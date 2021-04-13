VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUE MOON METALS INC. ("MOON")

[formerly BLUE MOON ZINC CORP. ("MOON")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors dated March 31, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: Blue Moon Metals Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening April 15, 2021, the common shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Blue Moon Zing Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

129,290,228 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MOON (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 09570Q103 (new)

GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG")

[formerly Cuspis Capital Ltd. ("CUSP.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Plan of Arrangement, Private Placement-Non Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Cuspis Capital Ltd.'s ("Cuspis") Qualifying Transaction described in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (formerly Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd.) ("GMG")'s Final Prospectus dated March 31, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, April 15, 2021, Cuspis will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the following:

Plan of Arrangement

On December 17, 2020, GMG and Cuspis entered into the Arrangement Agreement (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, GMG has acquired Cuspis by way of the Arrangement, with Cuspis becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of GMG (the "Resulting Issuer").

As a result of the Arrangement, the Resulting Issuer has issued:

(a) 6,162,072 ordinary shares to the former shareholders of Cuspis;

(b) 291,880 ordinary shares to an arm's length party Tri View Capital Ltd. as a finder's fee; and

(c) 59,550,766 ordinary shares to the existing GMG shareholders (excluding the shares issued under the private placement section below).

GMG's non-offering Final Prospectus dated March 31, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, British Columbia Securities Commission, Alberta Securities Commission and Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan on April 6, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts.

For further information, please refer to Cuspis' Information Circular dated February 4, 2021 and GMG's Prospectus dated March 31, 2021, as available on SEDAR.

Private Placement - Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the Plan of Arrangement, GMG completed a private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities of GMG:

Number of Shares: 3,077,000 ordinary shares Purchase Price: $0.65 per ordinary share Warrants: 1,538,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,538,500 ordinary shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for an 18-month period Number of Placees: 28 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Name ProGroup=P # of units Caerus Capital Partners Inc. Y 75,000 (Robert Shewchuk)



Finder's Fee: $57,691 cash commission and 81,330 finder's warrants paid to Tri View Capital

Ltd. and $52,065 and 80,100 finder's warrants paid to PI Financial Corp. Each

finder's warrant is exercisable into one ordinary share at $0.65 per ordinary share

for 18 months from the applicable release date.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement pursuant to a news release dated April 6, 2021. The conversion of the subscription receipts in ordinary shares and warrants was announced by a news release dated April 13, 2021.

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated August 17, 2020, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5 of the Exchange, the Resulting Issuer has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective on Thursday, April 15, 2021, the Resulting Issuer's Tier classification will change from:

Tier 2 to: Classification: Tier 1.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of Cuspis on March 9, 2021, shareholders of Cuspis have exchanged their Cuspis Shares for GMG Shares on the basis of 0.403 GMG shares for each one (1) Cuspis share. The name of the new listed issuer is "Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.".

Effective at the opening on Thursday, April 15, 2021, the ordinary shares of Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of Cuspis Capital Ltd. will be delisted. The new listed issuer is classified as "Non–metallic mineral product" issuer (NAICS Number: 327990).

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Australia Capitalization: Unlimited number of ordinary shares with no par value, of which 69,081,718 are

issued and outstanding. Escrow: 33,873,675 ordinary shares and 2,916,704 stock options Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GMG (New) CUSIP Number: Q42733 107 (New)

Issuer Contact: Christopher Ohlrich, Chief Financial Officer Issuer Address: Unit 5, 18 Spine Street, Sumner, QLD 4074, Australia Issuer Phone Number: 617 3040–5716 Issuer Email: [email protected] Issuer Website: www.graphenemg.com

JUST KITCHEN HOLDINGS CORP. ("JK")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, April 15, 2021, the common shares of Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' issuer.

Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's final prospectus dated March 26, 2021 (the "Final Prospectus") has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 31, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act, which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Final Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in Alberta, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The Final Prospectus qualified the distribution of 15,798,795 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Qualified Shares") for no additional consideration upon deemed exercise of 15,798,795 subscription receipts of the Company (the "Subscription Receipts") issued on December 11, 2020, December 21, 2020 and March 16, 2021 at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt. The Exchange has been advised by the Company that the distribution of the Qualified Shares occurred on April 7, 2021.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 59,162,288

common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 25,326,668 common shares are subject to a 36 month

staged release escrow agreement



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: JK CUSIP Number: 48214J109 Sponsoring Member: None Agent's Warrants: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's Final Prospectus and news release dated April 13, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Darren Devine, Director Company Address: 1430 – 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6 Company Phone Number: 604-638-8067 Company Email Address: [email protected]

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, April 19, 2021, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire April 21, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business April 21, 2021.

