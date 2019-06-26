VANCOUVER, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ -

CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 24, 2019, effective at open of market on Friday June 28, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC. ("ORC.A & ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Voting: $0.06

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.06

Payable Date: July 31, 2019

Record Date: June 30, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: June 27, 2019

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units: US$0.28125

Payable Date: July 31, 2019

Record Date: July 17, 2019

Ex-Dividend Date: July 16, 2019

__________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

RED OAK MINING CORP. ("ROC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, June 28 2019, the securities of Red Oak Mining Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to Exchange Bulletin dated July 13, 2018, a news release was issued on June 25, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

________________________________

19/06/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, June 26, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COPPER FOX METALS INC. ("CUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,503,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2018 Previously Extended Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.17

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,753,000 shares with 10,753,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 11, 2016, and an extension of the warrants was accepted by the Exchange on May 31, 2018.

________________________________________

DARELLE ONLINE SOLUTIONS INC. ("DAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 19 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP. ("EGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 26, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORP. ("FAF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:31 a.m. PST, June 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORP. ("FAF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, June 26, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GEYSER BRANDS INC. ("GYSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, June 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GEYSER BRANDS INC. ("GYSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, June 26, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement of the Halt being an error.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 common shares to an arm's length service provider at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION LTD. ("GPLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 17, 2019 and June 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,010,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Number of Placees: 38 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Margeo Consulting Inc. (Marcio Fonseca) Y 2,100,000 Shordean Pty Ltd. (Trevor Woolfe) Y 320,000 A2 Capital Management Inc. (Gino DeMichele) Y 800,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 placees] P 1,300,000

Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $750 cash and 6,000 finder's warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $13,500 cash and 108,000 finder's warrants

Raymond James ltd. - $12,000 cash and 96,000 finder's warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $2,250 cash and 18,000 finder's warrants





Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share

at a price of $0.15 for a period of three years, subject to acceleration

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 24, 2019 and June 25, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION INC. ("HEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the term extension of the following Warrants:

Number of Warrants: 4,166,667 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 26, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 26, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

The totality of these warrants was issued under a private placement including a total of 4,166,667 common shares on a post-consolidation basis (16,666,667 pre-consolidation) and 4,166,667 warrants on a post-consolidation basis (16,666,667 pre-consolidation), which was accepted for filing by TSX Venture Exchange, effective on July 26, 2016.

________________________________________

LATIN AMERICAN MINERALS INC. ("LAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:27 p.m. PST, June 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LATIN AMERICAN MINERALS INC. ("LAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 17, 2019, between Manitou Gold Inc. (the "Company"), and two arms-length parties (collectively the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in a mining property: the Renabie East - Easy Lake property ("the Property"), a property located in Northern Ontario.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendors an aggregate of CDN$200,000 in cash, initial issuance of 3,000,000 common shares, and the incurrence of $600,000 in exploration expenditures over a four (4) year period. Further, the Agreement is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2019.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a letter agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 17, 2019, between Manitou Gold Inc. (the "Company"), and four arms-length parties (collectively the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in a mining property: the Stover property ("the Property"), a property located in Northern Ontario.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendors an aggregate of CDN$630,000 in cash, initial issuance of 2,000,000 common shares, and the incurrence of $510,000 in exploration expenditures over a three (3) year period. Further, the Company will transfer certain assessment credits to the Vendors in the amount of up to $60,000 forming part of the Agreement. The Vendors will also be entitled to an aggregate of 2% net smelter royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2019.

________________________________________

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, June 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 26, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP ("NXO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,531,450 shares

Purchase Price: $0.41 per share

Warrants: 7,531,450 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,531,450 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60 Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months

Number of Placees: 92 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [11 Placees] P 644,000

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc $8,968.75 cash; 21,875 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corp 17,500 shares; 17,500 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp $58,159.12 cash; 111,370 shares; 253,222 warrants PI Financial Corp $9,758.00 cash; 23,800 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.60



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

Exercisable for one additional Common Share for an exercise period of 18 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PHOENIX CANADA OIL COMPANY LIMITED ("PCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 26, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:46 a.m. PST, June 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, June 26, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 86,957 common shares at a deemed price of $0.115 per share to settle an outstanding debt of $10,000, in connection with services provided by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a press release dated June 18, 2019 in connection with that transaction.

_______________________________________

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2019:

SECOND TRANCHE





Number of Shares: 150,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 75,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 75,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for eighteen months



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: $1,170 payable to Haywood Securities Inc

________________________________________

WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 15, 2019, between Water Ways Technologies Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's-length party to the Company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired certain assets of Heartnut Grove Inc. – an Ontario based corporation that provides irrigation and agriculture components and solutions.

As consideration for the CDN$500,000 purchase price, the Company made aggregate cash payments of $475,000 and issued 178,571 common shares at a deemed value of $0.14 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2019.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

