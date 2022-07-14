VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CENTRAL IRON ORE LIMITED ("CIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's shareholders on April 27, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening July 18, 2022, the common shares of Central Iron Ore Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

24,236,913 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CIO (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: Q21578127 (new)

________________________________________

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement dated April 27, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Genesis Metals Corp. (the "Company") and Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior"). On July 13, 2022, pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and a court-approved plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), Northern Superior completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the Arrangement, former shareholders of the Company received 0.2304 (the "Exchange Ratio") Northern Superior common shares (each whole common share, a "Northern Superior Share") for each common share of the Company held.

The Arrangement was approved by the Company's securityholders at a special meeting held on July 7, 2022. The Arrangement was approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on July 11, 2022 and the Arrangement closed on July 13, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's information circular dated June 6, 2022 and the Company's news releases dated April 27, 2022, June 29, 2022, July 11, 2022 and July 13, 2022, each of which is available on SEDAR.

Delist

Further to the closing of the Arrangement, effective at the close of business on Friday July 15, 2022, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

22/07/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2022, June 3, 2022 and June 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,752,500 common shares & 4,854,500 flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share & $0.10 for flow-through common share Warrants: 7,179,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,179,750 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 per share for a 24-month period Number of Placees: 23 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name 44705424 Canada Inc. (Jean Rainville) Insider=Y/ProGroup=P Y # of Shares 100,000

Finder's Fee: Mines Equities Ltd. received a cash commission of $15,000. Additionally, they received 150,000

Finders Warrants (the "Finders Warrants"). Each Finders Warrant entitles its holder thereof to

acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share for

a 24-month period following the date of issuance.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term. Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GOBIMIN INC. ("GMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:05 a.m. PST, July 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOBIMIN INC. ("GMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, July 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MINILUXE HOLDING CORP. ("MNLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an asset purchase agreement dated June 20, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Paintbox, LLC (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire certain assets owned by the Vendor. By way of consideration, the Company will issue 1,744,298 shares at a deemed price of $1.03 USD ($1.34 CAD) per share on closing and additional future considerations of cash or shares based on meeting certain revenue thresholds. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $1.03 USD ($1.34 CAD).

Please refer to the Company's news release dated June 21, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 9, 2021, Newcore Gold Ltd. (the "Company") Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 9, 2021, was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 30, 2022.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on July 12, 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$5,010,000.

Offering: 16,700,000 shares Share Price: CDN$0.30 per share Underwriters: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord

Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd. and

Sprott Capital Partners LP Underwriters'Commission: Aggregate cash commissions of CDN$248,100

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 28, 2022, July 12, 2022 and Prospectus Supplement dated June 30, 2022 and filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

Pursuant to an arrangement between Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior") and Genesis Metals Corp. ("Genesis"), Northern Superior has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Genesis (the "Genesis Shares") pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, former Genesis shareholders received 0.2304 of a Northern Superior common share for each Genesis Share held.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated April 27, 2022 and July 13, 2022.

________________________________________

OSTROM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS INC. ("COO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,099,032 shares to settle outstanding debt for $82,427.40.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares WBZ GmbH Y $82,427.40 $0.075 1,099,032

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Second and Final Tranche

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2022:

Number of Shares: 17,316,801 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Purchase Price: $0.30 per Unit Warrants: 17,316,801 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,316,801 shares Warrant Price: $0.40 exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units JPK Capital Holdings (Barbados) Inc. Y 15,220,301 (Joe Poulin)



Insurance Corporation of Barbados Ltd. Y 2,096,500 (Joe Poulin)





Finder's Fees: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a property acquisition agreement dated May 25, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Grant Lockhart, Jodie Gibson, Jeffrey Sundar, Ronnie Therriault, Alan Wainwright, Daniel MacNeal, James Paterson, and John Robins (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire Leopard Lake property (the "Property") in Northwest Ontario. By way of consideration, the Company will issue 1,250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.34 per share.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated May 25, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2022 and June 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,600,000 flow-through shares

40,500,000 non-flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share

$0.09 per non-flow-through share Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Strategic Metals Ltd. Y 11,500,000 Larry Donaldson Y 1,000,000 Bruce Youngman Y 100,000 Condire Resource Master Partnership, LP Y 15,500,000

Finder's Fee: Kreuzfeld Ag (Camillo Lorenzi, Seid Muaremoski, Markus Winkler and Anton Venzinpayable) - $12,600 cash Laurentian Bank Securities - $70,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on July 13, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 665,020 common shares at a deemed price of $0.35 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $232,757.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated February 25, 2022 (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of Exla Resources Inc.'s right, title and interest in mineral claims of the Tombstone area mining district also known as the Silver Strike Project, located in the state of Arizona, USA from arm's length seller (the "Seller").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has issued 7,000,000 common shares in the Company as well as an aggregate five hundred thousand Canadian dollars (CAD$500,000) principal amount of a six percent (6%) convertible unsecured subordinated Debenture due on the maturity date, being 60 months from the date of the closing date being February 23, 2022 (the "Maturity Date"). Each Debenture is convertible, at the sole option of holder into common shares of the Company issued at a price of CAD$0.10 payable on the Maturity Date. The Seller will also be granted a 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") on the property, with 1% of which can be repurchased by the Company for one million American dollars (USD$1,000,000) in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 25, 2022.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 11:09 a.m. PST, July 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was Halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, July 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VER.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,858,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares"). Purchase Price: $0.01 per Share. Number of Placees: 3 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Shares Hanover I Family Trust



(Thomas Braun) Y 6,858,000 Emmeline Braun Y 2,000,000 Vincent Trinh Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 13, 2022.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]