AFR NUVENTURE RESOURCES INC. ("AFR")

[formerly AFRICAN METALS CORPORATION ("AFR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on November 3, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening November 23, 2021, the common shares of AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of African Metals Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 18,038,681 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AFR (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 00111F102 (new)

________________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Bulletin and press release issued on November 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

_______________________________________

GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORP. ("GMTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday November 23, 2021, under the symbol "GMTN".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "GMTN" on TSX Venture Exchange after November 22, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

KIPLIN METALS INC. ("KIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split

November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated November 4, 2021, the Company's common shares will be split on a 1 old for 3 new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a "due bills" basis on the Exchange effective from the opening on November 23, 2021 until the Payment date of December 1, 2021 (at the close) inclusive. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Split

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 46,690,748 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: KIP (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 497252106 (unchanged)

Record Date: November 24, 2021

Payable Date: December 1, 2021

Due Bill Trading Commences: November 23, 2021

Ex-distribution and post-split trading date: December 2, 2021

Due Bill Redemption: December 3, 2021

The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

Due Bills Trading

Approval for a 1 old for 3 new split was obtained by a Director's Resolution dated November 4, 2021. The common shares will commence trading on a "due bills" basis on the Exchange effective from the opening on November 23, 2021 and including the Payment date of December 1, 2021. "Due bills" representing the entitlement will trade during the "due bill" period. Accordingly, ex-distribution trading in the Company's shares will commence on the Exchange on December 2, 2021.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated November 19, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")

[formerly QUATERRA RESOURCES INC. ("QTA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 30, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening November 23, 2021, the common shares of Lion Copper and Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Quaterra Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

293,806,611 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: LEO (new) CUISP Number: 53620R109 (new)

________________________________________

MONARCH WEST VENTURES INC. ("MONA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated August 26, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 27, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $2,000,000 (20,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open November 23, 2021 the Common shares will

be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on November 23, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

26,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the

closing of the offering



Escrowed Shares: 6,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of

the offering



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: MONA.P CUSIP Number: 609187109 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 2,000,000 on-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to

purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a

period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 26, 2021.

Company Contact: Kendra Low Company Address: 1208 Rosewood Crescent, North Vancouver, BC V7P 1H4 Company Phone Number: 604-889-4790 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Take-Over Bid (Share Purchase Offer), Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated August 24, 2021 and November 8, 2021, the Offer has been extended and amended as follows:

Transaction Terms: BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd (the "Offeror"), a wholly-

owned subsidiary of BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd, has prepared Third

Notice of Variation and Extension dated November 11, 2021 (the "Third Notice

of Variation and Extension") to give notice of the extension of the period for acceptance of its offer dated July 27, 2021 (the "Original Offer"), as previously amended and supplemented by the notices of variation dated October 21, 2021

(the "First Notice of Variation") and November 4, 2021 (the "Second Notice of Variation and Extension" and together with First Notice of Variation and the

Original Offer, the "Existing Offer"), to purchase, on the terms and subject to

the conditions of the Existing Offer, all of the issued and outstanding Common

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd. (other than Common Shares owned by the

Offeror or any of its affiliates), and any Common Shares that may become

issued and outstanding after the date of the Original Offer but prior to the Expiry

Time upon the exercise, exchange or conversion of (i) Options under the

Option Plan, (ii) Share Awards under the Share Awards Plan, (iii) Warrants, or

(iv) any other Convertible Securities, at a price of $0.75 in cash per Common

Share (the "Increased Offer Price").





If all of the conditions of the Offer described in Section 4 of the Original Offer, "Conditions of the Offer", have been satisfied or, where permitted, waived by

the Offeror at or prior to the expiry of the initial deposit period, the Offeror will

take up the Common Shares validly deposited under the Offer and not properly withdrawn immediately after the expiry of the initial deposit period (and in any

event not prior to the date the initial deposit period expires) and will pay the

Increased Offer Price for the Common Shares taken up as soon as possible

but in any event not later than three business days (as defined under applicable Canadian securities Laws) after they are taken up. For the avoidance of doubt,

the initial deposit period ends at the extended Expiry Time.





