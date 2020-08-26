TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GOLDCORE RESOURCES LTD. ("GEM")
[formerly BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BRK")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated August 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Four (4) old for One (1) new basis.  The name of the Company has also been changed as follows:

Effective at the opening August 28, 2020, the common shares of Goldcore Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Berkwood Resources Ltd. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

unlimited

shares with no par value of which

17,445,335

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

nil 





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

GEM

NEW

CUSIP Number:

38077B103

NEW

________________________________________

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated August 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (7) seven old for (1) one new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday August 28, 2020, the common shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which

16,206,053

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow 

Nil

shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

GPV 

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 

39540E302

(new)

________________________________________

TRENCHANT CAPITAL CORP. ("TCC" "TCC.DB" "TCC.DB.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Delist
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, August 27, 2020, the Company's common shares, 9% Series A convertible debentures and 8% Series B convertible debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company's securities will continue to trade on the CSE under the same trading symbols. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2020.

________________________________________

20/08/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:12 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities:

8,333,350 common shares


Purchase Price

$0.12 per common share


Warrants:

8,333,350 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,350 shares


Warrants Exercise Price:

$0.18 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private
placement


Number of Placees:

29 Placees


Insider / ProGroup Participation:

None


Finder's Fee:

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. received a cash commission of $12,799.68 and
106,664 common share purchase warrants to purchase 106,664 shares at a
price of $0.18 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement   

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 21, 2020.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 août 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance 

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions:

8 333 350 actions ordinaires


Prix :

0,12 $ par action ordinaire


Bons de souscription :

8 333 350 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 8 333 350 actions


Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,18 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement
privé


Nombre de souscripteurs:

29 souscripteurs


Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Aucune                                                                       



Honoraire d'intermédiation:

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. a reçu une commission en espèces de
12 799,68 $ et 106 664 bons de souscription pour acheter 106 664 actions à un
prix de 0,18 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du
placement privé         

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 août 2020.

________________________________________

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $7,500.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 21, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement dated August 21, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Brixton Metals Corporation (the "Company") and Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Metla Property"), located in the Atlin mining district of British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $42,000 cash payment and issue 1,200,000 common shares to the Vendor as consideration. 

The Company has also granted the Vendor a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 24, 2020.

________________________________________

CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,613,200 bonus warrants in consideration of subscription receipts convertible into gold-linked notes totaling US$83,066,000.  Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $2.75 until July 29, 2025, subject to an acceleration clause and adjustments in certain circumstances.

For additional details, please see the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2020 and August 26, 2020.

Warrants

Brockville International Holdings Ltd. (Serfino Iacono)

700,000

Parus Consulting SA (Miguel de la Campa)

200,000

Caldas Holding Corp. (wholly owned by Gran Colombia Gold Corp.)

2,000,000

Jamie Perez Branger

20,000

________________________________________

CRYSTAL BRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC. ("CRYS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2060
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 21, 2018.  The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT.  If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 21, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated July 15, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

5,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 31, 2017

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 31, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 23, 2017.

________________________________________

ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2020:

Number of Shares:

8,001,335 flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.075 per share


Warrants:

4,000,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,668 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a two-year period


Number of Placees:

9 Placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name 

Insider=Y /  
ProGroup=P

# of Shares



Anton Novak 

Y

1,333,334

John Brown

668,000

Willie Friesen 

Y

100,000



Finder's Fee:

163,333 Finder's Warrants and $12,250.00 payable to GloRes Capital Inc.

163,333 Finder's Warrants and $12,250.00 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

233,427 Finder's Warrants and $17,507.01 payable to PI Financial Corp.

Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 per share for a one (1) year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 17 and August 20, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2020 and July 16, 2020:

Number of Shares:

66,202,211 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.061 per share


Number of Placees:

48 Placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /  
ProGroup=P

# of Shares



Bruce David Dreisinger

Y

100,000

Fausto Taddei

Y

327,869

Harvey Neil McLeod

Y

1,000,000

Marco Antonio Romero

Y

1,000,000

Martina Blahova

Y

100,000

Martyr Superannuation Fund

(Gregory Pentland Martyr)

Y

400,000



Agent's Fee:

$74,173.73 payable to Bacchus Capital Advisers Limited                                                    



$142,159.00 payable to Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on 10-July and 25-August, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2020:

Number of FT Shares:

4,050,000 flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.10 per flow-through share


Warrants:

2,025,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,025,000 shares


Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.14


Warrant Term to Expiry:

3 Years


Number of Placees:

10 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]

P

300,000



Finder's Fee:

QWEST INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT

$17,500.00 cash; 175,000 warrants        


INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE SECURITIES INC.

$11,250.00 cash; 112,500 warrants        


ACCILENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

$700.00 cash; 7,000 warrants    





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry

3 YEARS FROM CLOSING

________________________________________

FUSION GOLD LTD. ("FML.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 21, 2018.  The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT.  If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 21, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated September 4, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated July 28, 2020:

Number of Securities:

25,000,000 common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.28 per common share


Warrants:

12,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares


Warrants Exercise Price:

$0.40 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private
placement, subject to an acceleration clause


Number of Placees:

41 Placees


Insider / ProGroup Participation:


Name

Insider = Y / ProGroup = P

# of shares

2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)

Y

10,700,550



Finder's Fee:

Red Cloud Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., PowerOne Capital Markets
Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. received a cash
commission totaling $345,756 and 1,198,130 common share purchase warrants
to purchase 1,198,130 shares at a price of $0.28 per share for 24 months
following the closing of the private placement                                                                        

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 14, 2020.

RESSOURCES GOLDEN TAG LTÉE (« GOG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 août 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance 

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 juillet 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 

25 000 000 actions ordinaires


Prix : 

0,28 $ par action ordinaire


Bons de souscription :

12 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 12 500 000 actions


Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,40 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement
privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération


Nombre de souscripteurs:

41 souscripteurs


Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:




Nom

Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)

Y

10 700 550



Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Red Cloud Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., PowerOne Capital Markets
Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. ont reçu une
commission en espèces totalisant 345 756 $ et 1 198 130 bons de souscription
permettant de souscrire à 1 198 130 actions à un prix de 0,28 $ par action pour
une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé                                            

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 14 août 2020.

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD ("GTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 192,308 shares at a deemed price of $0.13 to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for $25,000.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:42 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MEDALLION RESOURCES LTD. ("MDL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 07, 2020:

Number of Shares:

10,666,667 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share


Warrants:

5,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,333,333 shares


Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.20


Warrant Term to Expiry:

3 Years


Number of Placees:

32 Placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name 

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Robert Doyle

Y

25,030

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]

P

205,000



Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$1,620.00 cash; 10,800 warrants

PI Financial Corp.

$2,400.00 cash; 16,000 warrants

Mann Mann Jensen Partners LP

$61,600.00 cash; 410,667 warrants                    



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.25


Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

Exercisable to acquire one share at $0.25 for 24 months from
the closing date of the offering.

________________________________________

MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MONARCA MINERALS INC. ("MMN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020:

Convertible Debenture

$1,015,445


Conversion Price:

Convertible into 13,539,266 shares at $0.075 in the first year and then
10,015,445 shares at $0.10 in the second year.


Maturity date:

October 9, 2022


Interest rate:

12% per annum


Number of Placees:

7 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).  The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 21, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:


Number of FT Shares:

8,000,000 flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.175 per flow-through share


Warrants:

4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares


Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.20


Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years


Non Flow-Through Shares:


Number of Non-FT Shares:

9,938,461 non flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.13 per non flow-through share


Warrants:

4,969,231 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,969,231 shares


Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.20


Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years


Number of Placees:

6 Placees

________________________________________

NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2020:

Number of Shares:

9,375,625 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.32 per share


Warrants:

4,687,812 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,687,812 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.40 for a two-year period


Number of Placees:

64 Placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y /  
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 
 [2 Placees]

150,000



Finder's Fee: 

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $2,508.80 and 7,840 non-transferable
warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.40 for 24 months.

