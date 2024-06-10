VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ -

MOGOTES METALS INC. ("MOG")("MOG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing Shares and Warrants, Private Placement – Brokered and Non Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Mogotes Metals Inc.'s (the "Company") long form prospectus dated June 4, 2024 (the "Final Prospectus"), has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the securities commissions in all of the provinces of Canada, except Quebéc, and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 4, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts.

The Final Prospectus qualified the distribution of 84,338,811 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and 42,169,405 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant" and, together with the Common Shares, the "Securities"). The Securities were issued for no additional consideration upon conversion of 11,376,641 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") and exercise of 72,962,170 special warrants (each, a "Special Warrant") of the Company, details of which are in the next section.

Securities issued upon conversion of Subscription Receipts are as follows:

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $1,934,028.97

Offering: 11,376,641 Listed Shares with 5,688,320 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.17 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 until January 31, 2027

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp N/A 682,598

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.17 until June 12, 2026

Securities issued upon conversion of Special Warrants are as follows:

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $10,781,252.55

Offering: 72,842,770 Listed Shares with 36,421,385 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 until January 31, 2027

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp N/A 1,770,501

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 until June 12, 2026

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $17,910

Offering: 119,400 Listed Shares with 59,700 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 until January 31, 2027

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's Final Prospectus dated June 4, 2024.

Commence Date: Effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the Common

Shares and share purchase warrants of the Company will commence

trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a

junior natural resource company. (NAICS number 212220)



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: An unlimited number of Common Shares in the capital of the Company

with no par value of which 205,095,768 Common Shares are issued

and outstanding.



Escrowed Securities: 45,566,666 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: MOG



CUSIP Number: 608011102



Capitalization of Trading Warrants: 42,169,405 Warrants will be issued and outstanding and listed for

trading.



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.30 per Common Share until January 31, 2027



Warrant Trading Symbol: MOG.WT



Warrant CUSIP: 608011144

For further information, please refer to the Company's Final Prospectus dated June 4, 2024, a copy of which is filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Allen Sabet, President, CEO and Director

Company Address: 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0R2

Company Phone Number: (647) 846-3313

Company Email Address: [email protected]

BULLETIN V2024-1757

WESTBRIDGE RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP. ("WEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend (Return of Capital Distribution)

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Bulletin V2024-1630, the issuer has advised that the Special Distribution, is also a Return of Capital Distribution.

Please note that the issuer has advised that the following special dividend declared on May 30, 2024 in

the amount of $0.10, is also a Return of Capital Distribution.

All other dividend information as follows, remains unchanged:

Dividend per common share: $0.10

Payable Date: June 21, 2024

Record Date: June 07, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 07, 2024

24/06/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1758

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:35 a.m. PST, June 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1759

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, June 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1760

BLOCKCHAINK2 CORP. ("BITK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,703,571 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $511,071.47

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro

Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $511,071.47 $0.30 1,703,571











For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 21, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2024-1761

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 10, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1762

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,753,220 shares at a deemed price of $ 0.21 per share to settle outstanding debt for $578,176.37.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $578,176.37 $0.21 2,753,220 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

BULLETIN V2024-1763

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $8,000,124

Offering: 5,050,600 flow through shares

5,454,600 non-flow through shares

Offering Price: $0.99 per flow through share

$0.55 per non-flow through share

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Cormark Securities Inc. N/A N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 9, 2024, May 10, 2024 and May 28, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1764

SAGE POTASH CORP. ("SAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $1,822,500

Offering: 13,500,000 Listed Shares

Offering Price: $0.135 per Listed Share

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. N/A 80,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a one-year period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 2, 2024 and May 27, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1765

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. ("SBMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $940,000 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into up to

11,750,000 Listed Shares with 9,400,000 detachable warrants



Conversion Price: $0.08 per Listed Share for the first 12 months, $0.10 per Listed Share for the

next 12 months and $0.12 per Listed share thereafter until maturity



Maturity date: 36-months from issuance



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: Each detachable warrant exercisable into one common share over a 36-month

period from date of issuance of the Convertible Debentures, at an exercise

price of $0.14 per share for the first 12 months, $0.16 per share for the next 12

months and at $0.18 principal amount per share thereafter until expiry

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 53,750

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for a 3-year period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 8, 2024 and May 14, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1766

Tribe Property Technologies Inc. ("TRBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $3,665,439.40

Offering: 7,048,921 Listed Shares with 3,524,458 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.52 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.82 per warrant for a 5-year period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated May 27, 2024 and June 5, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1767

TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TRBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired a 100% interest in the DMSI Holdings Ltd. and its three operating subsidiaries (the "Target"), an Ontario-based property services company providing residential and commercial property management services (the "Acquisition").

As consideration for the Acquisition, the Company paid the Vendors: (i) aggregate cash consideration of $10,000,000; and (ii) issued a non-convertible promissory note in the principal amount of $3,000,000 to the Vendors on closing (the "Note"). The Note is payable in equal instalments of $250,000 every three months over three (3) years from the date of issue in cash and is non-interest bearing on principal outstanding, and is secured by a general security agreement against the assets of the Target.

Further, certain Vendors have participated in the concurrent non-brokered private placement conducted by the Company and have subscribed for an aggregate of 961,538 units ($500,000) at a price of $0.52 per Unit (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant "a Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable into one common share at $0.82 for a period of 60 months following the closing date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 27, 2024 and June 5, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1768

Universal Ibogaine Inc. ("IBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $270,000.00

Offering: 13,500,000 common shares of the Company ("Share").

Offering Price: $0.02 per Share.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 12, 2024, and June 6, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1769

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 10, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-1770

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's issuance of 30,818 common shares at $0.55 per share, 65,192 common shares at $0.26 per share, 80,714 common shares at $0.21 per share, 125,556 common shares at $0.135 per share to settle outstanding debt for $67,800 in addition to the previously approved issuance of 60,536 common shares at $0.28 per share to settle outstanding debt for $16,950 pursuant to the Exchange's bulletin dated November 27, 2020.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro

Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length

Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 10, 2024.

