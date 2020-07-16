VANCOUVER, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.15 Payable Date: August 14, 2020 Record Date: July 31, 2020 Ex-dividend Date: July 30, 2020

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ("ABN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 10, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 4,231,667 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow through share



Warrants: 2,115,833 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,115,833 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 5,385,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per non flow through share



Warrants: 5,385,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,385,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 29 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Tim Termuende Y 50,000 Toklat Resources Corp. Y 50,000 (Tim Termuende)



Jim Pettit Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 801,667







Finder's Fee:

Redplug Inc. $40,600.00 cash; 392,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $15,456.00 cash; 128,800 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: exercisable into common shares, valid for 2 years

ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 43,478,261 shares



Purchase Price: $0.115 per share



Warrants: 43,478,261 share purchase warrants to purchase 43,478,261 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 60 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





RF Securities Clearing LP ITF (Eric Sprott) Y 26,000,000 John Miniotis Y 404,347 Sam Yee Cheng Leung Y 391,304 Flora Emily MacKay Wood Y 86,957 Katherine Miniotis Y 86,957 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,024,500 [8 Placee(s)]











Finder's Fee: $7,500.75 payable to Haywood Securities Inc. $3,691.50 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. 2,086,800 broker warrants exercisable at $0.15 for a period of 2 years payable to Clarus Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 9, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Royalty Buyback Agreement dated July 9, 2020 between the Company and Nevada Alaska Mining Co., Inc. (Robert Craig), the "Vendor", whereby the Company will acquire a portion of the existing gross overriding royalty that the Company has the rights to the TLC Project located in Nye County, Nevada. The Vendor retained a 2.5% gross overriding royalty on commercial production from the Property of which the Company purchased 1.5% in consideration of US$150,000 and 843,750 common shares.

AURA RESOURCES INC. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,791,667 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $107,500.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert Johansing Y 833,333 John McNeice Y 958,334

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 6, 2020.

FABLED COPPER CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

FIELDEX EXPLORATION INC. ("FLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

FIELDEX EXPLORATION INC. ("FLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("FLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and term extension of the following Warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 761,508



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 24, 2020



New Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.72 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.45 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of $2,000,000 in principal amount of convertible debentures with 769,200 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 10, 2018.

FUSE COBALT INC. ("FUSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 common shares in consideration of a finder's fee owed to Ron Loewen in connection with finder's fee agreement for locating and acquiring the Teels Marsh West Project.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated July 8, 2020 for further details.

GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:20 a.m. PST, July 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, July 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, July 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: $150,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 1 common share at $0.10 and 1 common share purchase warrant at $0.10 exercisable for 12 months from the closing of the private placement.



Maturity date: July 14, 2021



Warrants: Each warrant will have a term of 1 year and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.10.



Interest rate: 5%



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 15, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 4,166,669 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 8,000,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per non flow through share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 68 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Rene Bernard Y 484,000 Lawrence Roulston Y 60,000 Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. Y 66,000 (Mark T. Brown)



Lucia Theny Y 20,000 Bernard H. Whiting Y 30,000 Mark T. Brown Y 34,703 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 540,000







Finder's Fee:

National Bank Financial ITF Kernaghan & Partners Ltd. $2,400.00 cash; 9,600 warrants Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $5,940.00 cash Mackie Research Capital $5,760.00 cash; 7,200 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $3,360.00 cash; 12,000 warrants PI Financial Corp. $5,610.00 cash; 3,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $10,620.00 cash; 42,480 warrants Redplug Inc. $14,310.00 cash Qwest Investment Fund Managem $15,000.00 cash



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 year

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC. ("NU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:04 a.m. PST, July 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC. ("NU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, July 16, 2020 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 7,142,857 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 24 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Jacques Levesque Y 3,571







Finder's Fee: Three finders received a cash commission totaling $6,000 and 342,643 common share purchase warrants to acquire 342,643 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.07 per common share until November 3, 2020.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated June 25, 2020 and July 2, 2020.

RESSOURCES PERSHIMEX CORPORATION (« PRO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 16 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 7 142 857 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,07 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 24 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Jacques Levesque Y 3 571







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 6 000 $ et 342 643 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 342 643 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,07 $ par action ordinaire jusqu'au 3 novembre 2020.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 25 juin 2020 et 2 juillet 2020.

