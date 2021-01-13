TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 13, 2021, 18:33 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividends:
Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542
Payable Date: March 30, 2021; April 29, 2021 & May 28, 2021
Record Date: March 15, 2021; April 15, 2021 & May 14, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: March 12, 2021; April 14, 2021 & May 13, 2021 respectively
________________________________________
21/01/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 23, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
430,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.50 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated December 29, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 26, 2020:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
1,600,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
1,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,600,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Graeme O'Neill
|
Y
|
130,000
|
Rick Low
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Pi Financial Corp.
|
$7,000.00 cash; 56,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.125
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Two years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
BLUE RHINO CAPITAL CORP. ("RHNO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CANEX METALS INC ("CANX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2020, and further amended on December 10, 2020 and December 11, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
55 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [9 Placees]
|
P
|
3,412,500
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial
|
$16,500.00 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated January 7, 2021 and January 11, 2021, announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,800,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,800,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
39627 Yukon Inc.
|
Y
|
125,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$5,300 in cash payable to German Mining Networks GmbH
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 13, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 17, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.075 for an eighteen month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
A.C.N. 117 402 838 PTY LTD
|
Y
|
20,000,000
|
(D. Jellins)
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:03 a.m. PST, Jan. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:08 a.m. PST, Jan.13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("DSY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 13, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 522,632 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period January 15, 2021 to January 15, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Dominion Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 399,700 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share and 399,700 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for a period of two years, to settle outstanding debt for $19,985.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 17 and December 31, 2020.
________________________________________
ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,155,290 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.155 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,155,290 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,155,290 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
24 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Robert T. Boyd
|
Y
|
150,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
100,000
|
[1 Placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,085 cash
|
PI Financial Corp. - $1,085 cash
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $1,085 cash
|
Sprott Capital Partners - $2,170 cash
|
Pertinax Capital BVBA - 7,161 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 11, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated November 20, 2020 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Michael S. Cathro as trustee and Cathro Resources Corp. and Cazador Resources Corp. as optionors (collectively, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 1,582 claims, together with all pertinent assets, permits and licences (collectively, the "Property"). By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $500,000 and will issue 1,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.86 per share over a one-year period. The Property is subject to a 0.5% NSR royalty on base metals and silver and a 2.0% NSR royalty on all other metals in favour of the Optionors. The Company has a right of first refusal to acquire any interest in the royalties which the Optionors may seek to dispose of.
Please refer to the Company's news release dated November 23, 2020 for further details.
_________________________________
RAISE PRODUCTION INC. ("RPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,774,502 shares at a deemed price of $0.035 per share to settle outstanding debt for $62,107.55 pursuant to previously issued secured convertible debentures.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
11 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Richard McHardy
|
Y
|
$21,114.75
|
$0.035
|
603,279
|
Alberta Stark
|
Y
|
$21,114.75
|
$0.035
|
603,279
|
Tom Kehoe
|
Y
|
$9,350.82
|
$0.035
|
267,166
|
Ken Zinger
|
Y
|
$2,262.30
|
$0.035
|
64,637
|
Wendell Chapman
|
Y
|
$1,508.20
|
$0.035
|
43,091
|
Laurel Laing
|
Y
|
$814.43
|
$0.035
|
23,269
|
Susan Scullion
|
Y
|
$663.61
|
$0.035
|
18,960
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
[1 Creditor]
|
P
|
$754.10
|
$0.035
|
21,546
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SATORI RESOURCES INC. ("BUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2020 and December 17, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,965,116 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.13 per flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Wes Hanson
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Jennifer Boyle
|
Y
|
77,000
|
Shanda Kilborn
|
Y
|
38,500
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [5 placees]
|
P
|
1,623,070
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$34,629 payable to Hampton Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated December 30, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 5, 2021 between the Company, Grafton Asset Management Inc. and 2232018 Alberta Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors") and Canadian Non-Operated Resources I Ltd. and 2133015 Alberta Inc. (collectively, the "Purchased Corporations"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Purchased Corporations. As part of the consideration, the Company will pay $300,000 cash and issue 2,002,585 common shares to the Vendors.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 5, 2021.
_______________________________________
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2020 and December 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
908,155 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.80 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
454,077 share purchase warrants to purchase 454,077 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$2.40 for a period of 18 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
55 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Petervan Egmond Rossbach
|
Y
|
53,500
|
Marissa Lauder
|
Y
|
11,111
|
Stephen Blum
|
Y
|
10,000
|
Jian Yang
|
Y
|
7,053
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $47,790, plus 26,550 finder's warrants, each exercisable
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 23, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
3,643,792
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
January 17, 2021
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 31, 2021, subject to acceleration if the closing trading
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.21
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,643,792 shares with 3,643,791 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 22, 2020.
________________________________________
ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 65,716,666 shares and 65,716,666 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $985,750, in reliance upon the Temporary Relief Measures set out in the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, September 16, 2020, and December 17, 2020.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
AIP Convertible Private Debt
|
Fund LP
|
N
|
$985,750
|
$0.015
|
65,716,666
|
Warrants:
|
65,716,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 65,716,666 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a five year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]