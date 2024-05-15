VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1450

MOON RIVER MOLY LTD. ("MOO")

[formerly Moon River Capital Ltd. ("MOO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 18, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows: Moon River Moly Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, May 17, 2024, the common shares of Moon River Moly Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Moon River Capital Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

32,960,000 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 16,938,000 shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: MOO (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 615452109 (NEW)

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1451

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, May 23, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire May 27, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 27, 2024

TRADE DATES

May 23, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 24, 2024

May 24, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 27, 2024

May 27, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 27, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1452

TRUECONTEXT CORPORATION ("TCXT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Thursday, May 16, 2024, it is expected that the common shares of TrueContext Corporation ("TrueContext") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of TrueContext's common shares will result from the completion of the court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated March 12, 2024, between TrueContext and 1000827877 Ontario Inc. (the "Buyer"), whereby the Buyer will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of TrueContext.

The closing of the Arrangement is scheduled to occur at 12:01 a.m. EDT on May 16, 2024.

A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

The Arrangement was approved by TrueContext's shareholders on May 8, 2024 and approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on May 13, 2024. Under the terms of the Arrangement, TrueContext's shareholders will receive, for each common share held, $1.07 per share in cash.

For further details, please refer to TrueContext's Management Information Circular dated April 8, 2024 and news releases dated March 13, 2024 and May 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-1453

763997 ALBERTA LTD. ("TCI.H")

[formerly TARGET CAPITAL INC. ("TCI.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 31, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, May 17, 2024, the common shares of 763997 Alberta Ltd. will remain suspended on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Target Capital Inc. will be delisted.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued November 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

106,715,629 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: TCI.H (unchanged)

CUSIP Number: 817947 10 4 (new)

_____________________________________

24/05/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1454

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 21, 2024 and April 4, 2024:

Number of Shares: 17,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.22 per share

Warrants: 8,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,750,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.32 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 71 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 1,656,318 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 227,300









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $81,953.84 N/A 344,336 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.32 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 2, 2024 and April 11, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1455

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 17, 2024:

Number of Shares: 18,549,500 shares

Purchase Price: $0.62 per share

Warrants: 9,274,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,274,750 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 45 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A





Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $482,751.65 cash

Beacon Securities Limited - $206,893.57 cash

The Company issued a news release on May 8, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1456

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,625,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 28, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 28, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,250,000 shares with 5,625,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 1, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1457

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 14, 2024:

Number of Shares: 833,333 non-flow-through common shares and 7,500,003 flow-through

common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per non-flow-through common share and $0.06 per flow-through

common share



Warrants: 4,583,334 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,583,334 common

shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a period of five (5) years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A













Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $36,000 N/A 600,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 14, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1458

CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,415,500 non-flow-through common shares

10,000,000 charity flow-through common shares

6,250,000 premium charity flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per non-flow-through common share

$0.0325 per charity flow-through common share

$0.035 per premium charity flow-through common share

Warrants: 26,665,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,665,500 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for period of two (2) years

Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,800 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 23, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1459

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 2, 2024, and increased April 4, 2024:

Number of Shares: 10,832,735 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares

1,769,284 Flow-Through (FT) shares

4,000,000 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) shares

5,250,000 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per NFT share

$0.35 per FT share

$0.37 per CFT share, as to 4,000,000 CFT shares

$0.3825 per CFT share, as to 5,250,000 CFT shares

Warrants: 21,852,019 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,852,019 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 106 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 3 800,000 NFT shares and 599,999 FT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $230,245 N/A 918,540

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on May 3, 2024, and May 15, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1460

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 490,851 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $39,268.08

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro

Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A











For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 11, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1461

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $11,350,460.00

Offering: 56,752,300 Common Shares with 56,752,300 warrants attached





Offering Price:

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Common Share



$0.30 for a two year period





Non-Cash Commissions: Agent Shares Warrants









Research Capital

Corporation 0 1,054,627

Red Cloud Securities

Inc. 0 1,054,627

Canaccord Genuity

Corp. 0 780,134

Commission Terms: Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one share at an exercise

price of $0.20 for a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 25, 2024, April 29, 2024,

May 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1462

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, May 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1463

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, May 15, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1464

RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2024 and April 19, 2024:

Number of Shares: 18,481,801 shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per share

Warrants: 9,240,901 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,240,901 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 63 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 985,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $76,848.96 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 8, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1465

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, May 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1466

VORTEX METALS INC. ("VMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 07, 2024, the Exchange has been advised of an additional subscription of 360,000 units ($32,400) that were received as part of the Non-Brokered Private Placement. In accordance, the following details should have read as follows:

Number of Shares: 19,729,411 common shares

Warrants: 9,864,706 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,864,706 shares

All other information remains unchanged.

The Company has issued a news release on May 14, 2024, confirming the exact details of closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

