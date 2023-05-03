VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALDD VENTURES CORP. ("ALDD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Amended and Restated Prospectus dated February 7, 2023, amending and restating the CPC Prospectus dated November 9, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective February 9, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share)

Commence Date: At the market open May 5, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on May 5, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

7,600,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering



Escrowed Shares: 3,600,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company



Trading Symbol: ALDD.P



CUSIP Number: 00160Y101



Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.

Agent's Warrants: 400,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated February 7, 2023.

Company Contact: Simon Tso Company Address: 6th Floor, 905 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1L6 Company Phone Number: 604-721-9191 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

BULGOLD INC. ("ZLTO")

[formerly St Charles Resources Inc. ("SCRS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on April 26, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows: BULGOLD Inc.

Effective at the opening, Friday, May 05, 2023, the common shares of BULGOLD Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis, and the common shares of St Charles Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

20,231,100 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 10,570,150 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ZLTO (new) CUSIP Number: 12016C100 (new)

_______________________________________

OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD. ("OSIX")

[formerly K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. ("AKMY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction – Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 2, 2023, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

"CUSIP Number: M7S19L 103 (NEW)"

There are no other changes.

________________________________________

OREFINDERS RESOURCES INC. ("ORX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Change of Business from "Mining" to "Mining/Investment" effective at the opening, Friday, May 5, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2023, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is now classified as a 'Other Support Activities for Mining' company.

Capitalization:

________________________________________

CANADIAN GOLD CORP. ("CGC")

[formerly Satori Resources Inc. ("BUD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a shareholders' resolution passed on March 30, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows: Canadian Gold Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, May 5, 2023, the common shares of Canadian Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Satori Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining Exploration" Issuer.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

159,465,818 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: CGC (NEW) CUSIP Number: 13585M107 (NEW)

________________________________________

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00095 Payable Date : June 30, 2023 Record Date : June 12, 2023 Ex-distribution Date: June 9, 2023

________________________________________

23/05/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("BGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the arm's length acquisition of the Bodo SM property.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $ 0 1,100,000 Common Shares $0

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 14, 2023.

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (« BGD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 mai 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à l'acquisition de la propriété Bodo SM auprès de personnes sans lien de dépendance.



ESPÈCES ($) TITRES TRAVAUX

D'EXPLORATION (S) CONSIDÉRATION 0 $ 1 100 000 actions ordinaires 0 $

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 14 février 2023.

_______________________________________

DYNASTY GOLD CORP. ("DYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 30, 2023, and increased on May 3, 2023 :

Number of Shares: 11,025,327 Non-Flow Through (NFT) shares

4,761,905 Flow Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per NFT share

$0.30 per FT share



Warrants: 15,787,232 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,787,232 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.27 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 81 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 940,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $91,966 N/A 437,933

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.27 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 3, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 1,423,057 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $42,691.65.

Number of Creditors: 13 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $22,303.78 $0.03 743,460









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 03, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the amendment of an arm's length acquisition of the Oijarvi Gold Project and Solvik Gold Project.

Pursuant to the terms of the amending agreement, the Company will amend the agreement as follows:

i) upon Exchange acceptance, issue nil EMX Royalty Corp. shares, issue US$87,500 in Company shares, and pay US$87,500 cash instead of issuing US$625,000 in EMX Royalty Corp. shares, US$625,000 in Company shares, and US$1,750,000 on the second anniversary. ii) issue US$625,000 in EMX Royalty Corp. shares, US$625,000 in Company shares, and pay US$4,750,000 cash on the third anniversary of the Agreement instead of nil EMX Royalty shares, nil Company shares and US$3,000,000 cash of the second anniversary; iii) pay $312,500 cash to EMX Royalty Corp. on the third anniversary of the Agreement rather than on the second anniversary.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 2, 2023.

________________________________________

GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,333,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 4,166,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,166,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 833,334 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $21,564.00 N/A 179,700 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of two contiguous mineral claims located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia, collectively known as the Lucky Ship Property pursuant to a mineral property option agreement dated March 22, 2023 between the Company and arm's length optionors.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES

(S) On Signing NIL 500,000 Common Shares NIL Year 1 NIL 750,000 Common Shares Filing Portable

Assessment Credit or

paying cash in lieu thereof

of a minimum number of

work credits equal to two

years' assessment credit

on or before the

conclusion of Year One Year 2 NIL 1,000,000 Common Shares Filing Portable

Assessment Credit or

paying cash in lieu thereof

of a minimum number of

work credits equal to two

years' assessment credit

on or before the

conclusion of Year Two Year 3 NIL 1,500,000 Common Shares Filing Portable

Assessment Credit or

paying cash in lieu thereof

a minimum number of

work credits equal to four

years' assessment credit

on or before the

conclusion of Year Three

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 23, 2023 and May 2, 2023.

