VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2918

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on September 30, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) VIP 2 VIP ENTERTAINMENT

TECHNOLOGIES INC. Annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis and

certification of the annual filings for the year 2024/03/31





Interim unaudited financial reports, interim

management's discussion and analysis and

certification of the interim filings for the

interim period 2024/06/30











Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2919

VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, October 7, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire October 7, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business October 7, 2024.

TRADE DATES

October 7, 2024 - TO SETTLE – October 7, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

24/10/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2920

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, Oct. 01, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2921

ARGO CORPORATION ("ARGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a stock sale agreement dated August 29, 2024, between Argo Corporation (the "Company") and a non-arm's-length party to the Company (the "Buyer"), pursuant to which the Company sold 14,200 shares of preferred stock in the capital of Westbrook Global Inc. to the Buyer in consideration for a cash payment of CAD$750,000.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated September 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2922

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,500,000



Offering: 50,000,000 Listed Shares with 50,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per warrant for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 2,639,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for

a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 10, 2024 and August 2,

2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2923

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Termination and Amending Agreement dated August 21, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Seller"), whereby the Company acquired 100% interest in both Horne and Laurie properties (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company completed the purchase of the Property in exchange for 2,000,000 common shares and 1,500,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.12 per share into one common share for a period of two years from issuance. Furthermore, the Company also revised previous Net Smelter Return Royalty (the "NSR") on the Property, whereby it was reduced to 1.75%. The Company will have a right to buyback a 0.75% interest until October 2, 2026 for $500,000 and the remaining 1.00% interest thereafter for the sum of $4,000,000. The Company also retains a right of first refusal on any offer to buy any NSR interest by a third party after October 2, 2026.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2924

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering Gross Proceeds: $ 11,500,000 (with over-allotment) Offering: 10,000,000 Listed Shares (11,500,000 Listed Shares with over-allotment)



Offering Price: $1.00 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Overallotment Option: The underwriters may purchase a maximum of 1,500,000 Listed Shares for

overallotment purposes. As of September 4, 2024, such option was exercised

in full and 1,500,000 Listed Shares have been issued thereunder. All

information presented herein includes such exercise.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Research Capital Corporation N/A N/A

Haywood Securities Inc. N/A N/A

Raymond James Ltd. N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the base shelf prospectus dated April 25, 2023, the prospectus

supplement dated August 22, 2024, and the company's new release dated

September 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2925

E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $386,450



Offering: 15,822,502 Non-Flow-Through Shares with 15,822,502 warrants attached

2,800,000 Flow-Through Shares with 2,800,000 Flow-Through warrants

attached



Offering Price: $0.02 per Non-Flow-Through Share

$0.025 per Flow-Through Shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a 2-year period

$0.06 per Flow-Through warrant for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 126,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for

a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 12, 2024, July 24, 2024,

August 23, 2024 and August 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2926

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated September 17, 2024 (the "Amending Agreement") between the Company and between the arm's length parties (the "Vendor") in respect of the agreement dated August 10, 2023 (the "Agreement") regarding Black Panther Property (the "Property"). The Option Agreement was accepted by the Exchange on August 11, 2023. The Amending Agreement provides for changes whereby the Company will reduce the size of exploration claims, change the members of the vendor group, and change the project name.

Consideration for the Property remains the same.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2927

NTG CLARITY NETWORKS INC. ("NCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,208,000



Offering: 3,720,000 Listed Shares with 1,860,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $1.40 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $2.00 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Agents:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 223,200





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable for 1 Listed

Share at $1.40 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 17, 2024 and

September 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2928

NEOTERREX MINERALS INC. ("NTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective September 13, 2024, pursuant to which NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (the "Company") has been granted the right to acquire 50 per cent of the title and interest in and to 32 mineral claims located in the province of Quebec, Canada (the "Valour Property"). Eighteen claims (Block A) are owned by an arm's length party and fourteen claims (Block B) are owned by a non-arm's length party. To earn 50% in the Valour Property, the Company is required to pay $5,000 to an arm's length party and incur exploration expenses of $300,000 (Block A) and $200,000 (Block B) until December 31, 2025.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2929

RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $50,000



Securities Issued: 1,000,000 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release dated May 17, 2024. The Company will

issue an additional news release when the Listed Shares are issued and the

debt extinguished.

____________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2930

RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $50,880



Offering: 1,453,714 Listed Shares with 1,453,714 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.035 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 35,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.14 for

a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 19, 2023, February

6, 2024 and March 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2931

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 20, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 7,789,020 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period September 17, 2024 to September 16, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Clarus Securities Inc. (Jim Christodoulis) on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2932

SONORO GOLD CORP. ("SGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $875,000 Offering: 17,500,000 Listed Shares with 17,500,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 134,400





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for

a three-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 10, 2024 and

September 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2933

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first closing of the arm's length acquisition of Fortress Insurance Company, an Alberta registered and regulated automobile insurance company, in consideration of 25,193,922 common shares at $0.40 per share.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES CONSIDERATION $NIL 25,193,922 Common Shares NIL

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 22, 2024, March 26, 2024, April 22, 2024, June 18, 2024, and October 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2934

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $676,970



Securities Issued: Issue Price: 9,643,395 Listed Shares $0.06 per Listed Share



Securities Issued: Issue Price: 1,400,000 Listed Shares $0.0714 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release(s) dated June 3, 2024 and August 21, 2024. The Company will issue an additional news release when the Listed Shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2935

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $100,000



Offering: 1,777,777 Listed Shares with 1,777,777 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05625 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.09375 per warrant for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated June 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2936

INDICO RESOURCES LTD. ("IDI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,639,815 common shares at a deemed value of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,145,972.37.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $433,271.41 $0.15 2,888,476 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A













The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

