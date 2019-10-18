VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: November 29, 2019

Record Date: October 31, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: October 30, 2019

________________________________________

FOREMOST VENTURES CORP. ("FMV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, the securities of Foremost Ventures Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on October 17, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on February 27, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

____________________________________

JASPER MINING CORPORATION ("JSP.H")

[formerly Jasper Mining Corporation ("JSP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission dated May 6, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of October 22, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from JSP to JSP.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

______________________________________

KANADARIO GOLD INC. ("KANA")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Kanadario Gold Inc.'s (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Long Form Prospectus dated July 25, 2019 (the "Prospectus") has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission, Alberta Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission (together, the "Commissions") on July 25, 2019, and receipted by the Commissions on July 25, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the IPO will be $750,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.15 per share). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Commence Date: At the opening on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, the common shares of the Company will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange. The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted thereafter.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

12,650,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding upon completion of the IPO Escrowed Shares: 1,300,000 common shares are subject to a NP 46-201 36-month staged release escrow.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: KANA CUSIP Number: 483613105



Agent: PI Financial Corp. (the "Agent")



Agent's Compensation: The Company has agreed to pay to the Agent a commission (the "Agents' Commission") equal to 3.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering received from purchasers on the President's List and 7.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering received from purchasers not on the President's List. The Agent will also be paid a corporate finance fee of $25,000 plus GST, and will be issued 170,000 non-transferable warrants to acquire up to 170,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share, exercisable until October 22, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 25, 2019.

Company Contact: Dominic Verdejo, CEO Company Address: Suite 1680, 200 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3L6 Company Phone Number: 604-678-5308 Company Email: dom@rsdcapital.com

________________________________________

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated October 11, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Six (6) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of market Tuesday, October 22, 2019, the common shares of Max Resource Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,993,427 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow:

nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MXR UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 57772U307 NEW

________________________________________

REALIA PROPERTIES INC. ("RLP", "RLP.DB.A)

[formerly TitanStar Properties Inc. ("TSP", "TSP.DB.A")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 3, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 22, 2019, the common shares of Realia Properties Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of TitanStar Propoerties Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Real Estate' company.

Share Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

255,221,137 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company Trading Symbol: RLP (new) CUSIP Number: 75605D102 (new)



Debenture Capitalization: 4,542 $1,000 principal amount of Debentures of which

4,542 are issued and outstanding Transfer Agent: BNY Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: RLP.DB.A (new) CUSIP Number: 75605DAA0 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

MAGNETIC NORTH ACQUISITION CORP. ("MNC")

[formerly BLACK BULL RESOURCES INC. ("BBS.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Change of Business Reverse Takeover-Completed, Shares for Debt, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

NEX Company

Change of Business, Reverse Takeover-Completed

Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Change of Business, which includes the acceptance of the following transactions:

the Company acquired certain shareholdings (the "Purchased Assets") from Mr. Kevin Spall, Mr. Ian Wild and Mr. Andrew Osis (the "Vendors") in exchange for the issuance of 38,000,000 Common Shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share and the creation and issuance to the Vendors of 100,000 Preferred Series A Shares of the Company at a deemed price of $10.00 per Preferred Series A Share. The Purchased Assets comprised of all the Vendors' equity interests in Bioshield Corp., Ignite Collaboration Services Group, Inc., Power Symmetry Inc. and Previcare Corp. Mr. Kevin Spall and Mr. Andrew Osis have been appointed as Co-CEO's of the Company, and Mr. Ian Wild as Chairman.

Finder's Fee: 100,000 Common shares payable to Thomas Hart

400,000 Common Shares payable to David Heighington

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced: May 26th 2018.