________________________________________

INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 24, 2023, between Intrepid Metals Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length party (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire 22 unpatented lode mining claims (the Sara claim group). By way of Consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of US$10,000 and will issue a total of 100,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.125 per share to the vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2023.

________________________________________

KOVO HEALTHTECH CORPORATION ("KOVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 12, 2023, between Kovo HealthTech Corporation (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire all of the membership units of E&A Medical, including associated trademarks, trade names, brand names, goodwill, customer lists, software and customer contracts. By way of consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of US$2,700,000 to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 24, 2023.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 03, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

POPREACH CORPORATION ("POPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Stock Contribution and Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated April 18, 2023, among the Company, SCS Acquisition, Inc., a Delaware corporation wholly-owned by the Company (the "Subsidiary") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired, via the Subsidiary, 100% of the issued and outstanding stock in Schiefer Media, Inc., a California corporation (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target in exchange for the following consideration:

I. US$2,000,000 cash payment on closing; II. issuance of US$5,500,000 principal amount non-interest bearing promissory note to the Vendors, which can be prepaid at any time, but otherwise matures as to (i) US$4,000,000 on the earlier to occur of (a) the Company's next senior debt financing, and (b) May 31, 2025; and (ii) US$1,500,000 on May 31, 2025; III. issuance of 4,400 Class B non-voting shares of the Subsidiary, with each Class B share exchangeable into 5,000 common shares of the Company; IV. issuance of US$750,000 principal amount non-interest bearing secured convertible debenture, convertible at any time at the holder's option into the Company's common shares at US$0.78 per common share, and maturity date as of on May 31, 2025.

Additionally, the Company will be required to make two cash payments of up to US$1,500,000 each within 120 days following the first and second anniversaries of closing of the acquisition based on achievement of certain EBITDA targets.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 19, 2023.

________________________________________

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 3, 2023 (the "Bulletin"), the Company has advised the following additional information:

The Company has issued 230,484 compensation warrants to a finder. Each compensation warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

All other details in the Bulletin remain unchanged.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release on May 1, 2023.

_______________________________________

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Property Option Agreement dated March 14, 2023 ("Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company will be granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Star Lake nickel-copper-cobalt-chrome-platinum group element property, near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Property"). Consideration to exercise the option will be paid to the Vendor and exploration costs committed to the Property ("Work Commitment") as follows:

Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares) Work Commitment

Upon Closing $ 25,000 500,000 NIL

First Anniversary NIL 250,000 $ 300,000

Second Anniversary NIL 250,000 $ 200,000

Third Anniversary NIL 250,000 $ 200,000

Fourth Anniversary $ 200,000 NIL Total sum of $ 1,000,000

The Company will grant a 2.0% Royalty to the Vendor. Advance Royalty payments of $20,000 cash are due annually to the vendors between years 5 and 10 of the Agreement. The Company will have the right to repurchase 0.5% of the Royalty from the vendors before the fifth anniversary date for the cash sum of $500,00. The remaining 1.5% of the Royalty may be repurchased from the vendors before the tenth anniversary of this Agreement, for the cash sum of $2,500,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 23, 2023, and May 2, 2023.

________________________________________

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an option agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% interest in the Laurie property (the "Property") from arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). The Property is in the Eureka gold zone located approximately 50 kilometers west of Thunder Bay, in Northwestern Ontario.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 1,000,000 shares to the Vendors, pay $225,000 in cash and incur exploration expenditures of $800,000 over a 4-year period. The Company will additionally grant a 2% NSR (the "Royalty") to the Vendors of which 1% can be bought back from the Vendors before the fifth anniversary for $500,000. The remaining 1% of the Royalty can be bought back before the tenth anniversary, for the sum of $2,500,000. Advance royalty payments of $20,000 are due annually on each anniversary from, at minimum, the seventh year to the tenth year of the Agreement.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 12, 2023 and May 2, 2023 for further details.

