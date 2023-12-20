VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0344

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION ("ENDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on December 5, 2023, the Company has consolidated its share capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 22, 2023, the common shares of Enduro Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidation basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which



24,099,494 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ENDR (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 29279W300 (new)

_______________________________________

23/12/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0345

ALTIPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration clause Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 195,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 150,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $11,000 N/A 110,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 29, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0346

CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture-Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment of the convertible debentures with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 21, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: $5,733,727 principal amount Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.78 per share Original Maturity Date: November 11, 2024 Amended Maturity Date: November 11, 2025

The convertible debentures issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 19, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0347

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:54 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0348

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0349

EUROPACIFIC METALS INC. ("EUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 19, 2023, the finder's fee was stated incorrectly; no finder's fees were paid. The December 19, 2023 Bulletin should have read as follows:



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N.A

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0350

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:26 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0351

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0352

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,047,617 Flow-Through Units ("FT Unit"). Each FT Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one-half (0.5) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") Purchase Price: $0.105 per FT Unit Warrants: 4,523,809 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,523,809 Common Shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 per common share for a 2-year period Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 428,571



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $53,100 Nil 420,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.14 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 12, 2023 and December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0353

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,400,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 3,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,400,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period from the date of issuance Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fees: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release on December 19, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0354

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 08, 2023:

Number of Shares: 35,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 35,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0355

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture: $2,000,000 principal amount outstanding Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $3 of the principal amount outstanding per share until maturity. Original Maturity Date: July 20, 2024 Amended Maturity Date: July 20, 2025 Interest Rate: 10% per annum

This debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 17, 2021, as amended effective July 18, 2022, and further amended effective November 2, 2022, and April 14, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 20, 2021, August 16, 2021, July 17, 2022, October 31, 2022, April 6, 2023, and October 20, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0356

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:38 p.m. PST, Dec. 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0357

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0358

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,570,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Purchase Price: $0.05 USD per Unit. Warrants: 7,285,000 Warrants to purchase 7,285,000 Shares. Warrant Price: $0.08 USD exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance. Number of Placees: 8 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:



[2 Existing Insiders] Y 14,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $10,100 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 31, 2023 and December 19, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0359

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective November 10, 2023, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 10, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of Series 6 secured green debentures (the "Green Bonds") occurred on November 17, 2023, for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$1,538,050 and USD$74,100 (excluding the underwriters' over-allotment option that was not exercised).

Offering: CDN$1,538,050 and USD$74,100 (excluding the underwriters' over-allotment option) Agent(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and PI Financial Corp. Agent's Commission: CDN$113,330 and USD$5,460 in cash. Further, 37,510 broker warrants, with each broker warrant exercisable at CDN$1.5302 into one common share for 24-month period. Greenshoe Option: The agent has been granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 253 Green Bonds, representing an additional 15% of the Debentures sold pursuant to the Offering.

Details of the Green Bonds:

Maturity Date: December 31, 2028



Redemption: On and after January 1, 2026, and prior to their Maturity Date, the Green Bonds may be redeemable, in whole or in part, from time to time at the Company's option at a redemption price equal to the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest plus one additional months' interest on the then-outstanding principal amount thereof, if any, to but excluding the date set for redemption.



Interest: 9% per annum, payable semi-annually.



Conversion: The Bonds are non-convertible.





For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 10, 2023 and news releases dated October 10, 2023, November 10, 2023, November 17, 2023 and December 20, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0360

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 12, 2023 and November 27, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $2,736,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures.



Conversion Price: Convertible into 13,680,000 common shares at $0.20 per share



Maturity Date: 5 years from the date of issuance.



Interest rate: 8% per annum, paid annually.



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Price: N/A Redemption Provision: The Company has the option, after 36 months from Closing, to redeem the principal amount and any unpaid interest of the unsecured convertible debenture in cash, without penalty, at any time prior to the date of Maturity, after 30 days notice has been provided to the Holder. The Holder, within 10 days after receipt of the Redemption Notice, has the option to request for the conversion (principal amount only) of the unsecured convertible debentures, with interest paid in cash. Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Principal of Convertible Debentures ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $2,033,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 18, 2023 and December 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]