Number of Shares: 12,532,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 32 placees



Number of Series A Preferred Shares: 185,179 Series A Preferred Shares



Purchase Price: $10.00 per share



Number of Placees: 17 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Common Shares David John Marinucci Y 3,000,000 Ian Wild Y 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: $31,920 payable to Canaccord Genuity

$18,000 payable to PI Financial

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,466,818 shares to settle outstanding debt for $438,953.80.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Change:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders of the Company, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, October 22, 2019, the common shares of MAGNETIC NORTH ACQUISITION CORP. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of BLACK BULL RESOURCES INC. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Investment' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

59,051,105 shares are issued and outstanding

Unlimited Series A Preferred Shares with no par value of which

285,179 Series A Preferred Shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed: 42,000,000 common shares

100,000 Series A Preferred Shares Escrow Term: 3 year(s)



Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: MNC (new) CUSIP Number: 55948L102 (new)

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture,

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Friday Oct 18, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

For further information see the Company's filling statement dated May 28, 2019 and news releases from September 21, 2017 to Oct 20, 2019.

Reinstated for Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 8, 2018, the Company has now filed interim management's discussion and analysis 2017/12/3, certification of the interim filings 2017/12/31.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, October 22, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company (CUSIP 55948L102).

Company Contact: Andrew Osis Company Address: 2110, 250 – 5th Street SW, Calgary, AB Company Phone Number: 403-470-4355 Company Email Address: info@magneticnac.com

________________________________________

OJO ELECTRIC CORP. ("OJO")

[formerly Arcturus Ventures Inc. ("AZN.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Arcturus Ventures Inc. ("Arcturus") (to be renamed "OjO Electric Corp.") Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") and related transactions, all as principally described in Arcturus' filing statement dated October 15, 2019 (the "Filing Statement"). The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Business Combination of Arcturus and OjO Electric, LLC

Arcturus and OjO Electric, LLC ("OjO") entered into a Business Combination Agreement dated effective October 15, 2019 for the purpose of effecting a business combination (the "Business Combination"), pursuant to which Arcturus acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of OjO.

OjO is in the light electric vehicle ridesharing business with a focus on two-wheeled electric scooters. OjO's primary business is to provide safe, sustainable ridesharing solutions for bridging the gap between micro-mobility rides (personal individual electric vehicles, such as e-scooters, rentable by-the-minute through a smartphone app) of under one mile and car sharing services for rides of five to ten miles in cities world-wide.

OjO currently operates in one segment — the development and rental of two-wheeled electric scooters in large urban areas. OjO's revenue source is the fees generated from scooter rentals (i.e., initial rental fee, per minute fee, and applicable surcharges).

OjO's current primary focus is on the expansion of its scooter ridesharing program in cities across the US and world-wide. OjO is currently partnered with existing bike share companies who provide logistical operational support for OjO and maintain relationships with governmental officials in the cities and states in which OjO operates.

In connection with the Business Combination, a private placement to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $8,049,551 by issuing 10,591,515 subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.76 per Subscription Receipt was completed. In connection with closing of the Business Combination each Subscription Receipt converted into one limited voting share ("Limited Voting Shares") of OjO Electric Corp. Finders' fees of an aggregate of $436,653 were paid to certain finders.

A further 33,137,703 common shares of OjO Electric Corp. are issuable on conversion of 140,000 Arcturus Preferred Shares ("Multiple Voting Shares"), redemption of 7,069,707 New Class B Units of OjO and 25,927,996 New Common A Units of OjO.

A finder's fee of 1,201,946 Limited Voting Shares was issued to Fiore Management & Advisory Corp. and Frank Anderson.

For further information, see the Filing Statement which is available under Arcturus' profile on SEDAR.

2. Name Change

Arcturus Ventures Inc. has changed its name to OjO Electric Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, the Limited Voting Shares of OjO Electric Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the common shares of Arcturus Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited Limited Voting Shares with no par value of which

34,799,710 Limited Voting Shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 14,189,052 shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement (this includes the Multiple Voting Shares, New Class B Units and New Common A Units which convert into Limited Voting Shares of OjO Electric Corp. on a 1:1 basis)







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: OJO (new) CUSIP Number: 67098G 10 6 (new)

3. Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

Arcturus has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Arcturus' listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, the trading symbol for Arcturus (renamed to OjO Electric Corp.) will change from AZN.H to OJO.

4. Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 the Limited Voting Shares of OjO Electric Corp. will resume trading on the Exchange.

