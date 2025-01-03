TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 03, 2025, 19:20 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0029
IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02
Payable Date: February 03, 2025
Record Date: January 17, 2025
Ex-dividend Date: January 17, 2025
BULLETIN V2025-0030
JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 2, 2025, and the Company's press release issued January 2, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
BULLETIN V2025-0031
KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 13, 2024, effective at the open on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the shares of the Company will resume trading; an announcement having been made on December 18, 2024.
BULLETIN V2025-0032
LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.008
Payable Date: January 31, 2025
Record Date: January 17, 2025
Ex-dividend Date: January 17, 2025
25/01/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0033
CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:09 a.m. PST, January 3, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,
Dissemination: this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
BULLETIN V2025-0034
CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
BULLETIN V2025-0035
DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 5,168,814
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 6, 2025
New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 6, 2026
Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 (unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,203,814 shares with 5,203,814 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 9, 2023.
BULLETIN V2025-0036
EDM RESOURCES INC. ("EDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 9, 2024, the content of the bulletin should have read as follows:
Gross Proceeds: $ 1,691,145
All other information remains unchanged.
BULLETIN V2025-0037
EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $1,915,000.00
Offering: 38,300,000 Listed Shares with 38,300,000 warrants
Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
1,533,000
|
2,314,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 6, 2024, December 13, 2024, December 17, 2024, and December 31, 2024.
BULLETIN V2025-0038
EMPIRE METALS CORP. ("EP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $200,000.00
Offering: 4,000,000 Flow-Through Shares with 4,000,000 warrants
Offering Price: $0.05 per Flow-Through Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.065 per Flow-Through Share for a two-year period
Commissions in Securities: N/A
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 19, 2024, and December 31, 2024.
BULLETIN V2025-0039
IMPACT ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("IMPC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:39 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
BULLETIN V2025-0040
QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
BULLETIN V2025-0041
QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:50 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
BULLETIN V2025-0042
QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
BULLETIN V2025-0043
QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:43 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
BULLETIN V2025-0044
QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:48 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
BULLETIN V2025-0045
VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $ 400,000
Offering: 8,000,000 Listed Shares with 4000,000 warrants
Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a 18 months period.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/a
|
480,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 27, 2024.