________________________________________

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an option agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% interest in the Horne property (the "Property") from arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). The Property is in the Eureka gold zone located approximately 50 kilometers west of Thunder Bay, in Northwestern Ontario.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 1,000,000 shares to the Vendors, pay $225,000 in cash and incur exploration expenditures of $800,000 over a 4-year period. The Company will additionally grant a 2% NSR (the "Royalty") to the Vendors of which 1% can be bought back from the Vendors before the fifth anniversary for $500,000. The remaining 1% of the Royalty can be bought back before the tenth anniversary, for the sum of $2,500,000. Advance royalty payments of $20,000 are due annually on each anniversary from, at minimum, the seventh year to the tenth year of the Agreement.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 12, 2023 and May 2, 2023 for further details.

________________________________________

TEARLACH RESOURCES LIMITED ("TEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Assignment and Assumption Agreement (the "Assignment Agreement"), dated January 11, 2023, as amended on February 9, 2023, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Assignor"), whereby the Assignor agreed to assign the Company its option to acquire all of its right, title and interest in and to six lithium claim groups located in the James Bay region of Quebec covering approximately 11,226 hectares (each, an "Assigned Project" and collectively, the "Shelby Project"). The Assignor's rights to the Shelby Project are set out in a Property Option Agreement dated December 12, 2022, as amended on January 4, 2023 (together, the "Option Agreement") between the Assignor and an arm's length party (the "Optionor").

In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $2,181,817.92 and issue a total of 1,248,616 shares at a deemed price of $2.30 to the Assignor and the Optionor in stages, as outlined below:

Payment of $90,909.08 in cash per Assigned Project, or $545,454.48 in aggregate, and issuance of 537,154 shares in the Company's capital at $2.30 per share to the Assignor within three business days of TSX-V approval.

in cash per Assigned Project, or in aggregate, and issuance of 537,154 shares in the Company's capital at per share to the Assignor within three business days of TSX-V approval. Payment of $90,909.08 in cash per Assigned Project, or $545,454.48 in aggregate (with $272,727.24 in cash payable to the Assignor and $272,727.24 in cash payable to the Optionor), and issuance of 39,525 shares per assigned project for 237,154 shares in aggregate (with 118,577 shares issuable to the Assignor and 118,577 shares issuable to the Optionor) on or before the first anniversary of the Option or Assignment Agreement, as applicable.

in cash per Assigned Project, or in aggregate (with in cash payable to the Assignor and in cash payable to the Optionor), and issuance of 39,525 shares per assigned project for 237,154 shares in aggregate (with 118,577 shares issuable to the Assignor and 118,577 shares issuable to the Optionor) on or before the first anniversary of the Option or Assignment Agreement, as applicable. Payment of $90,909.08 in cash per Assigned Project, or $545,454.48 in aggregate (with $272,727.24 in cash payable to the Assignor and $272,727.24 in cash payable to the Optionor), and issuance of 39,525 shares per assigned project for 237,154 shares in aggregate (with 118,577 shares issuable to the Assignor and 118,577 shares issuable to the Optionor) on or before the second anniversary of the Option or Assignment Agreement, as applicable.

in cash per Assigned Project, or in aggregate (with in cash payable to the Assignor and in cash payable to the Optionor), and issuance of 39,525 shares per assigned project for 237,154 shares in aggregate (with 118,577 shares issuable to the Assignor and 118,577 shares issuable to the Optionor) on or before the second anniversary of the Option or Assignment Agreement, as applicable. Payment of $90,909.08 in cash per Assigned Project, or $545,454.48 in aggregate (with $272,727.24 in cash payable to the Assignor and $272,727.24 in cash payable to the Optionor), and issuance of 39,525 shares per assigned project for 237,154 shares in aggregate (with 118,577 shares issuable to the Assignor and 118,577 shares issuable to the Optionor) on or before the third anniversary of the Option or Assignment Agreement, as applicable.

The Company may elect to pay the cash equivalent value for any share issuance obligations under the Option Agreement.

