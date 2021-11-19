TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AFR NUVENTURE RESOURCES INC. ("AFR")
[formerly AFRICAN METALS CORPORATION ("AFR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on November 3, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening November 23, 2021, the common shares of AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of African Metals Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
18,038,681
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AFR
|
(Unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
00111F102
|
(new)
________________________________________
CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the Bulletin and press release issued on November 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
_______________________________________
GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORP. ("GMTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday November 23, 2021, under the symbol "GMTN".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "GMTN" on TSX Venture Exchange after November 22, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
KIPLIN METALS INC. ("KIP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021April 11, 2012
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated November 4, 2021, the Company's common shares will be split on a 1 old for 3 new basis.
The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a "due bills" basis on the Exchange effective from the opening on November 23, 2021 until the Payment date of December 1, 2021 (at the close) inclusive. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Split
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
46,690,748
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
KIP (unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
497252106 (unchanged)
Record Date: November 24, 2021
Payable Date: December 1, 2021
Due Bill Trading Commences: November 23, 2021
Ex-distribution and post-split trading date: December 2, 2021
Due Bill Redemption: December 3, 2021
The push-out method will be used to effect the split.
Due Bills Trading
Approval for a 1 old for 3 new split was obtained by a Director's Resolution dated November 4, 2021. The common shares will commence trading on a "due bills" basis on the Exchange effective from the opening on November 23, 2021 and including the Payment date of December 1, 2021. "Due bills" representing the entitlement will trade during the "due bill" period. Accordingly, ex-distribution trading in the Company's shares will commence on the Exchange on December 2, 2021.
Please refer to the Company's news release dated November 19, 2021 for further details.
________________________________________
LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")
[formerly QUATERRA RESOURCES INC. ("QTA")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 30, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening November 23, 2021, the common shares of Lion Copper and Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Quaterra Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
293,806,611
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
LEO
|
(new)
|
CUISP Number:
|
53620R109
|
(new)
________________________________________
MONARCH WEST VENTURES INC. ("MONA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated August 26, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 27, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $2,000,000 (20,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the market open November 23, 2021 the Common shares will
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on November 23, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
26,000,000
|
common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
6,000,000
|
common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MONA.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
609187109
|
Agent:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
2,000,000 on-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 26, 2021.
|
Company Contact:
|
Kendra Low
|
Company Address:
|
1208 Rosewood Crescent, North Vancouver, BC V7P 1H4
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604-889-4790
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Take-Over Bid (Share Purchase Offer), Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated August 24, 2021 and November 8, 2021, the Offer has been extended and amended as follows:
|
Transaction Terms:
|
BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd (the "Offeror"), a wholly-
|
If all of the conditions of the Offer described in Section 4 of the Original Offer, "Conditions of the Offer", have been satisfied or, where permitted, waived by
|
Questions and requests for assistance may be directed to Kingsdale
|
New Expiry Date:
|
The Offer has been extended and is now open for acceptance until 7:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 30, 2021 (the "Expiry Time"), unless the
|
Exchange Procedure:
|
Shareholders who have validly deposited and not withdrawn their
|
(a)
|
certificate(s) representing the Common Shares in respect of which the
|
(b)
|
a Letter of Transmittal in the form accompanying the Offer or a manually
|
(c)
|
all other documents required by the terms of the Offer and the Letter of Transmittal.
|
Alternatively, Shareholders may accept the Offer by (i) following the
|
Shareholders whose Common Shares are registered in the name of an investment advisor, stockbroker or other nominee should immediately contact that nominee for assistance if they wish to accept the Offer in order to take the necessary steps to be able to deposit such Common Shares under the Offer. Such nominees or other intermediaries may establish deposit cut-off times that are prior to the Expiry Time. Shareholders must instruct their nominees promptly if they wish to deposit their Common Shares.
|
Notice of Guaranteed
|
The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be delivered by courier, e-mailed (with original to follow) or mailed to the Depositary at its office in Toronto, Ontario at
|
Disclosure Document(s):
|
Offer dated Jul 27, 2021, First Notice of Variation dated October 21, 2021,
|
Mandatory Trading and
|
In connection with the extension of the Expiry Date, new Trading and
________________________________________
SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: US$0.0125
Payable Date: January 17, 2022
Record Date: December 31, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2021
________________________________________
TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.02
Payable Date: December 15, 2021
Record Date: November 30, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2021
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Other
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies
Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars
Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Friday, November 26, 2021.
T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Thursday, November 25, 2021.
Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.
|
Company Name
|
Security
|
US Dollar Symbol
|
Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc.
|
USD Units
|
ALPS.U
|
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment
|
USD Units
|
FCA.U
|
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment
|
Warrants
|
FCA.WT.V
|
Partners Value Investments LP
|
Preferred Shares, Series A
|
PVF.PR.U
|
NexPoint Hospitality Trust
|
USD Units
|
NHT.U
|
Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust
|
USD Units
|
PINE.U
|
Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus US
|
USD Units
|
SCPT.U
|
Starlight US Residential Fund
|
USD Units
|
SURF.U
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
NEX Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.0171
Payable Date: December 31, 2021
Record Date: November 30, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2021
________________________________________
SYLLA GOLD CORP. ("SYG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at opening of markets. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
21/11/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ("IOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 15, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
909,262 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
US$5.25 per share (CAD$6.57)
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Share
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
20,000
|
[1 placee]
|
Agent's Fee:
|
The Benchmark Company will receive a 7% cash fee in the amount of $316,653.44
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated November 15, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 4, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,000,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.09 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for an 18-month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
24 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
708,888
|
[2 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. - $17,908.10
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,857,145 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.35 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,857,145 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,857,145 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 for a one year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
32 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
JD Farms Ltd.
|
Y
|
770,000
|
(Jason Schultz)
|
Steven Brassard
|
Y
|
50,000
Finder's Fee:
$14,280 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated November 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:43 a.m. PST, Nov. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement dated September 7, 2021 (the "Kalt Asset Purchase Agreement") between Electric Royalties Ltd. (the "Company") and Ryan Kalt ("Ryan Kalt") whereby the Company has acquired a 50% interest in the 1.5% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR Royalty") (the "Kalt Purchased Royalty") relating to the 14 mineral claims located in La Grande, Quebec (the "Cancet Claims").
As consideration for the Kalt Purchased Royalty, the Company has issued 2,250,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.27 per share to Ryan Kalt.
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement dated September 7, 2021 (the "Schuss Asset Purchase Agreement") between the Company and Luke Schuss ("Luke Schuss") whereby the Company has acquired a 50% interest in the 0.5% NSR Royalty (the "Schuss Purchased Royalty") relating to the Cancet Claims.
As consideration for the Schuss Purchased Royalty, the Company has issued 750,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.27 per share to Luke Schuss.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 8, 2021.
________________________________________
EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 434,028 bonus shares to an arms-length creditor, in consideration of advancing a secured credit facility of up to CDN$25,000,000 principal amount to the Company. The Facility will bear interest of 9% per annum and matures in 12-months, with possibility of a 6-month extension. For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 08, 2021.
_______________________________
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION ("EMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 18, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment to the terms of the warrants and finder's fee payment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 1, 2021 and November 2, 2021:
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$4.00 in the first year
|
$4.50 in the second year
Finder's Fee:
$33,360 and 10,200 finder's warrants payable to Raymond James Ltd.
________________________________________
G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
74,224,042 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.95 per share
|
Warrants:
|
37,112,021 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,112,021 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.90 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Number of Placees:
|
164 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Life of Mine Investments Inc.
|
Y
|
3,157,895
|
(Louis-Pierre Gignac, Mathieu Gignac and Michael Gignac)
|
Julie Lafleur
|
Y
|
105,263
|
Marc Dagenais
|
Y
|
63,158
|
Louis Gignac Sr.
|
Y
|
1,100,000
|
Jason Neal
|
Y
|
263,158
|
Norman Macdonald
|
Y
|
157,895
|
Elif Levesque
|
Y
|
52,632
|
Laurentian Mountain Investments Ltd.
|
Y
|
105,263
|
(David Fennell)
|
Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector) LP
|
Y
|
2,105,000
|
Sprott Asset Management LP
|
Y
|
1,579,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Sprott Capital Partners LP – $871,557.48 cash and 715,500 compensation units.
|
Each compensation unit consists of one common share and one non–transferable compensation warrant. Each compensation warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $1.90 per share for a three–year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 15, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
KOVO HEALTHTECH CORPORATION ("KOVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated November 1, 2021 between Kovo Acquisitions LLC (the "Purchaser") and The Cvikota Company, Inc. (the "Vendor") whereby the Purchaser proposes to acquire substantially all of the assets of the Vendor. The Purchaser is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kovo HealthTech Corporation (the "Company"). As consideration, the Vendor will receive a cash payment of US$ 1,375,000, a promissory note in the amount of US$687,500 with an interest rate of 5% per annum, and up to 7,542,796 shares of the Company.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 2, 2021.
________________________________________
MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 18, 2021, the company name should have read as follows:
MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")
All other information remains unchanged.
______________________________________
NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Nov.19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,942,882 common shares at a deemed value of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $694,288.20.
Number of Creditors: 12 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Concept Capital Management
|
Y
|
$625,000
|
$0.10
|
6,250,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SAYWARD CAPITAL CORP. ("SAWC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 12, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
SPC NICKEL CORP. ("SPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated November 16, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired a large comprehensive database related to the exploration of Muskox Intrusion. The proprietary database, that is exclusive to SPC, represents over 15 years of exploration and four multi-year programs conducted back to 1955.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay USD$75,000 in cash and issue 100,000 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 36 months
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 19, 2021.
________________________________________
