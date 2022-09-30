VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

KINGSMEN RESOURCES LTD. ("KNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open Tuesday, October 4, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced on September 29, 2022, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

22/09/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:44 a.m. PST, Sept. 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HANNAN METALS LTD. ("HAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,180,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A NA N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 26, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated December 3, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 22, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended July 31, 2022, occurred for gross proceeds of $91,067.84.

Agents: ATB Capital Markets Inc. and ATB Capital Markets USA Inc.



Offering: 34,900 shares



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended July 31, 2022, with an average sale price of approximately $2.61 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Greenshoe Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2.0% of the gross proceeds of the offering, being $1,366.02 in aggregate for the quarter ended July 31, 2022

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 22, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated December 3, 2021 and filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated April 22, 2021, December 6, 2021 and September 14, 2022.

________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 21, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on August 21, 2020. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated December 30, 2020 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 21, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of US$2,573,315.30 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from January 2021 to September 2022 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 occurred for gross proceeds of US$159,712.66.

Agents: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated



Offering: 41,000 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of US$3.89543 per share



Agents' Warrants: N/A



Over-allotment Option: N/A



Agents' Commission: 2.75% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being US$4,392.10 in aggregate for the quarter ended

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 occurred for gross proceeds of US$1,057,951.47.

Agents: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated



Offering: 320,950 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of US$3.29631 per share



Agents' Warrants: N/A



Over-allotment Option: N/A



Agents' Commission: 2.75% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being US$29,093.67 in aggregate for the quarter ended

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 occurred for gross proceeds of US$456,957.28.

Agents: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated



Offering: 155,000 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of US$2.94811 per share



Agents' Warrants: N/A



Over-allotment Option: N/A



Agents' Commission: 2.75% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being US$12,566.32 in aggregate for the quarter ended

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 occurred for gross proceeds of US$674,015.64.

Agents: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated



Offering: 427,997 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of US$1.57481 per share



Agents' Warrants: N/A



Over-allotment Option: N/A



Agents' Commission: 2.75% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $18,535.43 in aggregate for the quarter ended

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 occurred for gross proceeds of US$224,678.25.

Agents: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated



Offering: 340,058 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of US$0.66071 per share



Agents' Warrants: N/A



Over-allotment Option: N/A



Agents' Commission: 2.75% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being US$6,178.66 in aggregate for the quarter ended

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 21, 2020, the Prospectus Supplement dated December 30, 2020, and the news release dated December 30, 2020, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 3,333,333 bonus shares at a price of $0.015 to an arm's length lender (the "Lendor") in consideration of a an unsecured credit facility loan to the Company in the amount of $50,000 with an interest rate of 2% above Canadian prime per annum and a maturity date of December 31, 2023.

The unsecured credit facility loan drawdowns are available to the Company until December 31, 2022, with a minimum of $5,000 per drawdown.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2022.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 22, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $1,530,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 5,368,421 common shares and 765,000 common share purchase warrants at $0.285 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: Four years from issuance



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.40 and subject to accelerated expiry.



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 175,438



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 36,300 N/A 112,235

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.285 for a two-year period.

The Company issued a news release on August 15, 2022 and September 21, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 208,930 shares to settle outstanding debt of $29,250.20.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 5 $29,250.20 $0.14 208,930 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 8, 2022.

CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC ( « QPM » )

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 septembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 208 930 actions en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 29 250,20 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 5 créanciers

Participation de personne ayant

un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :

Créanciers # de créanciers Montant dû Prix réputé par action # total d'actions









Participation total de personne ayant un lien de dépendance: 5 29 250,20 $ 0,14 $ 208 930 Participation total de Groupe Pro: SO SO SO SO

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 8 septembre 2022.

____________________________________________

RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 01, 2022, between the arm's length party (the "Optionor") and Rackla Metals Inc. ("the Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the company has been granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Astro gold project located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

As a consideration, on the closing of the agreement Company must issue 120,000 common shares, incur $ 250,000 in exploration expenditures, and make cash payments or issue common shares to the Optionor totalling $382,000 within 12 months. The company also plans to replace or extinguish a $ 40,000 bond on the Astro Gold Project previously put in the place by the Optionor. Any future share issuances will be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the greater of a volume-weighted average price calculation and $ 0.15 per share. Optionor will retain a 2.5-per-cent net smelter return royalty on the project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 20, 2022.

_____________________________________

RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,732,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 6,366,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,366,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 68 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 127,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 925,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,900 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 29, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of DaMar Plastics Inc. ("DaMar Plastics"), a plastics manufacturing business, whereby an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Salona Global Buyer") will acquire DaMar Plastics in consideration for US$3,182,192.97 in cash (including a net positive working capital adjustment) and 1,576,609 common shares of the Salona Global Buyer on closing. In addition, the Salona Global Buyer is required to pay a contingent earn-out payment equal to 1.75 times EBITDA for the earn-out period, consisting of a combination of up to US$5.5 million in cash and up to 5,000,000 common shares of the Salona Global Buyer based on the performance of DaMar Plastics during the 12 month period ending February 28, 2024.

Common shares of the Salona Global Buyer will be exchangeable, at the option of the holder, into Class "A" non-voting Common Shares of the Company (the "Class "A" Shares") on a one for one basis. The Class "A" Shares have the same attributes as the common shares of the Company, except that they do not carry the right to vote and are convertible, subject to certain terms and conditions, into common shares of the Company on a one-for-one basis. The Class "A" Shares are subject to a blocker provision prohibiting a holder from converting the Class "A" Shares into common shares of the Company if it would result in such holder holding more than 9.9% of the Company's common shares. In addition, the holder of the Class "A" Shares is restricted from holding more than 500,000 of the Company's common shares at any time.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 7, 2022, August 15, 2022, and September 26, 2022.

________________________________________

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 3,157,059 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 3, 2020 (Extended to October 3, 2022) New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 3, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,157,059 common shares with 3,157,059 common share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 3, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 29, 2022.

________________________________________

VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ("VTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 29, 2022 between the Company and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Young EnergyServe Inc., a robotic tank cleaning service. As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendors with $6,800,000 in cash payment, issuance of a $4,000,000 unsecured promissory note, subject to post-closing adjustments, with an annual interest rate of 4% to be paid in 36 equal monthly installments, and further issue 5,454,545 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.55 per share.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 30, 2022.

_______________________________________

ZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED ("ZUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property - Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 12, 2022, between ZoomerMedia Limited (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Buzz Connected Media Inc. ("Buzz"), the owner and publisher of Daily Hive, for an aggregate purchase price of $16.4M (the "Purchase Price"), subject to standard post-closing working capital adjustment.

The Purchase Price is comprised of $6M in cash, a $5M promissory note, 20,000,000 Series 2 Class A Preference Shares (the "S2 Shares") issued at a deemed price of $0.15 per S2 Share for a total of $3M, and the assumption by the Company of a $2.4M amount of outstanding debt obligation of Buzz. The S2 Shares are convertible into common shares on a 1 for 1 basis until September 12, 2027.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 12, 2022

________________________________________

NEX Company:

O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 8,700,000







The Company issued a news release on September 27, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

