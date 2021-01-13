VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542



Payable Date: March 30, 2021; April 29, 2021 & May 28, 2021

Record Date: March 15, 2021; April 15, 2021 & May 14, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: March 12, 2021; April 14, 2021 & May 13, 2021 respectively

________________________________________

21/01/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 430,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.50 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated December 29, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 26, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 1,600,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per flow through share



Warrants: 1,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,600,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Graeme O'Neill Y 130,000 Rick Low Y 100,000





Finder's Fee:

Pi Financial Corp. $7,000.00 cash; 56,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.125







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Two years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BLUE RHINO CAPITAL CORP. ("RHNO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANEX METALS INC ("CANX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2020, and further amended on December 10, 2020 and December 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 55 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [9 Placees] P 3,412,500





Finder's Fee:

PI Financial $16,500.00 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated January 7, 2021 and January 11, 2021, announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,800,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 4,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





39627 Yukon Inc. Y 125,000





Finder's Fee:

$5,300 in cash payable to German Mining Networks GmbH

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 13, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for an eighteen month period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares A.C.N. 117 402 838 PTY LTD Y 20,000,000 (D. Jellins)

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:03 a.m. PST, Jan. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:08 a.m. PST, Jan.13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("DSY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 13, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 522,632 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period January 15, 2021 to January 15, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Dominion Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 399,700 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share and 399,700 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for a period of two years, to settle outstanding debt for $19,985.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 17 and December 31, 2020.

________________________________________

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,155,290 shares



Purchase Price: $0.155 per share



Warrants: 4,155,290 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,155,290 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 24 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert T. Boyd Y 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 Placee]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,085 cash

PI Financial Corp. - $1,085 cash

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $1,085 cash

Sprott Capital Partners - $2,170 cash

Pertinax Capital BVBA - 7,161 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 11, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated November 20, 2020 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Michael S. Cathro as trustee and Cathro Resources Corp. and Cazador Resources Corp. as optionors (collectively, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 1,582 claims, together with all pertinent assets, permits and licences (collectively, the "Property"). By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $500,000 and will issue 1,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.86 per share over a one-year period. The Property is subject to a 0.5% NSR royalty on base metals and silver and a 2.0% NSR royalty on all other metals in favour of the Optionors. The Company has a right of first refusal to acquire any interest in the royalties which the Optionors may seek to dispose of.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated November 23, 2020 for further details.

_________________________________

RAISE PRODUCTION INC. ("RPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,774,502 shares at a deemed price of $0.035 per share to settle outstanding debt for $62,107.55 pursuant to previously issued secured convertible debentures.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Richard McHardy Y $21,114.75 $0.035 603,279 Alberta Stark Y $21,114.75 $0.035 603,279 Tom Kehoe Y $9,350.82 $0.035 267,166 Ken Zinger Y $2,262.30 $0.035 64,637 Wendell Chapman Y $1,508.20 $0.035 43,091 Laurel Laing Y $814.43 $0.035 23,269 Susan Scullion Y $663.61 $0.035 18,960 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Creditor] P $754.10 $0.035 21,546

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SATORI RESOURCES INC. ("BUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2020 and December 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,965,116 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Wes Hanson Y 200,000 Jennifer Boyle Y 77,000 Shanda Kilborn Y 38,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [5 placees] P 1,623,070





Finder's Fee: $34,629 payable to Hampton Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities

Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated December 30, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 5, 2021 between the Company, Grafton Asset Management Inc. and 2232018 Alberta Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors") and Canadian Non-Operated Resources I Ltd. and 2133015 Alberta Inc. (collectively, the "Purchased Corporations"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Purchased Corporations. As part of the consideration, the Company will pay $300,000 cash and issue 2,002,585 common shares to the Vendors.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 5, 2021.

_______________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2020 and December 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 908,155 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.80 per common share



Warrants: 454,077 share purchase warrants to purchase 454,077 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.40 for a period of 18 months



Number of Placees: 55 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Petervan Egmond Rossbach Y 53,500 Marissa Lauder Y 11,111 Stephen Blum Y 10,000 Jian Yang Y 7,053





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $47,790, plus 26,550 finder's warrants, each exercisable

into one common share at a price of $1.80 for a period of 24 months, payable

to Cannacord Genuity Corp., Echelon Securities and Beacon Securities.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 23, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,643,792 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 17, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 31, 2021, subject to acceleration if the closing trading

price of the Company's shares exceeds $0.30 per share for at

least 10 consecutive trading days. Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.21

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,643,792 shares with 3,643,791 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 22, 2020.

________________________________________

ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 65,716,666 shares and 65,716,666 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $985,750, in reliance upon the Temporary Relief Measures set out in the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, September 16, 2020, and December 17, 2020.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares AIP Convertible Private Debt







Fund LP N $985,750 $0.015 65,716,666









Warrants: 65,716,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 65,716,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

