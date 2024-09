VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2758

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.09

Payable Date: October 15, 2024

Record Date: September 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2759

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0013

Payable Date: October 15, 2024

Record Date: September 30, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: September 27, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2760

WESTERN PACIFIC TRUST COMPANY ("WP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.0075

Payable Date: October 18, 2024

Record Date: October 03, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: October 03, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2761

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0065

Payable Date: October 15, 2024

Record Date: September 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024

_______________________________________

24/09/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2762

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $990,000 Offering: 33,000,000 Listed Shares with 33,000,000 warrants Offering Price: $0.02 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.5 per Listed Share for a 5-year period Offering: $330,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into Listed Shares Conversion Price: $0.05 per Listed Share during first year, $0.10 thereafter until maturity Maturity date: 60 months from issuance Interest rate: 10% per annum Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 18, 2024, July 24, 2024, August 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2763

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,999,999.55 Offering: 7,692,307 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.65 per Listed Share Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 6, 2024 and September 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2764

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 16, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 22,348,980 shares to settle outstanding debt for $446,977.60.

Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 7 $446,977.60 AUS$0.02 22,348,980

All other information remains unchanged.

_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2765

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $600,000 Offering: 12,000,000 Listed Shares with 12,000,000 warrants Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a three-year period Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 20, 2024 and September 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

FFI: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]