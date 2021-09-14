VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening September 21, 2021, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire September 23, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 23, 2021.

TRADE DATES

September 21, 2021 - TO SETTLE – September 22, 2021

September 22, 2021 - TO SETTLE – September 23, 2021

September 23, 2021 - TO SETTLE – September 23, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on September 16, 2021, the Company's convertible debentures ("Debentures") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the complete conversion of all the outstanding Debentures by the holders.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.10

Payable Date: October 15, 2021

Record Date: September 29, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2021

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

Canada Computational Unlimited CORP. ("SATO")

[formerly Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. ("CAK.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

NEX Company

Qualifying Transaction:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. (the "Company") described in its Filing Statement dated August 26, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, September 16, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the acquisition, by three-cornered amalgamation, of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canada Computational Unlimited Inc. ("CCU") in consideration of 51,524,230 common shares of the resulting issuer at a deemed issue price $0.50 per share of the resulting issuer, on a post-consolidation basis.

A finder's fee was paid pursuant to the QT by the issuance of 1,041,200 common shares of the resulting issuer, on a post-consolidation basis.

An aggregate of 32,818,070 common shares, 2,121,454 warrants and 385,266 stock options post-consolidation issued pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction are escrowed, of which 19,476,262 common shares, 318,218 warrants and 385,266 stock options pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement and 13,341,808 common shares and 1,803,236 warrants pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement.

The Company is classified as a "Data processing, hosting, and related services" issuer (NAICS Number: 518210).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated August 26, 2021, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated May 25, 2021, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange:

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Thursday, September 16, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Montreal.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement. This offering consisted of the issuance of subscription receipts, which were exchanged into common shares and warrants upon closing of the Qualifying Transaction, as follows:

Number of Shares: 8,639,804 common shares post-consolidation



Purchase Price: $0.50 per common share post-consolidation



Warrants: 4,319,902 warrants to purchase 4,319,902 common shares post-consolidation



Warrant exercise price: $0.75 until September 7, 2024, subject to accelerated expiry provision, on a post-consolidation basis



Number of Placees: 25 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement pursuant to news release dated June 21, 2021. The conversion of the subscription receipts in common shares and warrants was announced by news release dated September 7, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation:

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on July 9, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.7 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. to Canada Computational Unlimited Corp.

Effective at the opening of business on Thursday, September 16, 2021, the common shares of Canada Computational Unlimited Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

63,705,419 common shares will be issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 33,094,965 common shares, 2,121,454 warrants and 385,266 stock options post-consolidation, of which 2,335,683 common shares, 196,232 warrants and 19,263 stock options are released at the date of this bulletin



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada – Toronto



Trading Symbol: SATO (NEW)





CUSIP Number: 134853100 (NEW)

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Mr. Romain Nouzareth, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 5300, Toronto, Ontario M5K 1E6

Company Phone Number: (450) 756-3636

Company Fax Number: Nil

Company e-mail address: [email protected]

Company website address: https://www.ccu.ai/

Canada Computational unlimited CORP. (« SATO »)

[antérieurement Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. (« CAK.H »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Opération admissible – complétée/Changement de symbole, Reprise de la négociation, Migration de NEX à Bourse de Croissance TSX, Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Changement de dénomination sociale et regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 septembre 2021

Société NEX

Opération admissible :

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt des documents relativement l'opération admissible de Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. (la « société ») décrite dans sa déclaration de changement à l'inscription datée du 26 août 2021. Par conséquent, à l'ouverture des marchés, jeudi le 16 septembre 2021, la société ne sera plus considérée comme une société de capital de démarrage.

L'opération admissible consiste en l'acquisition, par fusion triangulaire, de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de Canada Computationnel Illimité inc. (« CCU ») pour une considération de 51 524 230 actions ordinaires de l'émetteur résultant à un prix réputé de 0,50 $ par action de l'émetteur résultant, sur une base post-regroupement.

Un honoraire d'intermédiation fut payé dans le cadre de l'opération admissible par l'émission de 1 041 200 actions ordinaires de l'émetteur résultant, sur une base post-regroupement.

Un total de 32 818 070 actions ordinaires, 2 121 454 bons de souscription et 385 266 options post-regroupement émises dans le cadre de l'opération admissible sont entiercés, dont 19 476 262 actions ordinaires, 318 218 bons de souscription et 385 266 options en vertu d'une convention de titres excédentaires du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX et 13 341 808 actions ordinaires et 1 803 236 bons de souscription en vertu d'une convention de titres de valeurs du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX.

La société est catégorisée dans le secteur «Traitement de données, hébergement de données et services connexes» (numéro de SCIAN : 518210).

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez vous référer à la déclaration de changement à l'inscription datée du 26 août 2021, qui est disponible sur SEDAR.

Reprise de la négociation :

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 25 mai 2021, la négociation des titres de l'émetteur résultant sera reprise à l'ouverture des marchés, jeudi le 16 septembre 2021.

Migration de NEX à Bourse de croissanceTSX :

La société a satisfait les exigences afin d'être inscrite comme une société de groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX. Par conséquent, en vigueur à l'ouverture des marchés, jeudi le 16 septembre 2021, l'inscription des actions ordinaires de la société sera transférée de NEX à Bourse de croissance TSX, le groupe de la classification de la société sera changé de NEX à groupe 2 et le bureau de correspondance sera changé de NEX à Montréal.

Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier. Ce placement consistait en l'émission de reçus de souscription qui ont été échangés en actions ordinaires et bons de souscription lors de la clôture de l'opération admissible, comme suit :

Nombre d'actions : 8 639 804 actions ordinaires post-regroupement



Prix : 0,50 $ par action ordinaire post-regroupement



Bons de souscription : 4 319 902 de bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à

4 319 902 actions ordinaires post-regroupement



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,75 $ jusqu'au 7 septembre 2024, sous réserve d'une clause

d'accélération de l'échéance, sur une base post-regroupement



Nombre de souscripteurs : 25 souscripteurs



Participation Initié / Groupe Pro : N/A



Honoraires de l'agent : N/A

La société a confirmé la du placement privé via un communiqué de presse daté du 21 juin 2021. La conversion des reçus de souscription en actions ordinaires et bons de souscription fut annoncée par communiqué de presse daté du 7 septembre 2021.

Changement de dénomination sociale et regroupement :

En vertu d'une résolution spéciale des actionnaires adoptée le 9 juillet 2021, la société a regroupé son capital social sur la base de 2,7 anciennes actions pour 1 nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société a été changée de Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. à Canada Computational Unlimited Corp.

Les actions ordinaires de Canada Computational Unlimited Corp. seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des marchés, jeudi le 16 septembre 2021, et les actions Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. seront retirées de la cote.

Capitalisation

post-regroupement

et post-opération : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont

63 705 419 actions ordinaires seront émises et en circulation



Actions entiercées : 33 094 965 actions ordinaires, 2 121 454 bons de souscription et 385 266 options post-regroupement, dont 2 335 683 actions ordinaires, 196 232 bons de souscription et 19 263 options sont libérées à la date de ce bulletin



Agent des transferts : Société de fiducie Computershare du Canada - Toronto



Symbole au téléscripteur : SATO (NOUVEAU)





Numéro de CUSIP : 134853100 (NOUVEAU)

La Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée que les opérations précitées ont été complétées.

Contact de la société : M. Romain Nouzareth, Chef de la direction

Adresse de la société : 66 Rue Wellington O, Suite 5300, Toronto, Ontario M5K 1E6

Téléphone de la société : (450) 756-3636

Télécopieur de la société : Aucun

Adresse de courriel de la société : [email protected]

Adresse du site web de la société : https://www.ccu.ai/

___________________________________

21/09/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated August 31, 2021, between Adam O'Brien and Dave Bradley (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Ghostlab Inc. in return for a purchase price of $3,200,000 satisfied by the following:

$800,000 payable by issuing 2,758,620 common shares at a deemed price of $0.29 per common share of the Company; Earn-out payment of up to $600,000 payable in shares of the Company upon meeting certain net revenue targets with 74% of the shares issuable to be allocated to Adam O'Brien and the remaining 26% allocated to David Bradley ; and Further assuming $1,800,000 in liabilities of Ghostlab Inc.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Adam O'Brien Y 2,041,379 David Bradley Y 717,241

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated August 10, 2021 and September 13, 2021.

________________________________________

BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated August 11, 2020 as amended on August 1, 2021 between BMEX Gold Inc. and Greg Exploration Inc. (Steven LaBranche) pursuant to which the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the King Tut Property, comprising 120 mineral claims located in the Ligneris and Celoron Townships in Quebec. In consideration, the Company has paid $300,000 and will issue 2,000,000 shares.

The acquisition is subject to a 2% net smelter royalty and an underlying 1% royalty in favour of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. on three claims. The Company has the option to buy 1% of the royalty on the three claims at any time for a cash payment of $1,000,000.

Mineral Resource and Pre-Feasability milestone payments of $500,000 each are subject to separate Exchange approval if the payment is to be made in shares.

________________________________________

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2021 and May 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,777,778 shares



Purchase Price: $0.90 per share



Warrants: 6,388,889 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,388,889 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.35 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 78 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Ronald E Sowerby Y 91,222





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 89,777 [1 placee]









Agent's Fee:









Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $402,426.13 cash and 447,140 finder's warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $172,468.34 cash and 191,631 finder's warrants Jett Capital Advisors, LLC - $30,257.60 cash and 33,620 finder's warrants Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one unit of the company which consists of one share and one-half of one warrant; one whole warrant is exercisable at $1.35 for a 2-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Sept. 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated May 26, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Deveron USA, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deveron Corp. (the "Company"), Stealth Ag, Inc. ("Stealth") and Brent Hjelmeland, equityholder of Stealth (collectively with Stealth, the "Sellers"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the assets of Stealth, a digital agronomy company, with offices located in Minnesota and Iowa.

As consideration for the Agreement, the Company will pay the Sellers an aggregate of USD$1,100,000 in cash and issue an aggregate of 773,837 common shares at a deemed value of CAD$0.86 per share over a two (2) year period. In addition, the Company will pay US$106,525.81 to First Southeast Bank to settle the amount due by Stealth.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 27, 2021 and August 30, 2021.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, Sept. 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:22 p.m. PST, Sept.13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 14, 2021 shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 36,195 shares to settle outstanding debt for $55,741.05

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Neil Herbert Y $10,449.44 $1.54 6,785









Bob Metcalfe Y $17,530.90 $1.54 11,384









Darryl Levitt Y $27,760.71 $1.54 18,026

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC. ("PMKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 26, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired indirectly all issued and outstanding shares of YB Media LLC (d.b.a. Yardbarker, the "YB"), a U.S. sports and entertainment media platform, located in California.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the YB by paying USD$10,000,000 in cash and issuing USD$8,000,000 worth of shares at CAD$0.55, or 18,280,762 common shares, on closing. Additionally, the Vendors will be entitled to two earn-out payments upon achievement of certain EBITDA milestones: (i) USD$2,000,000 worth of shares issuable a greater of CAD$0.60 per share or the trailing 30 day average, volume adjusted, on the first anniversary and (ii) USD$4,000,000 cash payment on the second anniversary.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 27, 2021 and August 16, 2021.

________________________________________

SINTANA ENERGY INC. ("SEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:05 a.m. PST, Sept.14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 to settle outstanding debt for $225,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

