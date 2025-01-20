VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -

25/01/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN V2025-0213

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 491,807 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,821.92.

Number of Service Providers: 14 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $45,067.40 $0.205 219,840 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0214

F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $112,500

Securities Issued: 450,000 Listed Shares

Issue Price: $0.25 per Listed Share

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 6, 2025 and January 16, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0215

FAIRCHILD GOLD CORP. ("FAIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,516,000.02



Offering: 25,266,667 Listed Shares with 25,266,667 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 140,085 140,085





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a five-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 18, 2024, and December 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0216

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $670,002.90



Offering: 4,466,686 Listed Shares with 4,466,686 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a two-year period.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 143,850







Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 4, 2024, December 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0217

KINGFISHER METALS CORP. ("KFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $1,894,534.95

Offering: 11,482,030 Listed shares with 5,741,015 warrants

Offering Price: $0.1650 per unit

Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.30 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/a 26,726

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for a 2-year period,

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 16, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0218

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:04 p.m. PST, Jan. 17, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0219

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 20, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0220

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 16, 2024, between Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 7 mineral claims, consisting of the Fournier Lake property in New Brunswick.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) On signing

(already issued): $5,000 650,000 common shares N/A Over a four-year

period ending

December 16,

2028, a total of: $50,000 $110,000 in cash and/or

common shares N/A

The number of common shares to be issued will be based on the greater of $0.05 per share or the 10-day volume weighted average price on the date a payment is due. As such, the maximum number of common shares issuable by the Company with respect to the $110,000 due is 2,200,000 common shares.

The Vendor retains a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") with 1% of the NSR purchasable at any time by the Company for $1,000,000. The Company has a Right of First Refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 17, 2024.

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. (« MTT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 16 décembre 2024, entre Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (la « société ») et une société privée sans lien de dépendance (le « vendeur »). Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra 7 claims miniers, comprenant la propriété Fournier Lake en Nouveau-Brunswick.

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU

TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) A la signature

(déjà émis) : 5 000 $ 650 000 actions ordinaires S.O. Sur une période

de quatre ans se

terminant le 16

décembre 2028,

un total de : 50 000 $ 110 000 $ en espèces et/ou

en actions ordinaires S.O.

Le nombre d'actions ordinaires à émettre sera basé sur le plus élevé des deux montants suivants : 0,05 $ par action ou le prix moyen pondéré par le volume des 10 jours précédant la date à laquelle un paiement est dû. Ainsi, le nombre maximum d'actions ordinaires pouvant être émises par la société en ce qui concerne le 110 000 dû est de 2 200 000 actions ordinaires.

Le vendeur conserve une redevance de 2 % sur le rendement net de fonderie (« NSR »), 1 % du NSR pouvant être acheté en tout temps par la société pour 1 000 000 $. La société dispose d'un droit de premier refus sur le 1 % de NSR restant.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 17 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0221

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 16, 2024, between Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 26 mineral claims, consisting of the Boudreau Brook Fossil Hill property in New Brunswick.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) On signing

(already issued): $5,000 650,000 common shares N/A Over a four-year

period ending

December 16,

2028, a total of: $50,000 $110,000 in cash and/or

common shares N/A

The number of common shares to be issued will be based on the greater of $0.05 per share or the 10-day volume weighted average price on the date a payment is due. As such, the maximum number of common shares issuable by the Company with respect to the $110,000 due is 2,200,000 common shares.

The Vendor retains a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") with 1% of the NSR purchasable at any time by the Company for $1,000,000. The Company has a Right of First Refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 17, 2024.

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. (« MTT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 16 décembre 2024, entre Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (la « société ») et une société privée sans lien de dépendance (le « vendeur »). Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra 26 claims miniers, comprenant la propriété Boudreau Brook Fossil Hill en Nouveau-Brunswick.

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU

TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) A la signature

(déjà émis) : 5 000 $ 650 000 actions ordinaires S.O. . Sur une période

de quatre ans se

terminant le 16

décembre 2028,

un total de : 50 000 $ 110 000 $ en espèces et/ou

en actions ordinaires S.O

Le nombre d'actions ordinaires à émettre sera basé sur le plus élevé des deux montants suivants : 0,05 $ par action ou le prix moyen pondéré par le volume des 10 jours précédant la date à laquelle un paiement est dû. Ainsi, le nombre maximum d'actions ordinaires pouvant être émises par la société en ce qui concerne le 110 000 dû est de 2 200 000 actions ordinaires.