________________________________________

19/10/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 2,774,991 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 30, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.90

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 60,000,000 common shares and 30,000,000 warrants (this private placement occurred before the 2017 stock consolidation of 10 to 1), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on June 3, 2016.

AVIVAGEN INC. («VIV»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 2 774 991 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 30 octobre 2019 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 31 mars 2020 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,90 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 60 000 000 actions ordinaires et 30 000 000 bons de souscription (ce placement privé a eu lieu avant le regroupement d'actions de 2017 de 10 pour 1), tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 3 juin 2016.

_____________________________________________________

ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC. ("EGLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated September 6, 2019 between Enthusiast Gaming (PG) Inc. and Enthusiast Gaming Properties Inc., each wholly owned subsidiaries of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (the "Company"), Christopher James, Joao Sanches, Jeremy Bridgeman, Jonathan Jordan and Tommy Palm Games Sweden AB whereby the Enthusiast Gaming (PG) Inc. acquires 100% of the outstanding shares of Steel Media Limited. Consideration, staged over a three year period, is US$2,468,536 cash, US$1,000,000 in common shares with the first tranche payment of 304,147 shares at a deemed price of $2.17 and up to an additional US$500,000 earn-out payment (which may be settled in cash or common shares) The shares are subject to a floor price that is not less than the discounted market price as of the date of the announcement (or $2.04). Any waiver of the floor price will be subject further Exchange review and acceptance.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 18, 2019 and October 4, 2019.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 3,480,667 flow-through common shares

14,134,999 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per flow-through common share

$0.06 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 14,134,999 warrants to purchase 14,134,999 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 expiring on September 10, 2022.



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Peak Mining Corporation (Peter Cashin) Y 2,050,000







Finder's Fee: 4 finders received a total cash compensation of $30,007 and 446,783 warrants exercisable at a price of $0.11 expiring on September 10, 2021.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 11, 2019.

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. («IPG»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 3 480 667 actions ordinaires accréditives

14 134 999 actions ordinaires non-accréditives



Prix : 0,075 $ par action ordinaire accréditive

0,06 $ par action ordinaire non-acrréditive



Bons de souscription : 14 134 999 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 14 134 999 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,11 $ expirant le 10 septembre 2022.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 10 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Peak Mining Corporation (Peter Cashin) Y 2 050 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation : 4 intermédiaires ont reçu une compensation totale de 30 007 $ en espèces et 446 783 bons de souscription pouvant être exercés au prix de 0,11 $ expirant le 10 septembre 2021.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 11 septembre 2019.

________________________________________

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 396,987 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $19,849.32.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 9, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,400,000 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $4.20 per share



Number of Placees: 32 placees



Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $201,600 cash.

National Bank Financial Inc. $75,600 cash.

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. $50,400 cash.

CIBC World Markets Inc. $50,400 cash.

Cormark Securities Inc. $25,200 cash.

Desjardins Securities Inc. $25,200 cash.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $25,200 cash.

Haywood Securities Inc. $25,200 cash.

Sprott Capital Partners L.P. $25,200 cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 17, 2019 and June 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,457,692 flow-through common shares and 9,678,373 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow-through common share

$0.10 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 4,839,186 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,839,186 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a 24 month period



Number of Placees: 10 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Alamos Gold Inc. Y 2,837,283 Royal Nickel Corporation Y 2,191,090 David Christie Y 192,307 Tim Hollaar Y 115,384

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 17, 2019 and June 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,505,645 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SIQ MOUNTAIN INDUSTRIES INC. ("SIQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,700,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one year period





$0.20 in the second year



Number of Placees: 13 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares McFadden Product Services Ltd.



(Brian McFadden) Y 50,000 Bondwest Enterprises Inc. (James R. Bond) Y 500,000 Richard Lee Y 100,000 Peter Hughes Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 placee]











Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $8,500 and 85,000 non-transferable warrantes, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 in the first year and $0.20 in the second year.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 4, 2019. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP ("SRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,500,000



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of two years from the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 16 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Christopher Berlet Y 3,106,000 Khadijah Samnani Y 45,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

