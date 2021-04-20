VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GERMINATE CAPITAL LTD. ("GCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 16, 2021, effective at the open of market April 22, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

GREENFIRST FOREST PRODUCTS INC. ("GFP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Change of Business-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

Further to the Company's news release dated April 12, 2021 regarding the proposed acquisition of a portfolio of forest and paper products assets pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated April 10, 2021 (the 'Change of Business'), the Company has met the requirements to resume trade under section 2.5 of Policy 5.2.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Change of Business, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the Change of Business within 75 days of the issuance of the news release. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")

[formerly HEATHERDALE RESOURCES LTD. ("HTR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Board resolution dated January 21, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday April 22, 2021, the common shares of Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Heatherdale Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

22,214,847 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BWCG (new) CUSIP Number: 092638105 (new)

PIVOTAL FINANCIAL CORP. ("PIV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated March 23, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective March 24, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $2,000,000 (10,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on April 21, 2021. Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Thursday, April 22, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on April 22, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 15,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 5,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: PIV.P CUSIP Number: 72583C107 Agent: iA Private Wealth Inc.



Agent's Options: 1,000,000 options to purchase one share at $0.20 for a period of 5 years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated March 23, 2021.

Company Contact: C. Fraser Elliott, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 365 Bay Street, Suite 800

Toronto, Ontario M5H 2V1 Company Phone Number: (416) 567-3276 Company email: [email protected]

21/04/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:24 a.m. PST, Apr. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ANTALIS VENTURES CORP. ("ANTV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, Apr. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. ("LIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 29, 2021, March 30, 2021 and April 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,484,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 8,484,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,484,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Marie Constance ("Connie") Norman Y 55,500 Joseph Grosso Y 1,000,000 Vinland Holdings Inc. (David Terry) Y 200,000





Finder's Fee: Amandla SA (Jorge Nunez) – $3,900 cash and 43,330 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Agreement of Purchase and Sale (the "Agreement") dated March 21, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party, whereby the Company acquired certain concessions in the District of Cochrane, Timmins, Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property by issuing up to 48,000 common shares and paying $120,000 in cash.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 9, 2021.

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 24, 2021, between the Company and arm's length parties, whereby the Company acquired a right to purchase certain patented mineral and surface rights located in Timmins, Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property by issuing up to 35,000 common shares and paying $775,000 in cash over five years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 9, 2021.

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Option and Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 4, 2021, between the Company and Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will have a right to earn minimum 60% and up to 80% interest in 39 claims adjacent to the MacDiarmid property (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the right by issuing up to 200,000 common shares, transferring $500,000 in assessment credits, forgiving $160,224.03 of indebtedness owed by the Vendor to the Company and incur up to $250,000 in exploration expenses over 36 months. Additionally, the Property is subject to a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty, of which the Vendor will retain up to 1.75%.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 17, 2021 and April 9, 2021.

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021 and April 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 5,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,700,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares AlphaNorth Partners Fund Inc. (Steve Palmer) Y 1,000,000 Patrick Wood Y 100,000 Steven J. Mannik Y 500,000



Finder's Fee:

$7,000 Cash and 70,000 Finder Warrants payable to AlphaNorth Asset Management

$14,000 Cash and 140,000 Finder Warrants payable to Leedes Jones Gable Inc.



Finder's Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder's Warrants Term to Expiry: 5 years after Closing

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 14, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement: # of Warrants: 8,116,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 15, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 15, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,116,500 shares with 8,116,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 20, 2019.

EASTFIELD RESOURCES LTD. ("ETF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement: # of Warrants: 1,800,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 13, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 13, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,800,000 shares with 1,800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 14, 2019.

GERMINATE CAPITAL LTD. ("GCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

HAPPY CREEK MINERALS LTD. ("HPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 28 and 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,195,000 flow-through shares and 2,777,743 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share and $0.09 per common share



Warrants: 16,972,743 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,972,743 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 29 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Kathy Love Y 30,000 Michael S. Cathro Y 316,666 David and Camela Blann Y 222,303 Rodger Gray Y 200,000 Walter Segsworth Y 222,222 Richard Lee Y 75,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 300,000 [2 Placees]

Finder's Fee: Odlum Brown – $4,733.33 cash: 47,733 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $32,100 cash; 321,000 finder's warrants

Pollitt & Co. Inc. – $3,900 cash; 39,000 finder's warrants

PowerOne Capital Markets Limited – $6,000 cash; 60,000 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. (Toronto) – 555,556 finder's units

Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.12 until November 19, 2023

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 20, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated February 24, 2021 between HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (the "Company"), GPU Atlantic Inc., GPU.ONE Holding Inc. and STL Atlantic Holdings Inc., collectively (the "Vendors") whereby the Company acquires all the issued and outstanding shares of GPU Atlantic Inc. and related assets held including a sub-station and data center campus. All operations are located in New Brunswick. Consideration is 5,000,000 common shares and $6,000,000 in work commitments.

