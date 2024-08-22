VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2531

APPULSE CORPORATION ("APL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Special Dividend – Due-bill Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following Return of Capital Special Distribution:

Distribution per Common Share: $0.135

Payable Date: September 03, 2024

Record Date: August 27, 2024

Due-bill Period: August 27, 2024 to September 03, 2024 inclusively

Ex-distribution Date: September 04, 2024

Due-bill Redemption Date: September 04, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2532

FUERTE METALS CORPORATION ("FMT")

[formerly Atacama Copper Corporation ("ACOP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on August 16, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows: Fuerte Metals Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, August 26, 2024, the common shares of Fuerte Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Atacama Copper Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mineral Exploration/Development" Issuer.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

61,167,326 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 25,771,801 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: FMT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 35958L101 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2533

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated August 12, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4 (four) old for 1 (one) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, August 26, 2024, the common shares of New Age Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

55,559,251 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NAM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 64157G 20 0 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2534

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10

Payable Date: October 14, 2024

Record Date: September 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2535

VIZSLA ROYALTIES CORP. ("VROY") ("VROY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing- Shares and Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, August 26, 2024, the common shares and warrants of Vizsla Royalties Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as an 'Investment' Issuer.

In connection with the Listing, on July 30, 2024, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 8,654,164 common shares at a price of $0.60 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,192,498.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 28,236,794 common shares are issued and outstanding. Escrowed Securities: 11,639,853 common shares are subject to escrow.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VROY CUSIP Number: 92859L201 Sponsoring Member: None



Agent's Warrants: None



Effective at the opening on Monday, August 26, 2024, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on the Exchange.



Capitalization on Warrants: 8,0451,856 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated June 24, 2024, of which 8,0451,856 Warrants are issued and outstanding. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period expiring on the earlier of (i) 120 days after August 26, 2024; and (ii) December 31, 2025. Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Warrant Trading Symbol: VROY.WT Warrant CUSIP Number: 92859L110



For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated August 15, 2024, and news release dated August 22, 2024, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.



Company Contact: Michael Pettingell Company Address: Suite 1723, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V7X1J1 Company Phone Number: 604-401-6695 Company Fax Number: Not Applicable Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2536

XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 6, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated August 2, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 26, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/08/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2537

AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED ("AGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a disposition of 8,139,023 shares (the "Shares") of Unico Silver Limited, a company listed on the ASX, currently held by Austral Gold Canada Limited, a subsidiary of the Company (the "Subsidiary"), pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between the Subsidiary and a non-arm's length party (the "Purchaser").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser paid AUD $1,516,300 to the Company for the purchase of the Shares at a price of AUD $0.1863 per Share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 25, 2024 and August 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2538

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $452,000



Offering: 11,300,000 common shares with 11,300,000 share purchase warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.04 per share



Warrant Exercise Terms: Each warrant is exercisable at $0.06 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the offering.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated November 23, 2023, and December 8, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2539

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $205,730 Offering: 6,157,668 common shares with 6,157,668 warrants attached and 700,000 flow-through common shares with 350,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.03 per each common share $0.03 per each flow-through common share Warrant Exercise Terms: Each warrant is exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the offering, subject to an acceleration right Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 20, 2024, July 19, 2024, July 31, 2024, and August 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2540

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.01 and 2,400,000 warrants for the months of January to March 2024, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated June 30, 2023 and as amended on February 1, 2024. Each warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.05 per share for 5 years from issuance.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2541

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 12,012 shares at $ $11.79 to settle outstanding debt for $141,621.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated February 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2542

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,944 shares at $ $10.29 to settle outstanding debt for $143,570

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated May 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2543

NEOTERREX MINERALS INC. ("NTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, Aug. 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2544

NEOTERREX MINERALS INC. ("NTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Aug. 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2545

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,321,515 Class A subordinate voting shares at an average deemed price of $0.2313 per share to settle outstanding debt for $999,607.50 pursuant to an agreed amendment to share purchase agreement dated December 9, 2022 with Acrotrend Solutions Limited in addition to previously accepted issuance of 5,000,000 Class A subordinate voting shares.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 23, 2024, and June 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2546

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:17 a.m. PST, August 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2547

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Aug. 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2548

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,707,880.06 Offering: 5,826,858 Non-Flow Through ("NFT") shares with 5,826,858 warrants

16,250,000 Flow-Through ("FT") shares with 16,250,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.07 per NFT share

$0.08 per FT share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,367,380





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 10, 2024, July 8, 2024 and August 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2549

SITKA GOLD CORP. ("SIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $3,354,154.56



Offering: 9,127,273 Flow-through Listed Shares with 4,563,636 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.22 per Flow-through Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.38 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Offering: 5,384,618 Charity Flow-through Listed Shares with 2,692,309 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.25 per Charity Flow-through Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.38 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 737,248





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.38 for a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 23, 2024, and August 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2550

ZENTEK LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $3,069,950 Offering: 2,361,500 Listed Shares with 1,180,750 warrants attached



Offering Price: $1.30 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $3.00 per warrant for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 23, 2024, August 14, 2024, and August 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]