PROBE METALS INC ("PRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated July 9, 2020, between Probe Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Midland Exploration Inc. (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the issuer, in connection with the option to acquire up to 65% interest in the La Peltrie gold property (the "Property") located in Massicotte, Enjalran, La Peltrie, Carheil, Lanouillier, Brouillan, Puiseaux, Gaudet and Orvilliers townships in the province of Quebec. The Property is comprised of 435 claims representing 240 square kilometers.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company shall incur aggregate expenditures of at least $3,500,000 on or before July 31, 2024 in order to acquire 50% interest in the Property. In addition, the Company shall make cash payments or share payments to the Vendor in the aggregate amount of $400,000 on or before July 31, 2024 in order to acquire 50% interest in the Property, of which $50,000 have already been paid through the issuance of 37,879 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.32 per common share.

Upon acquisition of 50% interest in the Property, the Company may, at its sole discretion, increase its undivided interest in the Property to 65% by incurring additional expenditures and/or cash payments, at the sole election of the Company, of $5,000,000 within a period of 24 months from the date of the acquisition of the 50% interest in the Property.

After earning an interest in the Property, the Company and the Vendor shall form a joint venture and if a party dilutes to a 10% or lower interest in the Property, the diluting party's interest shall be exchanged for a 2% net smelter returns royalty.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 9, 2020.

ROYALTY NORTH PARTNERS LTD. ("RNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020 and June 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,289,140 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 1,144,570 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,144,570 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 13 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Nolan Watson Y 224,000 Justin Currie Y 200,000 Greg Smith Y 120,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 80,000 [1 Placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated July 6, 2020 between Sanatana Resources Inc. (the Company) and South Shore Partnership Inc. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Gold Rush North and Gold Rush South properties located near Timmins, ON. Consideration is $300,000 cash, 2,100,000 common shares, up to $250,000 in common shares to be issued at a deemed value of no less than $0.09 over 3 years, and $250,000 in work commitments in the first year. The Vendor retains a 0.5% NSR. An underlying 2% NSR is also payable, but may be reduced to 1% by payment of $1,000,000.

Finder's fees of 200,000 common shares and 200,000 warrants are payable to Tom Poupore. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.20 for 2 years.

SILVER GRAIL RESOURCES LTD. ("SVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 15 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aviterra Consulting Inc. (Barry Holmes) Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2020 and July 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,111,111 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Warrants: 10,555,556 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,555,556 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 48 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 11,111,111







Agent's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $20,333.28 cash and 20,333 warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $35,397 cash and 78,660 warrants payable.

Leede Jones Gable $12,000 cash and 26,667 warrants payable.

-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.65 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED ("SML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 604,220 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $30,211.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, July 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

TRISTAR GOLD INC. ("TSG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective July 7, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated July 6, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.

The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and Nova Scotia. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on July 14, 2020, for gross proceeds of $9,211,500. The over-allotment option was exercised in full.

Please refer to the news releases issued by the Company on June 22, 2020 and July 14, 2020.

Underwriter's Cormark Securities Inc., Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Offering: 30,705,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half a warrant.



Unit Price: $0.30 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.40 per share for 24 months from date of closing of Offering.



Underwriter's Commission: $492,690

VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES INC. ("VSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 648,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $1.70 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $66,096.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 11, 2020.

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES VANSTAR INC. («VSR»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 16 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 648 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 1,70 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission de 66 096 $ en espèces.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 11 juin 2020.

NEX COMPANIES

WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("WRY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 01, 2020, June 05, 2020 and June 17, 2020:

Number of Special Warrants: 25,000,000 Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant is convertible into one Unit of the Company without payment of any additional consideration upon satisfaction of certain conversion conditions.





Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.15 for a twelve (12) month period. In the event the conversion conditions are not satisfied on the date that is six (6) months after the closing date, the Special Warrants shall be redeemed at the Purchase Price for the Special Warrants.







Purchase Price: CDN$0.02 per Special Warrant



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.15 for a twelve (12) month period



Number of Placees: 17 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Special Warrants Rex Loesby Y 200,000 1063956 Ontario Inc. (Ed Milewski) Y 200,000 834699 Ontario Inc. (Steven Dunn) Y 1,200,000 1282803 Ontario Inc. (James Fairbairn) Y 200,000







Agent's Fee: Upon conversion of the Special Warrants, the Company will pay a cash commission of CDN$3,180.00 to StephenAvenue Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