TRADE DATES

April 19, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 20, 2021

April 20, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 21, 2021

April 21, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 21, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 15, 2021, the securities of Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading.

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated January 15, 2019, a news release was issued on June 21, 2019, announcing that the Company would not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, originally announced on January 14, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Fundamental Acquisition as defined under Exchange Policy 5.3.

A news release was also issued on May 15, 2020, announcing that the Company would not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, originally announced on September 5, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

Reviewable Transaction-Announced

The Company announced a Reviewable Transaction in news releases dated December 15, 2020 and December 24, 2020. This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAYBE RE-IMPOSED.

NEW TARGET MINING CORP. ("NEW")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares, Halt:

The common shares of the Company are listed at the market opening Thursday, April 15, 2021 and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

11,636,344 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,900,000 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NEW CUSIP Number: 64885M 10 7

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated March 2, 2021 available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Todd Hanas, CEO Company Address: Suite 510-580 Hornby Street

Vancouver, B.C.

V6C 3B6 Company Email Address: [email protected]

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, April 15, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume. The Company has terminated previously announced amalgamation agreement with Diitalk Communications Inc. dated March 1, 2021.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 2, 2021 and April 12, 2021 for more details.

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: May 19, 2021

Record Date: April 28, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: April 27, 2021

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")

[formerly ROOSEVELT CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("ROSV.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since September 24, 2019, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 15, 2021, the common shares of Cloud DX Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CDX".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated March 31, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, April 15, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of all shares of Cloud DX Inc. for consideration of 68,363,982 common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per share.

23,068,643 ELC shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 223,783 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 623,402 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Robert Kaul Y 7,006,708 Sandeep (Sonny) Kohli Y 2,340,792 Stephanie Bird Y 99,173 Anthony Kaul Y 4,565,173 Michele Middlemore Y 93,704 Brad Miller Y 7,107,773 Constantine Zachos Y 1,531,772 William Charnetski Y 323,548

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 22, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4.8123 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Cloud DX Inc.".

Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 15, 2021, the common shares of Cloud DX Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Roosevelt Capital Group Inc. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Professional Scientific and Technical Services' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

72,094,396 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 23,915,828 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: CDX (new)



CUSIP #: 18912D 10 0





Company Contact: Stephanie Bird, CFO Company Address: 72 Victoria St. South, Kitchener, ON Company Phone Number: 226-686-1542 Company Email Address: [email protected]

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV.H")

[formerly Vatic Ventures Corp. ("VCV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 19, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated August 18, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 15, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, April 15, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of April 15, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from VCV to VCV.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIRIQ INC. ("IQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 6, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,504,253 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from April 13, 2021 to April 12, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Hampton Securities Limited on behalf of the Company.

ANACOTT ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("AAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to convertible debentures in the principal amount of $1,050,000 issued pursuant to a private placement that was announced on May 8, 2018, and subsequently closed on July 16, 2018, the terms have been amended as follows:

Convertible Debenture(s): $1,050,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.25

per common share



Original Maturity Date: 3 year period from the date of issuance



Amended Maturity Date: 4 year period from the date of issuance



Interest Rate: 6% in cash per annum or 10% per annum if converted to shares

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 8, 2021.

BANXA HOLDINGS INC. ("BNXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 16, 2021 and March 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,749,552 shares



Purchase Price: $4.00 per share



Warrants: 1,874,776 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,874,776 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $8.50 for a 42-month period



Number of Placees: 122 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /



Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Blackhawk Ventures Pty Ltd. atf The Arians Family Trust Holger Arians 10,000





Agent's Fee: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. – Cash Fee of $796,688.08, Advisory Fee of

$157,473.96 and Agent's Fee of 121,866 Broker Units. Each Broker Unit

consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase

warrant. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common

share at $8.50 per share for a period of 42-months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:28 a.m. PST, Apr. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:33 a.m. PST, Apr. 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 7, 2021, between the Company and Les entreprises d'exploration Ogima Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Francoeur property, a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Cadillac Rang III property, a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Ogima Nord property and a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Sandborn property (collectively, the "NSRs").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 100,000 common shares and make a cash payment of $50,000 in order to acquire the NSRs.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 8, 2021.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 avril 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 7 avril 2021, entre la société et Les entreprises d'exploration Ogima Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition d'une redevance de 2% au titre de rendement net de fonderie sur la propriété Francoeur, une redevance de 2% au titre de rendement net de fonderie sur la propriété Cadillac Rang III, une redevance de 2% au titre de rendement net de fonderie sur la propriété Ogima Nord et une redevance de 2% au titre de rendement net de fonderie sur la propriété Sandborn (ensemble, les « NSRs »).

