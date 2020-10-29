VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU") ("ARU.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company's Short Form Prospectus dated October 22, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the securities regulatory authorities of British Columbia and Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consisted of 2,330,000 units (the "Units") at the price of $4.30 per Unit (the "Subscription Price"). Each Unit comprises one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share at the exercise price of $5.50 per share during a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering



Offering Price: $4.30 per Unit



Warrants Exercise Price: $5.50 per common share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 24 months following the closing date of the Offering



Underwriters: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital, Haywood Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd



Underwriter's Commission: The Underwriters received cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds realized from the sale of the Units. The Underwriters were also granted a number of compensation options equal to 6% of the aggregate number of Units sold under the Offering, exercisable at a price of $5.50 per compensation option for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date, to purchase an additional number of Units equal to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 22, 2020.

The closing of the prospectus Offering occurred before the market opening on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Exchange has been advised that a total of 2,679,500 Units, including 349,500 Units pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, have been issued at a price of $4.30 per Unit pursuant to the closing of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $11,521,850.

New Listing-Warrants

The Warrants of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Company (NAICS Number 212220).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on October 30, 2020. Commence Date: The Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Monday, November 2, 2020, pursuant to the confirmation of closing of the Company's offering by prospectus dated October 22, 2020



The closing of the public Offering occurred before the market opening on Thursday, October 29, 2020



Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: 1,339,747 Warrants were issued and outstanding, including 174,750 warrants that were issued upon exercise of the over-allotment option granted pursuant to the Company's prospectus dated October 22, 2020



Warrants Exercise Price: $5.50 per Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. The expiry date of the warrants is October 29, 2022 in the warrant indenture



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company (Canada) – Toronto



Trading Symbol: ARU.WT



CUSIP Number: G06974193

The Warrants will be governed by the terms of an indenture that was executed on October 29, 2020, between the Issuer and TSX Trust Company (Canada), as warrant agent.

The warrants were issued pursuant to a prospectus Offering dated October 22, 2020 of 2,330,000 Units at a price of $4.30 per Unit. Each Unit comprises one common share and one-half Warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $5.50 per common share and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on the date that is 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. The Company granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase Units, at the Subscription Price, for a maximum number equal to 15% of the number of Units sold under the offering for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the offering, which was fully exercised.

______________________________

KADESTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("KDSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated October 27, 2020, effective at the opening on Monday, November 2, 2020 trading in the shares of Kadestone Capital Corp. will resume.

________________________________________

GURU ORGANIC ENERGY CORP. ("GURU")

[formerly Mira X Acquisition Corp. ("MIRA.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Brokered, Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing GURU Organic Energy Corp.'s (formerly Mira X Acquisition Corp.)(the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated October 22, 2020. As a result, at the opening on November 2, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated October 22, 2020 (the "Amalgamation Agreement"), the Company has indirectly acquired all the outstanding shares of 6384269 Canada Inc. ("GURU") for 22,401,696 post-consolidation shares, excluding the common shares issued in the Private Placement – Brokered section below.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders of the Company at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on October 28, 2020, the Company consolidated its capital on the basis of 1 post-consolidation common share for every 83.846 pre-consolidation common shares. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Guru Organic Energy Corp."

Private Placement - Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, GURU completed a brokered private placement offering of subscription receipts for total gross proceeds of $34,502,587.50. The subscription receipts issued at $5.45 per subscription receipt under the private placement were exchanged into 6,330,750 common shares of GURU which were exchanged for 6,330,750 post-consolidation common shares of the Company pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement.

Graduation

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the market opening on Monday November 2, 2020 under the name "GURU Organic Energy Corp." with the symbol "GURU".

As a result of this Graduation, the Company's common shares will be delisted from TSXV at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

Please refer to the Original Listing bulletin issued by the TSX dated October 29, 2020 for further information on the listing and the Filing Statement dated October 22, 2020, which is available on www.sedar.com for details of the QT.

_____________________________________________________

LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ("LIS")

[formerly NRG Metals Inc. ("NGZ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors October 20, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, November 2, 2020, the common shares of Lithium South Development Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of NRG Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

27,791,736 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: LIS (new) CUSIP Number: 53680U109 (new)

________________________________________

PHILIPPINE METALS INC. ("PHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 2, 2020, the securities of Philippine Metals Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on October 5, 2020 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on June 25, 2020. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Take Over as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

SUN SUMMIT MINERALS CORP. ("SMN")

[formerly SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. ("SMN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

ULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by Directors October 6, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening November 2, 2020, the common shares of Sun Summit Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of San Marco Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

46,693,924 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SMN Unchanged CUSIP Number: 86687V100 New

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

DRAGONFLY CAPITAL CORP. ("DRC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 27, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Bulletin Type: Reinstated for Trading

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 8, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated April 7, 2020 has been revoked.

Furthermore, on November 11, 2019, the Company announced that it would not be proceeding with its previously announced proposed qualifying transaction involving 2591046 Ontario Corp. (d/b/a Future Fertility). For further information in that respect, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 11, 2019, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 2, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

20/10/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CVR MEDICAL CORP. ("CVM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:02 a.m. PST, Oct. 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.60 per share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.00 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Finder's Fee:

$257,040.00 and 144,200 warrants payable to Cormark Securities Inc.

