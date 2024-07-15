VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2167

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: August 13, 2024

Record Date: July 29, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: July 29, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2168

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on June 27, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of July 17, 2024, the shares of Golden Horse Minerals Limited will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

45,835,332 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: GHML (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 38107G205 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2169

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on July 12, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









MNC MNC.PR.A 2 MAGNETIC NORTH

ACQUISITION CORP. Annual audited financial statements,

annual management's discussion and

analysis and certification of the annual

filings for the year. 2023/12/31





Interim unaudited financial reports,

interim management's discussion and

analysis and certification of the interim

filings for the interim period. 2024/03/31











Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2170

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("RGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of each of Reunion Gold Corporation ("Reunion Gold") and G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN") on July 9, 2024, Reunion Gold, Greenheart Gold Corp. ("Greenheart", formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of Reunion Gold), and GMIN have completed a plan of arrangement under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Plan of Arrangement").

The Plan of Arrangement was completed on July 15, 2024, resulting in:

(i) the spinout of certain assets and cash from Reunion Gold to Greenheart, and the issuance by Greenheart of:

a. 16,108,523 Greenheart shares to Reunion Gold; and

b. 0.05 of a common share of Greenheart to the former shareholders of Reunion Gold, for each common share of Reunion Gold formerly held; and (ii) the acquisition of all issued and outstanding common shares of each of Reunion Gold and GMIN by a new corporate entity ("New G Mining"), and the issuance by New G Mining of:

a. 0.07125 of a common share of New G Mining to the former shareholders of Reunion Gold, for each common share of Reunion Gold formerly held; and

b. 0.25 of a common share of New G Mining to the former GMIN shareholders for each common share of GMIN formerly held.

For additional information, please refer to the joint information circular of Reunion Gold and GMIN dated June 7, 2024, available Reunion Gold's profile on SEDAR+.

Delist

As a result of the completion of the Plan of Arrangement, effective at the close of business on Tuesday July 16, 2024, the common shares of Reunion Gold will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2171

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on July 12, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) HMPG 2 THE HEMPSHIRE

GROUP, INC. Annual audited financial statements,

annual management's discussion and

analysis and certification of the annual

filings for the year. 2023/12/31





Interim unaudited financial reports, interim

management's discussion and analysis

and certification of the interim filings for the

interim period. 2024/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2172

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/07/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2173

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. ("FYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in 18 minerals claims located in Northern British Columbia known as the SAY Property (the "Property").



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $50,000 N/A N/A









The Property is subject to a 1.5% NSR in favor of the vendor, with a 0.75% NSR buyback provision for $1,500,000 cash, payable to the vendor. There is a milestone payment of $300,000 cash payable to the vendor upon disclosure of a positive feasibility study.

No finder's fee is payable and no securities will be issued as consideration for the acquisition.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 26, 2024, and July 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2174

FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP. ("FNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, July 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2175

FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,900,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 13, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 13, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,800,000 shares with 3,900,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 15, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2176

IMPACT DEVELOPMENT GROUP INC. ("IMPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a proposed amendment with respect to the Company's US$1,450,000 Loan to its subsidiary Impact Housing Corporation, incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama, which now holds an interest rate of 12% per annum, payable on or before March 31, 2026 with an arm's length lender (the "Lender") originally dated April 22, 2017. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 92,025 common shares of its own capital to the Lender at a deemed price of CAD$4.19 per common share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2177

JZR GOLD INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:47 a.m. PST, July 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2178

LUCA MINING CORP. ("LUCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,750,000 shares at $0.45 per share to settle outstanding debt for $ $7,987,500.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $3,307,500 $0.45 7,350,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Please refer to the company's release dated January 19, 2024, for details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2179

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $909,331.36

Offering: 5,578,720 Listed Shares

Offering Price: $0.163 per Listed Share

Commissions in Securities: N/A

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 28, 2024 and July 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2180

SCANDIUM CANADA LTD. ("SCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 6, 2024, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on July 5, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (Montreal time), the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which the Company issued an aggregate of 30,769,231 units (each a "Unit") at a subscription price of $0.0325 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000, where each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant and $0.05 entitle the buyer to purchase one common share of the Company on or before July 8, 2026.

In connection with the Rights Offering, the Company issued 7,692,307 non-transferable bonus warrants to standby purchasers, entitling them to purchase 7,692,307 common shares at a price of $0.05 per common shares on or before July 8, 2029.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 3, 2024, June 27, 2024, July 8, 2024 and July 12, 2024.

SCANDIUM CANADA LTEE (« SCD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement de droits-Unités

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») daté du 6 juin 2024 et à l'expiration du placement de droits de la Société le 5 juillet 2024 à 16 h (heure de Montréal), la Bourse a accepté le dépôt du placement de droits aux termes duquel la société a émis un total de 30 769 231 unités (chacune, une « unité ») au prix de souscription de 0,0325 $ par unité pour un produit brut total de 1 000 000 $. Chaque unité se compose d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription d'action transférable. Chaque bon de souscription d'action et 0,05 $ permettent au détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société le ou avant le 8 juillet 2026.

Dans le cadre de l'offre de droits, la société a émis 7 692 307 bons de souscription bonis non transférables aux garants de souscription, leur permettant d'acquérir 7 692 307 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,05 $ par action ordinaire le ou avant le 8 juillet 2029.

Pour de plus amples détails, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse datés des 3 juin 2024, 27 juin 2024, 8 juillet 2024 et 12 juillet 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2181

SEASIF EXPLORATION INC. ("SAF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.015 per Share to settle an outstanding loan plus accrued interest of $30,000:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $30,000 $0.015 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 22, 2024, to disclose the details of the debt and settlement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2182

SOLID IMPACT INVESTMENTS CORP. ("SOLI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:44 a.m. PST, July 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]