000 000 $



Prix de conversion: Le capital est convertible en 738,007 unités à un prix de conversion de 8,13 $

par unité, assujetti à une clause d'accélération



Date d'échéance: 23 novembre 2025



Taux d'intérêt: 6 % par année



Nombre de souscripteurs: 3 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraires d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 16 500 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 23 novembre 2020.

____________________________________

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES INC. ("JET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the issuance of shares pursuant to the initial drawdown of an Equity Line of Credit provided by GEM Global Yield LLC SCS as announced on August 26, 2020.

Number of Shares: 138,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.8442 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 25, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 01:43 p.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Dec. 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated October 16, 2020 between Great Bear Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), 1544230 Ontario Inc., Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and Perry English (collectively, the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% right, title and interest in and to the Red Lake North claims located in the Red Lake Gold District, Ontario. Consideration is 10,000 common shares and $125,000 in cash payments staged over a 3 (three) year period.

For more information, refer the Company's news release dated November 16, 2020.

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletins dated October 29, 2018 and November 22, 2018 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment of Convertible Debentures to extend the term, decrease the conversion price and increase the interest rate as announced by GTEC October 30, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $1,990,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 714,285 common shares at $0.35 on the first $250,000 of the principal outstanding and 3,163,636 common shares at $0.55 of the remaining principal.



Maturity date: February 28, 2022



Interest rate: 10%



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

________________________________________

HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mining Property Purchase Agreement dated November 3, 2020 between Highway 50 Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Highway 50 Gold (U.S.) Corp. (wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), David Rowe and RS Gold, LLC (the "Vendors") whereby the Company acquires a 100% interest in and to 378 unpatented load claims located in Pershing County, Nevada, USA. Consideration is US$100,000 cash and 200,000 common shares. The Vendors will retain a 3% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase up to 2% for US$1,000,000 for each 1% of the NSR.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 16, 2020.

________________________________________

HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC. ("HMAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 1,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,900,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 27, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC. ("HMAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated August 26, 2020 between Huntsman Exploration Inc. (the "Company"), Liberty Gold Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pilot Gold (USA) Inc. ("the Vendor"), whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Baxter Spring Project, Nye County, Nevada by making a cash payment of US $500,000 and the issuance of 10,579,882 common shares of the Company to the Vendor, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty.

________________________________________

KENADYR MINING (HOLDINGS) CORP. ("KEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 shares to non-arm's length creditors at a deemed price of $0.05 to settle outstanding debt for $20,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares KGSK Capital Management







(Kevin Ma) Y $15,000 $0.05 300,000 Timothy McCutcheon Y $5,000 $0.05 100,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.

________________________________________

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16 and 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 flow-through shares and 6,650,000 common shares





Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share and $0.10 per common share





Flow-Through ("FT") Warrants: 6,250,000 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 common shares





FT Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period





Non-Flow-Through ("NFT") Warrants: 6,650,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,650,000 common shares





NFT Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period





Number of Placees: 72 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,015,000 FT, 175,000 common shares [12 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $19,500 cash; 194,700 Finder Warrants (89,700 Non-Flow-Through ("NFT"), 105,000 FT)

Mackie Research Capital Corporation – $9,300 cash; 93,000 Finder Warrants (67,500 NFT, 25,500 FT)

PI Financial Corp. – $19,830 cash; 198,300 Finder Warrants (27,000 NFT, 171,300 FT)

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $19,200 cash; 192,000 Finder Warrants (117,000 NFT, 75,000 FT)

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $6,600 cash; 66,000 Finder Warrants (FT)







Each non-transferable NFT Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 for a two-year period.

Each non-transferable FT Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.30 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 24, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option and purchase agreement between Lake Winn Resources Corp. (the "Company") and W.S. Ferreira Ltd. (William S. Ferreira, the "Vendor"), whereby the the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Blueberry Project in Manitoba by making cash payments of $265,000 ($65,000 in the first year) and issuing 2,000,000 shares (500,000 shares in the first year) to the Vendor over three years. The exploration expenditures in the first year are in the amount of $50,000. There are finder's fees payable to Lux Investment Ltd. (James Ferreira) in the total amount of $47,625 over three years ($13,250 in the first year).

________________________________________

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,043,217 shares at a deemed price of $0.12 to settle outstanding debt for $245,186.00.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares BJ Financial Accounting Consulting Inc.







(Binny Jassal) Y $15,000 $0.12 125,000 Lithosphere Services Inc. Y $30,000 $0.12 250,000 (Buddy Doyle)







Seahawk Capital Corp. Y $34,125 $0.12 284,375 (Saf Dhillon)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16 and 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,958,335 shares





Purchase Price: $0.12 per share





Warrants: 6,958,335 purchase warrants to purchase 6,958,335 common shares





FT Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a three-year period





Number of Placees: 18 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Satvir Dhillon Y 416,667 BJ Financial Consulting Inc. (Brijender Jassal) Y 416,667 Lithosphere Services Inc. Y 416,667 0800025 BC Ltd. Y 625,000





Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $5,997.60 cash; 49,980 Finder Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,080.00; 9,000 Finder Warrants







Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.16 for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 24, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,330,600 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 5, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 5, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: 0.40 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,330,600 shares with 5,330,600 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 23, 2019.

________________________________________

MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $600,000.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:



























Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









2349809 Ontario Corp.







(Gordon Glenn) Y $476,025 $0.20 2,380,125 Gordon Glenn Y $16,000 $0.20 80,000 Chris Irwin Y $16,000 $0.20 80,000 Brian Robertson Y $16,000 $0.20 80,000 James White Y $16,000 $0.20 80,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:20 a.m. PST, Dec. 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 2, 2020 and November 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.50 per share





Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 103 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Douglas Bache Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,890,000 [10 placees]









Finder's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. $200,000 cash corporate advisory fee and 1,000,000 Broker Warrants payable. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable for two years into units with the same terms as the offering.

BMO Nesbitt Burns $106,000 cash payable.

CIBC Wood Gundy $90,000 cash payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $82,000 cash payable.

K-Lo Consulting and Contracting Limited (Michael Kenneth Lord) $40,000 cash payable.

Cormark Securities Inc. $14,000 cash payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $10,800 cash payable.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $6,000 cash payable.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $1,000 cash payable.

PI Financial Corp. $1,000 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 16, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: $20,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $0.25 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: 5 years from the closing date



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

____________________________________

SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 788,031 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 and $0.075 per share to settle outstanding interest of $23,337 and outstanding debt of $41,600, respectively.

Number of Creditors: 17 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

























Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Robert Hodgkinson Y $4,085 $0.10 40,846 Geoge Adams Y $3,268 $0.10 32,677

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

