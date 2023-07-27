TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
LQWD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("LQWD")
[Formerly LQWD FINTECH CORP. ("LQWD")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the director's resolution passed on July 05, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Friday, July 28, 2023, the common shares of LQWD Technologies Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of LQwD FinTech Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
UNLIMITED
|
Common Shares with no par value of which
|
11,603,026
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
600,000
|
shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada.
|
Trading Symbol
|
LQWD
|
(Unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
502154107
|
(New)
________________________________________
PARDUS VENTURES INC. ("PDVN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 25, 2023, effective at market open on Monday July 31, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on July 27, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
PRESTWICK CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("PWIK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated May 12, 2023 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario Securities Commissions effective May 12, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on August 1, 2023. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the opening on Monday, July 31, 2023, the Common shares
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Alberta
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
11,050,100 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
9,050,100 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Alliance Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
PWIK.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
741369 10 2
|
Sponsoring Member:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
Agent's Options:
|
200,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 12, 2023.
|
Company Contact:
|
Gordon Chmilar, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director
|
Company Address:
|
30th Floor, 421 -7th Avenue SW
|
Calgary, Alberta T2T 4K9
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(403) 589-2468
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
SPACE KINGDOM DIGITAL CAPITAL CORP. ("YSK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 25, 2023, effective at the open of market, July 31, 2023 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 12, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,725,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.49 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
|
Finder's Fee: N/A
The Company issued a news release on July 21, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 12, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,380,464 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.13 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,380,464 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,380,464 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.45 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Number of Placees:
|
54 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$20,633.78
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on July 15, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Jupiter lithium property consists of 122 Quebec mineral exploration claims located 175 kilometers southeast of Radisson, Quebec, and approximately 25 kilometers from the Eleonore Mine Airstrip, pursuant to a Jupiter option agreement dated May 3, 2023 between an arm's length optionor and the Company.
|
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
Year 1
|
$50,000
|
NIL
|
$100,000
|
Year 2
|
$250,000
|
NIL
|
$500,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 4, 2023 and July 27, 2023.
________________________________________
GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 1,622.3 hectares of mineral claims in Northern Quebec pursuant to a mineral property acquisition agreement between two arm's length vendors and the Company.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
NIL
|
613,000 Warrants; 306,500
|
NIL
Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.09 for period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 23, 2023 and July 27, 2023.
________________________________________
KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, July 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,800,000 common shares, 2,452,000 National flow-through shares and
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per common share, $0.11 per National flow-through share and $0.12 per
|
Number of Warrants:
|
1,800,000 warrants underlying the Units, 1,226,000 warrants underlying the
|
Warrant exercise price:
|
$0.14 until July 21, 2025
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
470,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Fee: None
The Company issued a news release on July 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
MÉTAUX GENIUS INC. (« GENI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 27 juillet 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
1 800 000 actions ordinaires, 2 452 000 actions accréditives nationales et 3 514
|
Prix :
|
0,10 $ par action ordinaire, 0,11 $ par action accréditive nationale et 0,12 $ par
|
Bons de souscription :
|
1 800 000 bons de souscription sous-jacents aux unités, 1 226 000 bons de
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,14 $ jusqu'au 21 juillet 2025
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
17 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Souscripteurs
|
# total de souscripteurs:
|
# total d'actions
|
Participation total d'initiés existants:
|
3
|
470 000
|
Participation total de Groupe Pro:
|
S/O
|
S/O
Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 20 juillet 2023.
________________________________________
NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 1, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the final two years obligations under an Option Agreement dated July 12, 2019, with respect to the arm's length 100% acquisition of the Pinchi Property, located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.
|
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
Year 4
|
$85,000
|
150,000
|
$350,000 (met)
|
Year 5
|
$125,000
|
350,000
|
$350,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 23, 2019, and July 24, 2023.
________________________________________
PARDUS VENTURES INC. ("PDVN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the grant of 2,000,000 non-transferable bonus warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $1.4375 for a period of three (3) years, to EdgePoint Investment Group Inc., in connection with the advance of up to $15,000,000 principal amount loan (the "Loan"). Maturing in three (3) years from closing, the Loan will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears.
Additionally, the Company paid financial advisor a cash commission of $375,000 in connection with obtaining the Loan.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 13 and June 28, 2023.
________________________________________
SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 15, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,000,000 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.025 per FT Unit.
|
Warrants:
|
6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 common shares
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.05 per common share exercisable for a period of two years from the date
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A.
The Company issued a news release on June 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
SPACE KINGDOM DIGITAL CAPITAL CORP. ("YSK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 23, 2023:
|
Non-flow-through Units
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,074,834 Non-flow-through Shares ("NFL Shares")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per NFL Share
|
Warrants:
|
2,037,417 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,037,417 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.42 for a three-year period
|
Flow-through Shares
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,371,458 FL Shares ("FL Shares")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.35 per FL Share
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Charity flow-through Units
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,830,000 Charity FL Shares ("Charity FL Shares")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.45 per Charity FL Share
|
Warrants:
|
1,915,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,915,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.42 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
47 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
4
|
617,000 NFL Shares
178,600 FL Shares
400,000 Charity FL Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
9
|
150,000 NFL Shares
150,000 FL Shares
525,000 Charity FL Shares
Agent's Fee:
Raymond James Ltd. – $91,181.30 cash and 389,603 compensation warrants
Cormark Securities Inc. - $19,538.85 cash and 83,487 compensation warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. - $19,538.85 cash and 83,487 compensation warrants
Compensation Warrant Terms: Each compensation warrant entitles the holder to purchase one-half of one common share at the price of $0.30 per share for period of three years from the date of issuance.
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$52,900
|
N/A
|
144,428 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Term: Each finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of three years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on April 26, 2023, July 7, 2023 and July 25, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
