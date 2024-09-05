VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2649

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on September 4, 2024, against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Company Failure to File Period Ending

(Y/M/D) ("EAC") Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. Interim Financial Statements 2024/06/30



Interim MD&A and Interim Certifications 2024/06/30



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 septembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 4 septembre 2024 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole Société Défaut de déposer Période se terminant

(A/M/J) (« EAC ») Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. États financiers intermédiaires 2024/06/30



Rapport de gestion intermédiaire et attestations intermédiaires 2024/06/30



Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-2650

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2024

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 4, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CE.H NEX Canada Energy Partners Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2024/04/30





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2024/04/30





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2024/04/30



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2651

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $550,000 Offering: 2,200,000 Listed Shares with 2,200,000 warrants attached.



Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Listed Share for a 1-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 26, 2024, August 30, 2024, September 3, 2024, and September 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2652

BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, September 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2653

BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, September 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2654

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,050,000 Offering: 21,000,000 Listed Shares with 21,000,000 warrants attached.



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a 4-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 944,048





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 4-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 14, 2024, August 26, 2024, August 28, 2024, and September 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2655

EUROPACIFIC METALS INC. ("EUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $323,000 Offering: 8,075,000 Listed Shares with 8,075,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.04 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 245,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 20, 2024, June 24, 2024, August 2, 2024 and September 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2656

INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,645.67 proportionate voting shares at a price of $17.50 per proportionate voting share ($0.175 per subordinate voting share) to settle outstanding debt for $238,000. Each proportionate voting share is convertible into 100 subordinate voting shares at the option of the holder and upon the terms outlined in the Company's articles.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2657

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $7,367,000 Offering: 368,350 Listed Shares with 368,350 warrants attached



Offering Price: $20.00 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $25.00 per warrant for a five-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 13, 2024 and July 19, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2658

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,750,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (each, a "Bonus Warrant") to an arm's length lender in consideration of a drawdown in the amount of $300,000 pursuant to a Credit Facility Agreement dated June 23, 2022. The Bonus Warrants have an exercise price of $0.08 per share until July 11, 2025.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2659

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $924,999.97



Offering: 8,043,478 flow-through common shares of the Company ("FT Shares")



Offering Price: $0.115 per FT Share



Non-Cash Commissions: 319,565 non-transferable warrants of the Company ("Finder Warrants")



Commission Terms: Each Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.115 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 9, 2024, and September 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2660

ZYUS LIFE SCIENCES CORPORATION ("ZYUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $3,334,827.75 Offering: 3,510,345 Listed Shares with 3,510,345 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.95 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.30 per warrant for a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 26, 2024

_______________________________________

