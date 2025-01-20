TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 20, 2025, 20:23 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
None today
25/01/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0213
DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 491,807 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,821.92.
Number of Service Providers: 14 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$45,067.40
|
$0.205
|
219,840
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0214
F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Debt Settled: $112,500
Securities Issued: 450,000 Listed Shares
Issue Price: $0.25 per Listed Share
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 6, 2025 and January 16, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0215
FAIRCHILD GOLD CORP. ("FAIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,516,000.02
|
Offering:
|
25,266,667 Listed Shares with 25,266,667 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.06 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.15 per Listed Share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a five-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 18, 2024, and December 24, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0216
IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$670,002.90
|
Offering:
|
4,466,686 Listed Shares with 4,466,686 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a two-year period.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a two-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 4, 2024, December 20, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0217
KINGFISHER METALS CORP. ("KFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $1,894,534.95
Offering: 11,482,030 Listed shares with 5,741,015 warrants
Offering Price: $0.1650 per unit
Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.30 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.
Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N/a 26,726
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for a 2-year period,
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 16, 2025
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0218
LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:04 p.m. PST, Jan. 17, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0219
LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 20, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0220
MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 16, 2024, between Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 7 mineral claims, consisting of the Fournier Lake property in New Brunswick.
|
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES ($)
|
On signing
|
$5,000
|
650,000 common shares
|
N/A
|
Over a four-year
|
$50,000
|
$110,000 in cash and/or
|
N/A
The number of common shares to be issued will be based on the greater of $0.05 per share or the 10-day volume weighted average price on the date a payment is due. As such, the maximum number of common shares issuable by the Company with respect to the $110,000 due is 2,200,000 common shares.
The Vendor retains a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") with 1% of the NSR purchasable at any time by the Company for $1,000,000. The Company has a Right of First Refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 17, 2024.
MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. (« MTT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 16 décembre 2024, entre Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (la « société ») et une société privée sans lien de dépendance (le « vendeur »). Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra 7 claims miniers, comprenant la propriété Fournier Lake en Nouveau-Brunswick.
|
CONTREPARTIE
|
ESPÈCES ($)
|
TITRES
|
ENGAGEMENTS AU
|
A la signature
|
5 000 $
|
650 000 actions ordinaires
|
S.O.
|
Sur une période
|
50 000 $
|
110 000 $ en espèces et/ou
|
S.O.
Le nombre d'actions ordinaires à émettre sera basé sur le plus élevé des deux montants suivants : 0,05 $ par action ou le prix moyen pondéré par le volume des 10 jours précédant la date à laquelle un paiement est dû. Ainsi, le nombre maximum d'actions ordinaires pouvant être émises par la société en ce qui concerne le 110 000 dû est de 2 200 000 actions ordinaires.
Le vendeur conserve une redevance de 2 % sur le rendement net de fonderie (« NSR »), 1 % du NSR pouvant être acheté en tout temps par la société pour 1 000 000 $. La société dispose d'un droit de premier refus sur le 1 % de NSR restant.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 17 décembre 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0221
MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 16, 2024, between Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 26 mineral claims, consisting of the Boudreau Brook Fossil Hill property in New Brunswick.
|
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
On signing
|
$5,000
|
650,000 common shares
|
N/A
|
Over a four-year
|
$50,000
|
$110,000 in cash and/or
|
N/A
The number of common shares to be issued will be based on the greater of $0.05 per share or the 10-day volume weighted average price on the date a payment is due. As such, the maximum number of common shares issuable by the Company with respect to the $110,000 due is 2,200,000 common shares.
The Vendor retains a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") with 1% of the NSR purchasable at any time by the Company for $1,000,000. The Company has a Right of First Refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 17, 2024.
MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. (« MTT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 16 décembre 2024, entre Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (la « société ») et une société privée sans lien de dépendance (le « vendeur »). Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra 26 claims miniers, comprenant la propriété Boudreau Brook Fossil Hill en Nouveau-Brunswick.
|
CONTREPARTIE
|
ESPÈCES ($)
|
TITRES
|
ENGAGEMENTS AU
|
A la signature
|
5 000 $
|
650 000 actions ordinaires
|
S.O.
