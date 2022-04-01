VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MAYFAIR ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("MFA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated January 21, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective January 26, 2022, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on April 4, 2022.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Tuesday, April 5, 2022, upon confirmation

of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on April 5, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 8,136,668

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 4,136,668 common shares



Transfer Agent: Capital Transfer Agency, ULC Trading Symbol: MFA.P CUSIP Number: 57807J103 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 400,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 5

years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated January 21, 2022.

Company Contact: Charles Walensky Company Address: 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600

Vancouver, BC, V6Z 1S4 Company Phone Number: (612) 928-5421 Company email: [email protected]

______________________________________

RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open April 5, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume as per Company's news release dated March 31, 2022 that the Fundamental Acquisition of Golden Mining Ltd. and the related Misisi gold project has been terminated.

________________________________________

SAYWARD CAPITAL CORP. ("SAWC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, April 5, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made on March 24, 2022 that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

________________________________________

SEVEN OAKS CAPITAL CORP. ("SEVN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Amended and Restated Prospectus dated March 11, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba Securities Commissions effective March 14, 2022, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $350,000 (3,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on April 4, 2022.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Tuesday, April 5, 2022, upon confirmation

of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on April 5, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 11,600,000

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 8,427,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SEVN.P CUSIP Number: 81788J106 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Options: 350,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 5

years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated March 11, 2022.

Company Contact: Grant McLeod, CEO Company Address: 8 King Street East, Suite 1712

Toronto, ON M5C 1B5 Company Phone Number: (416) 910-3401 Company email: [email protected]

______________________________________

VIGIL HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC. ("VGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the arrangement between Vigil Health Solutions Inc. ("Vigil") and ABLOY Canada Inc. ("ABLOY"), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASSA ABLOY Group, pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated January 14, 2022, and a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, ABLOY will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Vigil (each, a "Vigil share") for CAD 0.67 in cash for each Vigil share. Holders of outstanding Vigil options to purchase Vigil shares (each, a "Vigil Option") will receive cash, equal to the amount by which CAD 0.67 exceeds the exercise price of each Vigil Option held, immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders and optionholders of Vigil was received at a special meeting of shareholders and optionholders held on March 16, 2022 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on March 21, 2022. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement closed on April 1, 2022. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in Vigil's Information Circular dated February 4, 2022, which is available under Vigil's profile on SEDAR.

Delist:

Further to the completion of the Arrangement effective at the close of business Monday April 4, 2022, the common shares of Vigil will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of Vigil.

________________________________________

22/04/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BITTERROOT RESOURCES LTD. ("BTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,085,000 shares











Purchase Price: $0.10 per share











Warrants: 4,042,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,042,500 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period













$ in the second year











Number of Placees: 15 placees











Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares







Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious





Metals Fund

Y 5,000,000







Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P 400,000 [2 placee]













Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $6,300.00 and 63,000 Broker Warrants exercisable into

common shares at $0.20 per share for a 24-month period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $5,600.00 and 56,000 Broker Warrants exercisable

into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the first tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,059,000 shares







Purchase Price: $1.25 per share







Warrants: 2,059,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,059,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $1.35 for a three year period















Number of Placees: 12 placees











Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares







Devon Sandford

Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 28, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 24, 2022 between iMetal Resources Inc. (the "Company"), and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire the right to earn up to a one-hundred (100%) percent interest in and to a series of seven (7) unpatented mining claims (collectively, the "Property") located in Northern Ontario, and totaling approximately 665 hectares. The Property is commonly known as the "Kerrs Gold Deposit". By way of Consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $210,000 and will issue a total of 3,500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.1425 per share to the optionors, Robert Coltura and Nicholas Coltura. The Optionors retain a 3% Net Smelter Returns Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 2% of the royalty for $2,000,000 cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 25, 2022.

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on January 21, 2022:

Number of Units: 10,161,893 units



Purchase Price: CDN$0.15 per unit



Warrants: 10,161,893 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,161,893 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.20 per share for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 35 placees



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Clarus Securities Inc., and Echelon Wealth Partners

collectively received a cash commission equal to $56,190.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on April 1, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated February 23, 2022 and March 22, 2022:

Number of Securities: 3,750,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Warrants: 3,750,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.35 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 20 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Five finders received a cash commission totaling $16,200

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 31, 2022.

________________________________________

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD. ("NPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,499,996 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share ("Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $2.30 per Unit.



Warrants: 1,249,994 Warrants to purchase 1,249,994 Shares.



Warrant Price: $3.50 exercisable for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees: 66 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider= Y /

Name

ProGroup= P Number of Units Chelsea Hayes

Y 35,000 Mike Sutton

Y 17,390 Gordon Chmilar

Y 43,478 Aggregate Pro Group [6 placees]

P 140,347







Finders' Fees: $54,050 cash to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$37,850.06 cash to StephenAvenue Securities Inc.

$6,900 cash to PI Financial Corp.

$3,450 cash to Richardson Wealth Ltd.

$ 123,171.74 cash to Rupert Williams





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 14, 2022.

__________________________________

OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 10, 2022 and March 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,708,696 shares



Purchase Price: $1.70 per share



Warrants: 10,708,696 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,708,696 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 110 placees



Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $555,724, 105,000 common shares and

215,415 finders' warrants payable to National Bank Financial Inc., RFC Ambrian

Limited, Red Cloud Securities Inc., Henrick J.B. Mikkelsen, Vertigo Partners Ltd.,

Canaccord Genuity Corp. and PI Financial Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles

the holder to acquire one common share at $2.05 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 21, 2022 and March 25, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2022 and March 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,920,002 common shares ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Share



Number of Placees: 22 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider= Y /

Name

ProGroup= P Number of Units Grant Smith

Y 86,220 Thomas Masney

Y 75,000 Robert McLeese

Y 750,000 John Farah Jr.

Y 63,782 Jacob Gamble

Y 75,000







Finder's Fees: $24,000 cash commission payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$19,710 cash commission payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

$1,200 cash commission payable to Hampton Securities Limited.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 2, 2022 and March 28, 2022.

__________________________________

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 25, 2022, between Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and John Bernard Kreft (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in two mineral claims owned by the Vendor and located in the core of the Trailbreaker-owned Eakin Creek Property in south-central British Columbia, known as the Bernie Kreft claims. In consideration, the Company pays $13,475 cash on the date of execution of the Agreement and 60,000 common shares to the Vendor within 30 days on receipt of approval from TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 30, 2022.

________________________________________

WESCAN ENERGY CORP. ("WCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 15, 2022 and March 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 common shares ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Share



Number of Placees: 18 placees



Finder's Fees: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

