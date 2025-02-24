VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0554

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement entered into between Carebook and UIL Limited ("UIL") dated January 2, 2025 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). Under the Arrangement Agreement, UIL acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Carebook not already owned by UIL and its affiliates by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") with each shareholder of Carebook, other than UIL and its affiliates, receiving cash consideration of CAD$0.10 for each Carebook common share held, all as more particularly described in the information circular in respect of the special meeting of shareholders of Carebook held on February 18, 2025 (the "Circular").

The Exchange has been advised that shareholder approval of the Arrangement Agreement, in accordance with the requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, was received from shareholders of Carebook at a meeting of shareholders held on February 18, 2025. Approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) was obtained on February 20, 2025. For further information, see the Circular which is available on the SEDAR+ profile of Carebook.

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement on February 24, 2025, Carebook has requested that the common shares of Carebook be delisted. Effective at the close of business Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the common shares of Carebook will be delisted from the Exchange.

BULLETIN V2025-0555

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO") ("LIO.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 26, 2025 the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 25,367,647 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated February 14, 2025 of which

25,367,647 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company Of Canada Trading Symbol: LIO.WT.A (New) CUSIP Number: 536216187 (New)

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $ 0.41 and will expire at 5:00 pm (Vancouver time) on February 10, 2028.

Refer to the Prospectus Supplement dated February 10, 2025, and the Company's news release(s) dated February 14, 2025, February 24, 2025.

BULLETIN V2025-0556

OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD. ("OSIX.H")

[formerly Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. ("OSIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 23, 2024 and Oceansix Future Paths Ltd.'s (the "Company") press releases dated December 20, 2024, and January 28, 2025, effective at opening on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of February 26, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from OSIX to OSIX.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

25/02/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0557

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $28,543,590.75



Offering: 11,193,565 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $2.55 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 31, 2025, and February 12, 2025.

BULLETIN V2025-0558



BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:55 a.m. PST, Feb. 24, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2025-0559

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:31 a.m. PST, Feb. 24, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2025-0560

CLIP MONEY INC. ("CLIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Offering: $2,000,000 USD (or $2,840,000 CAD) principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 5,163,636 Listed Shares



Conversion Price: $0.55 CAD per Listed Share



Maturity date: February 24, 2030



Interest rate: 13.0% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated February 24, 2025.

BULLETIN V2025-0561

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,300,000 shares and 1,800,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $515,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: 1,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,800,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2025-0562

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,259,041 shares to settle outstanding debt for $977,686.60 and 2,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.

Number of Creditors: 18 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 4 $276,165.30 $0.0953 2,897,852









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2025-0563

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and to the decrease in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 15,330,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 14, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 14, 2026





13,363,000 (out of the 15,330,000 warrants) Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.09 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.06 New Acceleration Provision of Warrants: $0.075

New Warrant Acceleration Provision:

The exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 days if, for any ten consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the Warrant the closing price of the Listed Shares exceeds $0.075.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 17,520,000 units with 15,330,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 9, 2023.

BULLETIN V2025-0564

SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:57 a.m. PST, Feb. 24, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2025-0565

US COPPER CORP. ("USCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $500,000.00



Offering: 10,000,000 Listed Shares with 10,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 24, 2025, February 21, 2025.