Questions and requests for assistance may be directed to Kingsdale

Advisors, the Depositary and Information Agent, whose contact details

are provided on the back cover of the Third Notice of Variation and

Extension. Additional copies of the Third Notice of Variation and

Extension, the Original Offer, the Letter of Transmittal and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery may be obtained without charge on request from the Depositary and Information Agent and are accessible on Noront

Resource Ltd.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



New Expiry Date: The Offer has been extended and is now open for acceptance until 7:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 30, 2021 (the "Expiry Time"), unless the

Offer is further extended or withdrawn by the Offeror in accordance with

its terms.



Exchange Procedure: Shareholders who have validly deposited and not withdrawn their

Common Shares are not required to take any further action to accept the

Offer. The Offer may be accepted by Shareholders delivering to the Depositary

at its office in Toronto, Ontario at the address indicated in the Letter of

Transmittal (printed on YELLOW paper) accompanying the Offer, so as to be

received at or prior to the Expiry Time:

(a) certificate(s) representing the Common Shares in respect of which the

Offer is being accepted;

(b) a Letter of Transmittal in the form accompanying the Offer or a manually

executed facsimile thereof, properly completed and executed in

accordance with the instructions set out in the Letter of Transmittal

(including signature guarantee if required); and

(c) all other documents required by the terms of the Offer and the Letter of Transmittal.

Alternatively, Shareholders may accept the Offer by (i) following the

procedures for book-entry transfer of Common Shares set out in Section 3 of

the Original Offer , "Manner of Acceptance — Acceptance by Book-Entry

Transfer", or (ii) following the procedure for guaranteed delivery set out in

Section 3 of the Original Offer, "Manner of Acceptance — Procedure for

Guaranteed Delivery", using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (printed on

PINK paper) that accompanied the Offer to Purchase and Circular (or a

manually executed facsimile thereof).





Shareholders whose Common Shares are registered in the name of an investment advisor, stockbroker or other nominee should immediately contact that nominee for assistance if they wish to accept the Offer in order to take the necessary steps to be able to deposit such Common Shares under the Offer. Such nominees or other intermediaries may establish deposit cut-off times that are prior to the Expiry Time. Shareholders must instruct their nominees promptly if they wish to deposit their Common Shares.



Notice of Guaranteed

Delivery: The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be delivered by courier, e-mailed (with original to follow) or mailed to the Depositary at its office in Toronto, Ontario at

the address indicated in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery at or prior to the

Expiry Time and must include a guarantee by an Eligible Institution in the form

set out in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. The certificate(s) representing all deposited Common Shares in proper form for transfer, together with a Letter

of Transmittal, or a manually executed facsimile thereof, properly completed

and duly executed as required by the instructions set out in the Letter of

Transmittal (including signature guarantee if required) and all other documents required by the terms of the Offer and the Letter of Transmittal must be

received by the Depositary at the office address indicated on the back page of

the Letter of Transmittal prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the third trading

day on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") after the Expiry Time. Disclosure Document(s): Offer dated Jul 27, 2021, First Notice of Variation dated October 21, 2021,

Second Notice of Variation and Extension dated November 4, 2021 and Third Notice of Variation and Extension dated November 11, 2021 are available at www.sedar.com. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined are defined in the Disclosure document. Mandatory Trading and

Settlement Rules: In connection with the extension of the Expiry Date, new Trading and

Settlement Rules are:

Trade Date Settlement Date

November 30, 2021 December 1, 2021

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.0125

Payable Date: January 17, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2021

________________________________________

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: December 15, 2021

Record Date: November 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2021

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Friday, November 26, 2021 .

T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Company Name Security US Dollar Symbol Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. USD Units ALPS.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment

Trust USD Units FCA.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment

Trust Warrants FCA.WT.V Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Shares, Series A PVF.PR.U NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus US USD Units SCPT.U Starlight US Residential Fund USD Units SURF.U

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: December 31, 2021

Record Date: November 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2021

________________________________________

SYLLA GOLD CORP. ("SYG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at opening of markets. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

21/11/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES



ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ("IOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 909,262 shares



Purchase Price: US$5.25 per share (CAD$6.57)



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Share





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 20,000 [1 placee] Agent's Fee: The Benchmark Company will receive a 7% cash fee in the amount of $316,653.44

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated November 15, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for an 18-month period



