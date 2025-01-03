VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0029

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: February 03, 2025

Record Date: January 17, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: January 17, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0030

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 2, 2025, and the Company's press release issued January 2, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0031

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 13, 2024, effective at the open on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the shares of the Company will resume trading; an announcement having been made on December 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0032

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.008

Payable Date: January 31, 2025

Record Date: January 17, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: January 17, 2025

_______________________________________

25/01/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN V2025-0033

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:09 a.m. PST, January 3, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Dissemination: this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0034

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0035

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,168,814

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 6, 2025

New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 6, 2026

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,203,814 shares with 5,203,814 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 9, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0036

EDM RESOURCES INC. ("EDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 9, 2024, the content of the bulletin should have read as follows:

Gross Proceeds: $ 1,691,145

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0037

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $1,915,000.00

Offering: 38,300,000 Listed Shares with 38,300,000 warrants

Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a two-year period

Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 1,533,000 2,314,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is

exercisable at $0.08 for a two-year period

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 6, 2024, December 13, 2024, December 17, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0038

EMPIRE METALS CORP. ("EP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $200,000.00

Offering: 4,000,000 Flow-Through Shares with 4,000,000 warrants

Offering Price: $0.05 per Flow-Through Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.065 per Flow-Through Share for a two-year period

Commissions in Securities: N/A

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 19, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0039

IMPACT ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("IMPC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:39 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0040

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0041

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:50 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0042

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0043

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:43 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0044

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:48 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0045

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $ 400,000

Offering: 8,000,000 Listed Shares with 4000,000 warrants

Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a 18 months period.

Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warants

Finders (Aggregate) N/a 480,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is

exercisable at $0.05 for a 18 months period.





Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]