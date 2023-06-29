VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANACORTES MINING CORP. ("XYZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated May 5, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between Anacortes Mining Corp. ("Anacortes") and Steppe Gold Ltd. ("Steppe"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Steppe acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Anacortes for consideration of 0.4532 of a Steppe share for each Anacortes share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Anacortes was received at a meeting of the shareholders held on June 19, 2023 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 21, 2023. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Anacortes dated May 17, 2023, which is available under Anacortes' profile on SEDAR.

Anacortes and Steppe closed the Arrangement on June 28, 2023.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, Anacortes has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Friday, June 30, 2023, the common shares of Anacortes will be delisted from the Exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

________________________________________

GENIFI INC. ("GNFI")

[formerly Prodigy Ventures Inc. ("PGV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 21, 2023, the Company has changed its name to genifi inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the common shares of genifi inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Prodigy Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Computer Systems Design and Related Services' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

144,287,403 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: N/A common shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: GNFI (NEW)

CUSIP Number: 37229A104 (NEW)



________________________________________

SUPERIOR GOLD INC. ("SGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, June 30, 2023, the common shares of SGI (the "Common Shares") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Common Shares results from the completion of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated February 22, 2023, between SGI and Catalyst Metals Limited ("Catalyst"), whereby Catalyst acquired all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Arrangement was approved by SGI shareholders on June 26, 2023 and approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on June 28, 2023. Under the terms of the Arrangement, SGI shareholders will receive 0.3571 of one ordinary share of Catalyst for each Common Share held.

For further details, please refer to SGI's management information circular dated May 24, 2023 and news releases dated February 23, 2023, March 30, 2023, April 19, 2023, May 16, 2023, May 31, 2023, June 5, 2023, June 15, 2023, June 26, 2023 and June 29, 2023.

________________________________________

23/06/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), as announced on June 13, 2023 and June 15, 2023:

Number of Securities: 3,818,275 common shares



Purchase Price: $2.41 per common share



Warrants: 1,909,134 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,909,134 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $2.93 for 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 26 placees



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $549,832 N/A 305,463 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $2.93 for 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 15, 2023.

________________________________________

ALORO MINING CORP. ("AORO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 2,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,350 NA 147,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 9, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

E3 LITHIUM LTD. ("ETL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective June 8, 2023, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 18, 2022 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), was filed with and receipted by the Alberta and the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System, the Base Shelf Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each province and territory of Canada. The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 1, 2023, related to the offering of common shares of the Company described below.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 8, 2023, for gross proceeds of $5,623,836.75 (including partial exercise of the Underwriters' over-allotment option).

Offering: 2,499,483 shares, including partial exercise of the Underwriters' over-allotment option.



Share Price: $2.25 per share.



Underwriters: Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Eight Capital.



Underwriters' Commission: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $286,272 cash Eight Capital - $31,808 cash







Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option exercisable to purchase up to an additional 333,333 shares. The over-allotment option was exercised partially at closing for 277,261 shares.



Underwriters' Warrants: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - 127,232 warrants Eight Capital – 14,137 warrants



Underwriters' Warrants Terms: Non-transferable warrants with each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $2.25 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 30, 2023, June 8, 2023, and the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 1, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 347,692 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.065 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$22,600, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated January 01, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length

Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 20, 2023.

_______________________________________

GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC. ("GOFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 4,050,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $18,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

EXPLORATION GOLDFLARE INC. (« GOFL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 juin 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 4 050 000 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,08 $ par action accréditif



Nombre de souscripteurs: 2 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



En espéces ($) # d'actions # de bon de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 18 000 $ N/A N/A

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 27 juin 2023.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, June 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, June 29, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,231,493 shares to settle outstanding debt for $644,039.45.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $131,107.94 $0.1993 657,834 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for one year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. ("SGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a claims purchase agreement dated May 19, 2023 between a wholly-owned subsidiary of Snowline Gold Corp. (the "Company") and two arm's length parties (collectively, the "Sellers") whereby the Company will purchase 92 minerals claims located in the Mayo mining district in the Yukon Territory. In consideration, the Company will pay $1,000,000 and issue 200,000 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") to one of the Sellers. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company with an exercise price of $3.50 for a two-year period from the date of the issuance.

The Company will grant a 1% net smelter returns royalty to each Seller on the mineral claims they sell to the Company. In addition, each Seller will receive a cash bonus of $1 million on the same claims that they sell to the Company, contingent upon the establishment, announcement, publication, or declaration of certain resources.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 1, 2023.

________________________________________

STORM EXPLORATION INC. ("STRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,761,875 (post-consolidated) Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2025 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.1875 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60 (post-consolidated) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 (New)



# of Warrants remaining: 500,000 (post-consolidated) Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60 (post-consolidated and unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,523,750 (post-consolidated) non-flow-through shares with 2,261,875 (post-consolidated) share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 7, 2021. This private placement occurred before the Company consolidated its capital on a 4 old for 1 new basis effective January 19, 2023. Of the 2,261,875 (post-consolidated) warrants, 500,000 (post-consolidated) will not be repriced as the warrantholders elected not to consent to the repricing.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated June 9, 2023 and June 29, 2023.

________________________________________

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Share Exchange Agreement ("Agreement") dated May 10, 2023, between the Company and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to purchase all of the outstanding common shares in the authorized share structure of the Vendor (the "Purchase"), including the existing underlying option agreement ("Underlying Option Agreement") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Redgold Copper-Gold Project ("Project") ("Option"). As consideration for the Purchase, the Company has issued to the Vendor 12,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.235 per Share.

The Company and third-party arm's length optionors of the Underlying Option Agreement ("Optionors") have amended the Underlying Option Agreement, whereby the Company will have the right to exercise the first stage of the Option to earn-in 51% of the Project ("First Option"), by paying to the Optionors a consideration of (i) $500,000 cash ($50,000 paid), (ii) incur eligible expenditures of $2,000,000, (iii) issue 400,000 Shares by October 2024, and (iv) issue an additional $400,000 value in Shares by to October 2026.

If the Company exercises the First Option, it will have the right to increase its interest in the Project from 51% to 70% by paying to the Optionors an additional consideration of (i) $500,000 cash, (ii) incurring an additional $2,000,000 of eligible expenditures, (iii) and issuing an additional $500,000 value in Shares prior to October 2028.

Any Shares issued to the Optionors pursuant to the Underlying Option Agreement will be subject to a floor issuance price of $0.17625 per Share ("Floor Price"), resulting in a maximum of 5,106,384 Shares being issued. The Company has also agreed to make maximum cash payments of $644,681 to the Optionors if the value of the Company's Shares on the Exchange is below the Floor Price on the relevant issuance date.

The Optionors will retain a 2.5% net smelter royalty return("NSR"), which will come into effect if and when the Optionors' collective participating interest in the Project is diluted to less than or equal to 15%. The Company will have the right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR for $2,000,000 cash.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 12, 2023, June 20, 2023, June 28, 2023.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated May 26, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,655,043 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.15 per Share to settle an outstanding trade payable debt for an aggregate amount of $248,256.48:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor.

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a news release on June 27, 2023 to announce that the shares are issued and the debt has been extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

MILLENMIN VENTURES INC. ("MVM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 29, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP. ("SOP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 10:57 a.m. PST, June 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]