VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Class A Unit: US$0.02

Payable Date: April 17, 2023

Record Date: March 31, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: March 30, 2023

________________________________________

KINGSMEN RESOURCES LTD. ("KNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on March 9, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of March 28, 2023, the shares of Kingsmen Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 1

9,349,912 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: KNG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 49639T300 (new)





________________________________________

NL2 CAPITAL INC. ("NLII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's Prospectus of NL2 Capital Inc. (the "Company") dated December 22, 2022 (the "Prospectus") has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, the Nova Scotia, Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador commissions as well as the Ontario Securities Commissions, effective December 28, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Nova Scotia, Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $527,450 (5,274,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Monday, March 27, 2023



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, upon confirmation of closing.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value, of which 18,974,500 common shares are issued and outstanding upon closing of the offering.



Escrowed Shares: 13,700,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NLII.P CUSIP Number: 629170101 Agent: Gravitas Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 527,450 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 5 years from the closing date.





For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 22, 2022 available on sedar.com.

Company Contact: Chris Dobbin, CEO Company Address: Suite 1300, McInnes Cooper Tower - Purdy's Wharf, 1969 Upper Water Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 3R7 Company Phone 902-401-9480 Company E-mail: [email protected]

______________________________________

23/03/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CLIP MONEY INC. ("CLIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,408,397 shares Purchase Price: $0.45 per share Warrants: 8,408,397 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,408,397 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right Number of Placees: 74 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 1,608,163 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $85,838.50 N/A 190,752









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.65 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 23, 2022 and February 13, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

____________________________________

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 24, 2023, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 20, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Short Form Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the authorities of all provinces, except Quebec.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 24, 2023, for gross proceeds of $22,035,000 (including partial exercise of the Agent's Over-Allotment Option).

Prospectus-Units Brokered Offering:

Offering: 11,300,000 units (including partial exercise of the Agent's Over-Allotment Option). Each unit consists of one common share in the capital of the company and one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $1.95 per unit.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $2.70 per share for a period of 2 years from closing, subject to acceleration.



Agent: Beacon Securities Limited.



Agent's Commission: Beacon Securities Limited - $718,848 cash from the sale of the units, excluding any units purchased by subscribers that will directly settle their purchase with the Company. The Agent also received a corporate finance fee of $600,000 plus applicable taxes.



Over-Allotment Option: The Agent was granted an over-allotment option exercisable on closing to purchase up to an additional 1,545,000 units. The over-allotment option was exercised partially in the amount of 1,000,000 units. The Agent may exercise the remaining 545,000 units or common shares and/or warrants comprising the units up to 30 days following the closing date.



Agent's Compensation Option: 368,640 options (an additional 32,700 Agent's Compensation Option may be granted if the remaining 545,000 units or common shares and/or warrants from the over-allotment option are exercised).



Corporate Finance Fee

Compensation Option: 309,360 options





The Agent's Compensation Options and the Corporate Finance Fee Compensation Options both have an exercise price of $1.95 per option for a period of 2 years following the closing date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 2, 2023, March 3, 2023, March 21, 2023, and March 24, 2023, and the Short Form Prospectus dated March 20, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 295,043 common shares to settle outstanding debt for approximately USD$75,000 (CDN$103,265).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A











For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 17, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a secured loan in the amount of £347,000 (the "Loan") between the Company and Melquart Limited (the "Lender"). The Loan shall mature 2 years from the date of issuance and carry an interest rate of 12% per annum.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 100,000 non-transferable bonus warrants to be issued to the Lender in connection with the Loan. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.41 for a period of 2 years from the closing date.

________________________________________

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:57 a.m. PST, March 24, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GLOBALBLOCK DIGITAL ASSET TRADING LIMITED ("BLOK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 24, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, March 23, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the mining property acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on March 3, 2023 between QC Copper and Gold Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") for the acquisition of the Opemiska West Project (the "Property") located in the Chibougamau District region of Quebec, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the Property by issuing a total of 500,000 common shares. The Property is subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty payable to the Vendor, of which 1.0% can be purchased by the Company for a cash payment of $1,000,000. In conjunction with the Property purchase, the Company has entered into a service agreement with the Vendor to provide geological consulting work for one-time cash payment of $125,000.



CASH ($) SECURITIES Upon Exchange Acceptance Nil 500,000







For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2023 and March 23, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]