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 100 000 actions ordinaires et effectuer un paiement de 50 000 $ en espèces afin d'acquérir les NSRs.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 8 avril 2021.

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 20, 2020 and April 23, 2019, the Exchange has consented to the further extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement: # of Warrants: 7,240,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 24, 2019 Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: April 24, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 24, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,240,000 common shares with 7,240,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 28, 2017, and previously amended effective April 20, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 12, 2021.

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus- Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 22, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 19, 2021, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commissions and filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on March 24, 2021 for gross proceeds of $11,503,220.

Offering: 16,916,500 Units (including over-allotment option of 2,206,500 Units).



Unit Price: $0.68 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half

of one common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: 8,458,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,458,250 common

shares, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at

$1.00 until September 24, 2022.



Underwriter(s): Cormark Securities Inc. and Beacon Securities Limited



Underwriter(s) Commission: an aggregate of $632,677.10 in cash and 930,407 broker warrants.

Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at

$0.68 until September 24, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 19, 2021 and filed on SEDAR and news releases dated March 2, 2021 and March 24, 2021.

GREENFIRST FOREST PRODUCTS INC. ("GFP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Apr. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated March 29, 2021, between Loop Insights Inc. (the "Company") and David Sporer and Mario C.G. Juhnke (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company may acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Mediahelden GMBH d/b/a Passcreator ("Passcreator"), a digital wallet Company.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay US$123,000 in cash and issue 1,301,425 common shares at a deemed value of C$1.4277 per share to satisfy the C$1,858,066 (US$1,477,000) purchase price.

The Company will also make a secured limited recourse loans to the Vendors in the aggregate amount of up to US$510,000. Additionally, upon closing, the Company will grant an aggregate of 1,000,000 incentive stock options to the Vendors as retained officers of Passcreator under new employment agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 12, 2021 and March 29, 2021.

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 73,297 shares at a deemed price of $0.185 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated March 9, 2020 with AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 29, 2021 between Plurilock Security Inc. (the "Company") and Aurora Systems Consulting Inc. ("Aurora"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Aurora for the consideration of US$900,000 in cash and the issuance of 698,888 shares of the Company. Any additional issuance of shares based on certain milestone is subject to the Exchange approval. There is finder's fee payable to Kernel Advisory Inc. (Ira Goldstein) in $25,000 cash and in 46,296 shares of the Company.

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $95,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

TELSON MINING CORPORATION ("TSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,600,000 shares to purchase and cancel the US$4,000,000 Campo Morado variable purchase price royalty.

For additional details, please see the Company's news release dated February 23, 2021.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Issuer's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP"). The Issuer has reserved 2,230,849 shares under the DRIP.

For more information, refer to the Issuer's press release dated April 8, 2021.

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective October 02, 2020, the Company's prospectus supplement dated March 22, 2021, to a short form base shelf prospectus dated October 2, 2020, qualifying the distribution of up to 5,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 25, 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$16,847,298 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was partially exercised).

Offering: 5,615,766 Units (includes 615,766 Units of underwriter's over-allotment

option). Each Unit consists of one ordinary share and one-half of one

ordinary share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being

exercisable into one ordinary share at CDN$4.50 for a 36-month period.



Unit Price: CDN$3.00 per Unit.



Underwriter(s): BMO Capital Markets and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$1,005,590.88 in cash

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form prospectus supplement dated March 22, 2021 and news releases dated March 18, 2021, March 19, 2021, March 22, 2021 and March 25, 2021.

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 116,439 shares to settle amounts drawn down pursuant to a Revolving Convertible Loan Agreement dated April 16, 2020 as amended on May 22, 2020 between the Company and The Sarwal Group Enterprise Inc. (Kailash Sarwal). The amounts drawn down and being converted total $18,509.83.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

Further to the Bulletin dated March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

NEX COMPANY:

KARSTEN ENERGY CORP. ("KAY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $260,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of $0.20 per common share of principal amount

outstanding for a three-month period.



Interest rate: 6% per anumm



Number of Placees: 1 placee Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Lion Capital Partners Limited (Gigi Yang Yue & Victor Yang) Y 1,300,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 6, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