.
|
Sur une période
|
50 000 $
|
110 000 $ en espèces et/ou
|
S.O
Le nombre d'actions ordinaires à émettre sera basé sur le plus élevé des deux montants suivants : 0,05 $ par action ou le prix moyen pondéré par le volume des 10 jours précédant la date à laquelle un paiement est dû. Ainsi, le nombre maximum d'actions ordinaires pouvant être émises par la société en ce qui concerne le 110 000 dû est de 2 200 000 actions ordinaires.
Le vendeur conserve une redevance de 2 % sur le rendement net de fonderie (« NSR »), 1 % du NSR pouvant être acheté en tout temps par la société pour 1 000 000 $. La société dispose d'un droit de premier refus sur le 1 % de NSR restant.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 17 décembre 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0222
MASON RESOURCES INC. ("LLG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $1,400,000
Offering: 28,000,000 Listed Shares with 28,000,000 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.075 per Listed Share for a period of 3 years
Commissions in Securities: N/A
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 9, 2025, and January 13, 2025.
RESSOURCES MASON INC. (« LLG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
Produit brut : 1 400 000 $
Placement : 28 000 000 actions inscrites et 28 000 000 bons de souscription
Prix offert : 0,05 $ par action inscrite
Modalités d'exercice des
bons de souscription : 0,075 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 3 ans
Commissions en titres : S.O.
Communication de
l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 9 janvier 2025 et du 13 janvier 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0223
ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("RG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$50,000.01
|
Offering:
|
1,666,667 Flow Through Listed Shares with 1,666,667 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.03per Flow Through Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share for a 5-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 5-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 23, 2024, December 30, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0224
ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT.A") ("RHC.WT.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, Jan. 20, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0225
STRATHMORE PLUS URANIUM CORP. ("SUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 2,126,250
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 26, 2025
New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 26, 2026
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 2,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 30, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0226
TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Implementation Agreement dated November 29, 2024 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has granted a Non-Arm's Length party to the Company ("Optionee") the exclusive right to purchase up to a 75% interest in the Company's Santa Cecilia copper-gold project in Chile ("Project"), excluding a net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). In order for the Optionee to exercise the option, it will pay to the Company according to the following schedule:
|
Stage 1 Option –
up to 51% interest**
|
Payment
($ USD)
|
Work Expenditures
($ USD)
|
Interest Earn-in
|
Within 30 months
|
6,000,000
|
NIL
|
10*
|
Within 30 months
|
NIL
|
12,000,000
|
51
* If the Optionee acquires a 10% interest but does not wish to complete the Stage 1 Option, the Company will have the right to repurchase the 10% interest from the Optionee for $6,000,000 USD at any time within 48 months from the date that the Optionee informs the Company of its intention to not complete the Stage 1 Option.
|
Stage 2 Option –
aggregate 75% interest
|
Payment
(cash $ USD)
|
Work Expenditures
($ USD)
|
Interest Earn-in
|
Within a cumulative 6 years
|
NIL
|
30,000,000
|
75
The Optionee will be granted the option to accelerate Work Expenditure commitments at its discretion, and Work Expenditures may be satisfied through cash payments to the Company. Upon certain milestones, the Company and Optionee will form a joint venture ("Joint Venture"). To the extent that a party's interest in the Joint Venture is diluted to less than 10%, its ownership interest in the Joint Venture will be converted into a 2% NSR capped at $20,000,000 USD. The Project is subject to a 3% NSR, of which one-half of the NSR may be repurchased.
Under an interim bridge loan agreement with Optionee, which was announced by the Company on Oct. 18, 2024, the Optionee has advanced approximately $1,800,000 USD as interim loans to the Company. These interim loans have been converted to a contingent capital contribution on account of the advance of Work Expenditures required under the Option, and the interim loan is no longer outstanding.
For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated August 1, 2024; October 18, 2024; November 18, 2024; December 2, 2024; January 11, 2025; January 18, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0227
VOLT LITHIUM CORP. ("VLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$483,399.74
|
Offering:
|
1,559,354 Listed Shares with 779,678 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.31 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.44 per Listed Share for a period of 2 Years from date of issuance.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Units Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 46,781
|
Commission Terms: Each warrant is exercisable at $0.31 for a 2-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 11, 2024, November 13, 2024, November 19, 2024, November 29, 2024, and January 16, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0228
WHITE GOLD CORP. ("WGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$5,264,280.23
|
Offering:
|
8,063,000 Flow Through Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.26 per Flow Through Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.22 for a 36-month period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 5, 2024, December 19, 2024, December 23, 2024, January 3, 2025.
_______________________________________