PI Financial Corp. receives $1,568.00 and 4,900 non-transferable warrants,
each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.40 for 24 months.

Echelon Wealth Partners receive $2,240.00 and 7,000 non-transferable
warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.40 for 24 months.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receive $67,592.00 and 211,225 non-transferable
warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.40 for 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 24, 2020.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PRO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities:

11,428,572 common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.07 per common share


Warrants:

11,428,572 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,428,572 shares


Warrants Exercise Price:

$0.14 per share until August 13, 2023


Number of Placees:

5 Placees


Insider / ProGroup Participation:

None


Finder's Fee:

A finder received a cash commission totaling $56,000 and 800,000 common
share purchase warrants to purchase 800,000 shares at a price of $0.14 per
share until August 13, 2023                                                                           

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 13, 2020.

CORPORATION RESSOURCES PERSHIMEX (« PRO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 août 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance 

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions:

11 428 572 actions ordinaires


Prix :

0,07 $ par action ordinaire


Bons de souscription :

11 428 572 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 11 428 572 actions


Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,14 $ par action jusqu'au 13 août 2023


Nombre de souscripteurs:

5 souscripteurs


Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Aucune


Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 56 000 $ et 800 000
bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 800 000 actions à un prix de
0,14 $ par action jusqu'au 13 août 2023                                                       

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 août 2020.

 ________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following Warrants:

Number of Warrants (post-consolidation):

638,000

Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 31, 2020

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$1.00

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.20

Accelerated Expiry Provision:

If the closing price of the shares is $0.25 or more for a period
of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will
have 30 days to exercise their warrants.

On a post-consolidation basis, these Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,276,000 shares and 638,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 24, 2019.

The Exchange has also consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following Warrants:

Number of Warrants (post-consolidation):

4,204,978

Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 27, 2023

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: 

$0.50

New Exercise Price of Warrants: 

$0.20

On a post-consolidation basis, these Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,366,450 shares and 4,366,450 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 1, 2019. 161,472 warrants held by insiders will keep the initial price of $0.50 (post-consolidation).

The Exchange has also consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following Warrants:

Number of Warrants:

1,342,500

Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 30, 2021

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.35

New Exercise Price of Warrants: 

$0.20

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,685,000 shares and 1,342,500 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 8, 2020.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Modification du prix d'exercice
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 août 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la diminution au prix d'exercice des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons (après regroupement) :

638 000

Date d'échéance des bons:

Le 31 décembre 2020

Prix d'exercice des bons à l'origine :

1,00 $

Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons :

0,20 $

Disposition d'accélération de l'échéance :

Si le cours de clôture des actions de la société est supérieur ou
égal à 0,25 $ pour une période de 10 jours de transaction
consécutifs, les détenteurs des bons auront 30 jours pour
exercer leurs bons.

Sur une base après regroupement, ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé de 1 276 000 actions et 638 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 24 janvier 2019.

La Bourse a également accepté la diminution du prix d'exercice des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons (après regroupement) :

4 204 978

Date d'échéance des bons:

Le 27 septembre 2023

Prix d'exercice des bons à l'origine :

0,50 $

Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons :

0,20 $

Sur une base après regroupement, ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé de 4 366 450 actions et 4 366 450 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 1 octobre 2019. Les 161 472 bons de souscription détenus par des initiés conserveront le prix à l'origine de 0,50 $ (après regroupement).

La Bourse a également accepté la diminution au prix d'exercice des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons (après regroupement) :

1 342 500

Date d'échéance des bons:

Le 30 décembre 2021

Prix d'exercice des bons à l'origine :

0,35 $

Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons :

0,20 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé de 2 685 000 actions et 1 342 500 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 8 janvier 2020.

