A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia & Ontario Securities Commissions on July 8, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CHN 1 China Education Resources Inc. Interim financial report for the period. 2022/03/31





Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2021/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis for the periods. 2021/12/31 & 2022/03/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods. 2021/12/31 & 2022/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

ADVENT-AWI HOLDINGS INC. ("AWI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.05

Payable Date: August 5, 2022

Record Date: July 22, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: July 21, 2022

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. ("DFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to certain Security Exchange Agreements (collectively, the "Agreements") between the Company and several arm's length and non-arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired 80% of the outstanding shares of Moydow Holdings Ltd. ("Moydow").

The principal asset of Moydow is the Labola Gold Project (the "Project") which is located in the Banfora Greenstone Belt of the West African Birimian Supergroup in Southwest Burkina Faso. Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company will issue an aggregate of 71,880,320 shares to the Vendors in exchange for an 80% interest in Moydow.

Furthermore, the Company is required to invest US$18,000,000 in the Project by September 30, 2026 in order to maintain its 80% interest pursuant to the terms of the Go-Forward Agreement with Panthera Resources Plc – the holder of the remaining 20% interest in Moydow. If less than US$18,000,000 has been spent on the Project by September 30, 2026, the Company's interest would be adjusted to no less than 60%.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Albert Gourley Professional Corp.

(Albert Gourley) Y 1,646,000 Spirit Resources SARL

(Jean-Raymond Boulle) Y 1,646,000 Albert Gourley Y 892,830 David Reading Y 892,830

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,160,072 shares Purchase Price: USD $0.217 per share Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Spirit Resources SARL

(Jean-Raymond Boulle) Y 2,012,607

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 29, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 19,891,375 shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Spirit Resources SARL

(Jean-Raymond Boulle) Y 3,175,000 Jean Lindberg Charles Y 444,500 David Reading Y 317,500 John McGloin Y 79,375 Albert C. Gourley Professional Corp

(Albert C Gourley) Y 158,750 Bertrand Boulle Y 158,750

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 29, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Shares for Debt:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 746,125 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 to settle outstanding debt for USD $117,500.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Jean Lindberg Charles Y USD $30,000 $0.20 190,500 John McGloin Y USD $87,500 $0.20 555,625

The Company issued a news release on June 29, 2022 announcing the shares being issued and the debt being extinguished.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 25, 2021, effective at the open Wednesday July 13, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 25, 2021, March 11, 2022, April 20, 2022, June 9, 2022 and June 29, 2022.

22/07/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 28, 2022:

Number of Securities: 11,026,180 common shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share Warrants: 11,026,180 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,026,180 common shares Warrants Exercise Price: $0.30 for a period of 5 years following the closing of the private placement Number of Placees: 32 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (4 Placees) P 890,000







Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Echelon Wealth Partners, Research Capital Corporation and Hampton Securities Limited received a total cash commission of $138,110 and 690,550 non-transferable finder's warrants to purchase 690,550 common shares at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement, consisting of multiple tranches, in news releases dated April 28, 2022, May 6, 2022, May 31, 2022, June 3, 2022 and July 6, 2022.

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Farm Out Agreement dated June 24, 2022, and an Addendum Agreement dated June 29, 2022 (collectively the "Agreements"), between Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired an additional 6.25% participating interest in the oil exploration Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.

Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company has (i) paid an USD$1,000,000 in cash (ii) issued to the Vendors 2,702,702 common shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.48 per share.

On the date of completion of the Acquisition the Company shall satisfy the following conditions (i) pay a cash amount of USD$500,000 and issue to the Vendors 1,355,014 common shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.48 per share (ii) issue to the Vendors 8,130,081 common shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.48 per share, subject to a lockout agreement (iii) issue to the Vendors 5,420,054 common shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.48 per share and (iv) issue to the Vendors USD$2,000,000 worth of common shares to be issued at the value of the 30 day VWAP per common share up to a maximum of 10,000,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 27, 2022 and July 6, 2022.

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 29, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 8,905,836 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 14, 2022 to July 13, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 shares at a price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $50,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

PLATO GOLD CORP. ("PGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2022, July 5, 2022 and July 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,200,000 Flow-Through shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Shares: 3,100,000 Non Flow-Through shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 3,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,100,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares CEYX Properties Ltd. (Anthony Cohen) Y 1,000,000 V16Oct54 Limited Y 1,000,000 James Cohen Y 3,000,000 Greg Wong Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 placees] P 800,000





Finder's Fee: Raymond James Ltd. $3,200 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

REACT GAMING GROUP INC. ("RGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendments

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 4, 2022, the Exchange has accepted amendments with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 28, 2022, pursuant to which the finders' fees paid to arm's length finders were $322,695.28 in cash (instead of $385,195 in cash), 1,276,987 finders warrants (instead of 1,023,921 finders warrants) and 314,800 common shares (instead of 0 shares).

The other terms of the private placement remain unchanged.

REACT GAMING GROUP INC. ("RGG")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Amendements

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 juillet 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 4 avril 2022, la Bourse a accepté des amendements relativement aux honoraires d'intermédiation dans le cadre d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncés le 28 juin 2022, en vertu desquels les honoraires d'intermédiation payés aux intermédiaires sans lien de dépendance avec la société furent 322 695,28 $ en espèces (plutôt que 385 195 $ en espèces), 1 276 987 bons de souscription (plutôt que 1 023 921 bons de souscription) et 314 800 actions ordinaires (plutôt que 0 action).

Les autres modalités du placement privé demeurent inchangées.

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 8, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,586,886 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 14, 2022 to July 13, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Jeremiah Katz) on behalf of the Company.

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,236,667 flow-through shares

8,000,000 non-flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow-through share

$0.05 per non-flow-through share Warrants: 618,334 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 618,334 non-flow-through shares

8,000,000 non-flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 non-flow-through shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /ProGroup=P # of Shares England Communications Ltd. (Michael England) Y 700,000 nf/t Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $2,500.00

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. - $5,000.00 and 91,667 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.08 per share for a 12-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

