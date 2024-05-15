TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
May 15, 2024, 23:41 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1450
MOON RIVER MOLY LTD. ("MOO")
[formerly Moon River Capital Ltd. ("MOO")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 18, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows: Moon River Moly Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Friday, May 17, 2024, the common shares of Moon River Moly Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Moon River Capital Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.
Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which
32,960,000 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: 16,938,000 shares
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: MOO (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 615452109 (NEW)
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1451
RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, May 23, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire May 27, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 27, 2024
TRADE DATES
May 23, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 24, 2024
May 24, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 27, 2024
May 27, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 27, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1452
TRUECONTEXT CORPORATION ("TCXT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business on Thursday, May 16, 2024, it is expected that the common shares of TrueContext Corporation ("TrueContext") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of TrueContext's common shares will result from the completion of the court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated March 12, 2024, between TrueContext and 1000827877 Ontario Inc. (the "Buyer"), whereby the Buyer will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of TrueContext.
The closing of the Arrangement is scheduled to occur at 12:01 a.m. EDT on May 16, 2024.
A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
The Arrangement was approved by TrueContext's shareholders on May 8, 2024 and approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on May 13, 2024. Under the terms of the Arrangement, TrueContext's shareholders will receive, for each common share held, $1.07 per share in cash.
For further details, please refer to TrueContext's Management Information Circular dated April 8, 2024 and news releases dated March 13, 2024 and May 8, 2024.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-1453
763997 ALBERTA LTD. ("TCI.H")
[formerly TARGET CAPITAL INC. ("TCI.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 31, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Friday, May 17, 2024, the common shares of 763997 Alberta Ltd. will remain suspended on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Target Capital Inc. will be delisted.
Further to the Exchange bulletin issued November 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which
106,715,629 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol: TCI.H (unchanged)
CUSIP Number: 817947 10 4 (new)
_____________________________________
24/05/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1454
AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 21, 2024 and April 4, 2024:
Number of Shares: 17,500,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.22 per share
Warrants: 8,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,750,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.32 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 71 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
1
|
1,656,318
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
227,300
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$81,953.84
|
N/A
|
344,336 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.32 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on April 2, 2024 and April 11, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1455
AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 17, 2024:
Number of Shares: 18,549,500 shares
Purchase Price: $0.62 per share
Warrants: 9,274,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,274,750 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 45 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $482,751.65 cash
Beacon Securities Limited - $206,893.57 cash
The Company issued a news release on May 8, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1456
BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 5,625,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 28, 2024
New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 28, 2025
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 (Unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,250,000 shares with 5,625,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 1, 2021.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1457
CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 14, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
833,333 non-flow-through common shares and 7,500,003 flow-through
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per non-flow-through common share and $0.06 per flow-through
|
Warrants:
|
4,583,334 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,583,334 common
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for a period of five (5) years
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$36,000
|
N/A
|
600,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on May 14, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1458
CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 27, 2023:
Number of Shares: 10,415,500 non-flow-through common shares
10,000,000 charity flow-through common shares
6,250,000 premium charity flow-through common shares
Purchase Price: $0.03 per non-flow-through common share
$0.0325 per charity flow-through common share
$0.035 per premium charity flow-through common share
Warrants: 26,665,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,665,500 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for period of two (2) years
Number of Placees: 9 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$1,800
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 23, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1459
CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 2, 2024, and increased April 4, 2024:
Number of Shares: 10,832,735 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares
1,769,284 Flow-Through (FT) shares
4,000,000 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) shares
5,250,000 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) shares
Purchase Price: $0.25 per NFT share
$0.35 per FT share
$0.37 per CFT share, as to 4,000,000 CFT shares
$0.3825 per CFT share, as to 5,250,000 CFT shares
Warrants: 21,852,019 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,852,019 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 106 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
3
|
800,000 NFT shares and
599,999 FT shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$230,245
|
N/A
|
918,540
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on May 3, 2024, and May 15, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1460
FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 490,851 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $39,268.08
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 11, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1461
Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. ("GSVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $11,350,460.00
|
Offering:
|
56,752,300 Common Shares with 56,752,300 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Common Share
$0.30 for a two year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Agent
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Research Capital
|
0
|
1,054,627
|
Red Cloud Securities
|
0
|
1,054,627
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
0
|
780,134
|
Commission Terms:
|
Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one share at an exercise
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated April 25, 2024, April 29, 2024,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1462
RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, May 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1463
RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, May 15, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1464
RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2024 and April 19, 2024:
Number of Shares: 18,481,801 shares
Purchase Price: $0.12 per share
Warrants: 9,240,901 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,240,901 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two year period
Number of Placees: 63 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
5
|
985,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$76,848.96
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 8, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1465
USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, May 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1466
VORTEX METALS INC. ("VMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 07, 2024, the Exchange has been advised of an additional subscription of 360,000 units ($32,400) that were received as part of the Non-Brokered Private Placement. In accordance, the following details should have read as follows:
Number of Shares: 19,729,411 common shares
Warrants: 9,864,706 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,864,706 shares
All other information remains unchanged.
The Company has issued a news release on May 14, 2024, confirming the exact details of closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
