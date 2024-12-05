TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

News provided by

TSX Venture Exchange

Dec 05, 2024, 21:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3653

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on December 4, 2024, against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

 

 

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

 

(''BTV'')

2

    Bluerush Inc.

Audited annual financial statements

for the year.

 

Management's discussion and analysis relating to
the audited annual financial statements for the year.

 

Certification of the foregoing filings as required by
National Instrument 52-109
Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and
Interim Filings.

24/07/31

 

 

24/07/31

 

 

 

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3654

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on December 4, 2024, against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

 

 

 

(''STH'')

Tier

 

 

 

2

Company

 

 

 

Stelmine Canada Ltd.

 

 

Failure to File

 

 

 

Annual Financials Statements

 

Management's discussion and analysis and
Certification of Annual Filings for the year.

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

 

24/07/31

 

24/07/31

 





Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 décembre 2024
Société de TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 4 décembre 2024 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole

Groupe

Société

Défaut de déposer

Période se
terminant
(A/M/J)

(« STH »)

2

Stelmine Canada
Ltée

États financiers annuels

 

24/07/31

 



Rapport de gestion et attestation annuelle

24/07/31

Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

_______________________________________

24/12/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3655

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:                       

$234,650


Offering:                                   

15,643,334 Listed Shares with 15,643,334 warrants attached


Offering Price:                         

$0.015 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.05 per Listed Share for a two-year period.


Non-Cash Commissions:           

N/A                                                                              


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news releases dated October 4, 2024 and December 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3656

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:                       

$2,000,000


Offering:                                   

25,000,000 Flow-Through Shares


Offering Price:                         

$0.08 per Flow-Through Share


Non-Cash Commissions:                                                                                     

                                                                           Shares           Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)                                                 N/A                  N/A


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the Company's news release(s) dated November 12, 2024, November 22, 2024 and November 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3657

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:                       

$5,000,000


Offering:                                   

25,000,000 Charity Flow-Through Shares with 25,000,000 warrants attached


Offering Price:                         

$0.20 per Charity Flow-Through Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.25 per warrant for a 3-year period


Non-Cash Commissions:                                                                                     

                                                                          Shares           Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)                                                 N/A                  N/A


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 8, 2024 and November 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3658

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3659

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:56 a.m. PST, December 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3660

GSP RESOURCE CORP.  ("GSPR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3661

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,211,202 common shares at a deemed price of $0.099075 and 742,981 warrants for the period of April, 2024 to July, 2024, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated June 30, 2023 and as amended on February 1, 2024. Each warrant is exercisable into one share at prices ranging from $0.08 per share to $1.00 per share for 5 years from issuance.

Number of Service Providers :   1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:








Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Aggregate # of
Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3662

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Amendment
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 2, 2024, the following information is amended:

Commissions in Securities

                                                                                                              Shares                    Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)                                                                                       0                        12000

 

:

 

 

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period.

All other information remains unchanged.

____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3663

PLAYFAIR MINING LTD. ("PLY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Golden Circle project located in Nova Scotia.  Consideration is $650,000 cash payable over three years and 1,000,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3664

STARDUST SOLAR ENERGY INC. ("SUN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 25, 2024, between Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 100% of the assets of Solar Grids Development LLC, a U.S.-based solar energy company specializing in solar installations and franchise development.

CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

WORK
EXPENDITURES ($)

CONSIDERATION

N/A

4,000,000 common shares (the
"Consideration Shares")

N/A

The Vendors have received 3,400,000 of the Consideration Shares (the "Closing Shares") on the closing date of the Acquisition (the "Closing Date"), and the remaining 600,000 Consideration Shares will be issued on the date that is thirty-sixth months following the Closing Date.

The Closing Shares are subject to voluntary restrictions on transfer which commenced on the date of their issuance, with 400,000 of such Closing Shares having been released from such voluntary restrictions on the Closing Date and an additional 600,000 of such Closing Shares being released from such voluntary restrictions every six (6) months thereafter for a period of thirty (30) months from the Closing Date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 26, 2024 and December 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-3665
BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2024
NEX Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$210,000

Offering:                                   

2,625,000 Listed Shares


Offering Price:                         

$0.08 Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

N/A


Commissions in Securities:       

N/A                                                                              


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 20, 2024 and
December 5, 2024.

____________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

TSX Venture Exchange