GOLDCORE RESOURCES LTD. ("GEM")

[formerly BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BRK")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated August 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Four (4) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows:

Effective at the opening August 28, 2020, the common shares of Goldcore Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Berkwood Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,445,335 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GEM NEW CUSIP Number: 38077B103 NEW

________________________________________

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated August 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (7) seven old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday August 28, 2020, the common shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

16,206,053 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GPV (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 39540E302 (new)

________________________________________

TRENCHANT CAPITAL CORP. ("TCC" "TCC.DB" "TCC.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, August 27, 2020, the Company's common shares, 9% Series A convertible debentures and 8% Series B convertible debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company's securities will continue to trade on the CSE under the same trading symbols. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2020.

________________________________________

20/08/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:12 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 8,333,350 common shares



Purchase Price $0.12 per common share



Warrants: 8,333,350 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,350 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.18 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private

placement



Number of Placees: 29 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. received a cash commission of $12,799.68 and

106,664 common share purchase warrants to purchase 106,664 shares at a

price of $0.18 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 21, 2020.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 8 333 350 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,12 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 8 333 350 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 8 333 350 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,18 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 29 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. a reçu une commission en espèces de

12 799,68 $ et 106 664 bons de souscription pour acheter 106 664 actions à un

prix de 0,18 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du

placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 août 2020.

________________________________________

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $7,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 21, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement dated August 21, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Brixton Metals Corporation (the "Company") and Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Metla Property"), located in the Atlin mining district of British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $42,000 cash payment and issue 1,200,000 common shares to the Vendor as consideration.

The Company has also granted the Vendor a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 24, 2020.

________________________________________

CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,613,200 bonus warrants in consideration of subscription receipts convertible into gold-linked notes totaling US$83,066,000. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $2.75 until July 29, 2025, subject to an acceleration clause and adjustments in certain circumstances.

For additional details, please see the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2020 and August 26, 2020.



Warrants Brockville International Holdings Ltd. (Serfino Iacono) 700,000 Parus Consulting SA (Miguel de la Campa) 200,000 Caldas Holding Corp. (wholly owned by Gran Colombia Gold Corp.) 2,000,000 Jamie Perez Branger 20,000

________________________________________

CRYSTAL BRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC. ("CRYS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2060

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 21, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 21, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated July 15, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 31, 2017 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 31, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 23, 2017.

________________________________________

ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,001,335 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 4,000,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,668 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Anton Novak Y 1,333,334 John Brown Y 668,000 Willie Friesen Y 100,000





Finder's Fee: 163,333 Finder's Warrants and $12,250.00 payable to GloRes Capital Inc. 163,333 Finder's Warrants and $12,250.00 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. 233,427 Finder's Warrants and $17,507.01 payable to PI Financial Corp.

Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 per share for a one (1) year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 17 and August 20, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2020 and July 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 66,202,211 shares



Purchase Price: $0.061 per share



Number of Placees: 48 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Bruce David Dreisinger Y 100,000 Fausto Taddei Y 327,869 Harvey Neil McLeod Y 1,000,000 Marco Antonio Romero Y 1,000,000 Martina Blahova Y 100,000 Martyr Superannuation Fund



(Gregory Pentland Martyr) Y 400,000





Agent's Fee:



$74,173.73 payable to Bacchus Capital Advisers Limited



$142,159.00 payable to Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on 10-July and 25-August, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 4,050,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share



Warrants: 2,025,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,025,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.14



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 10 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 300,000





Finder's Fee:



QWEST INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT $17,500.00 cash; 175,000 warrants

INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE SECURITIES INC. $11,250.00 cash; 112,500 warrants

ACCILENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT $700.00 cash; 7,000 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry 3 YEARS FROM CLOSING



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

FUSION GOLD LTD. ("FML.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 21, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 21, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated September 4, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated July 28, 2020:

Number of Securities: 25,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per common share



Warrants: 12,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.40 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private

placement, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 41 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 10,700,550







Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., PowerOne Capital Markets

Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. received a cash

commission totaling $345,756 and 1,198,130 common share purchase warrants

to purchase 1,198,130 shares at a price of $0.28 per share for 24 months

following the closing of the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 14, 2020.

