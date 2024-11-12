VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3353

SILVER47 EXPLORATION CORP. ("AGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, November 14, 2024, the common shares of Silver47 Exploration Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Ore Mining' company.

Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's Long Form Prospectus dated October 25, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 29, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act, which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The Prospectus qualified the distribution of up to 6,297,393 common shares in the capital of the Company for no additional consideration upon automatic conversion of 6,297,393 special warrants of the Company (each, a "Special Warrant"). The Special Warrants were issued in multiple tranches, with 94,417 Special Warrants issued on April 2, 2024, 78,750 issued on May 9, 2024, 812,501 issued on May 17, 2024, 500,000 on May 21, 2024, 1,500,000 on May 23, 2024, 1,234,000 on June 4, 2024, 478,125 on June 6, 2024, 170,000 on June 21, 2024, 537,500 on July 17, 2024 and 892,100 on July 31, 2024, all at a price of $0.80 per Special Warrant.

Each Special Warrant consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $1 per common share until the end of two years from the date of listing the Company's common shares.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 50,043,860 common shares are issued and outstanding. Escrowed Securities: 10,786,053 common shares, 1,850,000 options and 1,050,000 Restricted Share Units are subject to Principal escrow.



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: AGA CUSIP Number: 827719105 Sponsoring Member: None



Finder's Fees: 103,005 warrants that will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at prices ranging from $0.80-$1 each until the end of two years from the date of listing the Company's common shares.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 25, 2024 and news release dated October 31, 2024 and November 12, 2024, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.



Company Contact: Kevin Chen Company Address: 551- 409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C1T2, Canada Company Phone Number: 604-655-1388 Company Fax Number: Not Applicable Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3354

VIRIDIAN METALS INC. ("VRDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 8, 2024, the company has satisfied the conditions necessary to resume trading.

Effective at the opening Thursday November 14, 2024, the common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

_______________________________________

24/11/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3355

ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: USD$15,000,000 (CDN $20,703,000) Securities Issued: 13,405,610 Listed Shares with 3,969,134 warrants



Issue Price: $1.42 for 5,467,342 shares and $1.63 for 7,938,268 shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $2.50 per Listed Share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 25, 2024 and November 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3356

ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $55,708,000.60 Offering: 34,176,687 Listed Shares with 17,088,343 warrants attached



Offering Price: $1.63 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $2.50 per Listed Share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 25, 2024 and November 1, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3357

ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY CORP. ("LIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 35,767,948 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 21, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 21, 2027 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 36,340,948 shares with 36,340,948 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 22, 2024. 150,000 warrants were exercised on September 28, 2023 and 423,000 warrants were exercised on October 10, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3358

ASTRA EXPLORATION INC. ("ASTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,999,989.66000



Offering: 33,333,161 Listed Shares with 16,666,576 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a one-year period.



Commissions in Securities: N/A







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 28, 2024 and November 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3359

CONSOLIDATED LITHIUM METALS INC. ("CLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $300,000 Offering: 12,000,000 Listed Shares with 12,000,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.025 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 640,000









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 2-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 23, 2024, and October 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3360

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3361

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3362

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,873,100.14 Offering: 1,911,364 Flow Trough Shares (FT shares) with 955,682 warrants

2,162,763 Non-Trough Shares (NFT shares) with 2,162,763 warrants



Offering Price: $0.55 per FT shares

$0.38 per NFT shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.65 per FT shares for a two-year period

$0.48 per NFT shares for a six-month period, and $0.55 for the next 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 9,750





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.48 for a six-month period, and $0.55 for the next 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 10, 2024, September 11, 2024, October 1, 2024, October 30, 2024, November 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3363

ELECTRUM DISCOVERY CORP. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,083,750 shares to settle outstanding debt for $246,700.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further information, please refer to the news release dated October 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3364

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Best Efforts Prospectus Offering



Gross Proceeds: US$3.5 Million



Offering: 80,000 Common Shares and 3,809,000 Pre-Funded Warrantss



Offering Price: US$0.90 per Common Share and US$0.899 per Pre-Funded Warrant



Pre-funded Warrant Terms: US$0.001 per Common Share, subject to blocker limits



Commission in Securities : Shares Warrants





ThinkEquity LLC 0 194,450





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at US$1.125 for a 5-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus dated October 30, 2024 and a Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-282626) that was filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective on October 30, 2024, that are available on SEC EDGAR website. Furthermore, refer to the company's news releases dated October 30, 2024 and November 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3365

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:35 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3366

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3367

NUREXONE BIOLOGIC INC. ("NRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,737,647.45 Offering: 3,159,359 Listed Shares with 3,159,359 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.55 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.70 per warrant for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 26, 2024 and November 01, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3368

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,007,200 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 20, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 20, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.65

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 1, 2020.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3369

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 221,165 common shares at a deemed price of $0.088 per common share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to 3 Shares for Services Agreements.

Number of Service Providers: 3 service providers

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 7, 2024.

CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC (« QPM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en contrepartie de services fournis

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 novembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 221 165 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,088 $ par action ordinaire, en contrepartie de certaines services fournis à la société en vertu de 3 conventions d'émission d'actions en contrepartie de services fournis.

Nombre de fournisseurs

de service : 3 fournisseurs de service

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 7 novembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3370

SITKA GOLD CORP. ("SIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,999,020 Offering: 9,802,000 Listed Flow-through Shares Offering Price: $0.51 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3371

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin on October 25, 2024, TSXV Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,056,727



Expiry Date of Warrants: October 26, 2024, November 3, 2024 and November 22, 2024 (as amended to October 26, 2025, November 3, 2025 and November 22, 2025)



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.0625 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise, the warrants will expire on the 31st day.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.07 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05 (New)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,056,727 shares with 9,056,727 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 28, 2023.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated October 25, 2024 and November 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]