Le vendeur conserve une redevance de 2 % sur le rendement net de fonderie (« NSR »), 1 % du NSR pouvant être acheté en tout temps par la société pour 1 000 000 $. La société dispose d'un droit de premier refus sur le 1 % de NSR restant.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 17 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0222

MASON RESOURCES INC. ("LLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $1,400,000

Offering: 28,000,000 Listed Shares with 28,000,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.075 per Listed Share for a period of 3 years

Commissions in Securities: N/A

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 9, 2025, and January 13, 2025.

RESSOURCES MASON INC. (« LLG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

Produit brut : 1 400 000 $

Placement : 28 000 000 actions inscrites et 28 000 000 bons de souscription

Prix offert : 0,05 $ par action inscrite

Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,075 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 3 ans

Commissions en titres : S.O.

Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 9 janvier 2025 et du 13 janvier 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0223

ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("RG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $50,000.01



Offering: 1,666,667 Flow Through Listed Shares with 1,666,667 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.03per Flow Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a 5-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 150,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 5-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 23, 2024, December 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0224

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT.A") ("RHC.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, Jan. 20, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0225

STRATHMORE PLUS URANIUM CORP. ("SUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,126,250

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 26, 2025

New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 26, 2026

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 2,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 30, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0226

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Implementation Agreement dated November 29, 2024 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has granted a Non-Arm's Length party to the Company ("Optionee") the exclusive right to purchase up to a 75% interest in the Company's Santa Cecilia copper-gold project in Chile ("Project"), excluding a net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). In order for the Optionee to exercise the option, it will pay to the Company according to the following schedule:

Stage 1 Option – up to 51% interest** Payment ($ USD) Work Expenditures ($ USD) Interest Earn-in

(aggregate %) Within 30 months 6,000,000 NIL 10* Within 30 months NIL 12,000,000 51

* If the Optionee acquires a 10% interest but does not wish to complete the Stage 1 Option, the Company will have the right to repurchase the 10% interest from the Optionee for $6,000,000 USD at any time within 48 months from the date that the Optionee informs the Company of its intention to not complete the Stage 1 Option.

Stage 2 Option – aggregate 75% interest Payment (cash $ USD) Work Expenditures ($ USD) Interest Earn-in

(aggregate %) Within a cumulative 6 years NIL 30,000,000 75

The Optionee will be granted the option to accelerate Work Expenditure commitments at its discretion, and Work Expenditures may be satisfied through cash payments to the Company. Upon certain milestones, the Company and Optionee will form a joint venture ("Joint Venture"). To the extent that a party's interest in the Joint Venture is diluted to less than 10%, its ownership interest in the Joint Venture will be converted into a 2% NSR capped at $20,000,000 USD. The Project is subject to a 3% NSR, of which one-half of the NSR may be repurchased.

Under an interim bridge loan agreement with Optionee, which was announced by the Company on Oct. 18, 2024, the Optionee has advanced approximately $1,800,000 USD as interim loans to the Company. These interim loans have been converted to a contingent capital contribution on account of the advance of Work Expenditures required under the Option, and the interim loan is no longer outstanding.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated August 1, 2024; October 18, 2024; November 18, 2024; December 2, 2024; January 11, 2025; January 18, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0227

VOLT LITHIUM CORP. ("VLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $483,399.74



Offering: 1,559,354 Listed Shares with 779,678 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.31 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.44 per Listed Share for a period of 2 Years from date of issuance.



Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 46,781





Commission Terms: Each warrant is exercisable at $0.31 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 11, 2024, November 13, 2024, November 19, 2024, November 29, 2024, and January 16, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0228

WHITE GOLD CORP. ("WGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,264,280.23



Offering: 8,063,000 Flow Through Listed Shares

8,149,546 Non-Flow Through Listed Shares

5,092,593 Additional Flow Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.26 per Flow Through Listed Share

$0.22 per Non-Flow Through Listed Share

$0.27 per Additional Flow Through Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 472,405





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.22 for a 36-month period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 5, 2024, December 19, 2024, December 23, 2024, January 3, 2025.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]