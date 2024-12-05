VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on December 4, 2024, against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) (''BTV'') 2 Bluerush Inc. Audited annual financial statements for the year. Management's discussion and analysis relating to

the audited annual financial statements for the year. Certification of the foregoing filings as required by

National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and

Interim Filings. 24/07/31 24/07/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-3654

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on December 4, 2024, against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol (''STH'') Tier 2 Company Stelmine Canada Ltd. Failure to File Annual Financials Statements Management's discussion and analysis and

Certification of Annual Filings for the year. Period Ending (Y/M/D) 24/07/31 24/07/31











Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 décembre 2024

Société de TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 4 décembre 2024 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole Groupe Société Défaut de déposer Période se

terminant

(A/M/J) (« STH ») 2 Stelmine Canada

Ltée États financiers annuels 24/07/31





Rapport de gestion et attestation annuelle 24/07/31

Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

BULLETIN V2024-3655

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $234,650



Offering: 15,643,334 Listed Shares with 15,643,334 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.015 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a two-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 4, 2024 and December 4, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3656

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,000,000



Offering: 25,000,000 Flow-Through Shares



Offering Price: $0.08 per Flow-Through Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release(s) dated November 12, 2024, November 22, 2024 and November 25, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3657

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,000,000



Offering: 25,000,000 Charity Flow-Through Shares with 25,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.20 per Charity Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per warrant for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 8, 2024 and November 18, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3658

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

BULLETIN V2024-3659

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:56 a.m. PST, December 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3660

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-3661

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,211,202 common shares at a deemed price of $0.099075 and 742,981 warrants for the period of April, 2024 to July, 2024, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated June 30, 2023 and as amended on February 1, 2024. Each warrant is exercisable into one share at prices ranging from $0.08 per share to $1.00 per share for 5 years from issuance.

Number of Service Providers : 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3662

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 2, 2024, the following information is amended:

Commissions in Securities Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 12000 : Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period.

All other information remains unchanged.

BULLETIN V2024-3663

PLAYFAIR MINING LTD. ("PLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Golden Circle project located in Nova Scotia. Consideration is $650,000 cash payable over three years and 1,000,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3664

STARDUST SOLAR ENERGY INC. ("SUN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 25, 2024, between Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 100% of the assets of Solar Grids Development LLC, a U.S.-based solar energy company specializing in solar installations and franchise development.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION N/A 4,000,000 common shares (the

"Consideration Shares") N/A

The Vendors have received 3,400,000 of the Consideration Shares (the "Closing Shares") on the closing date of the Acquisition (the "Closing Date"), and the remaining 600,000 Consideration Shares will be issued on the date that is thirty-sixth months following the Closing Date.

The Closing Shares are subject to voluntary restrictions on transfer which commenced on the date of their issuance, with 400,000 of such Closing Shares having been released from such voluntary restrictions on the Closing Date and an additional 600,000 of such Closing Shares being released from such voluntary restrictions every six (6) months thereafter for a period of thirty (30) months from the Closing Date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 26, 2024 and December 4, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3665

BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2024

NEX Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $210,000 Offering: 2,625,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.08 Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 20, 2024 and

December 5, 2024.

