TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3353
SILVER47 EXPLORATION CORP. ("AGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Thursday, November 14, 2024, the common shares of Silver47 Exploration Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Ore Mining' company.
Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's Long Form Prospectus dated October 25, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 29, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act, which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
The Prospectus qualified the distribution of up to 6,297,393 common shares in the capital of the Company for no additional consideration upon automatic conversion of 6,297,393 special warrants of the Company (each, a "Special Warrant"). The Special Warrants were issued in multiple tranches, with 94,417 Special Warrants issued on April 2, 2024, 78,750 issued on May 9, 2024, 812,501 issued on May 17, 2024, 500,000 on May 21, 2024, 1,500,000 on May 23, 2024, 1,234,000 on June 4, 2024, 478,125 on June 6, 2024, 170,000 on June 21, 2024, 537,500 on July 17, 2024 and 892,100 on July 31, 2024, all at a price of $0.80 per Special Warrant.
Each Special Warrant consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $1 per common share until the end of two years from the date of listing the Company's common shares.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited common shares with no par value of which 50,043,860 common shares are issued and outstanding.
|
Escrowed Securities:
|
10,786,053 common shares, 1,850,000 options and 1,050,000 Restricted Share Units are subject to Principal escrow.
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AGA
|
CUSIP Number:
|
827719105
|
Sponsoring Member:
|
None
|
Finder's Fees:
|
103,005 warrants that will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at prices ranging from $0.80-$1 each until the end of two years from the date of listing the Company's common shares.
|
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 25, 2024 and news release dated October 31, 2024 and November 12, 2024, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.
|
Company Contact:
|
Kevin Chen
|
Company Address:
|
551- 409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C1T2, Canada
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604-655-1388
|
Company Fax Number:
|
Not Applicable
|
Company Email Address:
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3354
VIRIDIAN METALS INC. ("VRDN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 8, 2024, the company has satisfied the conditions necessary to resume trading.
Effective at the opening Thursday November 14, 2024, the common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
_______________________________________
24/11/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3355
ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
USD$15,000,000 (CDN $20,703,000)
|
Securities Issued:
|
13,405,610 Listed Shares with 3,969,134 warrants
|
Issue Price:
|
$1.42 for 5,467,342 shares and $1.63 for 7,938,268 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$2.50 per Listed Share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 25, 2024 and November 1, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3356
ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$55,708,000.60
|
Offering:
|
34,176,687 Listed Shares with 17,088,343 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.63 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$2.50 per Listed Share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 25, 2024 and November 1, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3357
ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY CORP. ("LIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
35,767,948
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 21, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 21, 2027
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.40
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 36,340,948 shares with 36,340,948 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 22, 2024. 150,000 warrants were exercised on September 28, 2023 and 423,000 warrants were exercised on October 10, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3358
ASTRA EXPLORATION INC. ("ASTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,999,989.66000
|
Offering:
|
33,333,161 Listed Shares with 16,666,576 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.06 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share for a one-year period.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 28, 2024 and November 8, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3359
CONSOLIDATED LITHIUM METALS INC. ("CLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$300,000
|
Offering:
|
12,000,000 Listed Shares with 12,000,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.025 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 640,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 2-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 23, 2024, and October 23, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3360
DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3361
DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3362
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,873,100.14
|
Offering:
|
1,911,364 Flow Trough Shares (FT shares) with 955,682 warrants
|
2,162,763 Non-Trough Shares (NFT shares) with 2,162,763 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.55 per FT shares
|
$0.38 per NFT shares
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.65 per FT shares for a two-year period
|
$0.48 per NFT shares for a six-month period, and $0.55 for the next 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 9,750
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.48 for a six-month period, and $0.55 for the next 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 10, 2024, September 11, 2024, October 1, 2024, October 30, 2024, November 7, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3363
ELECTRUM DISCOVERY CORP. ("ELY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,083,750 shares to settle outstanding debt for $246,700.
Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further information, please refer to the news release dated October 10, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3364
KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Best Efforts Prospectus Offering
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
US$3.5 Million
|
Offering:
|
80,000 Common Shares and 3,809,000 Pre-Funded Warrantss
|
Offering Price:
|
US$0.90 per Common Share and US$0.899 per Pre-Funded Warrant
|
Pre-funded Warrant Terms:
|
US$0.001 per Common Share, subject to blocker limits
|
Commission in Securities :
|
Shares Warrants
|
ThinkEquity LLC 0 194,450
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at US$1.125 for a 5-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the prospectus dated October 30, 2024 and a Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-282626) that was filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective on October 30, 2024, that are available on SEC EDGAR website. Furthermore, refer to the company's news releases dated October 30, 2024 and November 1, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3365
KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:35 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3366
KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3367
NUREXONE BIOLOGIC INC. ("NRX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,737,647.45
|
Offering:
|
3,159,359 Listed Shares with 3,159,359 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.55 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.70 per warrant for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated September 26, 2024 and November 01, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3368
PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
9,007,200
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 20, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 20, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.65
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 1, 2020.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3369
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 221,165 common shares at a deemed price of $0.088 per common share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to 3 Shares for Services Agreements.
Number of Service Providers: 3 service providers
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 7, 2024.
CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC (« QPM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en contrepartie de services fournis
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 novembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 221 165 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,088 $ par action ordinaire, en contrepartie de certaines services fournis à la société en vertu de 3 conventions d'émission d'actions en contrepartie de services fournis.
|
Nombre de fournisseurs
|
de service :
|
3 fournisseurs de service
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 7 novembre 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3370
SITKA GOLD CORP. ("SIG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$4,999,020
|
Offering:
|
9,802,000 Listed Flow-through Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.51 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated November 7, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3371
STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin on October 25, 2024, TSXV Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
9,056,727
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 26, 2024, November 3, 2024 and November 22, 2024 (as amended to October 26, 2025, November 3, 2025 and November 22, 2025)
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.0625 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise, the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.07
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.05 (New)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,056,727 shares with 9,056,727 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 28, 2023.
For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated October 25, 2024 and November 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