RESSOURCES GOLDEN TAG LTÉE (« GOG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 juillet 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 25 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,28 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 12 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 12 500 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération



Nombre de souscripteurs: 41 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 10 700 550







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Red Cloud Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., PowerOne Capital Markets

Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. ont reçu une

commission en espèces totalisant 345 756 $ et 1 198 130 bons de souscription

permettant de souscrire à 1 198 130 actions à un prix de 0,28 $ par action pour

une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 14 août 2020.

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 192,308 shares at a deemed price of $0.13 to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for $25,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:42 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MEDALLION RESOURCES LTD. ("MDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 07, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,666,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 5,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,333,333 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 32 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Robert Doyle Y 25,030 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 205,000





Finder's Fee:



Leede Jones Gable Inc. $1,620.00 cash; 10,800 warrants PI Financial Corp. $2,400.00 cash; 16,000 warrants Mann Mann Jensen Partners LP $61,600.00 cash; 410,667 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercisable to acquire one share at $0.25 for 24 months from

the closing date of the offering.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MONARCA MINERALS INC. ("MMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $1,015,445



Conversion Price: Convertible into 13,539,266 shares at $0.075 in the first year and then

10,015,445 shares at $0.10 in the second year.



Maturity date: October 9, 2022



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 21, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:



Number of FT Shares: 8,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.175 per flow-through share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:



Number of Non-FT Shares: 9,938,461 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 4,969,231 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,969,231 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,375,625 shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per share



Warrants: 4,687,812 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,687,812 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 64 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 Placees] P 150,000





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $2,508.80 and 7,840 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.40 for 24 months.

PI Financial Corp. receives $1,568.00 and 4,900 non-transferable warrants,

each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.40 for 24 months.

Echelon Wealth Partners receive $2,240.00 and 7,000 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.40 for 24 months.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receive $67,592.00 and 211,225 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.40 for 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 24, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 11,428,572 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per common share



Warrants: 11,428,572 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,428,572 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.14 per share until August 13, 2023



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission totaling $56,000 and 800,000 common

share purchase warrants to purchase 800,000 shares at a price of $0.14 per

share until August 13, 2023

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 13, 2020.

CORPORATION RESSOURCES PERSHIMEX (« PRO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 11 428 572 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,07 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 11 428 572 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 11 428 572 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,14 $ par action jusqu'au 13 août 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs: 5 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 56 000 $ et 800 000

bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 800 000 actions à un prix de

0,14 $ par action jusqu'au 13 août 2023

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 août 2020.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following Warrants:

Number of Warrants (post-consolidation): 638,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2020 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 Accelerated Expiry Provision: If the closing price of the shares is $0.25 or more for a period

of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will

have 30 days to exercise their warrants.

On a post-consolidation basis, these Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,276,000 shares and 638,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 24, 2019.

The Exchange has also consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following Warrants:

Number of Warrants (post-consolidation): 4,204,978 Expiry Date of Warrants: September 27, 2023 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

On a post-consolidation basis, these Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,366,450 shares and 4,366,450 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 1, 2019. 161,472 warrants held by insiders will keep the initial price of $0.50 (post-consolidation).

The Exchange has also consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following Warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,342,500 Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2021 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,685,000 shares and 1,342,500 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 8, 2020.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Modification du prix d'exercice

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la diminution au prix d'exercice des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons (après regroupement) : 638 000 Date d'échéance des bons: Le 31 décembre 2020 Prix d'exercice des bons à l'origine : 1,00 $ Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $ Disposition d'accélération de l'échéance : Si le cours de clôture des actions de la société est supérieur ou

égal à 0,25 $ pour une période de 10 jours de transaction

consécutifs, les détenteurs des bons auront 30 jours pour

exercer leurs bons.

