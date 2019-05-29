VANCOUVER, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ -

ASTORIUS RESOURCES LTD. ("ASQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated May 14, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 31, 2019, the common shares of Astorius Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,326,229 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ASQ (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 046296208 (new)

________________________________________

BROOME CAPITAL INC. ("BCP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business May 30, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company, pursuant to Majority of Minority shareholder approval.

The Company has received conditional acceptance to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

________________________________________

MIMI'S ROCK CORP. ("MIMI")

formerly Commerce Acquisition Corp. ("CAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Company Tier Reclassification and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Commerce Acquisition Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated May 17, 2019 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Friday, May 31, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Mimi's Rock. Inc. ("MRI") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation of MRI and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company(the "Acquisition"), and issued 47,809,337 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the securityholders of MRI. Pursuant to the Transaction, all securityholders of MRI exchanged their common shares in the capital of MRI ("MRI Shares") at an exchange ratio of 1.5Resulting Issuer Shares for every one MRI Share held. Convertible securities of MRI were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Acquisition, the Company completed a consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of four (4) pre-Consolidation common shares to one (1) post-Consolidation common share in the capital of the Company and changed its name from "Commerce Acquisition Corp." to "Mimi's Rock Corp."

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 15,960,750 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 1 Surplus Escrow Agreement. In addition, 312,500 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 1 Issuer: "Food (health) supplement stores" (NAICS Number: 446191).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated August 10, 2018, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will resume at the opening on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Effective at the opening on Friday, May 31, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "CAQ.P" to "MIMI".

Name Change and Consolidation

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders on November 15, 2018, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's capital consolidation onthe basis of 4 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share and a special resolution approving the Company's name change. Pursuant to the Transaction, the name of the Company has been changed from Commerce Acquisition Corp. to "Mimi's Rock Corp."

Effective at the opening on Friday, May 31, 2019, the shares of Mimi's Rock Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of Commerce Acquisition Corp. will be delisted.

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Friday, May 31, 2019, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 49,371,837 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 16,273,250 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: MIMI (new)



CUSIP Number: 55316N102 (new)



Issuer Contact: Telfer Hanson, Executive Chairman



Issuer Address: 610 Chartwell Road, Suite 202, Oakville, ON, L6J 4A5



Issuer Phone Number: (416) 301-2949



Issuer Email: info@mimisrock.com

________________________________________

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Friday, May 31, 2019, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, May 31, 2019, the securities of Timeless Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on May 14, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction which was previously announced on November 5, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

______________________________

VOLEO TRADING SYSTEMS INC. ("TRAD")

[formerly LOGAN RESOURCES LTD ("LGR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover, Change of Business, Name Change and Consolidation -Completed

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since January 29, 2018, pending completion of a Reverse Take-Over.

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ('RTO') Change of Business, which includes the following transactions:

Reverse Takeover / Change of Business:

The Amalgamation Agreement dated January 29, 2018 as amended on January 11, 2019 and April 11, 2019, between Logan Resources Ltd (the "Company") and Voleo, Inc. ("Voleo") pursuant to which Logan and Voleo will combine their businesses through an amalgamation of Voleo and a wholly owned subsidiary of Logan. ("Logan Subco") each one (1) issued and outstanding Voleo Share shall be exchanged for one and seven-tenths (1.7) Resulting Issuer Share.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions, has been completed on May 28, 2019

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 18, 2018, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Friday May 31, 2019, the common shares of VOLEO TRADING SYSTEMS INC. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of LOGAN RESOURCES LTD will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post – Consolidation & RTO





Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

107,531,172 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed: 31,432,674 common shares with be subject to Tier 2 Surplus Escrow

7,263,192 common shares with be subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow Escrow Term: 3 year(s)



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: TRAD



CUSIP Number: 928649102

For further information on these, please see the following on the Company's SEDAR profile:

Information Circular dated May 30, 2018

Short form Prospectus dated April 17, 2019

News releases dated from January 29, 2018 thru to May 28, 2019

Company Contact: Lara Wilson Company Address: 1240- 1140 West Pender Str.,

Vancouver, B.C., V6E 4G1 Company Phone Number: 604-681-8030 Company Fax Number: 604-681-8039 Company Email Address: investor.relations@myvoleo.com

________________________________________

WestBond Enterprises Corporation. ("WBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.0025 Payable Date: June 20, 2019 Record Date: June 7, 2019 Ex-Dividend Date: June 6, 2019

________________________________________

19/05/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

22 CAPITAL CORP. ("LFC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Information Circular

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Information Circular dated May 29, 2019, for the purpose of mailing to shareholders and filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

ADCORE INC. ("ADCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 PST, May 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ADVENTUS ZINC CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 13,794,616 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.876 per common share



Number of Placees: 5 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares





Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. Y 1,532,990 Altius Resources Inc. Y 57,077 Greenstone Resources II L.P. Y 2,413,457

The Company has confirmed the closing of the above-mentioned Private Placement by way of a news release dated May 22, 2019.

