VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening September 13, 2023, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire September 15, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 15, 2023.

TRADE DATES

September 13, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 15, 2023

September 15, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 15, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

__________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.01 (post consolidation)

Payable Date: September 29, 2023

Record Date: September 8, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: September 7, 2023

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG.H")

[formerly Skylight Health Group Inc. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 6, 2023, the name of the issuer should have read as follows:

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG.H")

[formerly Skylight Health Group Inc. ("SLHG")



All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

23/09/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,558,417 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 4,558,417 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,558,417 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,666,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,300 N/A 52,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.24 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 6, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of alkali dispositions located in Ceylon Lake, Freefight Lake, and the north and south areas of Cabri Lake in the province of Saskatchewan (the "Claims") pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated July 11, 2023 between the Company and arm's length vendor.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) Consideration $35,000 156,250 common shares N/A

On commencement of the commercial production from the Claims, the Company will make a payment of a royalty of 2% of gross revenue from the commercial production of mineral products on the Claims.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 25, 2023.

________________________________________

FULL METAL MINERALS LTD. ("FMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") bulletin dated April 15, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Sixth Amending Agreement dated April 15, 2023 ("Amending Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Optionor"). The Amending Agreement is in accordance with the letter agreement dated February 24, 2020, and following amendments on July 30, 2020, August 28, 2020, December 15, 2020, February 1, 2021 and March 12, 2021 (together with the Amending Agreement, the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the option to acquire 60% of the Optionor's right, title and interest in and to the Olivine Mountain Property in BC ("Property") for a consideration comprising of cash, issuances of common shares of the Company ("Shares"), and exploration expenditures ("Expenditures") according to the following schedule:

Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares) Expenditures Upon Exchange acceptance $ 40,000 (PAID) 100,000 (PAID) NIL 6-month Anniversary $ 25,000 (PAID) 25,000 (PAID) NIL 12-month Anniversary $ 25,000 (PAID) 45,000 (PAID) $ 75,000 (INCURRED) **24-month Anniversary $ 20,000 (PAID) 30,000 NIL 30-month Anniversary $ 50,000 60,000 $ 200,000 36-month Anniversary $ 125,000 60,000 $ 350,000 48-month Anniversary $ 250,000 60,000 $ 500,000

**The 24-month Anniversary cash payment and Share issuance is new consideration as part of the Amending Agreement.

The Optionor will be appointed as the operator of the Property and the Company will pay a monthly 10% operating fee to the Optionor, which will count toward the required Expenditures. Upon exercise of the Option, the Company and the Optionor will enter into a joint venture ("JV"). Upon commercial production, the JV will pay to an arm's length third party a 2% net smelter royalty return ("NSR"). The JV will have the right to repurchase a portion of the NSR at a rate of $1,000,000 per 25% of the NSR, or 100% of the NSR for $2,000,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 26, 2020; July 31, 2020; October 8, 2020; December 24, 2020; February 18, 2021; March 22, 2021, and August 30, 2023.

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 28, 2023, and August 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,940,000 common share



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 2,940,000 whole warrants to purchase 2,940,000 Shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period from the date of issuance, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,190,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases on August 28, 2023, and August 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 28, 2023, and August 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,252,357 flow-through common share



Purchase Price: $0.07 flow through per share



Warrants: 4,126,179 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,126,179 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period from the date of issuance, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 44,001.2 N/A 628,588

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common shares at the price of $0.10 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on August 28, 2023, and August 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated December 3, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 22, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended January 31, 2023, occurred for gross proceeds of $1,820,573.84.

Agents: ATB Capital Markets Inc. and ATB Capital Markets USA Inc.



Offering: 821,537 common shares ("Shares")



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended January 31, 2023, with an average sale price of approximately $2.10 per Share.



Agents' Warrants: N/A



Greenshoe Option: N/A



Agents'' Fees: 1.5% of the gross proceeds of the offering, being $27,308.59 in aggregate for the quarter ended January 31, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 22, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated December 3, 2021 and filed on SEDAR, and the Company's news releases dated April 22, 2021, December 6, 2021, January 31, 2023 and March 17, 2023.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated December 3, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 22, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended April 30, 2023, occurred for gross proceeds of $41,411.86.

Agents: ATB Capital Markets Inc. and ATB Capital Markets USA Inc.



Offering: 22,000 common shares ("Shares")



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended April 30, 2023, with an average sale price of approximately $1.88 per Share.



Agents' Warrants: N/A



Greenshoe Option: N/A



Agents'' Fees: 1.5% of the gross proceeds of the offering, being $621.18 in aggregate for the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 22, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated December 3, 2021 and filed on SEDAR, and the Company's news releases dated April 22, 2021, December 6, 2021, January 31, 2023, March 17, 2023 and June 14, 2023.

________________________________________

K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 27, 2023.

Number of Shares: 8,756,666 charity flow-through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per charity FT share



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Charity FT

Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,529,999 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 1,050,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants

Finder's Fee: $49,031.98 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on August 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MAYFAIR ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("MFA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Vancouver.

________________________________________

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 280,678 common shares at a deemed price of $0.165, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated January 23, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 25, 2023 that the shares are issued.

________________________________________

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 5, 2023, June 19, 2023, and August 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,750,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 648,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,340.00 N/A 54,250

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news releases on July 20, 2023, and September 7, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 25, 2023, and September 6, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $290,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 5,800,000 units at $0.05, consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Maturity date: August 29, 2024.



Warrants: Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.05.



Interest rate: 12% per annum.



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 6, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 440,190 shares at a deemed price of $0.0511, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated November 9, 2022.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued. For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2022, February 27, 2023, May 30, 2023, and September 6, 2023.

________________________________________

QCX GOLD CORP. ("QCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 8, 2023 :

Number of Shares: 1) 6,200,000 flow shares

2) 3,600,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: 1) $0.05 per share

2) $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1) 3,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,100,000 shares

2) 3,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 1) $0.10 for a two year period

2) $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,000 532,000 Shares 1,064,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 29, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

LETHO RESOURCES CORP. ("LET.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's notice for filing in connection with a loan agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 04, 2023, between the Company and an Arm's length party (the "Lender") for gross proceeds $ 100,000 loan. In connection with the loan, an Arm's length finder will receive $5,000 as a finder's fee paid by way of the issuance of 100,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 05, 2023.

________________________________________

SIQ MOUNTAIN INDUSTRIES INC. ("SIQ.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3

2,420,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,200.00 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 6, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