Sur une base après regroupement, ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé de 1 276 000 actions et 638 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 24 janvier 2019.

La Bourse a également accepté la diminution du prix d'exercice des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons (après regroupement) : 4 204 978 Date d'échéance des bons: Le 27 septembre 2023 Prix d'exercice des bons à l'origine : 0,50 $ Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $

Sur une base après regroupement, ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé de 4 366 450 actions et 4 366 450 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 1 octobre 2019. Les 161 472 bons de souscription détenus par des initiés conserveront le prix à l'origine de 0,50 $ (après regroupement).

La Bourse a également accepté la diminution au prix d'exercice des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons (après regroupement) : 1 342 500 Date d'échéance des bons: Le 30 décembre 2021 Prix d'exercice des bons à l'origine : 0,35 $ Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé de 2 685 000 actions et 1 342 500 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 8 janvier 2020.

_________________________________________

REDSTAR GOLD CORP. ("RGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 87,633,332 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share



Number of Placees: 96 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[ 15 Placee(s)] P 14,437,499





Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $248,499.99 and 3,106,250 broker warrants ("Broker

Warrants") issued to Haywood Securities Inc.

Cash commissions of $33,000.00 and 412,500 Broker Warrants issued to

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Cash commissions of $34,500 and 30,837 Broker Warrants issued to Sprott

Global Resource Investments Ltd.

130,413 Broker Warrants issued to Steve L. Todoruk, TTEE, The Steve Todoruk

2007 Trust UAD 8/13/07

Each Broker Warrant is exercisable at $0.10 per share until August 21, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 24, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

REDSTAR GOLD CORP. ("RGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 21, 2020 between the Company, Heliodor Metals Limited ("Heliodor") and the shareholder of Heliodor whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Heliodor. Heliodor hold cash and exploration assets located in Sonora, Mexico. Consideration is the issuance of 86,621,003 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Heliodor.

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,701,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 2,350,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,350,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for an 18-month period



Number of Placees: 45 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Sherman Dahl Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 Placees] P 180,000





Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation $3,375 cash payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp.$21,875 cash and 87,500 broker warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $3,500 cash and 14,000 broker warrants payable.

Gerhard Merkel $7,000 cash and 7,000 finder warrants payable.

-Each broker and finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.50

for 18 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an exploration agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 27, 2020 between the Company and Takla First Nation ("Takla") pursuant to which the Company, in consideration for the right to carry out exploration activities on the Company's mineral tenures at its Stardust Project, which are located within Takla's traditional territory, is required to issue 500,000 common share purchase warrants in the capital of the Company (the "Warrants") and pay to Takla: (i) $5,000 to Takla within 30 days of signing the Agreement; (ii) $5,000 for 2021; and (iii) $5,000 for each subsequent year during which any proposed exploration program activities are undertaken pursuant to the Agreement. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share with an expiry date of December 31, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 19, 2020.

________________________________________

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 12,078,457 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per common share



Warrants: 12,078,457 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,078,457 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.085 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Bernard Lapointe Y 384,615 Intergestion GL Inc. (Bernard Lapointe) Y 384,615 Tim Termuende Y 100,000







Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $12,100

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 14, 2020.

________________________________________

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. ("REAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. ("REAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VULCAN MINERALS INC. ("VUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for a period of three years from the date of closing



Number of Placees: 19 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 36,364 shares in consideration of services provided by Jamil Garcia as the Chief Finance Officer of the company for the period May 2020 to July 2020 pursuant to an agreement dated August 1, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CYPRESS HILLS RESOURCE CORP. ("CHY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Number of Placees: 27 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Brian E. Bayley Y 184,125 John Downes Y 110,000 Sandra Lee Y 75,000 Ted Fostey Y 309,125





Finder's Fee:









payable to





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 11, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).



________________________________________

DXI ENERGY INC. ("DXI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

