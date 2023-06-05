VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on June 2, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) MCLD MCLD.WT 2 mCloud Technologies Corp. Interim financial report for the period. 2023/03/31





Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2022/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis for

the periods. 2022/12/31 and 2023/03/31





Annual information form for the year 2022/12/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for

the periods. 2022/12/31 and 2023/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC. ("LPS.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, June 13, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire June 15, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business June 15, 2023.

TRADE DATES

June 13, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 14, 2023

June 14, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 15, 2023

June 15, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 15, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on May 23, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 7, 2023, the common shares of Angold Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,470,550 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 589,615 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: AAU (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 03519P300 (new)

________________________________________

23/06/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 23, 2023:

Convertible Debenture US$300,000 (CAD$411,000)



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $0.05.

Maturity date: April 11, 2024.



Interest rate: 6% per annum

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Amount of Debentures





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 US$300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 31, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered and Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Brokered Private Placement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 18, 2023, and clarified on April 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 21,276,596 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) shares, including full exercise of over-allotment



Purchase Price: $0.47 per CFT share



Warrants: 10,638,298 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,638,298 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.47 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 46 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 13 2,957,441

Underwriters' Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $402,900.01 cash and 857,234 broker warrants.

Haywood Securities Inc. - $74,062.50 cash and 157,580 broker warrants.

Sprott Capital Partners LP - $74,062.50 cash and 157,580 broker warrants.

Eight Capital Corp. - $41,475 cash and 88,244 broker warrants.

Broker's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 26, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Non-Brokered Private Placement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 18, 2023, and clarified on April 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,255,319 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.47 per CFT share



Warrants: 2,127,659 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,127,659 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.47 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $120,000 N/A 255,319

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 26, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOVIEX URANIUM INC. ("GXU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 20, 2023 and further amended on April 21, 2023:

Number of Units: 85,714,200 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: C$0.175 per Unit



Warrants: 85,714,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 85,714,200 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.19 for a three year period from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 34 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Agent's Fee: C$446,624.55 cash and 1,283,213 Agent's Warrants payable to Eight Capital

C$446,624.55 cash and 1,283,213 Agent's Warrants payable to SCP Resource Finance LP

C$2,625.00 cash payable to Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd.

Each Agent's Warrant will be exercisable for one Unit in the capital of the Company, under the same terms as mentioned above, at an exercise price of $0.175 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued a news release on May 11, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:35 a.m. PST, June 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, June 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,615,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 5, 2023 and June 18, 2023. Subject to accelerated expiry

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 5, 2024 and June 18, 2024. Subject to accelerated expiry

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,200,000 shares with 7,100,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 18, 2020.

________________________________________

JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 30,286,210 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 15,143,105 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,143,105 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 10,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $8,622.60 NA 123,180

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,389 shares Purchase Price: $0.7808 per share



Number of Shares: 5,617 shares Purchase Price: $0.7768 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 20,006 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on May 31, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

KIRKLAND LAKE DISCOVERIES CORP. ("KLDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 22, 2023:

Number of Securities: 18,690,000 Non-flow-through subscription receipts ("Non-FT Sub Receipts"), each Non-FT Sub Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive one unit of the Company ("Unit"), comprised of one common share of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), upon certain escrow release conditions.





11,547,299 flow-through subscription receipts ("FT Sub Receipts"), each FT Sub Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive one flow-through unit of the Company ("FT Unit"), comprised of one common share of the Company on a flow-through basis ("FT Share") and one Warrant, upon certain escrow release conditions.



Purchase Price: $0.25 per Non-FT Sub Receipt and $0.275 per FT Sub Receipt.



Warrants: 30,237,299 Warrants to purchase 30,237,299 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.40 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of the escrow release conditions.



Number of Placees: 31 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[5 Pro Group members] P 691,000 FT Sub Receipts [1 Pro Group member] P 10,000 Non-FT Sub Receipts



Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Broker Warrants Broker's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $467,880 N/A 1,802,238

Broker Warrants are exercisable at $0.25 per Broker Share for a period of 24

months from the date of escrow release.

The Company issued a news release on May 25, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_________________________________

LUCA MINING CORP. ("LUCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 non-

transferable warrants that are each exercisable into one common share at a price of $ 0.50 per share to an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), in consideration of certain services provided to the Vendor pursuant to an agreement dated March 1, 2023, having a term of 12 months. In addition, the Company agrees to pay the Vendor a work fee equal to $12,500 for each month for a period of 12 months.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Warrants









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further information, please refer to the company's news release dated March 2, 2023.

______________________________________________

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD. ("NPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,272,727 Common Shares



Purchase Price: $0.88 per share



Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Nil Nil Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 45,455



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $96,500 Nil Nil

The Company issued a news release on May 25, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

RADIUS GOLD INC. ("RDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 25, 2023, and May 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,149,983 shares



Purchase Price: $0.175 per share



Warrants: 11,149,983 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,149,983 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 36 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,180,476 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 215,714



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $39,627.17 N/A 226,442

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

______________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated May 25, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 337,524 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.61 per Share to settle a severance payment to a former employee for an aggregate amount of $205,889:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the severance payment is complete.

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 5, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the South Dufferin Purchase Agreement dated April 25, 2023 ("Agreement"), between the Company and a non-arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired from the Vendor all of the interest in and to the South Dufferin property in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Property"), for cash and security considerations. In consideration for the transaction, the Company has paid to the Vendor a cash payment of $125,000 and has issued 6,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares"), and 1,000,000 non-transferable Share purchase warrants ("Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the Vendor to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated April 27, 2023, and May 31, 2023.

________________________________________

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the letter to amend the May 6, 2013, Option Agreement dated April 30, 2023 ("Amending Agreement"), among a subsidiary of the Company ("Subco") and three arm's length vendors (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, Subco has expanded its mineral claims contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Copper-Gold Project for an aggregate consideration from the Company to the Vendors of 300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").

This transaction is considered an arm's length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated May 9, 2023; and June 2, 2023.

________________________________________

WESTBRIDGE RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP. ("WEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, June 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Loan Agreement dated April 18, 2023 ("Original Agreement"), and Amended and Restated Loan Agreement dated May 23, 2023 ("Amended Agreement"), between a group of subsidiaries of the Company (collectively, the "Borrower") and an arm's length lender ("Lender"). Pursuant to the terms of the Amended Agreement, the Lender has issued to the Borrower a secured, non-revolving term credit facility in the principal amount of $25,000,000 USD, bearing an interest rate of 13% per annum, payable in cash, and with a maturity date of 48 months from the date of issuance ("Loan"). In connection with the Loan, the Borrower has granted to the Lender an option to convert the Loan into an approximately 49% interest in the equity of Thirsty Cat LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Borrower has also been granted the right to appoint a director to the Company's board of directors.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated April 19, 2023; May 23, 2023; and May 30, 2023.

________________________________________