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 708,888 [2 placees]





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $17,908.10

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,260.00

Ray Kenney - $4,708.90

iA Private Wealth Inc. - $693.00



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,857,145 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Warrants: 2,857,145 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,857,145 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares JD Farms Ltd. Y 770,000 (Jason Schultz) Steven Brassard Y 50,000

Finder's Fee:

$14,280 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated November 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:43 a.m. PST, Nov. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement dated September 7, 2021 (the "Kalt Asset Purchase Agreement") between Electric Royalties Ltd. (the "Company") and Ryan Kalt ("Ryan Kalt") whereby the Company has acquired a 50% interest in the 1.5% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR Royalty") (the "Kalt Purchased Royalty") relating to the 14 mineral claims located in La Grande, Quebec (the "Cancet Claims").

As consideration for the Kalt Purchased Royalty, the Company has issued 2,250,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.27 per share to Ryan Kalt.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement dated September 7, 2021 (the "Schuss Asset Purchase Agreement") between the Company and Luke Schuss ("Luke Schuss") whereby the Company has acquired a 50% interest in the 0.5% NSR Royalty (the "Schuss Purchased Royalty") relating to the Cancet Claims.

As consideration for the Schuss Purchased Royalty, the Company has issued 750,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.27 per share to Luke Schuss.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 8, 2021.

________________________________________

EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 434,028 bonus shares to an arms-length creditor, in consideration of advancing a secured credit facility of up to CDN$25,000,000 principal amount to the Company. The Facility will bear interest of 9% per annum and matures in 12-months, with possibility of a 6-month extension. For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 08, 2021.

_______________________________

EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION ("EMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 18, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment to the terms of the warrants and finder's fee payment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 1, 2021 and November 2, 2021:

Warrants Exercise Price: $4.00 in the first year $4.50 in the second year

Finder's Fee:

$33,360 and 10,200 finder's warrants payable to Raymond James Ltd.

________________________________________

G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 74,224,042 shares



Purchase Price: $0.95 per share



Warrants: 37,112,021 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,112,021 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.90 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Number of Placees: 164 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Life of Mine Investments Inc. Y 3,157,895 (Louis-Pierre Gignac, Mathieu Gignac and Michael Gignac) Julie Lafleur Y 105,263 Marc Dagenais Y 63,158 Louis Gignac Sr. Y 1,100,000 Jason Neal Y 263,158 Norman Macdonald Y 157,895 Elif Levesque Y 52,632 Laurentian Mountain Investments Ltd. Y 105,263 (David Fennell) Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector) LP Y 2,105,000 Sprott Asset Management LP Y 1,579,000





Finder's Fee: Sprott Capital Partners LP – $871,557.48 cash and 715,500 compensation units.

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $1,551,282.48 cash.

PI Financial Corp. - $484,775.77 cash.

Paradigm Capital Inc. - $290,865.46 cash.





Each compensation unit consists of one common share and one non–transferable compensation warrant. Each compensation warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $1.90 per share for a three–year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 15, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KOVO HEALTHTECH CORPORATION ("KOVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated November 1, 2021 between Kovo Acquisitions LLC (the "Purchaser") and The Cvikota Company, Inc. (the "Vendor") whereby the Purchaser proposes to acquire substantially all of the assets of the Vendor. The Purchaser is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kovo HealthTech Corporation (the "Company"). As consideration, the Vendor will receive a cash payment of US$ 1,375,000, a promissory note in the amount of US$687,500 with an interest rate of 5% per annum, and up to 7,542,796 shares of the Company.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 2, 2021.

________________________________________

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 18, 2021, the company name should have read as follows:

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Nov.19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,942,882 common shares at a deemed value of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $694,288.20.

Number of Creditors: 12 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Concept Capital Management Y $625,000 $0.10 6,250,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SAYWARD CAPITAL CORP. ("SAWC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 12, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

SPC NICKEL CORP. ("SPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated November 16, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired a large comprehensive database related to the exploration of Muskox Intrusion. The proprietary database, that is exclusive to SPC, represents over 15 years of exploration and four multi-year programs conducted back to 1955.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay USD$75,000 in cash and issue 100,000 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 36 months

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 19, 2021.

________________________________________

