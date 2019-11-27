VANCOUVER, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AQUARIUS AI INC. ("AQUA")

[formerly GOOD LIFE NETWORKS INC. ("GOOD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated November 21, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday November 29, 2019, the common shares of Aquarius AI Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Good Life Networks Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial/Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

90,400,026 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 3,051,012 shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: AQUA (new) CUSIP Number: 03842U109 (new)

________________________________________

CACHE EXPLORATION INC. ("CAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 8, 2019; effective at the open on Friday, November 29, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

CF ENERGY CORP. ("CFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Dividend Amount

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Bulletin issued by TSXV on September 6, 2019, the Issuer has advised of the final Canadian Equivalent dividend amount per Common Share as follows:

Dividend per Common Share: CDN$0.01 (final)

Payable Date: September 20, 2019

Record Date: September 16, 2019

________________________________________

CF ENERGY CORP. ("CFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following Special Dividend:

Special Dividend per Share: CDN$0.0187

Payable Date: December 12, 2019

Record Date: December 6, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: December 5, 2019

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORP. ("IFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on November 29, 2019, rights to purchase shares of the Company. Two-fifth (0.4) of a right will be issued for each one (1) share held. One right and $0.01 are required to purchase one Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is January 13, 2020. As at November 25, 2019 the Company had 173,851,385 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, November 28, 2019, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights. THE RIGHTS WILL NOT BE LISTED FOR TRADING. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Exploration/Development' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: Two-fifth (0.4) of a right will be issued for each common share held. One (1) right will be exercisable for One (1) share at $0.01 per Share.



Record Date: November 29, 2019 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: November 28, 2019 Rights Called for Trading: Not Applicable Rights Trade for Cash: Not Applicable



Rights Expire: January 13, 2020, 5:00 PM (EST)







Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories in Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated November 25, 2019.

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.001

Payable Date: December 16, 2019

Record Date: December 2, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2019

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PT.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Dividend per common share: $0.00060

Payable Date: December 16, 2019

Record Date: November 30, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: November 28, 2019

________________________________________

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated November 19, 2019, amending and restating the final prospectus dated August 21, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario Securities Commissions, effective November 22, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share on maximum offering).

Commence Date: At the opening on Friday November 29, 2019, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4



Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 6,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 3,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: RENT.P



CUSIP Number: 824561 10 4



Sponsoring Member: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 300,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 24 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 19, 2019.

Company Contact: Nebojsa Dobrijevic Company Address: 1900, 520-3rd Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0R3 Company Phone Number: (416) 628-8589 Company Email Address: ndobrijevic@realcannareit.ca

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:

 Unknown

________________________________________

TRAVERSE ENERGY LTD. ("TVL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 27, 2019 and the Company's press release dated November 26, 2019, effective Friday, November 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

____________________________________

VICTORY CAPITAL CORP. ("VIC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 7, 2019, effective at the open, Friday, November 29, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 21, 2019, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.

________________________________________

19/11/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVANTE LOGIXX INC ("XX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated November 13, 2019 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire all issued and outstanding shares in the capital of A.S.A.P. Secured Inc. (the "A.S.A.P."), provider of physical security services, based in Milton, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay to the Vendors an aggregate of $10,500,000 through the combination of cash payment on closing and issuance of a non-interest bearing, non-transferrable, subordinated promissory note in the principal amount of $2,625,000. The consideration payable for the A.S.A.P. is subject to certain post-closing net working capital and gross profit adjustments.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 14, 2019.

________________________________________

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,871,084 bonus shares to Dr. Ing Georg Pollert in consideration of a loan in the principal amount of $2,435,742.00. The loan has a term of three years and bears interest at 3% per annum.

________________________________________

CHC STUDENT HOUSING CORP. ("CHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 27, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION ("CVB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,392,210 shares Purchase Price: $0.35 per share Number of Placees: 56 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Larry Phillips Y 150,000 Joe Conway Y 142,857 Fundeco Inc. Y 285,714 (Bill Pugliese)



Louis Nagy Y 20,000 Madani Diallo Y 10,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [8 Placees] P 922,500

Finder's Fee:

Beacon Securities $25,693.50 cash; 100,000 shares Echelon Wealth Parnters Inc. $32,235.00 cash Portafortuna Pty LTD $14,520.00 cash INFOR Financial Inc. $15,033.00 cash; 100,000 shares Stephen Ford $11,025.00 cash Haywood Securities $6,300.00 cash

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("FLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,335,220 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $1.25 per FT Unit



Warrants: 2,667,610 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,667,610 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.75 for up to 24 months from the date of closing.



Number of Placees: 86 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 430,000 [2 Placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $419,335 and corporate finance fee of $45,000 paid to Cannacord Genuity Corp., Wedbush Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp and Leede Jones Gable Inc. (collectively, the "Agents").





The Agents also received the following Agent Warrants ("Agent Warrants").

131,513 Agent Warrants issued to Cannacord Genuity Corp.

105,210 Agent Warrants issued to Wedbush Securities Inc.

26,302 Agent Warrants issued to PI Financial Corp.

107,443 Agent Warrants issued to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Each Agent Warrant is exercisable for $1.25 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on November 15, 2019 and November 25, 2019.

________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and price reduction of the following warrants:

Private Placement/Convertible Debt Financing:

# of Warrants Extended: 9,429,896



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 13, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 13, 2020



# of Warrants Re-priced: 9,429,896



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.90 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,073,875 shares and 8,036,563 warrants and conversion of a convertible debenture of $2,100,000 principal amount into 2,800,000 shares and 1,400,000 share purchase warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 18, 2017.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 15, 2019.

________________________________________

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 26, 2019, the bulletin should have read as follows:

Amended Conversion Price Convertible into Common Share Units ("Units") consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at a price of $0.05 per common share for the first 12-month period following the closing date and $0.10 per common share for the second 12-month period following the closing date.



Maturity date 2 years following the closing date (unchanged from original terms)

________________________________________

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, November 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NBS CAPITAL INC. ("NBS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MIMI'S ROCK CORP. ("MIMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to our bulletin dated November 26, 2019, the bulletin should have stated that Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:02 a.m. PST, November 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("QBC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 27, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRAVERSE ENERGY LTD. ("TVL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, November 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 21, 2019, between Oculys Health Informatics Inc. (the "Vendor"), the shareholders of the Vendor, and Vitalhub Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall purchase off of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor.

As consideration, the Company shall pay the shareholders of the Vendor an aggregate of $2,027,000, plus 12,222,222 common shares of the Company.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated October 21, 2019 and November 21, 2019.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED. ("AMO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 27, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