____________________________________

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 17, 2019:

Convertible Note: CDN$1,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$1.21 principal amount per share from October 22, 2019 until maturity or from October 22, 2022 until maturity if the term is extended.



Maturity date: Maturing on November 22, 2019 and extendable until November 22, 2022 at the option of the holder, provided such election is made between October 22, 2019 and November 21, 2019.



Interest rate: 5% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

______________________________________

FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORP. ("FAF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated May 22, 2019 between Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (the "Company") and 1011173 B.C. Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will acquire from the Vendor certain assets in relation to two retail cannabis stores, located in Vancouver, BC.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate CDN$8 million purchase price will be satisfied via cash consideration of CDN$ 4.5 million and issuance of 2,692,308 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed value of CDN$1.30 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2019.

________________________________________

GREAT LAKES GRAPHITE INC. ("GLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 7, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,800,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 11,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of 3 years



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES INC. ("IMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement dated January 31, 2019 between International Montoro Resources Inc. (the "Company"), David Heyman, Clive Brooks and Karim Rayani ("Vendors") whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in and to 4 mineral claims known as Wicheeda North located in the Cariboo Mining Division of British Columbia. Consideration is $50,000 cash, 1,000,000 shares and 1,000,000 warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years. The Vendors will be granted a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 1% (one half) for $1,000,000 within five years.

________________________________________

MEDIPHARM LABS CORP. ("LABS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:00 pm. PST, May 28 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news.

________________________________________

MEDIPHARM LABS CORP. ("LABS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 am PST, May 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEW ENERGY METALS CORP. ("ENRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,661,266 shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per share

A Warrants: 7,830,633 share purchase A warrants to purchase 7,830,633 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20, subject to an acceleration clause.

B Warrants: 7,830,633 share purchase B warrants to purchase 7,830,633 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30, subject to an acceleration clause.

Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Number of Placees: 59 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Cesar Lopez

Y 1,000,000 Finder's Fee:



PI Financial Corp. $48,278.40 cash; 402,320 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. $6,240.00 cash; 52,000 warrants

Dynamis Capital Corp. $17,439.99 cash; 145,333 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.12

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

Non-transferable for 2 years from closing.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ORIGIN GOLD CORPORATION ("OIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension and repricing

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension of the following Warrants:

Number of Warrants: 2,392,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 25, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 25, 2021 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 Accelerated Expiry Provision: If the closing price of the shares is $0.1875 or more for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants.

TSX Venture Exchange has also consented to the extension of the following Warrants of an insider:

Number of Warrants: 158,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 25, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 25, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

The totality of these warrants was issued under a private placement including a total of 5,100,000 shares and 2,550,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by TSX Venture Exchange, effective on September 7, 2017.

CORPORATION AURIFÈRE ORIGIN («OIC»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Prolongation des bons de souscription et re-tarification

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 mai 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté la diminution au prix d'exercice et la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 2 392 000 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 25 août 2019 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 25 février 2021 Prix d'exercice des bons à l'origine : 0,25$ Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15$ Disposition d'accélération de l'échéance : Si le cours de clôture des actions de la société est 0,1875$ ou plus pour une période de 10 jours de transaction consécutifs, les détenteurs des bons auront 30 jours pour exercer leurs bons.

Bourse de croissance TSX a aussi accepté de prolonger la date d'échéance des bons de souscription d'un initié suivants:

Nombre de bons : 158 000 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 25 août 2019 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 25 février 2021 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,25$

La totalité de ces bons a été émise en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 5 100 000 actions et 2 550 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX le 7 septembre 2017.

________________________________________

ROCKY MOUNTAIN LIQUOR INC. ("RUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:30 am a.m. PST, May 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news.

________________________________________

ROCKY MOUNTAIN LIQUOR INC. ("RUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:30 am PST, May 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 am PST, May 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. ("VLDY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 PST, May 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

