JASPER COMMERCE INC. ("JPIM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, February 14, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 16, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business February 16, 2024.

TRADE DATES

February 14, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 15, 2024

February 15, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 16, 2024

February 16, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 16, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0397

CYTOPHAGE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("CYTO")

formerly Cuspis Capital III Ltd. ("CIII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Qualifying Transaction-Completed



TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Cuspis Capital III Ltd.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated January 30, 2024 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Friday, February 9, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Transaction includes the following:



The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Cytophage Technologies Inc. (the "Target") and issued 42,809,040 post-consolidation common shares in the capital of the Company to the existing shareholders of the Target (not including the common shares issued in the Financings, as defined below). Convertible securities of the Target were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company.

Name Change and Consolidation

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company on December 1, 2023, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's share capital consolidation on the basis of 4.1448 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share as well as a special resolution approving the Company's name change. The name of the Company has been changed from "Cuspis Capital III Ltd." to "Cytophage Technologies Ltd.".

Effective at the opening Friday, February 9, 2024, the common shares of Cytophage Technologies Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cuspis Capital III Ltd. will be delisted.



Private Placement - Non-Brokered



Prior to the completion of the Transaction, the Target completed a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the "Financings") which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Company:



Number of Shares: 2,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per common share



Warrants: 1,250,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 common Shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.40 until February 2, 2026, subject to acceleration

Number of Placees: 33 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insiders 6 366,000

In connection with the Financings the finders will receive an aggregate cash fee of $42,525.00, and an aggregate of 35,525 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant which was exchanged for one resulting issuer finder's warrant, is exercisable until February 2, 2026 to acquire one resulting issuer unit, comprising one Resulting Issuer Share and one-half of one Resulting Issuer Warrant, at a purchase price equal to $1.00 per Resulting Issuer Finder Warrant.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The Company issued a news release dated February 2, 2024 confirming the closing of the Transaction, and the release of net proceeds from the Financings to the Company.



Post - Consolidation



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 53,753,356

common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow: 11,937,493 common shares







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CYTO (new) CUSIP Number: 232821108 (new)



For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated January 30, 2024.



The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "biotechnology research and development" company (NAICS 541710).

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated June 1, 2023, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Effective at the opening on Friday, February 9, 2024, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "CIII.P" to "CYTO".

Company Contact: Dr. Steven Theriault, CEO

Company Address: 26 Henlow Bay, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada R3Y 1G4

Company Phone Number: (204) 891-5716

Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0398

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Amalgamation

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to the acquisition by Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (the "Company"), effective February 1, 2024, from several arm's length sellers (the "Sellers"), of 100% of Interlube Inc.'s issued and outstanding shares (the "Acquisition"), a Quebec-based provider of biodegradable lubricants for industrial needs ("Interlube").

The consideration payable for the Acquisition is as follows, subject to customary working capital adjustments:

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES February 1, 2024 (already issued and paid) February 1, 2025 February 1, 2026 February 1, 2027 As conditional consideration (earnout), payable in cash following each of the first three anniversaries of the Acquisition based on achieving sales objectives generated in the preceding year A conditional consideration (earnout), payable in cash following either the third, fourth, or fifth anniversary of the Acquisition's closure (at the Sellers' discretion) $1,500,000 $500,000 $500,000 $300,000 Up to a maximum of $1,300,000 The amount corresponds to the product of (A) Interlube's EBITDA generated in the reference year, multiplied by (B) 6, multiplied by (C) 15%. 60,000,000 common shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company retains the services of certain Sellers as independent contractors to provide business development and operational management services following the Acquisition.

The Acquisition is an arm's-length transaction and no intermediary fees are payable in connection with the Acquisition.

The Company has confirmed the Acquisition in a press release dated February 1, 2024.

Amalgamation:

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the simplified vertical amalgamation of the Company with Interlube, its wholly-owned subsidiary, under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act, effective February 1, 2024 (the "Amalgamation"). After the Amalgamation, the Company (i) retains the legal name "Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.," (ii) maintains the same bylaws, (iii) makes no changes to the composition of the board of directors or its management, (iv) issues no securities, (v) retains the same CUSIP for the Company's common shares, and (vi) the "EAC" symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange remains unchanged. The Amalgamation was approved by the board of directors of the Company on January 22, 2024 to streamline the corporate structure and leverage certain tax deductions.

The name of the Company has not been changed.

The Company has disclosed the Amalgamation in a press release dated February 1, 2024.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 518,355,858 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: EAC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 27031Q108 (UNCHANGED)



Company Contact: Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO Company Address: 1050 Côte du Beaver Hall,

Montréal, Québec, H2Z 1S4 Company Phone Number: (438) 333-1680 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Website: www.earthalivect.com

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (« EAC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions, Fusion

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions :

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à l'acquisition par Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (la « société »), effective le 1 février 2024, de plusieurs vendeurs sans lien de dépendance (les « vendeurs »), de 100 % des actions émises et en circulation du capital social d'Interlube Inc. (l'« acquisition »), un fournisseur québécois de lubrifiants biodégradables répondants aux besoins industriels (« Interlube »),

La contrepartie payable est comme suit, sous réserve d'ajustements usuels de fonds de roulement :

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES ($) TITRES 1 février 2024 (déjà émis et payé) 1 février 2025 1 février 2026 1 février 2027 À titre de contrepartie conditionnelle ( earnout ), payable en espèces suivant chacun des trois premiers anniversaires de la clôture de l'acquisition en fonction de l'atteinte d'objectifs de ventes générées au cours de l'année qui précède Une contrepartie conditionnelle ( earnout ) , payable en espèces suivant la fin de soit le troisième, soit le quatrième ou soit le cinquième anniversaire de la clôture de l'acquisition (à la discrétion des vendeurs) 1 500 000 $ 500 000 $ 500 000 $ 300 000 $ Jusqu'à un maximum de 1 300 000 $ Produit de (A) BAIIA généré par les activités d'Interlube au cours de l'année de référence, multiplié par (B) 6, multiplié par (C) 15%. 60 000 000 actions ordinaires S/O S/O S/O S/O S/O

La société retient les services de certains vendeurs à titre de contracteurs indépendants pour fournir des services de développement des affaires et de gestion des opérations suivant l'acquisition.