_________________________________________

REDSTAR GOLD CORP. ("RGC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2020:

Number of Shares:

87,633,332 common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.08 per common share



Number of Placees:

96 Placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:                                                                                      




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

Number of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 
[ 15 Placee(s)]

P

14,437,499



Finder's Fee:

Cash commissions of $248,499.99 and 3,106,250 broker warrants ("Broker
Warrants") issued to Haywood Securities Inc.

Cash commissions of $33,000.00 and 412,500 Broker Warrants issued to
Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Cash commissions of $34,500 and 30,837 Broker Warrants issued to Sprott
Global Resource Investments Ltd.

130,413 Broker Warrants issued to Steve L. Todoruk, TTEE, The Steve Todoruk
2007 Trust UAD 8/13/07

Each Broker Warrant is exercisable at $0.10 per share until August 21, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 24, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). 

________________________________________

REDSTAR GOLD CORP. ("RGC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 21, 2020 between the Company, Heliodor Metals Limited ("Heliodor") and the shareholder of Heliodor whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Heliodor.  Heliodor hold cash and exploration assets located in Sonora, Mexico.  Consideration is the issuance of 86,621,003 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Heliodor.

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 21, 2020:

Number of Shares:

4,701,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.25 per share


Warrants:

2,350,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,350,500 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.50 for an 18-month period


Number of Placees:

45 Placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name 

Insider=Y / 
ProGroup=P 

# of Shares

Sherman Dahl

Y

500,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 
[3 Placees] 

P

180,000



Finder's Fee:

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $3,375 cash payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp.$21,875 cash and 87,500 broker warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $3,500 cash and 14,000 broker warrants payable.

Gerhard Merkel $7,000 cash and 7,000 finder warrants payable.

-Each broker and finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.50
for 18 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).  The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an exploration agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 27, 2020 between the Company and Takla First Nation ("Takla") pursuant to which the Company, in consideration for the right to carry out exploration activities on the Company's mineral tenures at its Stardust Project, which are located within Takla's traditional territory, is required to issue 500,000 common share purchase warrants in the capital of the Company (the "Warrants") and pay to Takla: (i) $5,000 to Takla within 30 days of signing the Agreement; (ii) $5,000 for 2021; and (iii) $5,000 for each subsequent year during which any proposed exploration program activities are undertaken pursuant to the Agreement.  Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share with an expiry date of December 31, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 19, 2020.

________________________________________

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities:

12,078,457 common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.065 per common share


Warrants: 

12,078,457 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,078,457 shares      



Warrants' Exercise Price:

$0.085 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement


Number of Placees:

25 Placees


Insider / ProGroup Participation:




Name

Insider = Y / ProGroup = P

# of shares

Bernard Lapointe

Y

384,615

Intergestion GL Inc. (Bernard Lapointe)

Y

384,615

Tim Termuende

Y

100,000



Finder's Fee:

Two finders received a cash commission totaling $12,100  

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 14, 2020.

________________________________________

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. ("REAX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. ("REAX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VULCAN MINERALS INC. ("VUL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 11, 2020:

Number of Shares:

20,000,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common
share and one common share purchase warrant. 


Purchase Price:

$0.05 per Unit


Warrants:

20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 per share for a period of three years from the date of closing


Number of Placees:

19 Placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation: 

None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 36,364 shares in consideration of services provided by Jamil Garcia as the Chief Finance Officer of the company for the period May 2020 to July 2020 pursuant to an agreement dated August 1, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CYPRESS HILLS RESOURCE CORP. ("CHY.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2020 
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020:

Number of Shares:

10,000,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share


Number of Placees:

27 Placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares



Brian E. Bayley

Y

184,125

John Downes

110,000

Sandra Lee

Y

75,000

Ted Fostey 

Y

309,125



Finder's Fee:                              




payable to



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 11, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DXI ENERGY INC. ("DXI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 26, 2020
NEX Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

