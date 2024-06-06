VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1716

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 5, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) JAX 2 JAXON MINING INC. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2024/01/31















Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2024/01/31















Certification of annual filings for the year. 2024/01/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1717

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 5, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) Q 2 QUETZAL COPPER CORP. Interim financial report. 2024/03/31





Interim management's discussion and analysis. 2024/03/31















Certification of interim filings. 2024/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1718

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 5, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SNYB 2 SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. Audited annual financial statements. 2024/01/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements. 2024/01/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1719

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375

Payable Date: June 28, 2024

Record Date: June 20, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 20, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1720

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 5, 2024, and the Company's press release issued June 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1721

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: July 26, 2024

Record Date: July 12, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: July 12, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1722

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA.H")

[formerly Inca One Gold Corp. ("INCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated May 31, 2024 and June 5, 2024 and the Company's press release dated June 4, 2024, effective at opening on Monday, June 10, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, June 10, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of June 10, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from INCA to INCA.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1723

SCANDIUM CANADA LTD. ("SCD") ("SCD.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Scandium Canada Ltd. (the "Company") has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on June 10, 2024, transferable rights (each, a "Right") to purchase units of the Company (each a "Unit"). One (1) Right will be issued for each common share held. Each whole Right will entitle the holder to subscribe for 0.426614 of a Unit. A holder of Rights will need to exercise 2.344039 Rights and pay $0.0325 to purchase one Unit, where each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant. The rights offering will expire on the expiry date for the Rights Offering that is July 5, 2024. Each share purchase warrant and $0.05 entitle the buyer to purchase one common share of the Company up to 24 months from the date of issuance. As at June 6, 2024, the Company had 216,372,826 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Monday June 10, 2024, the shares of the Company will trade ex-rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time. The Company is classified as an "All other metal ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212299).

Summary:

Basis of Offering: 2.344039 Rights exercisable for One (1) Unit at $0.0325 per Unit.



Record Date: June 10, 2024 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: June 10, 2024 Rights Called for Trading: June 10, 2024 Rights Trade for Cash: July 5, 2024 - Trading in the rights shall be cash same day settlement on the expiry date. Rights Expire: July 5, 2024, 4:00 pm (Montréal time). Halt and Delist: The rights will be halted at noon (Toronto and Montréal time) on July 5, 2024 and delisted at the close.

TRADE DATES

July 5, 2024 - TO SETTLE – July 5, 2024

On the expiry date of the Rights, trading in the Rights shall cease at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) and 12:00 noon (Toronto and Montréal time).

Rights Trading Symbol: SCD.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 80600A 11 1 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Authorized Jurisdictions: All provinces and territories in Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated June 6, 2024 and the Company's news release dated June 3, 2024.

SCANDIUM CANADA LTEE (« SCD ») (« SCD.RT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement de droits-Unités

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 juin 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Scandium Canada Ltée (la « société ») a annoncé qu'elle émettra aux actionnaires inscrits aux registres le 10 juin 2024 des droits de souscription (chacun, un « droit ») transférables permettant d'acquérir des unités de la société (chacune, une « unité »). Un (1) droit sera émis pour chaque action ordinaire détenue. Chaque droit entier donnera droit à son porteur de souscrire 0,426614 d'une unité. Un porteur de droits devra exercer 2,344039 droits et payer 0,0325 $ pour acquérir une unité, chaque unité étant composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription d'action transférable. L'offre de droits expirera le 5 juillet 2024. Chaque bon de souscription d'action et 0,05 $ permettent au détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société pendant une période maximale de 24 mois à compter de la date d'émission. Au 6 juin 2024, la société comptait 216 372 826 actions émises et en circulation.

À l'ouverture des affaires le lundi 10 juin 2024, les actions ordinaires de la société seront négociées sur une base « ex-droit » et les droits seront admis à la négociation. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Extraction de tous les autres minerais métalliques » (numéro de SCIAN : 212299).

Sommaire :

Base de souscription : 2,344039 droits exerçables pour une (1) unité au prix de 0,0325 $ l'unité.



