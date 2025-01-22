VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0241

REALIA PROPERTIES INC. ("RLP.H") ("RLP.DB.H")

[formerly Realia Properties Inc. ("RLP") ("RLP.DB.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, January 24, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of January 24, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from RLP to RLP.H and from RLP.DB.B to RLP.DB.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0242

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC.H") ("RHC.WT.H") ("RHC.WT.K")

[formerly Royal Helium Ltd. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT.A") ("RHC.WT.B"]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 21, 2025 and the Company's press release dated January 20, 2025, effective at opening on Friday, January 24, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, January 24, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of January 24, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from RHC to RHC.H, RHC.WT.A to RHC.WT.H, and RHC.WT.B to RHC.WT.K. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2025-0243

INDICO RESOURCES LTD. ("IDI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025

NEX Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on October 24, 2024, Indico Resources Ltd. (the "Company") has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, January 24, 2025, the common shares of Indico Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,131,490 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: IDI.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 455937201 (New)

_______________________________________

25/01/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0244

ARBOR METALS CORP. ("ABR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:25 p.m. PST, Jan. 21, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0245

ARBOR METALS CORP. ("ABR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 22, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0246

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,532,699.82



Offering: 17,029,998 Listed Shares with 17,029,998 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.09 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a three-year period.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 198,000 742,133





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a three-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 30, 2024, January 6, 2025, January 8, 2025, and January 21, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0247

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") (CMC.WT)

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 81,237 common shares at a deemed price of $0.31 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $25,183.75

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A











For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 29, 2024 and January 20, 2025. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0248

DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,189,098.40



Offering: 53,151,640 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 30, 2024, November 4, 2024 and November 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0249

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 17, 2024, the Gross Proceeds, the Offering and Finder's Warrants have been amended.

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,675,981.77



Offering: 53,519,635 Listed Shares with 53,519,635 warrants attached



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 2,215,213



All other information remains unchanged.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0250

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $66,574.8876



Offering: 63,453 Common Share



Offering Price: $1.0492 per common share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/a N/a



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 20, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0251

PANTERA SILVER CORP. ("PNTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement, dated December 2, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and four arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in three mineral claims consisting of 17,975 hectares, collectively known as the Rakanco Project (the "Rakanco Project"), located in the Mejillones and Sabaya Provinces, Oruro Department in southwest Bolivia. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR with a 50% buyback (1%) for $2,500,000 USD: Milestone Payment of $1,250,000 plus 1,250,000 common shares upon publication of positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") report within 5 years.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 USD$40,000 USD$50,000 USD$75,000 USD$305,000 500,000 Common Shares 600,000 Common Shares 800,000 Common Shares 1,000,000 Common Shares USD$75,000 USD$200,000 USD$400,000 USD$600,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 3, 2024, January 21, 2025.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0252

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, Jan. 22, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0253

Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("QGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $861,046.16 Offering: 4,125,000 Flow-Through ("FT") Shares and 1,436,044 Non-Flow Through ("NFT") Shares with 2,780,522 warrants



Offering Price: $0.16 per FT Share

$0.14 per NFT Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per NFT Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A 370,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 2, 2024, December 13, 2024, and December 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0254

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE INC. ("IBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Offer for Sale agreement dated November 20, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length party ("the Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has sold its 100% interest in its subsidiary, Universal Ibogaine Belize Ltd., which owns 20 acres of an undeveloped island in Belize (the "Property"), to the Purchaser. As consideration for the transaction, the Purchaser has paid a cash amount of $300,000 USD to the Company. The Company obtained formal consent to approve the transaction from a group of disinterested shareholders holding approximately 53.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated November 26, 2024; December 11, 2024; December 27, 2024; January 13, 2025; and January 22, 2025.

_______________________________________

