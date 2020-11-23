VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FERONIA INC. ("FRN") ("FRN.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Disposition:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement (as amended from time to time, the 'Agreement') dated July 17, 2020, between Straight KKM 2 Limited, on behalf of Feronia KNM (the 'Purchaser'), a non arm's length party, and Feronia Inc. (the 'Company'). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall sell materially all of its assets to the Purchaser.

Consideration for the purchased assets consists of a cash payment of US$500,000 to be utilized for the payment of costs relating to the transactions contemplated by the Agreement and the BIA Proceedings (as defined below) and the assumption of certain indebtedness and obligations owing by the Company and its subsidiaries.

Following completion of the sale transaction, and the expiry of the insolvency proceedings ('BIA Proceedings') commenced under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) ('BIA'), the Company will be declared bankrupt pursuant to the BIA.

Delist:

Effective at the close of business November 24, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange for failure to maintain Exchange Continued Listing Requirements.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated July 20, 2020, September 10, 2020 and November 23, 2020.

WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP. ("WHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares

Effective at the opening on Wednesday November 25, 2020, the common shares of Whitehorse Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Whitehorse") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. Whitehorse is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).

Whitehorse was incorporated under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act on November 27, 2019, primarily for the purpose of carrying out a spin-out by way of plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific") (TSX: NUAG), which was completed on November 18, 2020. On February 12, 2020, Whitehorse acquired all of the outstanding shares of Tagish Lake Gold Corp., which owns a 100% interest in the Tagish Lake Gold Project (the "TLG Project").

Pursuant to the Arrangement, each New Pacific shareholder will receive one replacement New Pacific share and approximately 0.13 Whitehorse Common Shares in exchange for each old New Pacific common share held.

The purpose of the Arrangement is to reorganize New Pacific into two separate publicly traded companies:

(1) New Pacific, that will remain listed on TSX after closing and will focus on its Bolivian mining projects; and

(2) Whitehorse, which will own and develop the TLG Project.

The Arrangement was approved by New Pacific shareholders on September 30, 2020. New Pacific obtained the Final Order with respect to the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on October 7, 2020. The Effective Date of the Arrangement was November 18, 2020.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 42,656,700 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 6,507,333 common shares and 2,725,000 stock options(1), of which 650,733 common shares and 272,500 stock options are released at the date of this bulletin

(1) These stock options will only remain in escrow if the 10-day volume-weighted average price of Whitehorse's common shares on the Exchange following listing is greater than $0.315.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Vancouver and Toronto Trading Symbol: WHG CUSIP Number: 96525N103

For further information, please refer to the Listing Application (Form 2B) dated November 18, 2020 of the Company, which is available on SEDAR. Please also refer to the Management Information Circular dated August 27, 2020 of New Pacific, which is available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Mr. Steve Stakiw, Vice President, Corporate Affairs Company Address: Suite 1750 – 1066 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3X1 Company Phone Number: (604) 336-5919 Company Fax Number: (604) 669-9387 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Web Site Address: www.whitehorsegold.ca

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

In connection with the New Listing noted above, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 22,656,699 common shares







Purchase Price: $0.30 per common share







Number of Placees: 89 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P / # of Shares Silvercorp Metals Inc. Y 5,774,000 Rui Feng Y 2,400,000 Gordon Neal Y* 100,000 Jalen Yuan Y* 66,667 Yong-Jae Kim Y* 100,000 Jack Austin Y* 100,000 Gregory Hawkins Y* 100,000 David Kong Y* 500,000 Martin Wafforn Y* 250,000 David Tingey Y* 33,333 Derek Liu Y 50,000 Lon Shaver Y 125,000 Marina Katusa Y 50,000 Paul Simpson Y 300,000 Yikang Liu Y 100,000 Song Hong Y 300,000 Mark Cruise Y 333,333 Kevin Weston Y 100,000 Jean Zhang Y 10,000 Steve Stakiw Y 150,000 Lorne Waldman Y 150,000





*Following the Arrangement, these individuals will no longer be considered Insiders of Whitehorse.





Finders' Fee: Nil



The Company has confirmed the closing of the above-mentioned Private Placement effective November 17, 2020 by way of a press release dated November 18, 2020.

20/11/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Property Sale Agreement dated November 13, 2020 between the Company and Argo Gold Inc. whereby the Company the Company has acquired certain mining claims located in the Mishibishu Lake Area, Abbie Lake Area and David Lakes Area in Ontario. Consideration is $100,000 and 800,000 common shares.

BALTIC I ACQUISITION CORP. ("BLTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Calgary, Alberta.

CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC") ("CGC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective November 2, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 2, 2020 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidenced that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and a receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied. The Prospectus has also been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 9, 2020, for gross proceeds of $37,260,000, including gross proceeds from the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (see Over-Allotment Option below).

Agents: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Beacon Securities Ltd. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Offering: 13,500,000 shares



Share Price: $2.40 per share



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Agents an option to purchase additional shares, up to 15% of the Offering (being 2,025,000 shares), at $2.40 per share for a period of 30 days from closing of the Offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the option was exercised in full and all shares under the option were issued at the closing of the Offering on November 9, 2020.

For further information, refer to the Prospectus and the Company's news release dated November 9, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the 'Agreement') dated October 21, 2020, between Andre Paul Dauphinais (the 'Vendor') and Conquest Resources Limited (the 'Company'). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 100% ownership of certain claims located Belfast Township, Sudbury Mining District, Ontario.

As consideration, the Company shall pay $10,000 and issue 100,000 shares to the Vendor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 2, 2020.

DRUMMOND VENTURES CORP. ("DVX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on December 21, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of December 21, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated September 27, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

FIRESWIRL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FSW.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 665,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 332,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 332,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on November 3, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

INTERLAPSE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("INLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

KELLY VENTURES LTD. ("KKL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on December 21, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of December 21, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP. ("PGDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,201,111 shares at a deemed price of $0.14 per share to settle outstanding debt for £74,000 and US$30,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:



























Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Carlos Miguens Y US$15,000 and £37,000 $0.14 604,811 Gonzalo Tanoira Y £37,000 $0.14 456,104 Christian Lopez Saubidet Y US$15,000 $0.14 140,196

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

SECOVA METALS CORP. ("SEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement. Remain Halted.

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated December 12, 2019 between Secova Metals Corp. (the Company) and DNA Canada Inc. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Montauban Project (152 mining claims and one mining concession) located in Portneuf County, Quebec. Consideration is 50,000,000 common shares over one year.

SOLARIS RESOURCES INC. ("SLS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:13 a.m. PST, November 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SOLARIS RESOURCES INC. ("SLS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, November 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SPARTAN ACQUISITION CORP. ("VDKA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, November 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, November 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, November 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 24 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on November 23, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

VICTORY METALS INC. ("VMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

