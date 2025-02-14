VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0474

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 13, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (30) thirty old common shares for (1) one new common share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 19, 2025, the common shares of Datametrex AI Limited will be quoted on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Internet Services - Data Processing, Hosting & Related Services' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

21,002,671 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil commons shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: DM (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 23809L207 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0475

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.045

Payable Date: March 14, 2025

Record Date: February 28, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: February 28, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0476

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement; Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase and license agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 6, 2024 between Replicel Life Sciences Inc. (the "Company") and a non-arm's length party (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company has licensed the patent rights (the "Patent Rights") and sold to the Purchaser the Company's assets (the "Purchased Assets") used in connection with the Company's business related to its autologous cell therapy technologies and injector device, both as more fully detailed in Agreement.

According to the terms of the Agreement, in consideration of the transaction, the Company will receive i) an 8% of royalty on gross profits from the commercialization of the Purchased Assets and the Patent Rights by the purchaser, any of its assignees or licensees (the "Royalty"), and ii) if the Purchaser sells, sub-licenses or transfers any of the Purchased Assets or the licensed Patent Rights to third parties for cash consideration, 75% of the cash proceeds (the "Sale Fee"). The total combined amounts paid or payable by the Purchaser to the Company in respect of the Royalty and Sale Fee is capped at an aggregate amount equivalent to US$2.00 per common share of the Company on a fully diluted basis as of the closing date.

The Exchange has been advised that the Company's shareholders approved the transaction at the annual general and special shareholders meeting held on January 16, 2025.

The transaction is non-arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

Delist

Effective at the close of business on Friday, February 28, 2025, the common shares of RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The voluntary delisting has been accepted by the Company's Board of Directors with a resolution dated February 5, 2025. Furthermore, the delisting of the Company's common shares was approved by the majority of the minority shareholders at the annual general and special shareholders meeting held on January 16, 2025.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated November 27, 2024, and the news releases dated March 18, 2024, August 29, 2024, December 20, 2024, January 16, 2025 and February 14, 2025 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

_______________________________________

25/02/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0477

BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE INC. ("SWAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $6,000,000

Offering: 12,000,000 Listed Shares with 6,000,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.50 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.00 per Listed Share for 18 months.

Non-Cash Commissions: N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated February 5, 2025, and February 12, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0478

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company's filing of the Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 6, 2025 ("Bid"). Pursuant to the Bid, the Company may repurchase for cancellation, up to 985,552 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or such other permitted means during the period of February 17, 2025 to February 13, 2026. Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be made by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 14, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0479

FTI FOODTECH INTERNATIONAL INC. ("FTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $240,000

Offering: 2,000,000 Listed Shares with 2,000,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.12 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.16 per warrant for a two-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants Finders (Aggregate) N/A 141,650

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for a six month term.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 31, 2025 and February 11, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0480

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $720,000

Offering: 36,000,000 Listed Shares

Offering Price: $0.02 per Listed Share

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 17, 2025 and February 4, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0481

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering; Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering

Gross Proceeds: $8,625,000

Offering: 25,367,647 Listed Shares with 25,367,647 warrants

Offering Price: $ 0.34 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.41 per Listed Share for a 3-year period.

Overallotment Option: The underwriters purchased a maximum of 3,308,823 units for the overallotment purposes. As of February 14, 2025, such option has been exercised in full. All information presented herein includes such exercise.

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. N/a 1,598,162

Canaccord Genuity Corp N/a 177,573

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.34 for a 3-year period.

Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus dated February 10, 2025, and the company's news releases dated February 05, 2025 and February 14, 2025.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $2,186,578.76

Offering: 6,431,114 Listed Shares with 6,431,114 warrants

Offering Price: $0.34 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.41 per Listed Share for a 3-year period

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/a 224,640

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.34 for a 3 year period.

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated February 14, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0482

LITHIUM ENERGI EXPLORATION INC. ("LEXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $105,863

Securities Issued: 3,528,768 Listed Shares

Issue Price: $0.03 per Listed Share

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated January 2, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0483

MITHRIL SILVER AND GOLD LIMITED ("MSG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: AUD$12,500,000

Offering: 25,000,000 Common Shares with 12,500,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: AUD$0.50 per Common Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: AUD$0.75 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 1,500,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at AUD$0.75 for a 2-year period.

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 28, 2024, November 4, 2024, and December 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0484

MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS CORP. ("MGRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Offering: $2,585,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 1,723,316 Listed Shares, with 1,721,610 detachable warrants

Conversion Price: $1.50 per Listed Share

Maturity Date: 5 years from the date of closing

Interest Rate: 8% per annum

Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.90 per Listed Share for a 5-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 44,800

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.90 per common share for a 2-year period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 11, 2024 and January 16, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0485

PENDER GROWTH FUND INC. ("PTF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 14, 2025, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 587,342 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 20, 2025 to February 19, 2026. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Ventum Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0486

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $2,160,000

Offering: 3,600,000 Listed Shares with 3,600,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.60 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.75 per warrant for a 3-year period

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 31, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0487

ZEDCOR INC. ("ZDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Bought Deal Prospectus Offering

Gross Proceeds: $25,310,925

Offering: 7,555,500 Listed Shares

Offering Price: $3.35 per Listed Share

Overallotment Option: The underwriters purchased a maximum of 985,500 Listed Shares for overallotment purposes. As of February 5, 2025, such option has been exercised in full. All information presented herein includes such exercise.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the Short Form Prospectus dated January 29, 2025, and the Company's news release(s) dated January 15, 2025, January 16, 2025, January 29, 2025 and February 5, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0488

ZODIAC GOLD INC. ("ZAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $123,000.00

Offering: 1,230,000 Units with 1,230,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.10 per Unit

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 14,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a 2-year period.

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 20, 2024, January 3, 2025, and February 6, 2025.

_______________________________________

