TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NICKEL 28 CAPITAL CORP. ("NKL")

[formerly, Conic Metals Corp. ("NKL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a board resolution passed on February 11, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: Nickel 28 Capital Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the common shares of Nickel 28 Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Conic Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Investment Issuer'

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

85,701,844 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 1,375,141 common shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: NKL (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 65401N107 (NEW)

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP") ("JUMP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Federal



Capitalization: up to 10,507,663 warrants created and authorized, of which 9,811,622

are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 833,333 warrants are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: JUMP.WT



CUSIP Number: 52731E114

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated December 10, 2020, these warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated October 30, 2020 and supplement to warrant indenture dated November 25, 2020, pursuant to a brokered private placement offering completed prior to the completion of the Company's Qualifying Transaction. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 until December 14, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 04, 2021 and March 08, 2021.

______________________________________

21/03/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:11 a.m. PST, Mar. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:37 a.m. PST, Mar. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, Mar. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated February 19, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Deveron Corp. (the "Company"), FD Argo Technologies LLC ("Farm Dog") and arm's length shareholders of Farm Dog (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire from the Vendors a 100% interest in Farm Dog (the "Target"), a US-based agriculture data platform company that helps farmers, agronomists and agribusinesses record, organize and leverage on-farm information.

As consideration for the Agreement, the Company will pay the Vendors USD$100,000 in cash and issue an aggregate of 294,118 common shares of the Company over a two (2) year period. Additionally, based on certain milestones, the Company may have to make additional contingent payments to the Vendors as follows: (i) up to USD$250,000 in cash; and (ii) issuance of up to USD$500,000 of commons shares of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 22, 2021 and March 05, 2021.

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Gaspard Property Purchase Agreement dated January 27, 2021 between Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Yeomans Geological Inc. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company acquires the 100% right, title and interest in and to 3 mineral claims (totaling 3,955.15 hectares) known as the Gaspard Claims located in the Clinton Mining District in central British Columbia. Consideration is $15,000 cash, 200,000 units and $34,000 in work expenditures. The Vendor retains a 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty.

CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES $15,000 200,000 $34,000

200,000 (warrants)



Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of two years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 4, 2021.

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated February 3, 2021 between Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Esperanza Resources S.A. and Mr. Ivo Rojnica (the "Vendors") whereby the Company acquires up to a 100% right, title and interest in and to 7 mineral concessions (totaling 11,072 hectares) known as the ERSA Property located in the Sierra de Las Minas Disctrict of La Rioja Province, Argentina. Consideration for 80% of the property, staged over the first four years, 500,000 common shares , 500,000 common share purchase warrants and US$350,000 in work expenditures. The Vendor retains a 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty ("NSR"). Consideration for the remaining 20% is $1,500,000 cash and 2,000,000 common shares due 30 months after the fourth year. The cash payment includes a reduction of 1% of the NSR.

CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES $1,500,000 500,000 US$350,000

500,000 (warrants)



The common share purchase warrants are exercisable into one common share for a period of twelve months at a price of 125% of the last closing price, subject to a $0.10 minimum.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 9, 2021.

________________________________________

GUARDIAN EXPLORATION INC. ("GX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") dated August 17, 2020, between DG Resources Management Ltd. and Graydon Kowal (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase all of the rights, titles and interest in and to certain mining claims making up the Mount Cameron Property (the "Property") located in the Mayo Mining District in the Yukon. As total consideration, the Company will provide an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares which will be distributed equally among the Vendors and will further assume an aggregate debt amount of $60,000 (the "Debt Assumption") broken down as follows:

$50,000 in debt owed by Graydon Kowal will be assumed by the Company; and $10,000 in debt owed by DG Resources Management Ltd. will be assumed by the Company.

The Debt Assumption will be repayable, at no interest, in increments of $15,000 semi-annually until repaid in full.

In connection with the Agreement, the Property will be subject to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") to be divided equally among the Vendors. The Company will have the option to buy-back the NSR for an additional payment of $1,000,000 within a period of five (5) years.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: This transaction is considered at Non-Arm's Length given that Graydon Kowal is one of the directors of the Company and one of the Vendors of the Property set to receive 2,000,000 common shares.

For more information, please reference the Company's news releases dated May 21, 2020 and March 5, 2021.

________________________________________

GUARDIAN EXPLORATION INC. ("GX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 15, 2021, and further amended on January 19, 2021:

Number of Units and FT Units: 2,100,000 units (each a "Unit"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in

the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant.

2,000,000 flow-through units (each a "FT Unit"). Each FT Unit will consist of one

flow-through common share in the capital of the Company and one common

share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit

$0.10 per FT Unit



Warrants and FT Warrants: 2,100,000 share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant") to purchase 2,100,000

shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the

closing price of the Company's common shares trading on the Exchange is

greater than $0.25 for 30 consecutive trading days.

2,000,000 share purchase warrants (each a "FT Warrant") to purchase

2,000,000 shares. The FT Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such

that if the closing price of the Company's common shares trading on the

Exchange is greater than $0.15 for 30 consecutive trading days.