The Company must pay a one-time cash bonus of $2,000,000 to the Assignor on a per Assigned Project basis (each, a "Drilling Bonus") upon the Company receiving a verified diamond drill intersection from one or more of the Assigned Projects which returns length-weighted assays of at least 10 metres of continuous pegmatite mineralization grading 1% Li2O or greater from a hole sited perpendicular to the known or assumed geological strike of the pegmatite unit and drilled in accordance with CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practices Guidelines within four years of the effective date of the Assignment Agreement (each, a "Drilling Milestone"). For greater certainty, if the Company receives drilling results that evidence achievement of the Drilling Milestones on all six Assigned Projects, the Company is obligated to pay the Assignor six Drilling Bonuses of $2,000,000 each for total Drilling Bonuses of $12,000,000.

Upon exercise of the Option by the Company (as defined in the Option Agreement) with respect to each Assigned Project, the Company has agreed to grant a 3% net smelter returns royalty on each Assigned Project in favor of the Assignor (each, a "NSR Royalty"). The Company will have the irrevocable right to purchase 0.5% of the NSR Royalty on each Assigned Project from the Assignor at any time after the Option is exercised for a purchase price of $1,000,000 for each Assigned Project.

In the event the Company elects to abandon one or more Assigned Projects in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement, the remaining consideration payable and issuable by the Company to the Assignor will be reduced by $45,454.54 cash and $45,454.54 in shares per Assigned Project abandoned. If an Assigned Project is abandoned before the Drilling Milestone or exercise of the Option, no Drilling Bonus or NSR Royalty will be paid for that project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 12, 2023, and April 21, 2023.

________________________________________

TEARLACH RESOURCES LIMITED ("TEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property option agreement dated January 20, 2023 (the "Effective Date"), as amended on March 20, 2023, (together, the "Option Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Optionor has granted an option to the Company to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Fliszar Lithium Property and Rose North Lithium Property, which consists of 116 claims covering approximately 6,076 hectares (the "Property") in Quebec, Canada.

In consideration, the Company paid to the Optionor $125,000 in cash and $125,000 in cash in lieu of 51,652 shares, on the Effective Date and on or before five days from the Effective Date, respectively. To exercise the Option, the Company will pay cash and shares (at a deemed floor price of $2.42 per share) to the Optionor in stages, as outlined below:

CASH SHARES

First anniversary $125,000 51,652

Second anniversary $125,000 51,652

Third anniversary $125,000 51,652

The Company may elect to pay the cash equivalent value for any share issuance obligations under the Option Agreement.

According to the Option Agreement, the Company is obligated to pay a one-time bonus of $1,000,000 (the "Bonus") to the Optionor if a 43-101 compliant mineral resource valued at over $100,000,000 is established on the Property. The Bonus can be satisfied by the Company through payment of cash or by issuing shares at the Company's discretion. If the Company elects to issue shares for the Bonus, up to 413,223 shares will be issued at a deemed floor price of $2.42 per share.

The Optionor retains a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Property. The Optionee has the irrevocable right to purchase 1.5% of the NSR royalty from the Optionor for $2,000,000 at any time after the option is exercised.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 30, 2023, and April 20, 2023.

________________________________________

TEARLACH RESOURCES LIMITED ("TEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property option agreement dated January 20, 2023 (the "Effective Date"), as amended on March 20, 2023, (together, the "Option Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Optionor has granted an option to the Company to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Muscovite Lithium Property, which consists of 84 claims covering approximately 4,368 hectares (the "Property") in Quebec, Canada.

The Company paid to the Optionor $62,500 in cash and $62,500 in cash in lieu of 25,826 shares, on the Effective Date and on or before five days from the Effective Date, respectively. To exercise the Option, the Company will pay cash and issue shares (at a deemed floor price of $2.42 per share) to the Optionor in stages, as outlined below:

CASH SHARES

First anniversary $62,500 25,826

Second anniversary $62,500 25,826

Third anniversary $62,500 25,826

The Company may elect to pay the cash equivalent value for any share issuance obligations under the Option Agreement.

According to the Option Agreement, the Company is obligated to pay a one-time bonus of $1,000,000 (the "Bonus") to the Optionor if a 43-101 compliant mineral resource valued at over $100,000,000 is established on the Property. The Bonus can be satisfied by the Company through payment of cash or by issuing shares at the Company's discretion. If the Company elects to issue shares for the Bonus, up to 413,223 shares will be issued at a deemed floor price of $2.42 per share.

The Optionor retains a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Property. The Optionee has the irrevocable right to purchase 1.5% of the NSR royalty from the Optionor for $2,000,000 at any time after the option is exercised.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 30, 2023, and April 20, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]