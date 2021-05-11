VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CEDARMONT CAPITAL CORP. ("CCCA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the "Company") Prospectus dated April 9, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective April 9, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on May 12, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Thursday, May 13, 2021, upon

confirmation of closing.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on May 13, 2021. A

further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 13,000,000

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 10,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CCCA.P CUSIP Number: 15071L105 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 300,000 options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 until the

earlier of: (i) 5 years from the date of the listing, and (ii) 12 months

following completion of the Company's qualifying transaction.





For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated April 9, 2021.



Company Contact: Jaimie Grossman Company Address:1E2 Suite 6000, 100 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1E2 Company Phone Number: (416) 369.5265 Company email: [email protected]

______________________________________

MERCURY ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("MERC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 7, 2021, effective at the open of market May 13, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.02 Payable Date: June 10, 2021 Record Date: May 26, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: May 25, 2021

________________________________________

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("QIPT") ("QIPT.DB.A")]

[formerly PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ") ("PTQ.DB.A")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to resolutions passed by directors on April 09, 2021 and May 3, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows: Quipt Home Medical Corp.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 13, 2021, the common shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis, and the common shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Health Care Service Provider' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited

30,641,696 shares with no par value of which

shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: QIPT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 74880P104 (NEW)

Debentures

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated July 5, 2019 and as a result of the consolidation, below are the updated details in relation the Company's existing series of Debentures (see below) which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange:

Trading Symbol: QIPT.DB.A (NEW) CUSIP Number: 74880PAA2 (NEW)





Conversion: Each Debenture will be convertible into common shares of the Company (the "Debenture Shares"),

at the option of the holder at any time prior to the close of business on the earliest of (i) the Business Day

immediately preceding the Maturity Date of the Initial Debentures; or (ii) if subject to repurchase pursuant to a

Change of Control, on the last Business Day immediately preceding the payment date, subject to the satisfaction

of certain conditions to convert any part, being $1,000 or an integral multiple thereof, of the principal amount of a

Debenture into Debenture Shares at the price of $5.20 per Debenture Share, subject to adjustment in certain

events in accordance with the Debenture Indenture dated March 7, 2019 (the "Debenture Indenture").

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 11, 2021 and Debenture Indenture.

________________________________________

21/05/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:57 a.m. PST, May 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, May 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated May 4, 2021 between Kevin & Alan Keates (the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kepenkeck gold project that is located in Newfoundland. Consideration is $90,000 and 1,000,000 common shares payable (500,000 common shares to each of the Vendors) in tranches on or before April 10, 2024. The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter royalty of which the Company will have the right to buy back 1% for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

BITTERROOT RESOURCES LTD. ("BTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2021 and May 3, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,195,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 5,597,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,597,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 23 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund Y 4,000,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement000 P 2,050,000 [5 Placees]



Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $5,400.00 and 54,000 Broker Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 24-month



PI Financial Corp. - $4,020.00 and 40,200 Broker Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 24-month period.



Pollitt & Co. Inc. – $3,000.00 and 30,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release dated May 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS, INC. ("EKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 406,250 shares to settle outstanding debt for $24,375.00.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Amount

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares David Newman Y $3,900 $0.06 65,000 John Foote Y $3,900 $0.06 65,000 Robert Caines Y $7,275 $0.06 121,250 Simi Grosman Y $3,900 $0.06 65,000 Steven Benyo Y $5,400 $0.06 90,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS INC. ("EKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,947,394 shares to settle outstanding debt for $162,106.66.

Number of Creditors: Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Etienne Grima Y $71,399.99 $0.055 1,298,182

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:42 a.m. PST, May 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, May 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

JUSTIFY CAPITAL CORP. ("JST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KNEAT.COM INC. ("KSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 07, 2021:

Number of Shares: 666,668 common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$3.00 per share

Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Kelligrew Inc (Wade Dawe) Y 333,334

Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$120,000 in cash payable to Numus Capital Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, May 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEWMAC RESOURCES INC. ("NER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:55 a.m. PST, May 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 7, 2021, between the Company and Les Ressources Tectonic Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the option to acquire 100% interest in the Gouin East and Gouin West properties (the "Properties"), located 150km south of Chibougamau in the province of Québec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make cash payments totaling $190,000, issue 22,591 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.885 per share, incur $1,650,000 of exploration expenditures and make payments totaling $430,000 payable in shares or in cash at the option of the Company, over a 6 years period following the closing of the Agreement in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Properties.

The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. One hundred percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company upon exercise of the Agreement for $1,500,000, or $250,000 at any time during the option period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 10, 2021.

LES MÉTAUX NIOBAY INC. (« NBY »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 mai 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 7 mai 2021, entre la société et Les Ressources Tectonic Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'option d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans les propriétés Gouin Est et Gouin Ouest (les « propriétés »), localisées 150km au sud de la ville de Chibougamau dans la province du Québec.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra effectuer des paiements en espèces totalisant $190,000, émettre 22,591 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,885 $ par action, effectuer des dépenses de 1 650 000 $ en travaux d'exploration, et effectuer des paiements en espèces ou en actions totalisant 410 000 $ à l'option de la société, sur une période de 6 ans suivante la clôture de la convention afin d'acquérir un intérêt de 100% dans les propriétés.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 1% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cent pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur suite à l'exercice de l'option pour 1 500 000 $ ou pour 250 000 $ à n'importe quel moment pendant la durée de l'option.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 mai 2021.

_______________________________________________

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per share

Number of Placees: 40 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 255,000 [5 Placees]

Agent's Fee: $360,000 cash commission payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC. ("PLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, May 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC. ("PLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,836 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $13,335.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 3, 2021.

________________________________________

RIDER 2 INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RIDR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:43 a.m. PST, May 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIDER 2 INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RIDR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

MIDASCO CAPITAL CORP. ("MGC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,695,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $169,500.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Burton Egger Y $32,000 $0.10 320,000









Einra Capital Corp. Y $107,000 $0.10 1,070,000 (William Pettigrew)

Midland Management Ltd. Y $25,500 $0.10 255,000 (Ryan Cheung)

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

____________________________________________

