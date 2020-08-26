TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 26, 2020, 19:17 ET
VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GOLDCORE RESOURCES LTD. ("GEM")
[formerly BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BRK")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated August 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Four (4) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows:
Effective at the opening August 28, 2020, the common shares of Goldcore Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Berkwood Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
17,445,335
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GEM
|
NEW
|
CUSIP Number:
|
38077B103
|
NEW
________________________________________
GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated August 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (7) seven old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Friday August 28, 2020, the common shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
16,206,053
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GPV
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
39540E302
|
(new)
________________________________________
TRENCHANT CAPITAL CORP. ("TCC" "TCC.DB" "TCC.DB.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business Thursday, August 27, 2020, the Company's common shares, 9% Series A convertible debentures and 8% Series B convertible debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company's securities will continue to trade on the CSE under the same trading symbols. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2020.
________________________________________
20/08/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:12 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
8,333,350 common shares
|
Purchase Price
|
$0.12 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
8,333,350 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,350 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
StephenAvenue Securities Inc. received a cash commission of $12,799.68 and
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 21, 2020.
CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 août 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
8 333 350 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,12 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
8 333 350 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 8 333 350 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,18 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
29 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Aucune
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
StephenAvenue Securities Inc. a reçu une commission en espèces de
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 août 2020.
________________________________________
BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $7,500.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 21, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement dated August 21, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Brixton Metals Corporation (the "Company") and Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Metla Property"), located in the Atlin mining district of British Columbia.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $42,000 cash payment and issue 1,200,000 common shares to the Vendor as consideration.
The Company has also granted the Vendor a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on the Property.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 24, 2020.
________________________________________
CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,613,200 bonus warrants in consideration of subscription receipts convertible into gold-linked notes totaling US$83,066,000. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $2.75 until July 29, 2025, subject to an acceleration clause and adjustments in certain circumstances.
For additional details, please see the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2020 and August 26, 2020.
|
Warrants
|
Brockville International Holdings Ltd. (Serfino Iacono)
|
700,000
|
Parus Consulting SA (Miguel de la Campa)
|
200,000
|
Caldas Holding Corp. (wholly owned by Gran Colombia Gold Corp.)
|
2,000,000
|
Jamie Perez Branger
|
20,000
________________________________________
CRYSTAL BRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC. ("CRYS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2060
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 21, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 21, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated July 15, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
____________________________________
DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,000,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 31, 2017
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 31, 2022
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 23, 2017.
________________________________________
ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,001,335 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.075 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,000,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,668 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Anton Novak
|
Y
|
1,333,334
|
John Brown
|
Y
|
668,000
|
Willie Friesen
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
163,333 Finder's Warrants and $12,250.00 payable to GloRes Capital Inc.
|
163,333 Finder's Warrants and $12,250.00 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
233,427 Finder's Warrants and $17,507.01 payable to PI Financial Corp.
Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 per share for a one (1) year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 17 and August 20, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2020 and July 16, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
66,202,211 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.061 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
48 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Bruce David Dreisinger
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Fausto Taddei
|
Y
|
327,869
|
Harvey Neil McLeod
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Marco Antonio Romero
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Martina Blahova
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Martyr Superannuation Fund
|
(Gregory Pentland Martyr)
|
Y
|
400,000
|
Agent's Fee:
|
$74,173.73 payable to Bacchus Capital Advisers Limited
|
$142,159.00 payable to Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on 10-July and 25-August, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2020:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
4,050,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,025,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,025,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.14
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
|
P
|
300,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
QWEST INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT
|
$17,500.00 cash; 175,000 warrants
|
INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE SECURITIES INC.
|
$11,250.00 cash; 112,500 warrants
|
ACCILENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
|
$700.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.10
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry
|
3 YEARS FROM CLOSING
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
FUSION GOLD LTD. ("FML.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 21, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 21, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated September 4, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
____________________________________
GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated July 28, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
25,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.28 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
12,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private
|
Number of Placees:
|
41 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
|
Y
|
10,700,550
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., PowerOne Capital Markets
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 14, 2020.
RESSOURCES GOLDEN TAG LTÉE (« GOG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 août 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 juillet 2020:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
25 000 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,28 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
12 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 12 500 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,40 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
41 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
|
Y
|
10 700 550
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., PowerOne Capital Markets
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 14 août 2020.
________________________________________
GTEC HOLDINGS LTD ("GTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 192,308 shares at a deemed price of $0.13 to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for $25,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:42 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MEDALLION RESOURCES LTD. ("MDL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 07, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,666,667 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,333,333 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
32 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Robert Doyle
|
Y
|
25,030
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
|
P
|
205,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$1,620.00 cash; 10,800 warrants
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$2,400.00 cash; 16,000 warrants
|
Mann Mann Jensen Partners LP
|
$61,600.00 cash; 410,667 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.25
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Exercisable to acquire one share at $0.25 for 24 months from
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MONARCA MINERALS INC. ("MMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$1,015,445
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 13,539,266 shares at $0.075 in the first year and then
|
Maturity date:
|
October 9, 2022
|
Interest rate:
|
12% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 21, 2020:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
8,000,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.175 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
9,938,461 non flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.13 per non flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
4,969,231 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,969,231 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,375,625 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.32 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,687,812 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,687,812 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
64 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
150,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $2,508.80 and 7,840 non-transferable
|
PI Financial Corp. receives $1,568.00 and 4,900 non-transferable warrants,
|
Echelon Wealth Partners receive $2,240.00 and 7,000 non-transferable
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. receive $67,592.00 and 211,225 non-transferable
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 24, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
11,428,572 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
11,428,572 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,428,572 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.14 per share until August 13, 2023
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
A finder received a cash commission totaling $56,000 and 800,000 common
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 13, 2020.
