TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2531
APPULSE CORPORATION ("APL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Special Dividend – Due-bill Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following Return of Capital Special Distribution:
Distribution per Common Share: $0.135
Payable Date: September 03, 2024
Record Date: August 27, 2024
Due-bill Period: August 27, 2024 to September 03, 2024 inclusively
Ex-distribution Date: September 04, 2024
Due-bill Redemption Date: September 04, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2532
FUERTE METALS CORPORATION ("FMT")
[formerly Atacama Copper Corporation ("ACOP")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on August 16, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows: Fuerte Metals Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Monday, August 26, 2024, the common shares of Fuerte Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Atacama Copper Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mineral Exploration/Development" Issuer.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
61,167,326
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
25,771,801
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
FMT (NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
35958L101 (NEW)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2533
NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a director's resolution dated August 12, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4 (four) old for 1 (one) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Monday, August 26, 2024, the common shares of New Age Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
55,559,251
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NAM (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
64157G 20 0 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2534
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A: $0.10
Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10
Payable Date: October 14, 2024
Record Date: September 30, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2535
VIZSLA ROYALTIES CORP. ("VROY") ("VROY.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing- Shares and Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Monday, August 26, 2024, the common shares and warrants of Vizsla Royalties Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as an 'Investment' Issuer.
In connection with the Listing, on July 30, 2024, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 8,654,164 common shares at a price of $0.60 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,192,498.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited common shares with no par value of which 28,236,794 common shares are issued and outstanding.
|
Escrowed Securities:
|
11,639,853 common shares are subject to escrow.
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
VROY
|
CUSIP Number:
|
92859L201
|
Sponsoring Member:
|
None
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
None
|
Effective at the opening on Monday, August 26, 2024, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on the Exchange.
|
Capitalization on Warrants:
|
8,0451,856 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated June 24, 2024, of which 8,0451,856 Warrants are issued and outstanding. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period expiring on the earlier of (i) 120 days after August 26, 2024; and (ii) December 31, 2025.
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Warrant Trading Symbol:
|
VROY.WT
|
Warrant CUSIP Number:
|
92859L110
|
For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated August 15, 2024, and news release dated August 22, 2024, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.
|
Company Contact:
|
Michael Pettingell
|
Company Address:
|
Suite 1723, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V7X1J1
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604-401-6695
|
Company Fax Number:
|
Not Applicable
|
Company Email Address:
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2536
XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 6, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated August 2, 2024 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Monday, August 26, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
24/08/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2537
AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED ("AGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a disposition of 8,139,023 shares (the "Shares") of Unico Silver Limited, a company listed on the ASX, currently held by Austral Gold Canada Limited, a subsidiary of the Company (the "Subsidiary"), pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between the Subsidiary and a non-arm's length party (the "Purchaser").
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser paid AUD $1,516,300 to the Company for the purchase of the Shares at a price of AUD $0.1863 per Share.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 25, 2024 and August 6, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2538
EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$452,000
|
Offering:
|
11,300,000 common shares with 11,300,000 share purchase warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.04 per share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
Each warrant is exercisable at $0.06 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the offering.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the Company's news releases dated November 23, 2023, and December 8, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2539
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$205,730
|
Offering:
|
6,157,668 common shares with 6,157,668 warrants attached and 700,000 flow-through common shares with 350,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.03 per each common share
$0.03 per each flow-through common share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
Each warrant is exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the offering, subject to an acceleration right
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 20, 2024, July 19, 2024, July 31, 2024, and August 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2540
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.01 and 2,400,000 warrants for the months of January to March 2024, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated June 30, 2023 and as amended on February 1, 2024. Each warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.05 per share for 5 years from issuance.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 30, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2541
LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 12,012 shares at $ $11.79 to settle outstanding debt for $141,621.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated February 29, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2542
LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,944 shares at $ $10.29 to settle outstanding debt for $143,570
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated May 31, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2543
NEOTERREX MINERALS INC. ("NTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, Aug. 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2544
NEOTERREX MINERALS INC. ("NTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Aug. 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2545
NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,321,515 Class A subordinate voting shares at an average deemed price of $0.2313 per share to settle outstanding debt for $999,607.50 pursuant to an agreed amendment to share purchase agreement dated December 9, 2022 with Acrotrend Solutions Limited in addition to previously accepted issuance of 5,000,000 Class A subordinate voting shares.
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 23, 2024, and June 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2546
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:17 a.m. PST, August 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2547
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Aug. 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2548
PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,707,880.06
|
Offering:
|
5,826,858 Non-Flow Through ("NFT") shares with 5,826,858 warrants
|
16,250,000 Flow-Through ("FT") shares with 16,250,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.07 per NFT share
|
$0.08 per FT share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.12 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,367,380
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for a two-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 10, 2024, July 8, 2024 and August 7, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2549
SITKA GOLD CORP. ("SIG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,354,154.56
|
Offering:
|
9,127,273 Flow-through Listed Shares with 4,563,636 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.22 per Flow-through Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.38 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Offering:
|
5,384,618 Charity Flow-through Listed Shares with 2,692,309 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.25 per Charity Flow-through Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.38 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 737,248
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.38 for a two-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 23, 2024, and August 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2550
ZENTEK LTD. ("ZEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,069,950
|
Offering:
|
2,361,500 Listed Shares with 1,180,750 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.30 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$3.00 per warrant for a 2-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 23, 2024, August 14, 2024, and August 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