L'acquisition est une opération sans lien de dépendance et aucun honoraire d'intermédiation n'est payable en lien avec l'acquisition.

La société a confirmé l'acquisition dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1er février 2024.

Fusion :

La Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation relativement à la fusion verticale simplifiée de la société avec Interlube, sa filiale à part entière, conformément aux dispositions de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions, en date effective du 1 février 2024 (la « fusion »). Au terme de la fusion, la société (i) maintien la dénomination sociale « Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. », (ii) maintien les mêmes statuts, (iii) ne fait aucun changement à la composition du conseil d'administration ou sa direction, (iv) n'émet aucun titre, (v) le CUSIP pour les actions ordinaires de la société demeure le même, et (vi) le symbole « EAC » sur la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX demeure le même. La fusion a été approuvé par le conseil d'administration de la société le 22 janvier 2024 pour alléger la structure corporative et faire bénéficier la société de certaines déductions fiscales.

La dénomination sociale de la société n'a pas changé.

La société a divulgué la fusion dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1er février 2024.

Capitalisation: Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 518 355 858 sont émises et en circulation.







Actions entiercées : Aucune







Agent des transferts : Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc.

Symbole au téléscripteur EAC (INCHANGÉ)

Numéro de CUSIP : 27031Q108 (INCHANGÉ)







Contact de la société : Nikolaos Sofronis, Chef de la direction

Adresse de la société : 1050 Côte du Beaver Hall, Montréal, Québec, H2Z 1S4

Téléphone de la société : (438) 333-1680

Courriel de la société : [email protected]

Site Internet de la société : www.earthalivect.com



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0399

SOUTH PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("SPMC")

[formerly KAINANTU RESOURCES LTD. ("KRL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Consolidation and Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on January 8, 2024, and January 23, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening of February 9, 2024, the shares of South Pacific Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Kainantu Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Expoloration' company.

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

20,730,296 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SPMC (new) CUSIP Number: 83914U104 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0400

NORRA METALS CORP. ("NORA.H")

[formerly Norra Metals Corp. ("NORA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, February 9, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 9, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NORA to NORA.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated April 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-0401

BESSOR MINERALS INC. ("BST")

[formerly Bessor Minerals Inc. ("BST.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

NEX Company

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Friday, February 9, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 9, 2024, the trading symbol for the Company will change from BST.H to BST. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,285,623 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: Nil shares

_______________________________________

24/02/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0402

EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION ("EMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by EMX Royalty Corporation (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 5, 2024, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 5,000,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from February 13, 2024, to February 12, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0403

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 2,975,500 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 1,487,750 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,487,750 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 until January 19, 2026, subject to an accelerated expiry provision



Number of Placees: 4 placees

The Company issued a news release on January 22, 2024, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0404

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2023

Number of Shares: 10,179,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 10,179,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,179,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 2,684,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,080 NA 10,800

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 6, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0405

LOGICA VENTURES CORP. ("LOG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the cancellation of 100,000 common shares of the Company issued to two former insiders to meet the compliance requirements of the Exchange.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0406

LOGICA VENTURES CORP. ("LOG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 133,334 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Insider Involvement: 2 133,334

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0407

LOGICA VENTURES CORP. ("LOG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Vancouver.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0408

NAVCO PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("NAV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share exchange agreement dated December 11, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company, an arm's length party (the "Target") and the Target's shareholders (the "Shareholders"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Target. The Target has formulated sublingual strips to help maintain immune function and support metabolism.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 16,719,100 of the Company's shares pro rata to the Shareholders at a deemed price of $0.05 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 11, 2023, and January 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0409

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 within 24 months of the closing



Number of Placees: 1 placee

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0410

PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. ("RV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023.

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 2,750,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 250,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 5, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0411

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $10,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0412

PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC. ("PMKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:02 a.m. PST, Feb. 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0413

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted a grant of 700,000 non-transferable bonus warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $1.4375 per share until June 28, 2026 (the "Bonus Warrants") pursuant to Second Amended and Restated Commitment Letter dated December 3, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Cymbria Corporation (the "Lender").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Lender made available $5,000,000 (the "Additional Advance) to the Company, which results in increasing the total principal amount of credit facility to $20,882,353, of which $882,353 is 15% original issue discount in connection with the Additional Advance. The credit facility will bear a 10% interest rate per annum and mature on June 28, 2026.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 3, 2023, December 4, 2023 and December 14, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0414

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,265,800 common shares at a deemed value of $1.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,518,960.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 14, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0415

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 3, 2023 and December 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,867,567 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.20 per common share



Number of Placees: 60 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 493,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 186,668



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $796,983.66 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0416

QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC. ("QST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 2, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,400,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of February 9, 2024 to February 7, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by ATB Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0417

ROVER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue a total of 150,000 shares at varying deemed prices per month in consideration of certain consulting services, valued at $2,500 per month, provided to the Company for the period from October 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, pursuant to a service agreement dated May 1, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 26, 2023 and October 20, 2023, and January 31, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0418

US COPPER CORP. ("USCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 20, 2021 and May 08, 2023, the Exchange has consented to the further extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,000,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 19, 2023 (Extended to February 19, 2024) New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 19, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 common shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 20, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 05, 2024.

_______________________________________