Date de clôture des registres : Le 10 juin 2024 Négociation des actions « ex-droit » : Le 10 juin 2024 Admission à la négociation des droits : Le 10 juin 2024 Négociation des droits sur une base au comptant : Le 5 juillet 2024 - À la date d'expiration des droits, la négociation des droits se fera au comptant pour règlement le même jour. Expiration des droits : Le 5 juillet 2024 à 16 h (heure de Montréal) Arrêt et retrait de la cote : La négociation des droits sera arrêtée à midi

(Heures de Toronto et de Montréal) le 5 juillet 2024

Et les droits seront radiés à la clôture le même jour.

DATES DE NÉGOCIATION

5 juillet 2024 – RÈGLEMENT LE – 5 juillet 2024

La négociation des droits à la Bourse prend fin à 9 h (heure de Vancouver), à 10 h (heure de Calgary) et à midi (heure de Toronto et Montréal) à la date d'expiration des droits.

Symbole au téléscripteur des droits : SCD.RT Numéro de CUSIP des droits : 80600A 11 1 Agent d'émission des droits : Services aux investisseurs Computershare Inc. Juridictions autorisées : Toutes les provinces et territoires du Canada

Pour de plus amples détails, veuillez-vous référer à la circulaire de placement de droits datée du 6 juin 2024 et au communiqué de presse daté du 3 juin 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1724

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

NEX Company

Pursuant to the Director's resolution passed by Directors on April 29, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, June 10, 2024, the common shares of Health Logic Interactive Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,681,014 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Trading Symbol: CHIP.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 42227N306 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1725

IDG HOLDINGS INC. ("IDH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 10, 2024, the securities of IDG Holdings Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated May 19, 2021, a news release was issued on April 29, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

24/06/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1726

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:14 a.m. PST, June 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1727

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,875,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.02 per share to settle outstanding debt for $137,500.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $137,500 $0.02 6,875,000









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Please refer to the Company's press release dated June 6, 2024, for more details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1728

CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated May 22, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and certain arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired the patents, patent applications, technology and certain other rights to a sulphide leaching technology.

By way of consideration, the Company paid $2,000,000 in cash to the Vendors and issued 1,026,518 shares to the Vendors at a deemed price of $2.92 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 23, 2024 and June 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1729

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $660,000



Offering: 33,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.02 per Listed Share



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1730

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 24, 2024, between Marvel Discovery Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 53 mineral claims in Elliot Lake, Ontario. By way of Consideration, the Company will (i) make an aggregate cash payment of $50,000, (ii) issue a total of 500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.025 per share, and (iii) issue a total of 500,000 share purchase warrants, each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.05 per share for three- year period to the vendors. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the Vendors, and the Issuer has the option to purchase 1% of the NSR Royalty for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1731

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $922,000 Offering: 18,440,000 Listed Shares with 18,440,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a two-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated June 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1732

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 30, 2024 among the Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (the "Company"), an arm's length private company ("BCCo") and the shareholders of BCCo (collective referred to as the "Shareholders"), whereby the Company bought all of the issued and outstanding shares of BCCo from the Shareholders to hold a 100% interest in the Capri and Capri2 historic Uranium deposits located in Quebec. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired BCCo by issuing 2,800,000 common shares of the Company to the Shareholders at $0.07 per share, totaling $196,000, on closing.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 9, 2024 and June 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1733

TINONE RESOURCES INC. ("TORC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 545,455 shares to settle outstanding debt for $60,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares

Y $60,000 $0.11 545,455

Warrants: N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 22, 2024 and June 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1734

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:38 a.m. PST, June 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1735

ZEDCOR INC. ("ZDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $15,000,000



Offering: 15,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $1.00 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A









Commissions:

Cash Units Warrants

Agents:

Beacon Securities Limited (Lead) $630,000 N/A N/A

Paradigm Capital Inc. $315,000 N/A N/A

Cormark Securities Inc. $52,500 N/A N/A

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $52,500 N/A N/A











Commission Terms: N/A









Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 1, 2024 and May 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]