In the event of acceleration, the Company may, by giving notice to the holders,

accelerate the Warrant or FT Warrant expiry date whereby such Warrants or

FT Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which the notice is provided.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three year period



FT Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units and FT Units Graydon Kowal Y 1,600,000



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 5, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Highgold Mining Inc. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to: (i) an agreement of purchase and sale dated December 16, 2020 (the "Windsor Agreement") between HighGold Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, Epica Gold Inc. ("Epica") and Garry Windsor, whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in a patented mining claim located in the greater Timmins region, Ontario. Mr. Windsor retained a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty on the property, of which 1.0% may be purchased by Epica for $2,000,000 in cash; and (ii) an agreement of purchase and sale dated January 6, 2021 (the "Shalton Agreement") between Epica, Yvan Veronneau and Glen Shalton, whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in 12 single-cell mining claims located in the greater Timmins region, Ontario. Messrs. Veronneau and Shalton retained a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the property, of which 1.0% may be purchased by Epica for $1,000,000 in cash.

The aggregate consideration payable under the Windsor Agreement and the Shalton Agreement is $200,000 in cash payments and 60,000 shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 22, 2021.

________________________________________

LITHOQUEST RESOURCES INC. ("LDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,980,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 2,980,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,980,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Michael Sweatman Y 62,500





Joanne Price Y 60,000





Bruce Counts Y 100,000





Lon Shaver Y 125,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 150,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $5,376 payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation and

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MILLROCK RESOURCES INC. ("MRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placements announced February 23, 2021 and March 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 37,016,880 shares



Purchase Price: $0.085 per share



Warrants: 37,016,880 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,106,880 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.1275 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 56 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Gregory A. Beischer Y 180,880 Roland Butler Y 1,000,000 David Cross Y 120,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [2 placee(s)]









Agents / Finder's Fees: Aggregate cash commissions of $195,651, 2,184,880 broker warrants and

116,900 finders' warrants payable to Redplug Inc., Haywood Securities Inc.,

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Sprott Capital Partners LP, Sightline Wealth

Management, Echelon Wealth Partners and GloRes Securities Inc. Each broker

warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.085 for a two-year period

and each finders' warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at

$0.1275 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PONTUS PROTEIN LTD. ("HULK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated February 16, 2021 between Pontus Protein Ltd. (the Company) and Ephemere Catering & Consulting Inc. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Vendor in exchange for 4,000,000 common shares of the Company.

For further details please see the Company's news release dated February 17, 2021.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 20, 2020, 32,855,409 warrants (each, a "Warrant") of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company") were listed for trading on the Exchange.

The Warrants were issued in connection with a Prospectus-Unit Offering undertaken by the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $1.00 per share, subject to an acceleration clause.

Per the terms of the underlying warrant indenture, if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange for any 20 consecutive days equals or exceeds $3.00, the Company may, upon providing, within 10 days, written notice to the holders of the Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such written notice.

The Company has now delivered to holders of Warrants a notice of the occurrence of the Acceleration Trigger and its election to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to March 18, 2021.

Accordingly, any Warrants that have not been exercised by 1:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on March 18, 2021 will automatically be cancelled.

The Company has advised that as of March 5, 2021, 12,725,567 Warrants remain outstanding.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2021 for further information.

________________________________________

ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,614,688 shares to settle outstanding debt for $130,734.40.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 26, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated February 24, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 1, 2021, for gross proceeds of $23,046,000 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Underwriters")



Offering: 19,205,000 units ("Units"). Each unit consisting of one share and one warrant.



Unit Price: $1.20 per Unit (the "Issue Price")



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant is exercisable at $1.70 (the "Exercise Price") until March 1, 2023,

subject to an accelerated expiry



Compensation Options: As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering,

the Company paid to the Underwriters: (i) a cash commission of

$1,452,981; (ii) a corporate finance fee of 384,100 Units; and (iii)

1,210,818 compensation options (the "Compensation Options").

Each Compensation Option is exercisable to purchase one Unit (a

"Compensation Unit") at the Issue Price until March 1, 2023. Each

Compensation Unit is comprised of one share and one share warrant

exercisable into a share at the Exercise Price



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted a 15% over-allotment option, which was exercised in full at closing.

________________________________________

SONORA GOLD & SILVER CORP. ("SOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:53 a.m. PST, Mar. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE") ("SDE.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering, New Listing-Subscription Receipts

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated March 5, 2021, with respect to the Company's prospectus subscription receipts offering, and listing of subscription receipts.

TSX Venture Exchange has received confirmation that the closing has occurred. The subscription receipts of the Company, which were listed and immediately commenced trading upon confirmation of closing of the public offering on March 8, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of subscription receipts on March 8, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering of subscription receipts is $45,000,000 (11,250,000 subscription receipts at $4.00 per subscription receipt).

The Company has issued a news release on March 8, 2021, in order to announce closing.

________________________________________________

SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST, March 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WOLF ACQUISITION CORP. ("WOLF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: QT - Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Filing Statement dated March 5, 2021, for the purpose filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSXV bulletin dated August 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

