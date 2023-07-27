VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LQWD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("LQWD")

[Formerly LQWD FINTECH CORP. ("LQWD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the director's resolution passed on July 05, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, July 28, 2023, the common shares of LQWD Technologies Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of LQwD FinTech Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: UNLIMITED Common Shares with no par value of which





11,603,026 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 600,000 shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada. Trading Symbol LQWD (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 502154107 (New)





________________________________________

PARDUS VENTURES INC. ("PDVN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 25, 2023, effective at market open on Monday July 31, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on July 27, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

PRESTWICK CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("PWIK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated May 12, 2023 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario Securities Commissions effective May 12, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on August 1, 2023. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Monday, July 31, 2023, the Common shares

will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture

Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation

regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange

Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

11,050,100 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 9,050,100 common shares



Transfer Agent: Alliance Trust Company Trading Symbol: PWIK.P CUSIP Number: 741369 10 2 Sponsoring Member: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Options: 200,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for up to 60 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 12, 2023.





Company Contact: Gordon Chmilar, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director Company Address: 30th Floor, 421 -7th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2T 4K9 Company Phone Number: (403) 589-2468 Company Email Address: [email protected]





________________________________________

SPACE KINGDOM DIGITAL CAPITAL CORP. ("YSK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 25, 2023, effective at the open of market, July 31, 2023 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

23/07/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 16,725,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.49 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A











Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 21, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,380,464 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 5,380,464 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,380,464 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Number of Placees: 54 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A













Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $20,633.78 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 15, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Jupiter lithium property consists of 122 Quebec mineral exploration claims located 175 kilometers southeast of Radisson, Quebec, and approximately 25 kilometers from the Eleonore Mine Airstrip, pursuant to a Jupiter option agreement dated May 3, 2023 between an arm's length optionor and the Company.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) Year 1 $50,000 NIL $100,000 Year 2 $250,000 NIL $500,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 4, 2023 and July 27, 2023.

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 1,622.3 hectares of mineral claims in Northern Quebec pursuant to a mineral property acquisition agreement between two arm's length vendors and the Company.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION NIL 613,000 Warrants; 306,500

warrant issuable to each of the

vendors. NIL

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.09 for period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 23, 2023 and July 27, 2023.

________________________________________

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, July 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 1,800,000 common shares, 2,452,000 National flow-through shares and

3,514,999 Québec flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share, $0.11 per National flow-through share and $0.12 per

Québec flow-through share



Number of Warrants: 1,800,000 warrants underlying the Units, 1,226,000 warrants underlying the

National flow-through units and 1,757,499 warrants underlying the Québec flow-

through Units



Warrant exercise price: $0.14 until July 21, 2025



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 470,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: None

The Company issued a news release on July 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

MÉTAUX GENIUS INC. (« GENI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 27 juillet 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 1 800 000 actions ordinaires, 2 452 000 actions accréditives nationales et 3 514

999 actions accréditives admissibles au Québec



Prix : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire, 0,11 $ par action accréditive nationale et 0,12 $ par

action accréditive admissible au Québec



Bons de souscription : 1 800 000 bons de souscription sous-jacents aux unités, 1 226 000 bons de

souscription sous-jacents aux unités accréditives nationales et 1 757 499 bons

de souscription sous-jacents aux unités accréditives admissibles au Québec. Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,14 $ jusqu'au 21 juillet 2025



Nombre de souscripteurs: 17 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 3 470 000 Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 20 juillet 2023.

________________________________________

NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 1, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the final two years obligations under an Option Agreement dated July 12, 2019, with respect to the arm's length 100% acquisition of the Pinchi Property, located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) Year 4 $85,000 150,000 $350,000 (met) Year 5 $125,000 350,000 $350,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 23, 2019, and July 24, 2023.

________________________________________

PARDUS VENTURES INC. ("PDVN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the grant of 2,000,000 non-transferable bonus warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $1.4375 for a period of three (3) years, to EdgePoint Investment Group Inc., in connection with the advance of up to $15,000,000 principal amount loan (the "Loan"). Maturing in three (3) years from closing, the Loan will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears.

Additionally, the Company paid financial advisor a cash commission of $375,000 in connection with obtaining the Loan.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 13 and June 28, 2023.

________________________________________

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-

through common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.025 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 common shares



Warrant Price: $0.05 per common share exercisable for a period of two years from the date

of issuance



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A.

The Company issued a news release on June 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

SPACE KINGDOM DIGITAL CAPITAL CORP. ("YSK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 23, 2023:

Non-flow-through Units





Number of Shares: 4,074,834 Non-flow-through Shares ("NFL Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.30 per NFL Share



Warrants: 2,037,417 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,037,417 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.42 for a three-year period

Flow-through Shares





Number of Shares: 1,371,458 FL Shares ("FL Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.35 per FL Share



Warrants: N/A

Charity flow-through Units





Number of Shares: 3,830,000 Charity FL Shares ("Charity FL Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.45 per Charity FL Share



Warrants: 1,915,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,915,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.42 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 47 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 617,000 NFL Shares 178,600 FL Shares 400,000 Charity FL Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 9 150,000 NFL Shares 150,000 FL Shares 525,000 Charity FL Shares

Agent's Fee:

Raymond James Ltd. – $91,181.30 cash and 389,603 compensation warrants

Cormark Securities Inc. - $19,538.85 cash and 83,487 compensation warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $19,538.85 cash and 83,487 compensation warrants

Compensation Warrant Terms: Each compensation warrant entitles the holder to purchase one-half of one common share at the price of $0.30 per share for period of three years from the date of issuance.



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $52,900 N/A 144,428 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Term: Each finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 26, 2023, July 7, 2023 and July 25, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

