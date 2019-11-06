VANCOUVER, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ("COT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated October 4, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 8, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening November 12, 2019, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire November 14, 2019 and will, therefore, be delisted at the close of business November 14, 2019.

TRADE DATES

November 12, 2019 - TO SETTLE - November 13, 2019

November 13, 2019 - TO SETTLE - November 14, 2019

November 14, 2019 - TO SETTLE - November 14, 2019

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION ("M")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.035 Payable Date: November 29, 2019 Record Date: November 15, 2019 Ex-dividend Date: November 14, 2019

________________________________________

NORTHERN URANIUM CORP. ("UNO.H")

[formerly Northern Uranium Corp. ("UNO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 6, 2019 and the Company's news release dated November 6, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 5, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 8, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, November 8, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of November 8, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from UNO to UNO.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

__________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0125 Payable Date: November 29, 2019 Record Date: November 15, 2019 Ex-dividend Date: November 14, 2019

________________________________________

19/11/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Company

Cease Trade Orders have been issued by both the Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions on November 5, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) EQG 2 eQube Gaming Limited interim unaudited financial reports, interim management's discussion and analysis and certification of the interim filings for the interim period ended 31-AUG-2019

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

APPULSE CORPORATION ("APL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an amalgamation agreement (the "Agreement") between Appulse Corporation (the "Company"), Centrifuges Unlimited Inc. ("Centrifuges"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Rolyn Environment Services Ltd. ("Rolyn"). Pursuant to the Agreement and the Directors' resolution dated on August 26, 2019, Centrifuges and Rolyn will amalgamate under the Business Corporation Act (Alberta) and the Company will receive all the shares of the amalgamated company The shareholders of Rolyn will receive 367,133 common shares for a deemed value of $0.25 per share. 1303365 Alberta Ltd. is an indirect subsidiary of the Company and owns 43.79% of Rolyn. Of the 367,133 common shares issued, 1303365 Alberta Ltd. will obtain 160,800 common shares and waive its right to receive, or surrender for cancellation all of the common shares received whereby there will only be a total of 230,453 common shares listed for trading.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Agreement by the shareholders of Rolyn was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on September 24, 2019. The amalgamation was completed on October 1, 2019.

For further information, please reference the news releases dated August 27, 2019.

________________________________________

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,076,923 shares at $0.13 per share and 4,076,923 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for US$300,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Warrants: 4,076,923 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,076,923 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a three year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the volume weighted adjust price basis is $0.50 or higher for six consecutive weeks.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CANADA JETLINES LTD. ("JET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 738,094 shares a deemed value of $0.265 per share to settle outstanding debt for $195,594.91.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 4, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 93,226 shares to an arm's length service provider at a deemed price of $0.21, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated August 1, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

EQUBE GAMING LIMITED. ("EQG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Cease Trade Order; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FENGRO INDUSTRIES CORP. ("FGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,202,125



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 16, 2019 (1,883,375 warrants) and December 5,

2019 (318,750 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 16, 2020 (1,883,375 warrants) and December 5,

2020 (318,750 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.70

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,404,250 units with 2,202,125 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on September 18, 2019.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 6, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 8,865,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 22, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 22, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35 (80,000 warrants) / $0.30 (8,785,000 warrants)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,865,000 common shares with 8,865,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 23, 2017.

________________________________________

LE MARE GOLD CORP. ("LMGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 19 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group= # of Shares David Greenway Y 1,200,000 Denkota Capital Inc. Y 200,000 (Natasha Sever)



Bam Bam Capital Corp. Y 655,000 (David Greenway)



Nia Capital Corp. Y 50,000 (Kelly Pladson)



Bryson Goodwin Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 3,000,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Second Amendment to the Limited Partnership Agreement 20170718 Financial LP (formerly Q-Meta LP) (the "Agreement") dated October 31, 2019, previously amended on December 04, 2017 and originally created on July 18, 2017, between Bellwether Investment Management Inc. (the "Subsidiary") - wholly owned subsidiary of Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (the "Company"), and certain arm's-length and non-arm's-length parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Subsidiary will be admitted as a limited partner of 20170718 Financial LP, an Ontario limited partnership with $62 million in assets under management.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $1,065,840 in cash for the limited partnership interest.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 31, 2019.

________________________________________

MINERVA INTELLIGENCE INC. ("MVAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 1 Placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Shares Scott Tillman Y 2,000,000







Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on November 1, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP ("NUAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective October 21, 2019, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated October 21, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 25, 2019, for gross proceeds of $17,250,000.

Underwriter: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.



Offering: 4,312,500 shares



Share Price: $4.00 per share

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated March 26, 2013, January 12, 2016, July 12, 2016, October 19, 2017, July 4, 2018, February 20, 2019, and October 7, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture US$15,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: CDN$0.34 per share until maturity



Maturity Date: Extended from October 31, 2019 to November 30, 2019



Interest Rate: 8% per annum

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 26, 2013, and accepted on a replacement basis on February 20, 2019).

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 1, 2019.

Conversion

_______________________________________

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated October 22, 2019 between Pacton Gold Inc. (the Company) and Frontline Gold Corporation (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Gullrock Lake property (150 claims) located in the Red Lake Mining Division Ontario. Consideration is $125,000 cash and 750,000 common shares over 4 years. The Vendor retains a NSR between 0.25% and 2.25%, with the Company having the right to repurchase up to one half for $1,000,000.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 6, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 22, 2019:

Tranche 1





Convertible Debenture $1,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.065 of principal outstanding



Maturity date: 1 year after issue date



Interest rate: 9% per annum



Tranche 2





Convertible Debenture $500,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.085 of principal outstanding



Maturity date: 1 year after issue date



Interest rate: 9% per annum







Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on October 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

RICHMOND MINERALS INC. ("RMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