$22,960.00 and 28,700 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

2,100 warrants payable to Richardson GMP Limited

Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Issuer, at a price of $2.00 per share until October 14, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated October 14, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ECLIPSE GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated September 17, 2020 between Hercules Gold USA, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation (the "Company"), Comstock Exploration and Development LLC and Comstock Gold Inc. whereby the Company is acquiring a 100% interest in eight unpatented lode mining claims located in Lyon County, Nevada, USA. Consideration is 100,000 common shares.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 22, 2020.

________________________________________

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Convertible Debenture: $10,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 24,390,243 shares at a conversion price of $0.41 per common share



Maturity date: 12 months after the closing of the private placement



Interest rate: 7.0 % per annum



Warrants: 12,195,122 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,195,122 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.51 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 27, 2020.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN: 29 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Débenture convertible: 10 000 000 $



Prix de conversion: Le capital est convertible en 24 390 243 actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,41 $ par action



Date d'échéance: 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Taux d'intérêt: 7 % par année



Bons de souscription : 12 195 122 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 12 195 122 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,51 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraires d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 27 octobre 2020.

_______________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 11, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 6,278,587 flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.205 per flow through share Warrants: 3,139,293 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,139,293 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years Number of Placees: 6 Placees Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp

Canaccord Genuity Corp. 60,000 shares; 30,000 warrants

257,336 shares; 128,668 warrants Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Each warrant is exercisable into a common share at a price of $0.25 per share for 24 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 11, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:



Number of FT Shares: 2,050,833 flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.18 per flow through share Non Flow-Through Shares:



Number of Non-FT Shares: 2,289,382 non flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.145 per non flow through share Warrants: 1,144,691 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,144,691 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years Number of Placees: 36 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Rebecca Moriarty Y 14,900 Tim Johnson Y 120,000 Michael Rowley Y 42,000 Alicia Milne Y 50,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

PI Financial Corp 71,730 shares; 35,865 warrants

21,000 shares; 10,500 warrants Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months from closing date

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. ("JTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 02, 2018, Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amendment to a USD$5.72 million, 8.5% - vendor take-back promissory note dated September 22, 2020 (the "Amendment") (Originally dated January 24, 2018 and amendment on May 23, 2019 and February 18, 2020) (together "the VTB Note"), between GreenSpace Brands Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's-length party - Mill Road Capital Management LLC (the "Vendor"). The VTB Note formed a part of consideration for the Share Purchase Agreement dated December 20, 2017, between the Company and the Vendor, for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Galaxy Nutritional Foods Inc.

Under the terms of the Amendment, the VTB Note will be extended until September 22, 2021 (the "Maturity") and require a 10% prepayment of the outstanding amount before January 04, 2021.

As consideration for the amendment to the VTB Note, the Company may issue up to 16,666,668 common shares over a one (1) year period, to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 20, 2020 and October 22, 2020.

________________________________________

JERVOIS MINING LTD. ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on October 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 147,540,985 shares



Purchase Price: AUD$0.305 (approximately C$0.285) per share



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Kenneth Klassen Y 983,607 Brian Kennedy Y 1,639,344 Peter Johnston Y 655,738 Greg Young Y 2,459,016 AustralianSuper Pty Ltd. Y 60,655,738

Agent's Fee: Shaw & Partners Limited – AUD$746,623 cash payment

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated October 27, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

K9 GOLD CORP. ("KNC")

ULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on Oct 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,295,500 shares Purchase Price: $0.315 per share Warrants: 3,295,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,295,500 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.42 Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years

Number of Placees: 22 Placees

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp.

IBK Capital Corp $16,014.60 cash; 50,840 warrants

$4,032.00 cash Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.42 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 year warrants

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KADESTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("KDSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC. ("LBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

ULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,955,347 shares to settle outstanding debt for $947,767.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Twenty-Second Yeneb Y $700,000 $0.05 14,000,000 (John Byrne)

















Katuni Capital Corp Y $26,250 $0.05 525,000 (Anthony Balic)

















Ross MacLachlan Y $71,517 $0.05 1,430,347

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:22 a.m. PST, Oct. 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OXFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,253,968 flow-through shares and 11,200,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.315 per flow-through share and $0.18 per common share



Warrants: 10,726,984 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,726,984 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.26 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Alamos Gold Inc. Y 4,757,814

Finder's Fee: Discovery Finance Sarl and Haywood Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $180,318.46 in cash and 1,001,769 finder's warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.26 for a period of two years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP. ("PGDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 44,040,277 shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$10 million.

Number of Creditors:1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Hunt Family Limited Partnership







(Tim Hunt) Y US$10,000,000 $0.30 44,040,277

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 15, 2020 and October 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,478,885 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per share



Number of Placees: 36 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Sherman Dahl Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,257,429

[7 placees]

Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation $15,399.15 and 313,530 common shares payable

PI Financial Corp. $1,960 and 7,000 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 for 18 months from closing

Raymond James Ltd. $14,700 cash payable

National Bank Financial Inc. $5,880 cash payable

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, Oct. 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct.29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VICTORY METALS INC. ("VMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 29, 2020

Number of Shares: 500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000

[1 placee]

Finder's Fee: Raymond James Ltd. receives $12,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 29, 2020.

________________________________________

ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2020, which relies upon the notice to issuers dated April 8, 2020 and September 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Warrants: 4,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 28, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC. ("AGH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on October 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 700,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.08 per share



Warrants: 350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 350,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.12 per share until October 26, 2021



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DRAGONFLY CAPITAL CORP. ("DRC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, Oct.29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