CORPORATION RESSOURCES PERSHIMEX (« PRO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 août 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
11 428 572 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,07 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
11 428 572 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 11 428 572 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,14 $ par action jusqu'au 13 août 2023
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
5 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Aucune
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 56 000 $ et 800 000
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 août 2020.
________________________________________
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following Warrants:
|
Number of Warrants (post-consolidation):
|
638,000
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 31, 2020
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$1.00
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
|
Accelerated Expiry Provision:
|
If the closing price of the shares is $0.25 or more for a period
On a post-consolidation basis, these Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,276,000 shares and 638,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 24, 2019.
The Exchange has also consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following Warrants:
|
Number of Warrants (post-consolidation):
|
4,204,978
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 27, 2023
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.50
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
On a post-consolidation basis, these Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,366,450 shares and 4,366,450 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 1, 2019. 161,472 warrants held by insiders will keep the initial price of $0.50 (post-consolidation).
The Exchange has also consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following Warrants:
|
Number of Warrants:
|
1,342,500
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 30, 2021
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.35
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,685,000 shares and 1,342,500 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 8, 2020.
EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Modification du prix d'exercice
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 août 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la diminution au prix d'exercice des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :
|
Nombre de bons (après regroupement) :
|
638 000
|
Date d'échéance des bons:
|
Le 31 décembre 2020
|
Prix d'exercice des bons à l'origine :
|
1,00 $
|
Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,20 $
|
Disposition d'accélération de l'échéance :
|
Si le cours de clôture des actions de la société est supérieur ou
Sur une base après regroupement, ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé de 1 276 000 actions et 638 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 24 janvier 2019.
La Bourse a également accepté la diminution du prix d'exercice des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :
|
Nombre de bons (après regroupement) :
|
4 204 978
|
Date d'échéance des bons:
|
Le 27 septembre 2023
|
Prix d'exercice des bons à l'origine :
|
0,50 $
|
Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,20 $
Sur une base après regroupement, ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé de 4 366 450 actions et 4 366 450 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 1 octobre 2019. Les 161 472 bons de souscription détenus par des initiés conserveront le prix à l'origine de 0,50 $ (après regroupement).
La Bourse a également accepté la diminution au prix d'exercice des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :
|
Nombre de bons (après regroupement) :
|
1 342 500
|
Date d'échéance des bons:
|
Le 30 décembre 2021
|
Prix d'exercice des bons à l'origine :
|
0,35 $
|
Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,20 $
Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé de 2 685 000 actions et 1 342 500 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 8 janvier 2020.
_________________________________________
REDSTAR GOLD CORP. ("RGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
87,633,332 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
96 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
Number of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
14,437,499
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Cash commissions of $248,499.99 and 3,106,250 broker warrants ("Broker
|
Cash commissions of $33,000.00 and 412,500 Broker Warrants issued to
|
Cash commissions of $34,500 and 30,837 Broker Warrants issued to Sprott
|
130,413 Broker Warrants issued to Steve L. Todoruk, TTEE, The Steve Todoruk
|
Each Broker Warrant is exercisable at $0.10 per share until August 21, 2022.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 24, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
REDSTAR GOLD CORP. ("RGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 21, 2020 between the Company, Heliodor Metals Limited ("Heliodor") and the shareholder of Heliodor whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Heliodor. Heliodor hold cash and exploration assets located in Sonora, Mexico. Consideration is the issuance of 86,621,003 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Heliodor.
________________________________________
SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 21, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,701,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,350,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,350,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 for an 18-month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
45 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Sherman Dahl
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
180,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation $3,375 cash payable.
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.$21,875 cash and 87,500 broker warrants payable.
|
PI Financial Corp. $3,500 cash and 14,000 broker warrants payable.
|
Gerhard Merkel $7,000 cash and 7,000 finder warrants payable.
|
-Each broker and finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.50
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an exploration agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 27, 2020 between the Company and Takla First Nation ("Takla") pursuant to which the Company, in consideration for the right to carry out exploration activities on the Company's mineral tenures at its Stardust Project, which are located within Takla's traditional territory, is required to issue 500,000 common share purchase warrants in the capital of the Company (the "Warrants") and pay to Takla: (i) $5,000 to Takla within 30 days of signing the Agreement; (ii) $5,000 for 2021; and (iii) $5,000 for each subsequent year during which any proposed exploration program activities are undertaken pursuant to the Agreement. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share with an expiry date of December 31, 2021.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 19, 2020.
________________________________________
TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
12,078,457 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.065 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
12,078,457 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,078,457 shares
|
Warrants' Exercise Price:
|
$0.085 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Bernard Lapointe
|
Y
|
384,615
|
Intergestion GL Inc. (Bernard Lapointe)
|
Y
|
384,615
|
Tim Termuende
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Two finders received a cash commission totaling $12,100
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 14, 2020.
________________________________________
THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. ("REAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. ("REAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VULCAN MINERALS INC. ("VUL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 11, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,000,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 per share for a period of three years from the date of closing
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 36,364 shares in consideration of services provided by Jamil Garcia as the Chief Finance Officer of the company for the period May 2020 to July 2020 pursuant to an agreement dated August 1, 2019.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
CYPRESS HILLS RESOURCE CORP. ("CHY.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
27 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Brian E. Bayley
|
Y
|
184,125
|
John Downes
|
Y
|
110,000
|
Sandra Lee
|
Y
|
75,000
|
Ted Fostey
|
Y
|
309,125
|
Finder's Fee:
|
payable to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 11, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DXI ENERGY INC. ("DXI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]