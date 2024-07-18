TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2216
PHARMACORP RX INC. ("PCRX")
[formerly PROTON CAPITAL CORP. ("PTN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Name Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Resume Trading
Effective at the open, Monday, July 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made on July 18, 2024 that the Company has completed the closing of the final tranche of the Prospectus Offering and will complete its name change to PharmaCorp Rx Inc. on July 22, 2024.
Prospectus-Share Offering
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the final tranche of the Prospectus Offering occurred on July 18, 2024, for gross proceeds of $8,127,341.60. The Company completed the first tranche of the Prospectus Offering which occurred on June 6, 2024, for gross proceeds of $20,797,658.40. In aggregate, the Company raised gross proceeds of $28,925,000 from 72,312,500 common shares at $0.40 per common share.
|
Financing Type:
|
Best Efforts Prospectus Offering
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$8,127,341.60
|
Offering:
|
20,318,354 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share
|
Overallotment Option:
|
The agent may purchase a maximum of 15,000,000 Listed Shares for overallotment purposes. Such option expired unexercised.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the prospectus dated May 24, 2024, the Exchange Bulletin dated June 7, 2024, and the Company's news releases dated April 20, 2023, July 26, 2023, August 31, 2023, October 10, 2023, January 22, 2024, February 22, 2024, March 22, 2024, May 27, 2024, June 6, 2024. July 2, 2024, and July 18, 2024, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.
Name Change
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 22, 2024, effective July 22, 2024, the Company will change its name as follows: PharmaCorp Rx Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Monday, July 22, 2024, the common shares of PharmaCorp Rx Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Proton Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Health and Personal Care Retailers" company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
116,953,575 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
17,757,067 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
PCRX (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
71714X 10 5 (new)
_______________________________________
24/07/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2217
BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:12 p.m. PST, July 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2218
BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 18, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2219
CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,449,999.72
|
Offering:
|
12,083,331 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.12 per Listed Share
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 3, 2024 and July 17, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2220
CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$70,240.00
|
Offering:
|
878,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.08 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2221
CONTAGIOUS GAMING INC. ("CNS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:44 a.m. PST, July 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2222
MTB METALS CORP. ("MTB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $40,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
$40,000
|
$0.04
|
1,000,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2223
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 132,150 shares to settle outstanding debt for $26,430.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
26,430
|
$0.20
|
132,150
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2224
SILVER WOLF EXPLORATION LTD. ("SWLF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 65,455 shares to settle outstanding debt for $8,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2225
ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,393,400 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.02 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 Placees
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$840
|
N/A
|
42,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 1, 2024, March 18, 2024, April 17, 2024, April 22, 2024, April 29, 2024 and May 3, 2024.
_______________________________________
