VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0143

AIM6 VENTURES INC. ("AIMF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the securities of AIM6 Ventures Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 18, 2023, a news release was issued on January 10, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0144

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.04

Payable Date: February 15, 2024

Record Date: January 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: January 30, 2024

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0145

FORBIDDEN SPIRITS DISTILLING CORP. ("VDKA.H")

[formerly Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp. ("VDKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 17, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from VDKA to VDKA.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0146

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.001275

Payable Date: February 15, 2024

Record Date: January 31, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: January 30, 2024

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-0147

INDICO RESOURCES LTD. ("IDI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024

NEX Company

Pursuant to resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on October 13, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (40) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of January 17, 2024, the shares of Indico Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining' company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,675,087 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: IDI.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 455937102 (new)

_______________________________________

24/01/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0148

AVANTE MINING CORP. ("AVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of an option agreement dated November 7, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and certain arm's length parties (the "Optionors") to acquire a 100% interest in nine mineral licences consisting of 161 mineral claims located in central Newfoundland (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue a total of 4,000,000 shares and pay $380,000 in cash to the Optionors over a period of four years. The Company must also incur an aggregate of $1,500,000 in expenditures or the expenditures required to keep the property in good standing on or before the fourth anniversary the Agreement.

The Property will be subject to 2% NSR in favor of the Optionors whereby the Company retains the right to buy back half the NSR (equal to a 1% NSR royalty) for $3,500,000 at any time prior to the commencement of commercial production at the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 9, 2023 and November 28, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0149

GREENBRIAR SUSTAINABLE LIVING INC. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2023:

Convertible Debenture CDN $4,074,600



Conversion Price: Convertible into 3,259,680 common shares at CDN $1.25 per share of principal outstanding until January 11, 2027



Maturity date: January 11, 2027



Detachable Warrants 900,000 Detachable Warrants. Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $1.30 for a period of three years.



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

The Company issued a news release on January 11, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0150

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,726,678 common shares, 5,787,254 flow-through shares within the meaning of subsection 66 (15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("Tranche 1"), 1,255,555 flow-through shares within the meaning of subsection 66 (15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) ("Tranche 2"), 625,000 flow-through shares within the meaning of subsection 66 (15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) ("Tranche 3")



Purchase Price: $1.44 per common share, $1.63 per Tranche 1 flow-through share, $1.80 per Tranche 2 flow-through share and $2.40 per Tranche 3 flow-through share



Number of Placees: 18 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,430,556 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 10,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $196,862 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0151

OREX MINERALS INC. ("REX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2023.

Number of Shares: 1,225,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 1,225,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,225,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,750 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023 and January 12, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0152

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 24, 2023, December 8, 2023, and December 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,478,754 shares



Purchase Price: $1.30 per share



Warrants: 2,239,377 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,239,377 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.69 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0153

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 8, 2023, December 5, 2023 and December 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,678,260 shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Warrants: 5,678,260 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,678,260 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 5,678,260 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee:

Paradigm Capital Inc. - $15,672 cash and 68,139 broker's warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $15,672 cash and 68,139 broker's warrants

Beacon Securities Limited – $7,836 cash and 34,070 broker's warrants

Broker Warrant Terms: Each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.23 per share for period of two years from the date of issuance.



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $52,240 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0154

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 14, 2023, October 31, 2023 and November 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 22,269,925 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per common share



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,250,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,800 N/A 240,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a 36-month period from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 12, 2023, October 19, 2023, November 28, 2023, December 29, 2023 and January 12, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]