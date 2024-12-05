TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Dec 05, 2024, 21:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3653
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on December 4, 2024, against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
(''BTV'')
|
2
|
Bluerush Inc.
|
Audited annual financial statements
for the year.
Management's discussion and analysis relating to
Certification of the foregoing filings as required by
|
24/07/31
24/07/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
BULLETIN V2024-3654
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on December 4, 2024, against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
(''STH'')
|
Tier
2
|
Company
Stelmine Canada Ltd.
|
Failure to File
Annual Financials Statements
Management's discussion and analysis and
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
24/07/31
24/07/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 décembre 2024
Société de TSX Croissance
Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 4 décembre 2024 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :
|
Symbole
|
Groupe
|
Société
|
Défaut de déposer
|
Période se
|
(« STH »)
|
2
|
Stelmine Canada
|
États financiers annuels
|
24/07/31
|
Rapport de gestion et attestation annuelle
|
24/07/31
Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.
24/12/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3655
ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$234,650
|
Offering:
|
15,643,334 Listed Shares with 15,643,334 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.015 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share for a two-year period.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 4, 2024 and December 4, 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-3656
CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,000,000
|
Offering:
|
25,000,000 Flow-Through Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.08 per Flow-Through Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the Company's news release(s) dated November 12, 2024, November 22, 2024 and November 25, 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-3657
DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$5,000,000
|
Offering:
|
25,000,000 Charity Flow-Through Shares with 25,000,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.20 per Charity Flow-Through Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.25 per warrant for a 3-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 8, 2024 and November 18, 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-3658
EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.
BULLETIN V2024-3659
GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:56 a.m. PST, December 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
BULLETIN V2024-3660
GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
BULLETIN V2024-3661
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,211,202 common shares at a deemed price of $0.099075 and 742,981 warrants for the period of April, 2024 to July, 2024, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated June 30, 2023 and as amended on February 1, 2024. Each warrant is exercisable into one share at prices ranging from $0.08 per share to $1.00 per share for 5 years from issuance.
Number of Service Providers : 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-3662
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 2, 2024, the following information is amended:
|
Commissions in Securities
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) 0 12000
|
:
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period.
All other information remains unchanged.
BULLETIN V2024-3663
PLAYFAIR MINING LTD. ("PLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Golden Circle project located in Nova Scotia. Consideration is $650,000 cash payable over three years and 1,000,000 common shares.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-3664
STARDUST SOLAR ENERGY INC. ("SUN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 25, 2024, between Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 100% of the assets of Solar Grids Development LLC, a U.S.-based solar energy company specializing in solar installations and franchise development.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
N/A
|
4,000,000 common shares (the
|
N/A
The Vendors have received 3,400,000 of the Consideration Shares (the "Closing Shares") on the closing date of the Acquisition (the "Closing Date"), and the remaining 600,000 Consideration Shares will be issued on the date that is thirty-sixth months following the Closing Date.
The Closing Shares are subject to voluntary restrictions on transfer which commenced on the date of their issuance, with 400,000 of such Closing Shares having been released from such voluntary restrictions on the Closing Date and an additional 600,000 of such Closing Shares being released from such voluntary restrictions every six (6) months thereafter for a period of thirty (30) months from the Closing Date.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 26, 2024 and December 4, 2024.
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-3665
BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024
NEX Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$210,000
|
Offering:
|
2,625,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.08 Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 20, 2024 and
