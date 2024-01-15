TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 15, 2024, 21:42 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0143
AIM6 VENTURES INC. ("AIMF.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the securities of AIM6 Ventures Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 18, 2023, a news release was issued on January 10, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0144
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.04
Payable Date: February 15, 2024
Record Date: January 31, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: January 30, 2024
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0145
FORBIDDEN SPIRITS DISTILLING CORP. ("VDKA.H")
[formerly Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp. ("VDKA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of January 17, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from VDKA to VDKA.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0146
MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Distribution per Unit: $0.001275
Payable Date: February 15, 2024
Record Date: January 31, 2024
Ex-distribution Date: January 30, 2024
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-0147
INDICO RESOURCES LTD. ("IDI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024
NEX Company
Pursuant to resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on October 13, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (40) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of January 17, 2024, the shares of Indico Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining' company.
|
Post – Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
3,675,087 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
IDI.H (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
455937102 (new)
_______________________________________
24/01/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0148
AVANTE MINING CORP. ("AVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of an option agreement dated November 7, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and certain arm's length parties (the "Optionors") to acquire a 100% interest in nine mineral licences consisting of 161 mineral claims located in central Newfoundland (the "Property").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue a total of 4,000,000 shares and pay $380,000 in cash to the Optionors over a period of four years. The Company must also incur an aggregate of $1,500,000 in expenditures or the expenditures required to keep the property in good standing on or before the fourth anniversary the Agreement.
The Property will be subject to 2% NSR in favor of the Optionors whereby the Company retains the right to buy back half the NSR (equal to a 1% NSR royalty) for $3,500,000 at any time prior to the commencement of commercial production at the Property.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 9, 2023 and November 28, 2023.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0149
GREENBRIAR SUSTAINABLE LIVING INC. ("GRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2023:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
CDN $4,074,600
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 3,259,680 common shares at CDN $1.25 per share of principal outstanding until January 11, 2027
|
Maturity date:
|
January 11, 2027
|
Detachable Warrants
|
900,000 Detachable Warrants. Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $1.30 for a period of three years.
|
Interest rate:
|
12% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
The Company issued a news release on January 11, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0150
O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 12, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,726,678 common shares, 5,787,254 flow-through shares within the meaning of subsection 66 (15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("Tranche 1"), 1,255,555 flow-through shares within the meaning of subsection 66 (15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) ("Tranche 2"), 625,000 flow-through shares within the meaning of subsection 66 (15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) ("Tranche 3")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.44 per common share, $1.63 per Tranche 1 flow-through share, $1.80 per Tranche 2 flow-through share and $2.40 per Tranche 3 flow-through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
2,430,556
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
10,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$196,862
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0151
OREX MINERALS INC. ("REX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2023.
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,225,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,225,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,225,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
500,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$6,750
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023 and January 12, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0152
ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 24, 2023, December 8, 2023, and December 29, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,478,754 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.30 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,239,377 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,239,377 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.69 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0153
TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 8, 2023, December 5, 2023 and December 27, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,678,260 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.23 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,678,260 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,678,260 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
5,678,260
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
Agent's Fee:
Paradigm Capital Inc. - $15,672 cash and 68,139 broker's warrants
Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $15,672 cash and 68,139 broker's warrants
Beacon Securities Limited – $7,836 cash and 34,070 broker's warrants
Broker Warrant Terms: Each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.23 per share for period of two years from the date of issuance.
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
|
Aggregate #
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$52,240
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0154
ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 14, 2023, October 31, 2023 and November 28, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
22,269,925 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.02 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
2,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
1,250,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
|
Aggregate #
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$4,800
|
N/A
|
240,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a 36-month period from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on October 12, 2023, October 19, 2023, November 28, 2023, December 29, 2023 and January 12, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article