For more information refer to the Company's news releases dated February 25, 2021 and April 19, 2021.

KUTCHO COPPER CORP. ("KC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,329,500 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.57 per flow-through share



Number of Shares: 2,000,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per non-flow-through shares



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Kevin Campbell P 50,000 Brad Nguyen P 50,000 David Elliott P 250,000 Andrew Williams P 1,800,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 4 placees

Finder Fee: Received an aggregate of $156,199 in cash and has issued 284,430 finder warrants. Each finder's warrant on flow-through basis are exercisable at $0.57 per share and on non-flow-through basis at $0.50 per share for a period of one year.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 13, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 15, 2021, the Company's final prospectus supplement dated April 12, 2021 qualifying the distribution of 6,900,000 units of the Company (including the exercise of the over-allotment option), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at a price of $2.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $14,490,000.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on April 15, 2021.

Offering: 6,900,000 units



Unit Price: $2.10 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at $2.85 until expiry on April 15, 2024.



Agent(s): ATB Capital Markets Inc. (the "Agent")



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $2.85 per share until April 15, 2024.



Agent(s) Commission: The agent was paid a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the offering



Over-Allotment Option: The over-allotment was exercised for 900,000 units.

For further details, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated April 12, 2021 and news releases dated April 15, 2021.

MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:11 a.m. PST, Apr. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Apr. 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated January 14, 2021:

Number of Securities: 17,390,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Warrants: 8,695,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,695,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.30 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 22 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Three finders received a cash commission totaling $175,000 and 875,000 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 875,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share until April 16, 2023.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 16, 2021.

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a participation interest acquisition agreement dated April 1, 2021 between Pasofino Gold Limited (the "Company") and QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC"), whereby the Company is disposing of a 50% interest in the Roger Gold-Copper Project located in Quebec. In consideration for the disposition, the Company will receive $1 million in cash and 5.5 million in common shares of QC.

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement dated March 15, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Petrolympic Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party - 1039244 BC. Ltd (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire two contiguous mining claims located in Val d´Or mining camp, Province of Quebec (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will pay to the Vendor an aggregate of CDN$75,000 in cash and issue 900,000 common shares over a period of two (2) years. Additionally, the Company is required to incur an aggregate of CDN$750,000 in work commitments over a period of four (4) years.

The Vendor will also retain a 1.5% net smelter royalty on the Property. At the beginning of production, the Company has the option to buy back 0.5% of such net smelter royalty for CDN$500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 15, 2021.

QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Participating Interest Acquisition Agreement dated April 1, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between QC Copper and Gold Inc. (the "Company") and Pasofino Gold Limited (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Roger Gold-Copper project (the "Roger Project"), located in the Chibougamau district of Quebec. SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Quebec, holds the remaining 50% ownership interest.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $1,000,000 cash payment and issue 5,500,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.18 per share to the Vendor in exchange for the 50% ownership interest in the Roger Project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 5, 2021

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("SRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:25 a.m. PST, Apr. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("SRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SCOZINC MINING LTD. ("SZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:39 a.m. PST, Apr. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SCOZINC MINING LTD. ("SZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Apr. 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Apr. 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 25, 2021, March 26, 2021, March 30, 2021 and April 01, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,735,199 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$2.50 per share



Warrants: 867,599 share purchase warrants to purchase 867,599 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$3.00 per share until April 9, 2023



Number of Placees: 139 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Brian Bosse Y 16,000 Ryan Shacklock Y 20,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 12,000 [2 placees]





Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$43,275.90 in cash and 15,592 common shares payable to Aligned Capital Partners Inc, Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NEX COMPANY :

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 19, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares 898207 Canada Inc. (Zachary Stadnyk) Y $1,532.05 $0.12 12,767 Acclaim Ventures Inc. (Graydon Bensler) Y $7,660.27 $0.12 63,835 BWL Investments Ltd. (Braeden Lichti) Y $520.90 $0.12 4,340 Elizabeth Ross Y $766.03 $0.12 6,383 George Kovalyov Y $1,279.27 $0.12 10,660 Herc Holdings Inc. (Rick Purdy) Y $4,328.05 $0.12 36,067 Summerhill Investment Corp. (Peter Lacey) Y $7,660.27 $0.12 63,835 Zachary Stadnyk Y $1,532.05 $0.12 12,767

There are no other changes to the Exchange Bulletin.

