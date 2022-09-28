VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10

Payable Date: October 28, 2022

Record Date: October 14, 2022

Ex-dividend Date October 13, 2022

________________________________________

INVENTRONICS LIMITED ("IVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.35

Payable Date: November 4, 2022

Record Date: October 14, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: October 13, 2022

________________________________________

WESTBRIDGE RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP. ("WEB")

[Formerly Westbridge Energy Corporation ("WEB")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on August 15, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 30, 2022, the common shares of Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Westbridge Energy Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Energy Services' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

87,458,585 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 105,000 Shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: WEB (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 95716A102 (NEW)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

JM CAPITAL II CORP. ("JCI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 18, 2016, and the news release issued by JM Capital II Corp. (the "Company") on September 27, 2022, effective at the opening, Friday, September 30, 2022, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

22/09/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:14 p.m. PST, Sept. 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CLOVER LEAF CAPITAL CORP. ("CLVR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debentures") with respect to a Reviewable Acquisition announced July 14, 2021 and November 1, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $1,013,050.00 principal amount Original Conversion Price: $0.55 per share Amended Conversion Price: $0.15 of principal amount outstanding Original Maturity Date: March 31, 2024 Amended Maturity Date: December 31, 2025 Interest Rate: 9% per annum

The Debentures replaced outstanding portion of $1,013,050.00 unsecured convertible debentures issued pursuant to a Reviewable Acquisition, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 5, 2021. There are no other changes to the terms of the acquisition. For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 29, 2022.

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an agreement dated September 7, 2022, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Highgold Mining Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the company may acquire the right, title and interest in a total of 52 mining claims located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon (the "Harlow Property").

By way of Consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $20,000 and will issue 20,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.90 per share to the Vendor. The Property is subject to a 2.5% NSR in favor of the Vendor, of which the Company may purchase a one-half percent (0.5%) interest in Net Smelter Returns from the vendor for a purchase price of $750,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 13, 2022.

________________________________________

HIGH MOUNTAIN 2 CAPITAL CORPORATION ("HMCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:43 a.m. PST, Sept. 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGH MOUNTAIN 2 CAPITAL CORPORATION ("HMCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KINGSMEN RESOURCES LTD. ("KNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:16 a.m. PST, Sept. 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a Metal Purchase Agreement dated August 12, 2022 (the "MPA") between the Company and Osisko Bermuda Limited ("OBL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko") for a stream on the metals produced from Tintic Consolidated Metals LLC ("Tintic"). The MPA provides that in exchange for an upfront deposit of US$20 million (the "Deposit"), which was advanced by OBL to the Company, the Company will sell to OBL refined metal equal to 2.5% of all metals produced from Tintic; until 27,150 ounces of refined gold have been delivered after which the Stream rate will decrease to 2.0% of all metals produced. OBL will make cash payments to Tintic equal to 25% of the applicable spot metal price for each ounce of refined metal delivered pursuant to the MPA.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of Shares issued under the Stream Agreement Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Y Nil

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated May 30, 2022 and September 26, 2022.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 28 septembre 2022

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents en vertu d'une convention d'achat de métal datée du 12 août 2022 (la « MPA ») entre la Société et Osisko Bermuda Limited (« OBL »), une filiale détenu par Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ( « Osisko ») pour un flux sur les métaux produits par Tintic Consolidated Metals LLC (« Tintic »). Le MPA prévoit qu'en échange d'un dépôt initial de 20 millions $US (le « Dépôt »), qui a été avancé par OBL à la Société, la Société vendra à OBL du métal affiné égal à 2,5 % de tous les métaux produits à partir de Tintic ; jusqu'à ce que 27 150 onces d'or raffiné aient été livrées, après quoi le taux du flux diminuera à 2,0 % de tous les métaux produits. OBL effectuera des paiements en espèces à Tintic équivalant à 25 % du prix du métal au comptant applicable pour chaque once de métal affiné livrée conformément au MPA.

Participation initié / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Nombre d'actions émises aux termes de la convention d'achat de flux Redevances Aurifères Osisko Ltée Y Nil

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 30 mai 2022 et le 26 septembre 2022.

___________________________________

KLIMAT X DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("KLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition by the Company of certain carbon credit development rights, timber rights, biological asset rights and revenues generated through the sale of these assets under the large-scale rewilding project (the "Project") owned by Forest and Mangrove Protection Ltd. (the "Vendor").

Pursuant to the terms of the project rights assignment agreement dated August 12, 2022, the Company will provide the Vendor with an aggregate of USD$655,912.00 in cash payments as reimbursement for expenses incurred by the Vendor associated with the acquisition of the rights under the Project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 16, 2022 and September 28, 2022.

________________________________________

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 22,828,400 shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 22,828,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,828,400 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a three year period Number of Placees: 46 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 300,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $111,600.30 N/A 732,002 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 22, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Term Sheet for Purchase of El Tablon Claims dated September 19, 2022, between Regency Silver Corp. (the Company) and five Arm's Length Vendors whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the El Tablon Claims located in the State of Durango, Mexico. Consideration is US$50,000 cash and 1,000,000 common shares. Upon a NI 43-101 Resource being published which estimates the El Tablon claims contain a minimum of 1,000,000 ounces of gold or 70,000,000 ounces of silver equivalent in the measured or indicated categories, a further US$1,000,000 cash payment is due. The Company will also pay approximately US$250,000 in back taxes.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,678,150 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

9,537,244 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through Share and one-half of one Warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit and $0.225 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 9,607,697 whole Warrants to purchase 9,607,697 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.30, exercisable until September 22, 2024.



Number of Placees : 38 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y /

Pro Group= P Number of Securities Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement



[1 Existing Insider] Y 1,000,000 FT Units [1 Existing Insider] Y 2,500,000 Units









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $196,942.79 N/A 909,434



Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.20 per Finder's Warrant until September 22, 2024.

The Company issued a news release on September 22, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

WALKER RIVER RESOURCES CORP. ("WRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.25 per Unit.



Warrants: 2,500,000 Warrants to purchase 2,500,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.30, exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 5 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y /

Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement



[1 Existing Insider] Y 2,000,000

The Company issued a news release on September 28, 2022, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]