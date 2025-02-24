TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
News provided byTSX Venture Exchange
Feb 24, 2025, 18:56 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0554
CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement entered into between Carebook and UIL Limited ("UIL") dated January 2, 2025 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). Under the Arrangement Agreement, UIL acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Carebook not already owned by UIL and its affiliates by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") with each shareholder of Carebook, other than UIL and its affiliates, receiving cash consideration of CAD$0.10 for each Carebook common share held, all as more particularly described in the information circular in respect of the special meeting of shareholders of Carebook held on February 18, 2025 (the "Circular").
The Exchange has been advised that shareholder approval of the Arrangement Agreement, in accordance with the requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, was received from shareholders of Carebook at a meeting of shareholders held on February 18, 2025. Approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) was obtained on February 20, 2025. For further information, see the Circular which is available on the SEDAR+ profile of Carebook.
In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement on February 24, 2025, Carebook has requested that the common shares of Carebook be delisted. Effective at the close of business Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the common shares of Carebook will be delisted from the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0555
LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO") ("LIO.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 26, 2025 the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
25,367,647 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated February 14, 2025 of which
|
25,367,647 warrants are issued and outstanding
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company Of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
LIO.WT.A (New)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
536216187 (New)
Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $ 0.41 and will expire at 5:00 pm (Vancouver time) on February 10, 2028.
Refer to the Prospectus Supplement dated February 10, 2025, and the Company's news release(s) dated February 14, 2025, February 24, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0556
OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD. ("OSIX.H")
[formerly Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. ("OSIX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 23, 2024 and Oceansix Future Paths Ltd.'s (the "Company") press releases dated December 20, 2024, and January 28, 2025, effective at opening on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.
As of February 26, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from OSIX to OSIX.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
25/02/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0557
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$28,543,590.75
|
Offering:
|
11,193,565 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$2.55 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated January 31, 2025, and February 12, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0558
BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:55 a.m. PST, Feb. 24, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,
improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0559
CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:31 a.m. PST, Feb. 24, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0560
CLIP MONEY INC. ("CLIP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
$2,000,000 USD (or $2,840,000 CAD) principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 5,163,636 Listed Shares
|
Conversion Price:
|
$0.55 CAD per Listed Share
|
Maturity date:
|
February 24, 2030
|
Interest rate:
|
13.0% per annum
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated February 24, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0561
NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,300,000 shares and 1,800,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $515,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Warrants: 1,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,800,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0562
PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,259,041 shares to settle outstanding debt for $977,686.60 and 2,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.
Number of Creditors: 18 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
4
|
$276,165.30
|
$0.0953
|
2,897,852
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0563
PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and to the decrease in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Number of Warrants:
|
15,330,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 14, 2025
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 14, 2026
|
13,363,000 (out of the 15,330,000 warrants)
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.09
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.06
|
New Acceleration Provision of Warrants:
|
$0.075
New Warrant Acceleration Provision:
The exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 days if, for any ten consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the Warrant the closing price of the Listed Shares exceeds $0.075.
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 17,520,000 units with 15,330,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 9, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0564
SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:57 a.m. PST, Feb. 24, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0565
US COPPER CORP. ("USCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$500,000.00
|
Offering:
|
10,000,000 Listed Shares with 10,000,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.08 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated January 24, 2025, February 21, 2025.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article