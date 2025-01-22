TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 22, 2025, 19:39 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2025
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0241
REALIA PROPERTIES INC. ("RLP.H") ("RLP.DB.H")
[formerly Realia Properties Inc. ("RLP") ("RLP.DB.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, January 24, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.
As of January 24, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from RLP to RLP.H and from RLP.DB.B to RLP.DB.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0242
ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC.H") ("RHC.WT.H") ("RHC.WT.K")
[formerly Royal Helium Ltd. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT.A") ("RHC.WT.B"]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 21, 2025 and the Company's press release dated January 20, 2025, effective at opening on Friday, January 24, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, January 24, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of January 24, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from RHC to RHC.H, RHC.WT.A to RHC.WT.H, and RHC.WT.B to RHC.WT.K. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2025-0243
INDICO RESOURCES LTD. ("IDI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025
NEX Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on October 24, 2024, Indico Resources Ltd. (the "Company") has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Friday, January 24, 2025, the common shares of Indico Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
1,131,490 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
NIL shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
IDI.H (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
455937201 (New)
_______________________________________
25/01/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0244
ARBOR METALS CORP. ("ABR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:25 p.m. PST, Jan. 21, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0245
ARBOR METALS CORP. ("ABR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 22, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0246
AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,532,699.82
|
Offering:
|
17,029,998 Listed Shares with 17,029,998 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.09 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.15 per Listed Share for a three-year period.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) 198,000 742,133
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a three-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 30, 2024, January 6, 2025, January 8, 2025, and January 21, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0247
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") (CMC.WT)
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 81,237 common shares at a deemed price of $0.31 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $25,183.75
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount
Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 29, 2024 and January 20, 2025. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0248
DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,189,098.40
|
Offering:
|
53,151,640 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.06 per Listed Share
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 30, 2024, November 4, 2024 and November 25, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0249
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 17, 2024, the Gross Proceeds, the Offering and Finder's Warrants have been amended.
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,675,981.77
|
Offering:
|
53,519,635 Listed Shares with 53,519,635 warrants attached
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 2,215,213
|
All other information remains unchanged.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0250
KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$66,574.8876
|
Offering:
|
63,453 Common Share
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.0492 per common share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/a N/a
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 20, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0251
PANTERA SILVER CORP. ("PNTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement, dated December 2, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and four arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in three mineral claims consisting of 17,975 hectares, collectively known as the Rakanco Project (the "Rakanco Project"), located in the Mejillones and Sabaya Provinces, Oruro Department in southwest Bolivia. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR with a 50% buyback (1%) for $2,500,000 USD: Milestone Payment of $1,250,000 plus 1,250,000 common shares upon publication of positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") report within 5 years.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES ($)
|
Year 1
Year 2
Year 3
Year 4
|
USD$40,000
USD$50,000
USD$75,000
USD$305,000
|
500,000 Common Shares
600,000 Common Shares
800,000 Common Shares
1,000,000 Common Shares
|
USD$75,000
USD$200,000
USD$400,000
USD$600,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 3, 2024, January 21, 2025.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0252
PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, Jan. 22, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0253
Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("QGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$861,046.16
|
Offering:
|
4,125,000 Flow-Through ("FT") Shares and 1,436,044 Non-Flow Through ("NFT") Shares with 2,780,522 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.16 per FT Share
|
$0.14 per NFT Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per NFT Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 370,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for a two-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 2, 2024, December 13, 2024, and December 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0254
UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE INC. ("IBO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Offer for Sale agreement dated November 20, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length party ("the Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has sold its 100% interest in its subsidiary, Universal Ibogaine Belize Ltd., which owns 20 acres of an undeveloped island in Belize (the "Property"), to the Purchaser. As consideration for the transaction, the Purchaser has paid a cash amount of $300,000 USD to the Company. The Company obtained formal consent to approve the transaction from a group of disinterested shareholders holding approximately 53.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.
For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated November 26, 2024; December 11, 2024; December 27, 2024; January 13, 2025; and January 22, 2025.
_______________________________________
